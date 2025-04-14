Our team at Bored Panda has scoured the internet for the most amusing stories about guests who went to other people’s homes and spotted the weirdest things ever. It’s fun. It’s chaotic. It’s a little bit confusing. Scroll down for a good laugh and a bit of face-palming.

Even if you and your friends and neighbors have similar tastes in aesthetics and interior decor, you’ll still find different ways to make your home feel truly unique . Some people express themselves through cute knick-knacks, inspiring art pieces, stylish furniture, or cool collections. Others… well, they might have life-sized cut-outs of their favorite actors somewhere in their home.

#1 I went out on a date with this girl I had met the night before. She had to stop at her mom's house. We walk in and the first thing Mom says is, " you wanna meet my chicken"! Apparently she raised show chickens and had her prize hen in the living room in a big box.

RELATED:

#2 A taxidermy armadillo that they moved all around the house in weird places. The first time I saw him he was standing under their kitchen table and I almost had a heart attack.



When I was a preteen my friend had a super cool older teenage sister and we weren’t allowed to go into her room. She was really popular and pretty. One day she wasn’t home and my friend snuck me into her room and opened her closet and it was like a huge shrine to Star Trek. Shelves of little Star Trek figures and little replica ships.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 This guy's toilet was "open" in the living room without walls, panels or anything to keep your privacy. He was using it freely and was expecting people to do the same.

A good rule of thumb when furnishing and decorating your home is to find a good balance between function and form. On the one hand, you want to feel comfortable in your own home. A couch is no good if it looks amazing but is awful to sit on. A kitchen table is useless if it looks gorgeous, but it’s the wrong height and made of materials that are hard to clean. On the flip side, a home that is very comfortable, functional, and ergonomic might make it difficult for you and your guests to spend time in if you spent no time at all on the aesthetics. To put it bluntly, human beings enjoy looking at and being surrounded by beautiful things. Your apartment or house has to feel like an actual home with some liveliness, not a pristinely minimalist showroom-style property you’d find in sales ad photos. ADVERTISEMENT (That being said, if you’re truly into minimalism and not just a fan because it’s trendy, more power to you! It’s just that a tiny bit of clutter can make any home feel warmer and cozier.)

#4 There was a strange family that lived down the road from us in a rural area years ago. They had 4 kids and they had a painting of the father, naked, holding his erect p***s.....portrayed as huge and in the centre of the painting......with the wife and children surrounding him. They had this in their living room over the fireplace! I avoided them after seeing that. Lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I went on a blind date with a flight attendant and we went back to her studio for some fun time after a few drinks and she had a life size male doll standing next to the bed dressed as a pilot and she says don’t worry about Carl he’s my date when I don’t have anybody but he’s cool just watching us! Really freaky and she started talking to him like he’s her husband but she’s treating it like a cuck saying he’s going to do me better than you can ever! I just left while she’s in the bathroom.

#6 Went to a buddy's house and he had a deer in the living room eating a bowl of dog food. He said he rescued it as a fawn and raised it alongside their dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forbes explains that you can’t focus just on the aesthetics without considering the practicality of your decisions when it comes to furniture, decor, and design. “Interior design is not just about creating visually pleasing spaces; it's also about creating functional, livable environments. A beautifully designed room is worthless if it's uncomfortable to spend time in. It's essential to strike a balance between form and function, ensuring that the design not only looks great but also works for the way we live our lives,” Darrell Gardner, Director of Product Development for Cort, told Forbes. The Spruce suggests having different textures within your home to make the entire space look professional. If you focus just on one or two of the same materials, it can create a somewhat flat and one-note look. Ideally, you want to create some contrast that looks good. Something else to consider is the actual purpose of the items in your home. Ideally, everything you have should serve a role. The item can be functional, sentimental, or beautiful, but you have to be intentional about everything.

#7 This guy I briefly dated asked me to come his apartment for the first time. He had a huge dog cage in his living room. I asked if he had a dog and he said no. It was so creepy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I went to my friend Brian's house once for dinner and his mom set 4 places. One for me, one for brian, one for her self and the last one was for a doll with a cut out picture of Brian's dead grandmothers face taped to the dolls face.







Very creepy.

#9 I attended a party at this gorgeous mansion. Beautiful home, but there was fake food everywhere. I don't mean like a bowl of fake fruit on the table, I mean 12 place settings with a full turkey dinner and all the sides. Some of the food on the plates appeared to be partially eaten. Like a roll with a bite out of it. They were very life-like, as if they were custom-made props. The kitchen had more of the same. Another room had a huge arrangement of petit fours and desserts. All fake. The office had a plate of partially eaten sandwich and chips. Bathroom had fake mints. The party was on the lower level, where they were serving real food, but every other room in the house had some kind of artificial food display. The only other thing I remember was that they had a really nice dog. I would not be suprised if that dog is now stuffed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, My Bespoke Room notes that you should try to have a clear idea of the theme that you want your home to have. If you try to fit too many different decor styles into a single room, the end result can look very messy. You could, however, try to mix different styles together using the 70/30 rule. For example, you use 70% of a room’s space to furnish and decorate it in one particular style. And then you do the same for the rest of the space in another style. Style aside, you should also think about how your home is lit. Good lighting can enhance any space, while bad lighting can bring the entire vibe down. Try to make the most of any natural light by using mirrors. Then, consider where your main lights are going to be. And think about some ambient and decorative lighting around your home to make everything feel cozier.

#10 Coffins. In high school we went to some guys house who worked at a cemetery or funeral home I can’t remember. I remember his coffee table was a coffin, he had a baby coffin in his living room with pink satin in it. My best friend had to use the phone to call her mom-this was in the 90’s so before cellphones, he sent us into the next room where the phone was an upright coffin with the phone inside like a phone booth! Guy wasn’t even goth-he was just a normal looking guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I had went to a friend's house and they had pool in the middle of the living room like it was normal not a small pool but not super big it was filled with water and the water was so crusty and you couldn't even see the bottom when I asked my friend about it she said that they have a giant gold fish in there.

#12 Was auditing apartments, walked into a renter’s unit to find a giant dinosaur sculpture made out of the chicken wings he’s eaten. His apartment and the neighbors next to him was infested with roaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are some of the most bizarre things you’ve seen when you’ve visited someone else’s home, dear Pandas? Meanwhile, what would you say is the weirdest thing that you own that might confuse your guests? What, for you personally, is the key to making your home feel warm and inviting? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

#13 My friend’s ex had his pet dog taxidermied and sitting on his bed decoratively like a throw pillow.

#14 A self portrait of my aunts foof. Yes you read that right.



Im all for art, i studied it, i still love and appreciate all art but there should have been a d**n warning sign or something before walking in the door and sitting down for a chitchat on her sofa ,with that in the middle of the livingroom, while I sipped coffee doing my best to ignore it and she then proudly pointed out mid conversation about work that she had infact painted this wonder..fabulous!



You got a model to allow you to do something so personal?

...oh no she says...



...its her own foof..*que shock and surprise face*. and then proceeded to show me the position used with a mirror. I've never spat out so hard in my life. Pre warning auntie...pre warning please. Saw my cool hippie auntie in a whoooole new light that day. She's still pretty cool though 🤣.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Adult-sized nursery. Had an internet friend locally that I was visiting at their place for the first time. Had to use the washroom, asked which room it was - they said on the left. So I went out to the left and opened the first door - as he came running out to say NOT THAT DOOR. There was a BBQ in the middle of the room, so I asked why there was a BBQ. He was surprised - "All of this and you ask about the BBQ?" so I told him "Well yes, everything else fits together. You do what you want in your own home." lol.

#16 I once visited a friend’s house and saw a life-sized cardboard cutout of Nicolas Cage in their living room. It was just standing there, staring at me the entire time. When I asked about it, they said it was a gift from a relative and they kept it ‘for the vibes.’

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I was in Law Enforcement years back and got a call to a woman’s home. This was in central Alabama in the US. It was well known that she was mentally unwell ( diagnosed Schizophrenia) and that many of the calls were based on her delusions. She lived alone. For context this was odd because Appalachian culture is typically very inclusive especially of their own. People take care of people. When you add that she was Black, her being alone was even stranger because minorities tend to be more communal than the dominant culture. It’s something I’ve always admired. She lived alone though in this little cinder block shack. I walked in, and immediately to my left laying on the floor what was appeared to be a body.



My heart skipped a couple of beats before I noticed that it was actually a handmaid life sized doll. It essentially a stuffed straw , wearing overalls and flannel, complete with shoes. It was so creepy in there dimly lit shack. It became obvious that this woman was an artist down to her bones. There were canvases made from seemingly anything that she could get her hands on- caulk to corkscrews. Her illness couldn’t have been easy, but in the chaos she was still tethered to creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I used to visit a friend in the neighborhood quite a bit back when I was a young teenager because his parents were pretty laid-back and we could smoke and stay up late. They had a life-size painting hanging in the living room of a naked woman reclining on a couch with only a small blanket over her pelvis area. I'd stare at the painting every chance I got (this was before the internet and I'd never seen a naked woman before)



I'd been over there five or six times before I asked my friend who was the naked woman? My friend called his mom into the living room and said "hey mom who's the naked lady in the painting?"



"Oh, that's me. their dad painted it..." she answered and walked back into the kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I knew a guy with like 120 copies of independence day on VHS



His plan was to eventually have enough to build a throne.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Before I moved into the apartment I’m in now (was in a two bedroom, this one is a three bedroom townhome) a single lady with 4 kids lived here. She was crazy…like wow. Once a month she would wash and display (I assume to dry) her glass p***s collection in the living room window for all the world to see. I was walking by once and asked about them (there were four of them) and she said they were replicas of the men she had been involved with. She was a glass blower/sculptor….

#21 I used to work in catering and would sometimes do events at people’s homes. One time I was in the restroom and opened a cabinet to look for a roll of toilet paper.



The cabinet was completely empty except for a half-eaten ham and cheese sandwich.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 (76m) 1975, walked into a dude's house and he had a full sized human head floating in a jar of formaldehyde with a lid on it. He was a collector of American old west memorobilia and claimed it was the head of famed outlaw, Joaquine Murrieta. I wasn't about to argue with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 A life-size cutout of Robert Pattinson. They keep it in a window staring out at the street (my neighbor).

#24 I was a traveling insurance salesperson last year. Went into a 65ish year old woman’s house(trailer) and she had probably 70-100 life size dolls. So creepy. She also stated she had lupus and was severely disabled but hated drs and hadn’t been to the doctor in more than ten years and took zero meds for it. She definitely had some mental instability when it came to life priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Frank Sinatra’s face at the bottom of a gold toilet.

#26 Their front room had 3 large padlocks on it, which were carefully removed so we could look into (but not enter) the room. Every piece of furniture was covered in thick plastic, along with the carpet.



They didn't use the room, ever. The room was sealed at all times except for when visitors came round where they would be shown the room once and once only. The family members were not allowed into the room either.



I asked if they'd recently had the room furnished and was told no, it had been like this for over 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 I went to a coworker's apartment once, and she has a picture of us two together. She said she took that selfie a year ago but I don't remember it.

#28 A pretty successful friend of mine has a spare bedroom in her house. No furniture or anything in it. It's just the laundry room. As in, when she does laundry...hers, her kids', her boyfriend's, it just gets thrown onto the 6 ft by 4 ft tall pile in the room and when someone wants something they just dig it out.



No folding laundry and putting it away. Just, the pile.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 A family Bible.



A gigantic Bible, like easily 2 feet long, 1 feet wide and 3-4 inches thick. It was on a podium and opened to a random section.



I was told not to touch it.



No, they were not religious.

#30 Them using paint buckets as toilet and never disposing of them.





They had a room full of s**t buckets.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 A bronze n**e statue of herself. Very unsettling.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 A shrine dedicated to Ted Bundy.

#33 My mother in laws house was the weirdest I have ever been to. She had dozens up on dozens of photographs framed and hanging on the walls. Every single wall. And every single photograph was of herself. Not her parents, siblings or children. Just her - at different points in her life. She even had photographs of herself hanging on the walls of the bathroom.

#34 Three adult goats in a bedroom blocked off by a dog gate. There was a foot of sawdust and goat poop (mainly poop) covering the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 My friend's dad had put up a few framed photos of his wife (my friend's mom) topless in the tub. These were on the bathroom wall. If he wanted photos stashed away for his private use, fine, but their kids and also visitors like myself obviously couldn't help but see them there.

#36 A big pile of hair, like years of brushing and pealing the hair from said brush stashed in one big messy pile of dirty hair... ugh.

#37 Middle of July with 20 Christmas trees. Said they took a bunch down as they didn't want us to think them weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I had a client that had a legit boar as a pet. It was massive!! They named it “cherry” because they got it from the cherry auction. I’d be sitting there having a conversation about their child and cherry would come in and start grunting and demanding attention. It definitely ruled the roost.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 I went to my boyfriend’s parents house to meet them for the first time. I walk to the front door which is on a little porch with a section that had been framed and wrapped in clear plastic. It was dark and I knocked on the door. My boyfriend and his mom greet me, we introduce ourselves and then I hear a voice behind me. I turn around and see a man tucked into a couch in the covered area of the porch with a bunch of water, granola bars and random snack food all over the place. They invite me in and we go inside and close the door, leaving his dad outside. Turns out his parents were separated and my BF’s mom made him sleep and live outside on the porch.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 On a beach weekend with my friends Italian American family i walked back to the apartment building they jointly owned with several families. I needed to go to the bathroom. No big deal.



Well.



I went into the rec room and saw a door i thought was the changing room/bathroom.



Oh no.



I opened the door. The room was lit by a few candles. On the wall was a MASSIVE black and white picture..



Of...



MUSSOLINI! IT WAS A FREAKING SHRINE TO IL DUCE!



So



I go back to the beach and pretend nothing happened. Didn't ever go to the bathroom. I peed in the ocean. On the way back to Los Angeles I bring it up and my friend says, "oh yeah. Just ignore that."



But wait. There's more.



My friends grandfather had a standing table in the back of Little Joes an Italian place in Chinatown. We would go there get drunk and eat and bill it to his grandfather who he had a pet name for which i won't share. It was in the back against the wall.



Years later I'm reading the RJ in Las Vegas and I see that a man who's name sounded familiar to me had died. They said he ran the Vegas mob. I realized the last name was the same as my friends grandfather. So I called him and I said, by any chance was ____involved.. before I could finish he said, why do you think we always sat with our backs to the walls at Little Joes.



That's my weird thing in someone's house story.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I don’t know if this counts, but when my father’s mother died, she was cremated and resided in my mother’s china cabinet. Then my mother died years later, my father had her cremated and she went in the china cabinet. Then my father died and I had him cremated. Sold the house and all three of them spent about 30 years in my bedroom closet. They were joined by my dog Freckles. For some reason, I never thought anything about it. I had a serious heart attack, and while recovering, it occurred to me that something was off about this. While going through my father’s papers, I found my grandmother’s death papers and discovered she had a plot next to her husband’s in the Midwest. After I was fully recovered, I took a road trip with grandma and had her interred. I’m in the process of trying to have my mother and father placed in Arlington Cemetery. Still in the beginning steps. Wish me luck. Oh, I gave Freckle’s ashes to my ex when we split up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 My wife and I were invited to a luncheon In July by one of her childhood friends and we were told to bring jackets and flashlights. After eating, we were lead outside to an outside basement entrance door. Inside we were lead downward for quite a distance where the steps leveled out into an underground cavern. Our hosts revealed that it was a commercial cavern in the 1920s before safety was major consideration. We went on a 2-mile long loop (the middle had like a 40 foot tall ceiling), then back to the entrance and up. Never forget it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 I went to a house to pick up a free polaroid camera for my now wife using a website called freecycle.



Anyway, it was really deep in rural Wales (I'm Welsh) and the guy who answers the door is a huge bodybuilder. He takes me upstairs to get the camera and into a full-on s*x dungeon, with some sort of swing and harnesses and d**dos and stuff.



I was young and terrified and ready to hit him as hard as I could and run, but instead of trying to make me his gimp, he explained the camera didn't get much use anymore and gave me some free film too. He then tried to sell me a life-size Dalek (from Dr Who) that he also had in there for some reason.



Probably the oddest interaction I've ever had in my life. We stopped using freecycle after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 The giant illuminated golden arches you see at the top of a McDonalds sign. Stolen. 4 guys, d***s, a toolkit, and climbing abilities. Why? Because they could. The real question was how they got it into the house and how they weren't seen carrying it the half an hour back home. The damned thing was blocking the hallway to the rest of the house.

#45 Many years ago we were house shopping. The decor on the first floor was definitely strange, but not really crazy. Then we went into the basement.



All I can truly recall was a free-standing wood door and frame in the middle of the floor. A manikin had been cut from head through torso into two halves, and each half was glued on either side of the door, positioned as if a body had run through the door and was exiting the opposite side without making a hole in the door itself.



We GTFO right then and there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 This was back in high school but I went to my friends house to play since video games and he went to go do something. My phone fell out of my pocket and landed on the floor and I went to grab it and saw oranges everywhere under his bed and they all weren't eaten but looked like they had holes.





If you know, you know and that was the list time we played video games at his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 A secret room with a huge closet full of Klan robes. Two sets of robes on display outfitted on mannequins. Display lighting and a big ole flag.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 A guy I know told me once while passing a house, yea I had to do some plumbing in there and there was a room where the homeowner had a completely cut off silenced room, with a concrete pad he would put his feet into and claim that it was the center of the universe... People in Camden Maine are kinda strange lol.

#49 A guy had a .50 caliber machine gun from a crashed W.W.II bomber. The original barrel was bent, and the gun was corroded. He soaked it in home heating oil for a year, then disassembled the gun and completely restored it.(He bought a new barrel over the internet.) He went nuts on the restoration. The wooden grips were replaced with elk horn and he chrome plated some of the parts! It literally looked brand new and a work of art one would see hanging on a wall in an art museum!

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I think I have the weirdest things… I have a cardboard cutout of my friends they had for their wedding that I jokingly asked if I could take and was met with an enthusiastic yes. For the bit, it’s hilarious! They sit with me in my office and keep me company. Every time my mom or SIL are over and see the cutout it scares them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 A guy I dated about 15 years ago lived in a ramshackle old historic home that had not been properly maintained. It would have been lovely if it weren't crumbling and full of mold (and probably a shitload of lead paint as well). The unfinished stone basement had a windowless dungeon in the far back corner, with raw stone walls, no lighting, and a big soundproof door that only locked from the outside.



The weirdest part is that he had a low-functioning alcoholic friend who paid him $100 a month to sleep down there. That house was a soap opera of weirdness.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 When I was very young my dad was planning to purchase an unremarkable sedan and we went to this veritable mansion to pick it up. The owner let us into this sitting room that was filled with rich people stuff, fancy furniture and whatnot. As a child the thing that caught my morbid curiosity was the matching set of four end tables made of elephant legs, complete with toenails. He saw my curiosity and explained to me that two were from a male, and two were from a female and how to tell the difference via the toenails, and two were African, and two were Asian. I just nodded in understanding, but it made me very uncomfortable.

#53 A lit shelf of d**dos in their apartment. They claimed they're unused they liked to collect funny ones. I seen people collect knives and guns on display, and in the scheme of things if people collected more dildos instead, maybe it would be a better country.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 My career was as a social worker and I got to meet some pretty interesting people and see their homes. I’d say I had 2 favorites. One was a sweet old lady who had put foil on the walls of her main living space and had lots of pink plastic flowers as decoration- it really was rather beautiful. Another man had two baby grand pianos in his living room and was able to play them. I love it when people March to their own drummer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Went to a friends house back in elementary school. We were playing with polly pockets and got bored so we decided to play hide and seek. It was my turn to be a seeker. She started counting down as i ran around to find a hiding spot, there was a closet near her parents bedroom and my little 3rd grader brain thought that was perfect. I opened it up and a million tiny eyes stared back at me. It was dolls, tons and tons of dolls. Not even barbies either, realistic looking dolls. I asked her about it and she said they were her moms, creeped me tf out. From then on she stayed at my house.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 A body. In home funeral and apparently was tradition to sit the deceased in a chair in the home and continue as if he were alive.

#57 A mouse cage with 4 mice.



3 of the mice were literally eating the guts out of the 4th.



I was delivering them a TV.

#58 Dog poop bags in the bathroom. Ex girlfriend's family had a few dachshunds, and they kinda gave up on potty training them, i'd say they got like 60 percent of the way there. So they'd use the bags to scoop up house poops and throw em in the toilet, flush it, and throw the gross bag in the trash. Nice family, and I liked her a LOT, but it always struck me as *extremely* weird, and it probably wasn't *that* weird, but it did bug me a few times lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Built home extensions all my life and some that sticks out



-A martial arts guy who had a mocked up 4 man fight scene in his lounge, and wanted me to come at him as one of the attackers. No thanks



- Topless and n**e photos of the lady of the house in some sort of arty black and white photo, seen so many it just doesn’t surprise me.



- A s******r pole set up in the bedroom by the side of the bed.



No judgements whatsoever on any of these, we’re all different in our own special way.

#60 A large catfish in the only bathtub in friends house.

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 I went to my friend’s house to get ready for a Halloween party. I had a typical Wednesday Addams look, and someone suggested it would be cool if I had a little hand to use as “The Thing.” It turned out her mom had a collection of hand-themed objects ( mostly plastic or ceramic hands) in a room. This made my costume 100% better, and people kept stopping to congratulate me.

#62 Toured a condo and they had a communal shower, you know the kind you would see at the YMCA, like 6 shower heads. I picture them having all their buddies over to take a shower together.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 A machine made for drawing pigeons.

#64 My ex’s grandparents house. Had a full finished basement with closet doors that tunneled to other closet doors. Then in the middle of the basement, a child’s bedroom, complete with twin bed and entirely outfitted with children’s decor & toys. No children lived there for decades.

#65 My uncle had a whole (real) human skeleton in his office. Just the bones, he kept her in a box that was about the size of a old hatbox. Sometimes the skull would be sitting on his desk alone. He was a Dr, and the skeleton was a premed requirement back the 1960’s. As far as I know he still has her. Don’t know what they’ll do when he passes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 A stuffed pet dog that looked out the window at the lake view. Apparently that was his favourite spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 A Friend of My In-laws Shot an Elephant. He made a coffee table out of the ear.



It was gross.

#68 Someone in the town I used to live in had a pet fox. Well groomed, collared, behaved. Still a fox though. And he was a publican (the man not the fox). So some days you’d be having a pint and there’d just be a fox chilling in the corner of the pub.

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 A freaking well in the bathroom! Granted it’s sealed and everything, but it still gave off the energy that Sadako from the Ring could emerge from it at any moment ya know and it’s creepy as hell. 🥹.

#70 I used to do technical support in people's homes. Because of where I lived, the demographics skewed old. Old, and rich. Got a call for a retirement home community-type deal. Most of the...tenants? Patients? Clients? Lived in a three-story community apartment building type thing.



But about 30 of them has "casidas," these 2-bedroom house-type condo thingies. Anyway, this call was one of those. Woman was 96 years old and -- I know Reddit will have an issue with this -- but she was as sharp as a tack. She had a gigantic Mac, like 27" screen, and all the times I was over there helping her with s**t, I only had to show her how to do something once. She would lock in and that was that.



...one time, one visit, instead of her home office, she needed help with something in her bedroom. And that's where it got..weird. I walk into the bedroom ready to Handle S**t, and what do I see?



A legit, not-kidding, full-on SHRINE to Ronald Regan. Not him as an "actor," but as a politician. The entire corner of her bedroom is dedicated to Ronald RayGun.



VERY weird. (This was Northern California, around 2015.).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 I watched my neighbor's cat when I was a teen- a seemingly normal family: parents and one young daughter. At dusk I fed the cat and walked along the dimly lit hall on my way out. I saw, scratched into the wall next to the basement door it read, "Shhh. You'LL Wake Him". I didn't like that much and ran all the way home on a darkening dirt road, watching my back. Don't like thinking about it but sometimes I still do when I'm home.

#72 I went to a friends boyfriends parents house. Never been there before and never met the boyfriend or the boyfriends parents before. Just swung by to drop off baby clothes for my friends newborn.



It was just within the last month so it was no where near Christmas, but the whole house was set up like it was Christmas day. There were two 5ft-6ft tall nutcrackers on either side of the front door on the inside. It was weird.



Probably the most weird part of the whole thing was that the boyfriends dad was a carbon copy of Steve Martin...

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 A bathroom with its walls decorated with animal bones, teeth (some human?) and false teeth simulating falatio.

#74 I used to know a girl that collected oddities. She had a lot of strange things, including:



Victorian hair jewelry



Preserved cat fetus in a jar



Preserved slice of cat brain in a jar



Multiple dried alligator tails (she gave me one)



A tiny dried octopus



Old shoes from the Victorian era



Preserved eyeball in a jar of unknown origin.

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 My friend’s grandma had a framed photo of Shrek on the wall, right next to all the family portraits. No one ever acknowledged it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 I don't know if it counts as weird but I at least thought it was funny. My neighbor is the neighborhood cat lady. She has at last count 26 cats. She lets her cats roam the neighborhood but everyone knows which cats are hers and she knows every single one of them by name. She has always been into collecting cats. While her daughter has always been into collecting anime paraphernalia. This has turned into there always being a random cat running by/popping up with a Naruto ninja headband on it when you least expect it at any place at any time.

#77 My sister had a friend that was way above our social rank, still don’t know why they lived in our neighborhood. Her parents had a silk hand woven rug they had purchased while traveling and took up almost the entire entry hall. So when you went to visit you were not allowed to step on the rug. Shoes off and scoot around the edge of the walls that were covered in expensive art. The whole family did this every day. Do not step on that rug.

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 A whole room with no furniture. Just a single chair in the center and dozens of candles. Nothing was ever said about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#79 A hoarder's house - maybe not that weird, but it was certainly a shock to me.



I was attending a fairly upscale private school, and two classmates (sisters) invited me to their house one day. I went home with them after school and my mom was to pick me up later.



Their house was in an expensive neighborhood - a very nice looking place from the outside.



But when we went inside I was kind of shocked - I had never seen anything like it, never knew people lived like this. There was stuff piled everywhere with just a little path where you could walk from room to room. The furnishings and decor and artwork were clearly upscale, but it was all buried under layers and piles of just - stuff. Boxes and clothes and papers and I don't even know what - just stuff.



Nice house, nice furniture, nice cars, private school (the girls went to MIT later) but living in utter chaos. I'll never understand it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 An aquarium full of massive hissing cockroaches.

#81 I have two.



The first was after my old car was stolen and recovered, I had to have the ignition replaced. My insurance sent me to a guy that worked out of his home. In the main room was a massive, wall-sized portrait of him dressed as a medieval knight with his foot on a dragons head, holding a big sword over his head. On other walls were a variety of swords displayed. He informed me they were all real, and very sharp.



His wife told me *all* about them while we waited. Turns out he’s a part-time dragon slayer. He slays the demon dragons that live in the heathens of this world. In people. She had pamphlets. And she started asking me if I felt I had any dragons in me.



Needless to say I booked it out of there as fast as I could once he was done with my car





The second is a little more mundane, but still something I've never seen before or since: a *huge* vat of dark molasses in my childhood friend's kitchen. Her family was big, 9 or 10 kids iirc. After I spent the night for a sleepover, I was invited to breakfast with the family. Breakfast was either grits or oatmeal, and each kid took a turn ladling a generous portion of the molasses over their meal. I tried a little. I can't remember the flavor aside from it being...unpleasant.



ADVERTISEMENT

#82 This dude must have k**led one of every animal that would have been on Noah's Arch. He had giraffes, lions, a rino, zebra, bears, yeti, mountain goat, house cat, you name it. Blew my mind he amount of time and money this dude dumped into pointlessly k**ling s**t. I'm all for hunting if you are going to eat it or if it's to thin herds but sport hunting shouldn't be a thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 I used to work as a mover. Had a massive job, moving a guy's home including library, gun safes filled with civil war memorabilia (or "War of Northern Aggression" as he'd say), and apparently a gimp mask.



This in of itself wasn't so weird maybe, but the guy was retiring as a preacher. Two-day job with five or six of us out each day, zero tip.

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 I just bought a house and part of the deal we got was we had to clean out the belongings from the previous owner which was an elderly woman. Every SINGLE drawer and cabinet had at least one book of matches and teeth flossers.

#85 A massive floor to ceiling statue of Anubis.

#86 A kitchen FULL of mammy paraphernalia (they were horrifically racist people, but I was also confused as to why they surrounded themselves with what they hated).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#87 At my great aunt's house she had used coffee cans on both sides of just about every step leading upstairs, and they were all full of junk.

#88 When I was around seventeen, i volunteered as an old folks helper. I would do chores for old people still living at home and sometimes move furniture. One client I had was an old sweet lady in a wheelchair. My job that day was to clean out some dust and vacuum the upstairs. On the wall of her bedroom, there was a taxidermied squirrel with its insides exposed hanging on the wall. I didn't say anything about it, but I was hella freaked out. I just did my job and left and only told my friends at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#89 Neighbor down the street owned a wildlife "safari" park in southern California. You'd walk past their yard to/from the school bus and there would be a camel, a zebra... I'd like to say a giraffe, but can't swear to it. They had a manmade koi pond in the front yard with a footbridge over it. Loved that house.

#90 I had a coworker that collected clown dolls. She had shelves and shelves of them. They were everywhere. She used to walk around with photos in her camera and would show ppl her favourite ones.

ADVERTISEMENT