81 Pictures Of Weird And Unexplainable Things People Experienced (New Pics)
The internet can be a weirdly fascinating place. From time to time, you will see things that you simply can’t explain in words, whether it’s a photo, a video, or written text.
Take the Strange subreddit, for example. The name itself is enough of a giveaway of what to expect from the page. But as its profile states, it’s a “community to share strange things that you encounter in your daily life.”
Check out some of these photos we collected from the online group. Be prepared to be bewildered and have a lot of questions swirling around your head.
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Froggy
Found A Strange Note Mixed In With My Old Files
What The Hell Is It Doing In My Sink
Sure, many of the photos on this list likely weirded you out at first glance. However, they also made you curious enough to want to know what’s going on in these images. They made you curious, which is innate in all human beings.
As psychologist Dr. Kou Murayama discovered in an experiment, some people are even willing to subject themselves to mild electric shock to find out how it feels.
Playground In The Middle Of A Lake
I Didn't Know They Were Diagnosing The Deer Now
In another study, Dr. Murayama and his colleagues had participants perform a “boring” task by definition, such as arranging words in alphabetical order. Through sheer curiosity alone, the researchers found that people tend to underestimate how much they would enjoy dull work.
"They found a way to make it more interesting," Dr. Murayama said in an interview with the American Psychological Association. "People have a good capacity to create enjoyment out of even a boring task."
These Sam And Dean Winchester Plushies
Picture Of Fans
Our inherent penchant for curiosity is also why many are enthralled by mysteries. Author and neuropsychologist Dr. Sam Goldstein describes it as a “phenomenon” driven by the brain’s reward system, which releases dopamine during moments of problem-solving and discovery.
“When we finally reach that ‘aha!’ moment, the brain experiences a surge of satisfaction, reinforcing our love for unraveling mysteries,” Dr. Goldstein wrote.
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Dr. Goldstein further noted that human fascination with mystery has deep evolutionary roots. As he explained, our ancestors had to be analytical and naturally curious to survive, specifically to detect potential threats and understand patterns in nature.
“The ability to investigate and solve problems gave early humans a distinct advantage in navigating their environment,” Dr. Goldstein stated.
Seen In The Beaches In Toronto
Twisted Mint
Mystery Snow Print
Dr. Goldstein ultimately concluded that mysteries are an “essential part of human cognition and culture.” This is why he encourages embracing mystery daily, even the weirdest ones, similar to what you will see from this list.
“By embracing mystery daily, we can keep our minds sharp, satisfy our innate curiosity, and experience the thrill of discovery.”