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The internet can be a weirdly fascinating place. From time to time, you will see things that you simply can’t explain in words, whether it’s a photo, a video, or written text. 

Take the Strange subreddit, for example. The name itself is enough of a giveaway of what to expect from the page. But as its profile states, it’s a “community to share strange things that you encounter in your daily life.”

Check out some of these photos we collected from the online group. Be prepared to be bewildered and have a lot of questions swirling around your head.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Froggy

Hand holding a weird potato with an unexplainable sprout that resembles a small animal head in a kitchen setting.

HippieLoved Report

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    #2

    Found A Strange Note Mixed In With My Old Files

    Crumpled note with handwritten questions about lottery, finances, love, and death, showing weird and unexplainable experiences.

    DarkLime0430 Report

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    #3

    What The Hell Is It Doing In My Sink

    Small green plant sprouting from a sink overflow hole, one of the weird and unexplainable things people experienced

    Rheinmetall_123 Report

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    Sure, many of the photos on this list likely weirded you out at first glance. However, they also made you curious enough to want to know what’s going on in these images. They made you curious, which is innate in all human beings. 

    As psychologist Dr. Kou Murayama discovered in an experiment, some people are even willing to subject themselves to mild electric shock to find out how it feels.

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    #4

    Playground In The Middle Of A Lake

    Slide partially submerged in water at night, creating a weird and unexplainable scene reflecting in the dark.

    EsKaBLYAT Report

    5points
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    #5

    I Didn't Know They Were Diagnosing The Deer Now

    Yellow road sign with a deer and an unusual "Autistic Person" warning, one of the weird and unexplainable things experienced.

    Immediate-Dog1957 Report

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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bambi was never the same after they shot his mum

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    #6

    Wiggly Door

    Distorted wooden door with irregular zigzag edges, creating a weird and unexplainable visual experience indoors.

    kkan781X Report

    5points
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    draye avatar
    Kipper
    Kipper
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This hurts my eyes….

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    In another study, Dr. Murayama and his colleagues had participants perform a “boring” task by definition, such as arranging words in alphabetical order. Through sheer curiosity alone, the researchers found that people tend to underestimate how much they would enjoy dull work. 

    "They found a way to make it more interesting," Dr. Murayama said in an interview with the American Psychological Association. "People have a good capacity to create enjoyment out of even a boring task."

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    #7

    These Sam And Dean Winchester Plushies

    Two weird and unexplainable mannequin figures with distorted proportions and unusual postures indoors.

    Kansas_67 Report

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    #8

    Picture Of Fans

    A photo of many standing fans grouped closely together, illustrating weird and unexplainable things people experienced.

    Shall_We_Presuppose Report

    4points
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    #9

    Do You Find This Brand Odd?

    Unexpected package of "New Born eggs" carton with a quirky design seen as a weird and unexplainable thing.

    BaronGreenback75 Report

    4points
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    Our inherent penchant for curiosity is also why many are enthralled by mysteries. Author and neuropsychologist Dr. Sam Goldstein describes it as a “phenomenon” driven by the brain’s reward system, which releases dopamine during moments of problem-solving and discovery. 

    “When we finally reach that ‘aha!’ moment, the brain experiences a surge of satisfaction, reinforcing our love for unraveling mysteries,” Dr. Goldstein wrote.

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    #10

    Weird Flyer At The Skatepark

    Handwritten mysterious note taped to a wooden pole, an example of weird and unexplainable things people experienced.

    Opposite-Smell-8682 Report

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    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Religious whackjob

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    #11

    Picture Cards That Came With My Autistic Son's Communication Book

    Two communication cards with illustrations of a dog and cats on a yellow My Communication Book background, weird and unexplainable things.

    CrazyClaire99 Report

    4points
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    #12

    I Found My Mom's Christmas Decorations. #4 Is A Personal Favorite

    Four creepy vintage dolls with exaggerated facial features and unusual expressions, illustrating weird and unexplainable things.

    DjArcusII Report

    4points
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    Dr. Goldstein further noted that human fascination with mystery has deep evolutionary roots. As he explained, our ancestors had to be analytical and naturally curious to survive, specifically to detect potential threats and understand patterns in nature. 

    “The ability to investigate and solve problems gave early humans a distinct advantage in navigating their environment,” Dr. Goldstein stated.

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    #13

    Seen In The Beaches In Toronto

    Neighborhood watch sign partially covered by a strange blue creature drawing, a weird and unexplainable sight in the community.

    Personal_Line_6023 Report

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    #14

    Twisted Mint

    Twisted mint stem with healthy green leaves growing unusually on a metal surface, showcasing weird and unexplainable nature.

    MarcusMaximius Report

    4points
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    #15

    Mystery Snow Print

    Unexplainable hand and wing imprints in snow creating a weird and mysterious pattern people experienced outdoors.

    kaybk2000 Report

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    Dr. Goldstein ultimately concluded that mysteries are an “essential part of human cognition and culture.” This is why he encourages embracing mystery daily, even the weirdest ones, similar to what you will see from this list. 

    “By embracing mystery daily, we can keep our minds sharp, satisfy our innate curiosity, and experience the thrill of discovery.”
    #16

    11 Paper Cups In One Reeces

    Empty Reese's peanut butter cup liners arranged neatly with an empty candy wrapper on a wooden table, weird and unexplainable.

    reddit.com Report

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    #17

    Found This Strange On Marketplace

    Sculptures with weird and unexplainable human-like faces displayed outdoors on a sidewalk with leaves around.

    Clean_Pay7587 Report

    4points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No it isn't. And definitely not at that price.

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    #18

    I Think I’m Allergic To The Sun

    Human hand with red rash spots, showing weird and unexplainable skin condition experienced outdoors.

    IntelligentCrows Report

    4points
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    #19

    😅 What Strange Traffic Lights Have You Seen In The World?

    Red pedestrian traffic lights showing a person holding a hammer and a circular object, a weird and unexplainable thing experienced.

    Super-End-7085 Report

    4points
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    #20

    Is There Any Reason To Bury A Bible Like This?

    Small blue Bible partially buried in grass and dirt with an uneven patch of disturbed soil, capturing weird and unexplainable things.

    Odd-Shirt1621 Report

    4points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just to make a point?

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    #21

    What Was On My Front Door Frame?

    Small orange ants clustered along the edge of a door frame, a weird and unexplainable insect gathering.

    enmapen Report

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    #22

    Anyone Know What This Could Be, Mean, Or Stand For...?

    View through a car window showing strange symbols drawn on the foggy glass, part of weird and unexplainable things experienced.

    DFW-Extraterrestrial Report

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    #23

    Interesting Find At The Back Of My Copy Of Lolita

    Handwritten note inside book, part of weird and unexplainable things people experienced collection.

    _peepee123 Report

    4points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just s dedication. Obvs the recipient was not appreciative...

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    #24

    Left On My Door

    Flyer showing a cartoon woman holding a phone, advertising a cheaper app alternative to Netflix and Spectrum services.

    indiefilmproducer Report

    4points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody hacking TV. Why anything more?

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    #25

    This Keeps Popping Up Over A Text Box That Says "Barney Sized Hugs"

    A weird and unexplainable shadowy figure appears on the screen behind children playing outside.

    taytayfosho Report

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    #26

    5 Point Star Suddenly Appears In Me And My Wife’s Room

    Glowing green shapes in darkness showing weird and unexplainable things people experienced in a mysterious setting

    Xisothrous Report

    3points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like old luminous paint. Not enough info.

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    #27

    There's A Face On Her Face!

    3D ultrasound image showing a bizarre and unexplainable shape resembling a face, part of weird things experienced.

    koskeh Report

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    #28

    ‏the Egyptian Film That Recorded A Real Curse Spell

    Vintage horror movie poster with a skull, dagger, and characters showing weird and unexplainable experiences.

    ismaeil-de-paynes Report

    3points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't talk rubbish

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    #29

    Nice View

    Small bathroom with low slanted ceiling, sky wallpaper, and a toilet placed unusually close to the wood-paneled wall.

    Key-Albatross-774 Report

    3points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd bang my head sitting and getting up. That is awful.

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    #30

    Would You???

    Run-down building with a creepy handwritten sign saying come inside, one of the weird and unexplainable things experienced.

    TaxidermyScarecrow Report

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    #31

    Mechanical Pencil Tip Lodged In Trumpet

    Close-up of a person's hand holding a trumpet with a mysterious blue object inside the bell in a carpeted room.

    That_Purpose5160 Report

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    #32

    Anyone Going?

    Hugely oversized denim jeans measuring 9 feet wide and 20 feet tall, an unexplainable weird experience event.

    AwareBandicoot5872 Report

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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I somehow doubt they are. Seems a bit like fetishism

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    #33

    A Blue Whale's Heart Can Weigh Over 1,300 Lbs And Can Be Heard Beating From 2 Miles Away

    Giant preserved heart displayed in a lab, showcasing weird and unexplainable things people experienced.

    Bubbly-Parsnip-5543 Report

    3points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im guessing that is a model rather than a dried one? Its a bit gnarly.

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    #34

    I Found This Bill In My Back Pack From Primary School

    Hand holding an old, worn 1000 Peruvian banknote featuring ancient ruins and intricate designs, a weird and unexplainable sight.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look it up and see what its worth.

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    #35

    Did I Win A Prize Or Some Weird Factory Inspection Numbers

    Close-up of two chocolate wafer bars held in hand showing unusual number 31 embedded in the design, weird unexplainable sight.

    ThirtyRipeMangoes Report

    3points
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    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it? Some sort of chocolate?

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    #36

    Found This At Work?

    Worn sign on the ground reading need help please call police, one of the weird and unexplainable things experienced.

    jake23506 Report

    3points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably goes in back window of car if broken down? Especially for a single woman at night?

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    #37

    I Think Have A Little Bit Strange Fingers

    Close-up of a hand showing an unusual finger formation, one finger bent backward in a weird and unexplainable way.

    Next-Environment-400 Report

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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope. I can do that.

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    #38

    Important Meeting

    Watercolor painting of five surreal humanoid figures with large single eyes sitting around a swirling stone table, weird unexplainable scene.

    Key-Albatross-774 Report

    3points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aliens or Willie's?

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    #39

    My Car Just Alerted Me That Someone Was Opening The Doors. It’s Locked In My Garage Right Now

    Notification on phone screen showing vehicle door unlock alert, surrounded by children's feet on a couch in a weird and unexplainable setting.

    AggravatingBox2421 Report

    3points
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    #40

    I Discovered A Frog 🐸 Perched On The Edge Of My Cat’s Water Bowl!

    Small frog perched on the edge of a black container in a weird and unexplainable moment captured indoors.

    rhettnfriends Report

    3points
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    #41

    Texts In My Phone Not From Me?

    Empty cybersecurity center with multiple desks, computer monitors, and modern lighting in a clean office space.

    CatAndBoots Report

    3points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It says mass text. You are part of someone's group, clearly

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    #42

    Found A Perfect Circle On The Wall While Moving Furniture

    Shadow on wall resembling a human face beside a wooden dresser, a weird and unexplainable thing experienced by people.

    undercover-bunny3789 Report

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    #43

    Secret Compartment Behind Mirror

    Wall mirror made of nine separate tiles mounted above a wooden radiator in a room, showing a weird unexplainable reflection.

    Noturaveragestick Report

    3points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They had those in Candyman. Didn't end well.

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    #44

    Was That A Message I Missed From The Past Or The Future

    Screenshot of a phone showing a mysterious call marked not available with a strange date, an unexplainable weird experience

    -SquirrelybyNature Report

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    #45

    My Skin Randomly Goes Slightly Purplely/Blue!

    Two hands with distinctly different skin tones and nail colors side by side showing weird and unexplainable differences.

    Square_Hammer_ Report

    3points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    This Doesn't Feel Real

    Weird and unexplainable sight of a shopping cart inexplicably stuck high atop a pole near a fenced area.

    vishesh_07_028 Report

    3points
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    #47

    My Flexible Hands

    A close-up of a hand with fingers unusually bent and intertwined, showing weird and unexplainable things experienced.

    FlexOrbit Report

    3points
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    #48

    Strange Note Found In My Toddlers Playroom

    Hand holding a purple note with a handwritten confusing message, part of weird and unexplainable things experienced.

    dogsareallwehave Report

    3points
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    #49

    Received This Package And This Was Written On The Back. What Is This, Scam? Wasn’t Expecting Anything?

    Handwritten mysterious message on bubble wrap mentioning FBI sting ray tower, cell a***e, and small plane crashes in the USA.

    Intrepid-Vanilla398 Report

    3points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Someone Is Texting Me On My Own Number

    Text message conversation showing weird and unexplainable communication with an unknown sender.

    TechnicianIcy5950 Report

    3points
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    #51

    Random Coil In My Wavy Hair

    Close-up of a hand showing a small, unexplainable red mark, one of the weird things people experienced.

    Super-Respond5242 Report

    3points
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    #52

    Weird Facebook Account Sent Me An Invite With My Childhood Fake Name

    Social media profile page showing no posts with options to add friend or send message, related to weird and unexplainable things.

    Sea_Restaurant2238 Report

    3points
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    #53

    Braid Of Hair Appearing In My Driveway And It’s Not Mine

    Cat cautiously inspecting a puzzling strange object on the carpet, showcasing weird and unexplainable things experienced.

    PrimalPummel93 Report

    3points
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    ga_5 avatar
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    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why BRING IT INDOORS?

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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    I Saw The Creepiest Thing On The Road Today. Left Me Speechless

    Red vintage truck carrying a creepy doll and animal figure, one of the weird and unexplainable things people experienced.

    Straight_Paramedic_8 Report

    3points
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    #55

    I Found Baby Clothes In My Car? I Don't Know Any Babies ????

    Soft pink baby onesie with teddy bear print lying on weird and unexplainable things including a plastic shopping bag.

    ScooberDoober03 Report

    3points
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    #56

    Camera Captured This Figure At The Back Of The House At 23:00. I Dont Know What/Who This Could Be

    Blurry black and white image of a shadowy figure on a porch captured in weird and unexplainable things photos.

    Glad_Percentage8709 Report

    3points
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    #57

    Curious Encounters Walking In The Woods

    Moss-covered rock formation shaped like a crouching figure in a natural outdoor setting, weird and unexplainable sight.

    theotherAndrea Report

    3points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Woman Nurses 'Baby Hedgehog' Overnight Only To Find It's A Hat Bobble

    Close-up of a hat bobble mistaken for a baby hedgehog in one of the weird and unexplainable things people experienced.

    peterpaul2k84 Report

    3points
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    #59

    Text My Mom Got

    Text message describing a pale, pilgrim-looking boy who has not seen the sun since 2013, a weird unexplainable experience.

    Mastervoxx Report

    3points
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    #60

    The Night I Got Up For My 3am Pee , Half Asleep, I Lifted The Toilet Lid (They’re Kept Down To Keep My Cats Out) And I Found A Squirrel Of Some Sort Swimming In My Toilet Bowl!

    Wet small squirrel sitting inside a white bathtub, one of the weird and unexplainable things people experienced.

    rhettnfriends Report

    3points
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    #61

    75" Tb Delivered To Our Front Doorstep With No Return Label

    Large 75-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV box held by two people inside a home, showcasing weird and unexplainable things experienced.

    cherryride Report

    3points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    New Cereal Mascot Design Looks Strange

    Boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal stacked on a shelf showing a smiling cinnamon square with eyes, a weird and unexplainable sight.

    Infamous_Exercise532 Report

    3points
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    #63

    What Do You Guys Think Of This Clouds. It’s Very Weird. I Never Seen One Of These Before. It Looks Pretty Fake. Have You?

    Unexplainable mammatus clouds forming above a decorated outdoor ice skating rink at dusk.

    Ok_Teach_1599 Report

    3points
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    #64

    How The Hell Did Thos 400lb Rock Get 40 Feet Up In Thos Tree?!

    Large mushroom unusually growing around tree branches in a weird and unexplainable outdoor nature scene.

    Osanamon Report

    3points
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    #65

    What Hell Is This?

    Tree with branches forming a face-like shape, one of the weird and unexplainable things people experienced outdoors.

    sizarxxx Report

    3points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    😂😂😂 Woke Up At 3am To This

    Cat perched on a curtain rod in a dimly lit room, one of the weird and unexplainable things people experienced.

    Reasonable-Sock-8950 Report

    3points
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    #67

    This "Petrified" Banana That I've Now Had For 6 Years

    Dried and blackened elongated object on carpet, one of the weird and unexplainable things people experienced.

    SirBrinyolf Report

    3points
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    #68

    Toddler Shoes Found At The Bottom Of The Stairs. We Don’t Have A Child

    Small sneaker appearing halfway melted on tiled floor near carpeted stairs, showing weird and unexplainable sight.

    PurpleYoghurt16 Report

    3points
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    #69

    Someone Has Been In My Attic And I Think I Captured Them On Camera

    Dark attic with wooden beams and a mysterious glowing light in the background, showcasing weird unexplainable things experienced.

    Targetstarbucks Report

    3points
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    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Found A Tiny Tree Branch That Naturally Spells “Love”

    Rusty wire shaped like the word love on a plain surface, an example of weird and unexplainable things experienced.

    Enough-Plum-813 Report

    3points
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    #71

    I Say This At The Store Yesterday

    Hand holding weird and unexplainable TastySounds AudioLollipop packaging with blueberry flavor and electronic dance theme.

    djdk74 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Random International Shipping Crate Arrived At My Parent’s House, No Return Address Or Who It’s Addressed To. Only Thing Inside Is A Window Pane

    Wooden crate with shipping labels and urgent stickers, part of weird and unexplainable things people experienced.

    Pastaman125 Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Hotel Art Piece Trying To Tell Me Something About The Bathroom Vent?

    Abstract framed artwork on textured wall, showcasing weird and unexplainable shapes in a modern interior setting.

    yestyleryes Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    I Took A Photo In The Dark, The Flash Went Off, And It Captured A Really Horror Shot Of My Hand

    Pale hand with an unusual number of fingers extended against a dark ceiling background, showcasing weird and unexplainable phenomenon.

    Delicious_Injury_539 Report

    3points
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    #75

    This Photo Was Taken At 4.44am While I Was Asleep

    Close-up of a dark circular shape with blurred edges, showcasing a weird and unexplainable visual phenomenon.

    that_fn Report

    3points
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    #76

    Went To The Bathroom, Came Back And A “Fortune Teller Fish” Was On My Floor.. (Home Alone)

    Fortune teller miracle fish paper on wooden surface, a weird and unexplainable novelty item people experienced.

    ixgoreee Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Why Does This Baby Got A Toe Instead Of A Hand???

    Close-up of a baby's hand with a finger showing a strange, unexplainable visual effect on textured fabric background.

    Educational-Kale-569 Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    "Kid Chair" Found At Rack Room Shoes

    Chair with fabric print of a smiling child’s distorted face creating a weird and unexplainable visual effect.

    Mammoth-Spend-6827 Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Mom Received An “Abuelita” Mug By Mistake For Christmas And We Laughed It Off. 3 Days Later I Found Out I Was Pregnant

    Hand holding a purple mug with white butterflies and the word abuelita inside, showing weird and unexplainable things.

    NervousStock2241 Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    This Island Genuinely Looks Like Side View Of A Human Head

    Satellite view of a weird and unexplainable land formation surrounded by water, captured on Google Earth.

    ComplexPrimary4910 Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    Can Anyone Explain These Marks That Show Up On My Face When I Cry?

    Close-up of skin with a red, swollen patch showing a weird and unexplainable skin reaction experienced by a person.

    GoldBit5300 Report

    2points
    POST

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