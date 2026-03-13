Check out some of these photos we collected from the online group. Be prepared to be bewildered and have a lot of questions swirling around your head.

Take the Strange subreddit , for example. The name itself is enough of a giveaway of what to expect from the page. But as its profile states, it’s a “community to share strange things that you encounter in your daily life.”

The internet can be a weirdly fascinating place. From time to time, you will see things that you simply can’t explain in words, whether it’s a photo, a video, or written text.

#1 Froggy

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#2 Found A Strange Note Mixed In With My Old Files

#3 What The Hell Is It Doing In My Sink

Sure, many of the photos on this list likely weirded you out at first glance. However, they also made you curious enough to want to know what’s going on in these images. They made you curious, which is innate in all human beings. As psychologist Dr. Kou Murayama discovered in an experiment, some people are even willing to subject themselves to mild electric shock to find out how it feels. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Playground In The Middle Of A Lake

#5 I Didn't Know They Were Diagnosing The Deer Now

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#6 Wiggly Door

In another study, Dr. Murayama and his colleagues had participants perform a “boring” task by definition, such as arranging words in alphabetical order. Through sheer curiosity alone, the researchers found that people tend to underestimate how much they would enjoy dull work. "They found a way to make it more interesting," Dr. Murayama said in an interview with the American Psychological Association. "People have a good capacity to create enjoyment out of even a boring task." ADVERTISEMENT

#7 These Sam And Dean Winchester Plushies

#8 Picture Of Fans

#9 Do You Find This Brand Odd?

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Our inherent penchant for curiosity is also why many are enthralled by mysteries. Author and neuropsychologist Dr. Sam Goldstein describes it as a “phenomenon” driven by the brain’s reward system, which releases dopamine during moments of problem-solving and discovery. “When we finally reach that ‘aha!’ moment, the brain experiences a surge of satisfaction, reinforcing our love for unraveling mysteries,” Dr. Goldstein wrote. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Weird Flyer At The Skatepark

#11 Picture Cards That Came With My Autistic Son's Communication Book

#12 I Found My Mom's Christmas Decorations. #4 Is A Personal Favorite

Dr. Goldstein further noted that human fascination with mystery has deep evolutionary roots. As he explained, our ancestors had to be analytical and naturally curious to survive, specifically to detect potential threats and understand patterns in nature. “The ability to investigate and solve problems gave early humans a distinct advantage in navigating their environment,” Dr. Goldstein stated. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Seen In The Beaches In Toronto

#14 Twisted Mint

#15 Mystery Snow Print

Dr. Goldstein ultimately concluded that mysteries are an “essential part of human cognition and culture.” This is why he encourages embracing mystery daily, even the weirdest ones, similar to what you will see from this list. “By embracing mystery daily, we can keep our minds sharp, satisfy our innate curiosity, and experience the thrill of discovery.”

#16 11 Paper Cups In One Reeces

#17 Found This Strange On Marketplace

#18 I Think I’m Allergic To The Sun

#19 😅 What Strange Traffic Lights Have You Seen In The World?

#20 Is There Any Reason To Bury A Bible Like This?

#21 What Was On My Front Door Frame?

#22 Anyone Know What This Could Be, Mean, Or Stand For...?

#23 Interesting Find At The Back Of My Copy Of Lolita

#24 Left On My Door

#25 This Keeps Popping Up Over A Text Box That Says "Barney Sized Hugs"

#26 5 Point Star Suddenly Appears In Me And My Wife’s Room

#27 There's A Face On Her Face!

#28 ‏the Egyptian Film That Recorded A Real Curse Spell

#29 Nice View

#30 Would You???

#31 Mechanical Pencil Tip Lodged In Trumpet

#32 Anyone Going?

#33 A Blue Whale's Heart Can Weigh Over 1,300 Lbs And Can Be Heard Beating From 2 Miles Away

#34 I Found This Bill In My Back Pack From Primary School

#35 Did I Win A Prize Or Some Weird Factory Inspection Numbers

#36 Found This At Work?

#37 I Think Have A Little Bit Strange Fingers

#38 Important Meeting

#39 My Car Just Alerted Me That Someone Was Opening The Doors. It’s Locked In My Garage Right Now

#40 I Discovered A Frog 🐸 Perched On The Edge Of My Cat’s Water Bowl!

#41 Texts In My Phone Not From Me?

#42 Found A Perfect Circle On The Wall While Moving Furniture

#43 Secret Compartment Behind Mirror

#44 Was That A Message I Missed From The Past Or The Future

#45 My Skin Randomly Goes Slightly Purplely/Blue!

#46 This Doesn't Feel Real

#47 My Flexible Hands

#48 Strange Note Found In My Toddlers Playroom

#49 Received This Package And This Was Written On The Back. What Is This, Scam? Wasn’t Expecting Anything?

#50 Someone Is Texting Me On My Own Number

#51 Random Coil In My Wavy Hair

#52 Weird Facebook Account Sent Me An Invite With My Childhood Fake Name

#53 Braid Of Hair Appearing In My Driveway And It’s Not Mine

#54 I Saw The Creepiest Thing On The Road Today. Left Me Speechless

#55 I Found Baby Clothes In My Car? I Don't Know Any Babies ????

#56 Camera Captured This Figure At The Back Of The House At 23:00. I Dont Know What/Who This Could Be

#57 Curious Encounters Walking In The Woods

#58 Woman Nurses 'Baby Hedgehog' Overnight Only To Find It's A Hat Bobble

#59 Text My Mom Got

#60 The Night I Got Up For My 3am Pee , Half Asleep, I Lifted The Toilet Lid (They’re Kept Down To Keep My Cats Out) And I Found A Squirrel Of Some Sort Swimming In My Toilet Bowl!

#61 75" Tb Delivered To Our Front Doorstep With No Return Label

#62 New Cereal Mascot Design Looks Strange

#63 What Do You Guys Think Of This Clouds. It’s Very Weird. I Never Seen One Of These Before. It Looks Pretty Fake. Have You?

#64 How The Hell Did Thos 400lb Rock Get 40 Feet Up In Thos Tree?!

#65 What Hell Is This?

#66 😂😂😂 Woke Up At 3am To This

#67 This "Petrified" Banana That I've Now Had For 6 Years

#68 Toddler Shoes Found At The Bottom Of The Stairs. We Don’t Have A Child

#69 Someone Has Been In My Attic And I Think I Captured Them On Camera

#70 Found A Tiny Tree Branch That Naturally Spells “Love”

#71 I Say This At The Store Yesterday

#72 Random International Shipping Crate Arrived At My Parent’s House, No Return Address Or Who It’s Addressed To. Only Thing Inside Is A Window Pane

#73 Hotel Art Piece Trying To Tell Me Something About The Bathroom Vent?

#74 I Took A Photo In The Dark, The Flash Went Off, And It Captured A Really Horror Shot Of My Hand

#75 This Photo Was Taken At 4.44am While I Was Asleep

#76 Went To The Bathroom, Came Back And A “Fortune Teller Fish” Was On My Floor.. (Home Alone)

#77 Why Does This Baby Got A Toe Instead Of A Hand???

#78 "Kid Chair" Found At Rack Room Shoes

#79 Mom Received An “Abuelita” Mug By Mistake For Christmas And We Laughed It Off. 3 Days Later I Found Out I Was Pregnant

#80 This Island Genuinely Looks Like Side View Of A Human Head