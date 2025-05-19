ADVERTISEMENT

How many politics-related tweets have you seen today? I’m guessing not zero, unless you stayed off “X” altogether. Sometimes it feels like we can’t scroll through social streets without bumping into a post from a politician, or coming across someone’s hot take on what Donald Trump, Joe Biden and the rest of the club could have, should have, or would done better. It can all get a bit draining. But thankfully there is a place where all political talk is banned. We kid you not...

NonPoliticalTwitter is "Twitter without the politics." And has more than 544,000 members seeking a break from reality. These guys are actually pretty hilarious too. The page is a wall of random, funny, and sometimes relatable tweets. All geared towards helping you and I escape the stress of the world around us. Bored Panda has put together a list of our personal favorites. Let us know yours by hitting the "upvote" button.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

No Isle Camping Allowed

Tweet from a comedian humorously suggesting a separate grocery store for people with shopping skills and spatial awareness.

whitemike40 , AbbyHasIssues Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Life Hack

    Tweet from comedian lexaprofessional joking about potato chips being healthy when the bag is matte instead of glossy, shared on Twitter.

    Literally_black1984 , queasy_f_bby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Herring Burritos

    Tweet from a comedian humorously showing a sandwich with fish and onions, highlighting funny posts shared on Twitter.

    JoeFalchetto , LinusS3xTips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Mine. Mine! Mine

    Funny Twitter post from comedian about a school incident with a daughter baiting seagulls using gummy worms.

    fishbethany , DianaG2772 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Endgame Catholic Loot

    A humorous Twitter post from a comedian about the pope holding an unusual pastoral staff shared online.

    komodo_dragonzord , NightlifeMingus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Is This Right?

    Tweet from comedian Randy Smith humorously describing lifting incorrectly at the gym and waiting for free correction.

    RandySmithWhat , RandySmithWhat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Hey Girl What's Your Bbm

    Tweet from a comedian humorously describing a 23-year-old hitting on her and asking for her email after learning her age.

    JohnnyKavalier , Ciara_BK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Asian Soup Spoons Are Souperior

    Twitter post from a comedian comparing Asian and Western soup spoons with a humorous take on cultural differences in soup consumption.

    dobbyisafreepup , Papapishu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Is The Right Quote Though

    Tweet from comedian sharing a funny childhood story about bullying and a misunderstood phrase, widely shared on Twitter.

    PocketfulofThoughts , maxpalumbo5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Marathons

    Screenshot of a funny Twitter post from a comedian sharing a humorous take on the history of marathons.

    Literally_black1984 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    This Could Be An Interesting Sequel

    Twitter post from a comedian sharing a funny Groundhog Day joke with an image of Bill Murray reporting outdoors.

    Master1718 , jimrosecircus1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    I Have No Words

    Tweet from comedian Jon Drake humorously complaining to Santa about not receiving a thesaurus, shared in funny Twitter posts.

    shoofinsmertz , DrakeGatsby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    I’m Listening…

    Funny Twitter post from comedians joking about dog domestication involving wolves, blankets, and peanut butter.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    How Dare They

    Tweet from a comedian sharing a funny historical take on Vikings and medieval English chroniclers on Twitter.

    reddit.com , erik_kaars Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    My Kinda High

    Comedian’s funny Twitter post about pretending to be a chef at a fancy restaurant shared widely by fans.

    its12amsomewhere , chickntenders Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Polite But Firm

    Tweet from comedian MonsterKing humorously refusing to try YouTube Premium, shared on Twitter with high engagement.

    bumjiggy , CerromeRussell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Can't Wait

    Tweet from comedian sharing a funny Mario movie prediction with a pixelated hand behind textured glass.

    kevinowdziej , FoursideKM Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    She Thought Her Dad Would Expire

    Funny Twitter post from a comedian about a child misinterpreting their dad’s ID expiration date, shared for laughs.

    Few-Value3249 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Woah There, Big Word I Wasn't Prepared For

    Funny Twitter post from comedians about AI models collapsing due to poor training data shared online.

    TheWebsploiter , halphelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Every Damn Time

    Screenshot of a funny Twitter post from a comedian about Santa’s sleigh route that went viral and was widely shared.

    its12amsomewhere , david8hughes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    123...6
    Arrow point to leftBack NextArrow point to right
    Arrow point to leftBack 123...6 NextArrow point to right