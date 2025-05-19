ADVERTISEMENT

How many politics-related tweets have you seen today? I’m guessing not zero, unless you stayed off “X” altogether. Sometimes it feels like we can’t scroll through social streets without bumping into a post from a politician, or coming across someone’s hot take on what Donald Trump, Joe Biden and the rest of the club could have, should have, or would done better. It can all get a bit draining. But thankfully there is a place where all political talk is banned. We kid you not...

NonPoliticalTwitter is "Twitter without the politics." And has more than 544,000 members seeking a break from reality. These guys are actually pretty hilarious too. The page is a wall of random, funny, and sometimes relatable tweets. All geared towards helping you and I escape the stress of the world around us. Bored Panda has put together a list of our personal favorites. Let us know yours by hitting the "upvote" button.