“Fossil Under The Floor Boards”: 58 Exciting And Bamboozling Things People Found In Their Old Homes (New Pics)
Old homes often have a whole lot of character, as someone has lived there, sometimes for much of their lives. This can mean interesting, personal touches here and there, but also all the eccentricities of the previous owners. This can range from "unique" paintings still on the wall, all the way down to entire secret rooms.
We’ve gathered some examples of weird, unusual and even creep things people have found in old homes and shared with the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.
Uncovered Victorian Terracotta Tile. Found This Underneath Layers And Layers Of Wood And Linoleum. Such A Pain To Get Here But So Worth It
I Was Looking For Something In The Attic When I Found This
Untouched 1800's Cemetery Preserved In The Basement Of A Tall Building Built Over It
I Found This Lightbulb In An Attic At Work A Couple Weeks Ago. Turns Out It's An Aerolux Light Rose. According To Ebay It's A Vintage Item From The 1940's
Dinosaur Bone Found In The Basement Of My Friend’s 15th Century House In North-Eastern France
My Wife And I Are Upgrading Our Kitchen. We Found This Fossil Under The Floor Boards
It was under the floor boards beneath the sink. Not too sure how old it is. The house is from the 40's and the closest body of water to us is the Charles River, which is a good 3 or 4 miles.
There's A House In My Attic
Found A Hundred And Thirty Year Old Recipe Book While Cleaning Out Grandmas House
Just Bought A House Built In 1900. The Fireplace Was Boarded Up And Upon Removing The Board This Is What We Found
Anyone Have Any Ideas Or Info? Would Love To Find Some History Out Or Maybe How Much This Is Even Worth.
Clearing Out My Recently Deceased Grandfather's Attic And Found Just Over 200 Grams Of Gold Powder
Collection Of Reference Seeds Found In My Grandad’s Attic
Went In The Attic Of A House We Were Looking At Aannd
I woulda screamed run right out that house never looker back!
Renovating A 100 Year Old House, Found What Looks Like A Samurai Sword Under A Section Of The House That Had A Dirt Floor
The Sheath Is Metal On The Outside And Wood Inside. Still Sharp And Heavy.
This Bottle Of Elvis Presley "Love Me Tender" Conditioning Shampoo From 1985 I Found In My Attic
Our New-To-Us 1912 Foursquare Has Hundreds Of Old Books In The Attic
I would SO love to find a treasure trove of books like this!
While Replacing A Wall In My Basement, I Found A 100-Year-Old Marriage Certificate
John E Evans, Gertrude D Faulkner of West Virginia, 1922
While Tearing Up Their Carpet, My In-Laws Found A Giant Monopoly Board
Contractors Working In Our Basement Found A Package Of Letters Hidden In The Floorboards From The 1920s
Just Bought A House. Moved In 2 Days Ago And Found This In The Basement. Now What?
Found A Massive Linoleum Floor Cloth
Bare Footprint Appears When Mopping Floors In Our New House
Does this happen to be the same building that has a graveyard in the basement? 😬
Door In The Basement Of A House We Bought
I Found Some Coins In A House I Recently Bought In Alexandria, Egypt
I Found A Bag Phone In My Dads Basement
I Found This Old Lightbulb In My Grandparents’ House Finished In 1902 And It Still Works
this were made to last a long time. way longer than the ones we have today
I Should Never Have Opened The Attic
Found This Tobacco Tin Under The Floorboards Of Our 1800s Apartment Building Renovation. Neat Find
Found This Surprise In Our Front Hallway
I want to restore but its so much work.... Glass is mostly broken or missing. Outside is covered over with steel siding. Half of me wants to cover it back up and pretend I saw nothing. House was built in 1880. What should I do?
If you can afford it, restore it. Otherwise cover it up securely and let a future owner do it.
In My Grandparents' Basement I Found A World Atlas From 125 Years Ago
I Found An Amazon Box From 1997 In My Basement
136 Year Old Note Found On A Shingle When My Parents Renovated Their House
“I was discharged from work on this house by McBride the Bulldog for being drunk only once, when he is drunk all the time. Carpenter Smith, Plymouth March 27, 1888”
Check Out This Cool Crystal I Found In The Basement Of A House That I Just Bought
My House Has Portraits In The Crawl Space From The Original Owners In 1960 That Have Never Been Moved
My 1921 House Never Ceases To Surprise Me. I Found This Painting While Finally Cleaning Out The Attic To Re-Insulate It
A Little Sewing Needle Booklet I Found In My Neighbor’s Basement
I Found An Old Clothes Hanger Between The Floor Boards Of My Attic. It's So Old The Company's Phone Number Is 4 Digits
Found This In The Basement Of My New House
hopefully you know enough to call the police and let them know that this was left by the last owner. they need to check into where this person move to and see what's up
Found This Old Ouija Board In The Attic Of My 100+ Year Old House
Tunnel In Basement Of Pennsylvania Rowhouse
Private Photos Of The Former Leader Of Syria Found In The Abandoned Palace
Found In The Attic Of The House I Just Moved Into. Work Was Different In 1978
This Vintage Space Themed Wallpaper Found Under 3 Layers Of Other Wallpaper In An Old Farm House
Is 54 Years Soon Enough? (Found At A Friend's House, Taped To The Inside Of A Heating Duct Grill)
This Old 7up Can I Found In The Attic Of My New House
I Found A Newspaper In The Crawlspace Of Our New House Today, Dated October 2, 1902
These "Tom And Jerry" Type Mouse Holes Gnawed In A House Built In 1741
Party-Goers Signatures From The 1940s In The Basement Of My Century Y/O Home
Found This In Our Back Yard While Planting A Tree
Looks Like Someone Was Locked In The Basement Of The House We Just Bought
Just noticed that one room in the basement of the house we just bought has a steel door with the knob oriented so someone could get locked in the room. Then looked closer and noticed all these scratch marks around the knob on the inside of the door, and some dents too. There is a window in the room but it's small and high up so it would be hard for some people to get it open and get out of it.
Found In The Yard Of My Old House (Agra, India)
Found In The Basement Of Our New House
First Prize String Beans From September 1945 Found In My 102 Year Old Patient's Basement
Found These In The Basement Of Our New Home
We just got the keys to our 1912 home this weekend and found these tucked away in the basement. Any idea what era these could be from?! They are very heavy.