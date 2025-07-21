We’ve gathered some examples of weird, unusual and even creep things people have found in old homes and shared with the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

Old homes often have a whole lot of character, as someone has lived there, sometimes for much of their lives. This can mean interesting, personal touches here and there, but also all the eccentricities of the previous owners. This can range from "unique" paintings still on the wall, all the way down to entire secret rooms.

#1 Uncovered Victorian Terracotta Tile. Found This Underneath Layers And Layers Of Wood And Linoleum. Such A Pain To Get Here But So Worth It Share icon

#2 I Was Looking For Something In The Attic When I Found This Share icon

#3 Untouched 1800's Cemetery Preserved In The Basement Of A Tall Building Built Over It Share icon

#4 I Found This Lightbulb In An Attic At Work A Couple Weeks Ago. Turns Out It's An Aerolux Light Rose. According To Ebay It's A Vintage Item From The 1940's Share icon

#5 Dinosaur Bone Found In The Basement Of My Friend’s 15th Century House In North-Eastern France Share icon

#6 My Wife And I Are Upgrading Our Kitchen. We Found This Fossil Under The Floor Boards Share icon It was under the floor boards beneath the sink. Not too sure how old it is. The house is from the 40's and the closest body of water to us is the Charles River, which is a good 3 or 4 miles.



#7 There's A House In My Attic Share icon

#8 Found A Hundred And Thirty Year Old Recipe Book While Cleaning Out Grandmas House Share icon

#9 Just Bought A House Built In 1900. The Fireplace Was Boarded Up And Upon Removing The Board This Is What We Found Share icon Anyone Have Any Ideas Or Info? Would Love To Find Some History Out Or Maybe How Much This Is Even Worth.



#10 Clearing Out My Recently Deceased Grandfather's Attic And Found Just Over 200 Grams Of Gold Powder Share icon

#11 Collection Of Reference Seeds Found In My Grandad’s Attic Share icon

#12 Went In The Attic Of A House We Were Looking At Aannd Share icon

#13 Renovating A 100 Year Old House, Found What Looks Like A Samurai Sword Under A Section Of The House That Had A Dirt Floor Share icon The Sheath Is Metal On The Outside And Wood Inside. Still Sharp And Heavy.



#14 This Bottle Of Elvis Presley "Love Me Tender" Conditioning Shampoo From 1985 I Found In My Attic Share icon

#15 Our New-To-Us 1912 Foursquare Has Hundreds Of Old Books In The Attic Share icon

#16 While Replacing A Wall In My Basement, I Found A 100-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Share icon

#17 While Tearing Up Their Carpet, My In-Laws Found A Giant Monopoly Board Share icon

#18 Contractors Working In Our Basement Found A Package Of Letters Hidden In The Floorboards From The 1920s Share icon

#19 Just Bought A House. Moved In 2 Days Ago And Found This In The Basement. Now What? Share icon

#20 Found A Massive Linoleum Floor Cloth Share icon

#21 Bare Footprint Appears When Mopping Floors In Our New House Share icon

#22 Door In The Basement Of A House We Bought Share icon

#23 I Found Some Coins In A House I Recently Bought In Alexandria, Egypt Share icon

#24 I Found A Bag Phone In My Dads Basement Share icon

#25 I Found This Old Lightbulb In My Grandparents’ House Finished In 1902 And It Still Works Share icon

#26 I Should Never Have Opened The Attic Share icon

#27 Found This Tobacco Tin Under The Floorboards Of Our 1800s Apartment Building Renovation. Neat Find Share icon

#28 Found This Surprise In Our Front Hallway Share icon I want to restore but its so much work.... Glass is mostly broken or missing. Outside is covered over with steel siding. Half of me wants to cover it back up and pretend I saw nothing. House was built in 1880. What should I do?



#29 In My Grandparents' Basement I Found A World Atlas From 125 Years Ago Share icon

#30 I Found An Amazon Box From 1997 In My Basement Share icon

#31 136 Year Old Note Found On A Shingle When My Parents Renovated Their House Share icon “I was discharged from work on this house by McBride the Bulldog for being drunk only once, when he is drunk all the time. Carpenter Smith, Plymouth March 27, 1888”



#32 Check Out This Cool Crystal I Found In The Basement Of A House That I Just Bought Share icon

#33 My House Has Portraits In The Crawl Space From The Original Owners In 1960 That Have Never Been Moved Share icon

#34 My 1921 House Never Ceases To Surprise Me. I Found This Painting While Finally Cleaning Out The Attic To Re-Insulate It Share icon

#35 A Little Sewing Needle Booklet I Found In My Neighbor’s Basement Share icon

#36 I Found An Old Clothes Hanger Between The Floor Boards Of My Attic. It's So Old The Company's Phone Number Is 4 Digits Share icon

#37 Found This In The Basement Of My New House Share icon

#38 Found This Old Ouija Board In The Attic Of My 100+ Year Old House Share icon

#39 Tunnel In Basement Of Pennsylvania Rowhouse Share icon

#40 Private Photos Of The Former Leader Of Syria Found In The Abandoned Palace Share icon

#41 Found In The Attic Of The House I Just Moved Into. Work Was Different In 1978 Share icon

#42 This Vintage Space Themed Wallpaper Found Under 3 Layers Of Other Wallpaper In An Old Farm House Share icon

#43 Is 54 Years Soon Enough? (Found At A Friend's House, Taped To The Inside Of A Heating Duct Grill) Share icon

#44 This Old 7up Can I Found In The Attic Of My New House Share icon

#45 I Found A Newspaper In The Crawlspace Of Our New House Today, Dated October 2, 1902 Share icon

#46 These "Tom And Jerry" Type Mouse Holes Gnawed In A House Built In 1741 Share icon

#47 Party-Goers Signatures From The 1940s In The Basement Of My Century Y/O Home Share icon

#48 Found This In Our Back Yard While Planting A Tree Share icon

#49 Looks Like Someone Was Locked In The Basement Of The House We Just Bought Share icon Just noticed that one room in the basement of the house we just bought has a steel door with the knob oriented so someone could get locked in the room. Then looked closer and noticed all these scratch marks around the knob on the inside of the door, and some dents too. There is a window in the room but it's small and high up so it would be hard for some people to get it open and get out of it.



#50 Found In The Yard Of My Old House (Agra, India) Share icon

#51 Found In The Basement Of Our New House Share icon

#52 First Prize String Beans From September 1945 Found In My 102 Year Old Patient's Basement Share icon

#53 Found These In The Basement Of Our New Home Share icon We just got the keys to our 1912 home this weekend and found these tucked away in the basement. Any idea what era these could be from?! They are very heavy.



#54 I Found This Under The Floor Boards In A 1800's Era House Share icon

#55 This 15 Year Old Stash Of Canned Food I Found In My Crawl Space From The House’s Previous Owner Share icon

#56 Found This Imbedded In My Bathroom Wall. House Is At Least 130 Years Old Share icon

#57 1977 McDonald's Christmas Trash Found In The Wall Of Our House Share icon

