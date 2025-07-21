ADVERTISEMENT

Old homes often have a whole lot of character, as someone has lived there, sometimes for much of their lives. This can mean interesting, personal touches here and there, but also all the eccentricities of the previous owners. This can range from "unique" paintings still on the wall, all the way down to entire secret rooms.

We’ve gathered some examples of weird, unusual and even creep things people have found in old homes and shared with the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

Uncovered Victorian Terracotta Tile. Found This Underneath Layers And Layers Of Wood And Linoleum. Such A Pain To Get Here But So Worth It

Colorful vintage tiled floor in an old home entrance, hinting at possible fossil discovery under the floor boards.

    #2

    I Was Looking For Something In The Attic When I Found This

    Colony of bats hanging from a wooden frame inside an old home, an unusual and surprising discovery behind floor boards.

    #3

    Untouched 1800's Cemetery Preserved In The Basement Of A Tall Building Built Over It

    Basement with old stone graves under floorboards, showing an unusual and surprising fossil discovery in an old home.

    #4

    I Found This Lightbulb In An Attic At Work A Couple Weeks Ago. Turns Out It's An Aerolux Light Rose. According To Ebay It's A Vintage Item From The 1940's

    Hand holding a light bulb with a delicate metal flower inside, an unusual fossil found in an old home mystery.

    #5

    Dinosaur Bone Found In The Basement Of My Friend’s 15th Century House In North-Eastern France

    Collection of fossilized shells and bones discovered under old floor boards in a historic home renovation project.

    #6

    My Wife And I Are Upgrading Our Kitchen. We Found This Fossil Under The Floor Boards

    Fossil embedded in stone slab found under old floor boards showing detailed fish skeleton remains.

    It was under the floor boards beneath the sink. Not too sure how old it is. The house is from the 40's and the closest body of water to us is the Charles River, which is a good 3 or 4 miles.

    #7

    There's A House In My Attic

    Dilapidated old home interiors with torn wallpaper, exposed insulation, and visible attic structure through floorboards.

    #8

    Found A Hundred And Thirty Year Old Recipe Book While Cleaning Out Grandmas House

    Worn 1891 cookery book found under floorboards in an old home revealing historic domestic life.

    #9

    Just Bought A House Built In 1900. The Fireplace Was Boarded Up And Upon Removing The Board This Is What We Found

    Intricate fossil under the floorboards depicting detailed figures and scenes inside an old home setting.

    Anyone Have Any Ideas Or Info? Would Love To Find Some History Out Or Maybe How Much This Is Even Worth.

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks to be 19th century. I think the hooks are for hanging cooking pots and kettles. As for value do a search on an antiques website.

    #10

    Clearing Out My Recently Deceased Grandfather's Attic And Found Just Over 200 Grams Of Gold Powder

    Close-up of a container filled with brown powder, part of surprising fossil discoveries under the floor boards in old homes.

    #11

    Collection Of Reference Seeds Found In My Grandad’s Attic

    Vintage collection of seed samples in glass vials from Canada’s Department of Agriculture found in an old home setting.

    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You might want to let the Svalbard Global Seed Vault know....

    #12

    Went In The Attic Of A House We Were Looking At Aannd

    Several old mannequins lying under attic floorboards in an old home with wooden beams and dusty surfaces.

    #13

    Renovating A 100 Year Old House, Found What Looks Like A Samurai Sword Under A Section Of The House That Had A Dirt Floor

    Old rusty bayonet found hidden under floor boards in an abandoned wooden home with dusty debris around.

    The Sheath Is Metal On The Outside And Wood Inside. Still Sharp And Heavy.

    #14

    This Bottle Of Elvis Presley "Love Me Tender" Conditioning Shampoo From 1985 I Found In My Attic

    Old vintage Elvis Presley Love Me Tender conditioning shampoo bottle found in an old home under floor boards

    #15

    Our New-To-Us 1912 Foursquare Has Hundreds Of Old Books In The Attic

    Old books stored in attic and shelves under floor boards, an intriguing find in an old home discovery.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would SO love to find a treasure trove of books like this!

    #16

    While Replacing A Wall In My Basement, I Found A 100-Year-Old Marriage Certificate

    A worn vintage marriage certificate found under floor boards, featuring floral designs and handwritten details.

    #17

    While Tearing Up Their Carpet, My In-Laws Found A Giant Monopoly Board

    Large vintage Monopoly board drawn under floorboards in a room with white walls and renovation supplies nearby.

    #18

    Contractors Working In Our Basement Found A Package Of Letters Hidden In The Floorboards From The 1920s

    Collection of old, weathered envelopes found under floorboards in an old home during a fossil discovery.

    #19

    Just Bought A House. Moved In 2 Days Ago And Found This In The Basement. Now What?

    Old home discovery of a vintage Morgan Safe Company floor safe hidden under floorboards.

    #20

    Found A Massive Linoleum Floor Cloth

    Old floorboards removed to reveal vintage floral patterned underfloor covering in an old home renovation discovery.

    #21

    Bare Footprint Appears When Mopping Floors In Our New House

    Footprint fossilized under floor boards on wooden floor with blue and white mop head nearby.

    brittdorasmith avatar
    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does this happen to be the same building that has a graveyard in the basement? 😬

    #22

    Door In The Basement Of A House We Bought

    Old wooden door marked blackout room in a dimly lit, dusty basement of an old home finding.

    #23

    I Found Some Coins In A House I Recently Bought In Alexandria, Egypt

    Ancient coins with worn engravings found hidden under the floorboards, showcasing exciting and bamboozling home discoveries.

    #24

    I Found A Bag Phone In My Dads Basement

    Old landline phone with keypad and coiled cord found inside a bag in an old home discovery.

    #25

    I Found This Old Lightbulb In My Grandparents’ House Finished In 1902 And It Still Works

    Close-up of a vintage light bulb glowing inside a modern lamp, illustrating unique finds in old homes and fossil under the floor boards.

    ohjojo62 avatar
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this were made to last a long time. way longer than the ones we have today

    #26

    I Should Never Have Opened The Attic

    Old baby carriage stored under attic floor boards, a surprising fossil-like find in an old home discovery.

    #27

    Found This Tobacco Tin Under The Floorboards Of Our 1800s Apartment Building Renovation. Neat Find

    Vintage Prince Albert tobacco tin found under old floor boards in an old home, showcasing historic packaging and design.

    #28

    Found This Surprise In Our Front Hallway

    Old wooden door and hidden wall space revealed during home renovation, showing unexpected architectural features under floorboards.

    I want to restore but its so much work.... Glass is mostly broken or missing. Outside is covered over with steel siding. Half of me wants to cover it back up and pretend I saw nothing. House was built in 1880. What should I do?

    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you can afford it, restore it. Otherwise cover it up securely and let a future owner do it.

    #29

    In My Grandparents' Basement I Found A World Atlas From 125 Years Ago

    Old vintage atlas book found under the floor boards in an old home, showing colonial maps and aged pages.

    #30

    I Found An Amazon Box From 1997 In My Basement

    Amazon cardboard box on kitchen counter as part of fossil under the floor boards discovery in old home renovation.

    #31

    136 Year Old Note Found On A Shingle When My Parents Renovated Their House

    Fossil under old floorboards framed on wall, showing aged wood with faint handwritten text visible on surface.

     “I was discharged from work on this house by McBride the Bulldog for being drunk only once, when he is drunk all the time. Carpenter Smith, Plymouth March 27, 1888”

    #32

    Check Out This Cool Crystal I Found In The Basement Of A House That I Just Bought

    Close-up of a fossil with crystal formations found under floor boards in an old home, shown on a white surface.

    #33

    My House Has Portraits In The Crawl Space From The Original Owners In 1960 That Have Never Been Moved

    Old dusty floorboards with vintage framed photographs and insulation visible in a hidden space under the floor boards.

    #34

    My 1921 House Never Ceases To Surprise Me. I Found This Painting While Finally Cleaning Out The Attic To Re-Insulate It

    Framed painting of a mountain landscape with a rainbow and river, held by a gloved hand inside an old home.

    #35

    A Little Sewing Needle Booklet I Found In My Neighbor’s Basement

    Vintage sewing needle booklet found in an old home, showcasing a unique needle set and handwritten text inside.

    #36

    I Found An Old Clothes Hanger Between The Floor Boards Of My Attic. It's So Old The Company's Phone Number Is 4 Digits

    Old wooden bow found under floorboards in an old home, part of exciting and bamboozling home discoveries.

    #37

    Found This In The Basement Of My New House

    Heavy iron ball with chain and lock on dusty floor next to a sneaker, an unusual find in an old home.

    ohjojo62 avatar
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    ohjojo (you/your's)
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    hopefully you know enough to call the police and let them know that this was left by the last owner. they need to check into where this person move to and see what's up

    #38

    Found This Old Ouija Board In The Attic Of My 100+ Year Old House

    Vintage Ouija board and planchette found under old floor boards, a mysterious discovery in an old home.

    #39

    Tunnel In Basement Of Pennsylvania Rowhouse

    Dark stone cellar with a narrow entrance under old floor boards in an old home discovery of a fossil site.

    #40

    Private Photos Of The Former Leader Of Syria Found In The Abandoned Palace

    Two vintage photos showing men in minimal clothing, illustrating unexpected finds like a fossil under the floor boards.

    #41

    Found In The Attic Of The House I Just Moved Into. Work Was Different In 1978

    Old typed letter dated 1978 found under floorboards, revealing speed violation details from a log entry.

    #42

    This Vintage Space Themed Wallpaper Found Under 3 Layers Of Other Wallpaper In An Old Farm House

    Vintage space-themed wall art featuring a spaceship and UFO with the Earth, found in an old home under floor boards.

    #43

    Is 54 Years Soon Enough? (Found At A Friend's House, Taped To The Inside Of A Heating Duct Grill)

    Handwritten note taped under floorboards mentioning Apollo 14 and dated February 2, 1971 in an old home discovery.

    #44

    This Old 7up Can I Found In The Attic Of My New House

    Vintage 7UP can featuring Maine state map from 1820, an exciting fossil under the floor boards discovery in old homes.

    #45

    I Found A Newspaper In The Crawlspace Of Our New House Today, Dated October 2, 1902

    Fossil under the floor boards showing a charred old newspaper with historical political cartoons and headlines

    #46

    These "Tom And Jerry" Type Mouse Holes Gnawed In A House Built In 1741

    Fossil embedded under old wooden floor boards in a vintage home with textured wall and natural light from doorway.

    #47

    Party-Goers Signatures From The 1940s In The Basement Of My Century Y/O Home

    Graffiti and signatures from the 1940s found under floor boards in an old home revealing a historic fossil-like discovery.

    #48

    Found This In Our Back Yard While Planting A Tree

    Rusty old items including a crushed can, plastic bag, and metal objects found under floorboards in an old home.

    #49

    Looks Like Someone Was Locked In The Basement Of The House We Just Bought

    Worn metal door knob and scratched door opening to an empty concrete basement in an old home discovery.

    Just noticed that one room in the basement of the house we just bought has a steel door with the knob oriented so someone could get locked in the room. Then looked closer and noticed all these scratch marks around the knob on the inside of the door, and some dents too. There is a window in the room but it's small and high up so it would be hard for some people to get it open and get out of it.

    #50

    Found In The Yard Of My Old House (Agra, India)

    Ancient pottery and figurines laid on white cloth, resembling fossil discoveries found under old floor boards in homes.

    #51

    Found In The Basement Of Our New House

    Faded drawing found under old floorboards showing a face and abstract shapes in a dusty, aged home space.

    #52

    First Prize String Beans From September 1945 Found In My 102 Year Old Patient's Basement

    Vintage jar with yellow wax beans and a 1945 first prize ribbon found in an old home under the floor boards.

    #53

    Found These In The Basement Of Our New Home

    Vintage glass light shades discovered in old homes, showcasing unique designs and intricate details under the floor boards.

    We just got the keys to our 1912 home this weekend and found these tucked away in the basement. Any idea what era these could be from?! They are very heavy.

    #54

    I Found This Under The Floor Boards In A 1800's Era House

    Metal antique tool with sharp inner teeth held between fingers, one of the bamboozling things found in old homes.

    #55

    This 15 Year Old Stash Of Canned Food I Found In My Crawl Space From The House’s Previous Owner

    Old pantry under floor boards filled with cans, jars, and containers found in an old home discovery.

    #56

    Found This Imbedded In My Bathroom Wall. House Is At Least 130 Years Old

    Close-up of a small fossil under floor boards next to a measuring tape showing its size in inches.

    #57

    1977 McDonald's Christmas Trash Found In The Wall Of Our House

    Old McDonald's holiday packaging and containers found hidden under floorboards in an old home discovery.

    #58

    Found Like 250 Rounds Of Rifle Bullets, Pistol Ammunition And Shotgun Shells In The House I Recently Bought

    Box of old bullets and shotgun shells found in an old home, an unusual and bamboozling discovery under the floorboards.

