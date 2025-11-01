ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone is a botanist, and sometimes the only thing you can do is stare at a plant wondering what on earth it is.

Luckily for us, the internet is ready to help. The subreddit r/whatsthisplant is a place where us clueless folk upload photos of mystery greenery to get IDs. The 490K-strong community jumps in, often sharing more than just a name—they add care tips, mention quirky features, and never criticize you for asking questions.

Not every living being can introduce themselves, so it's nice that others can do it for them.

#1

Growing Corn In My Garden And Thought My Corn Was Growing Rocks. What In The World Is This!?

Unusual plant with large white seeds inside green husk, one of the most mysterious plants people found and asked about.

Corn smut. It’s an infection. Totally edible though. As a matter of fact in Mexico it’s called huitlacoche and it’s considered a delicacy

s0njc Report

    #2

    Noticed This Thing Popped Up In Front My Window About A Week Ago And It Keeps Getting Bigger. I Don’t Know What It Is, We’ve Had This Plant For 5 Years And It’s Never Done This Before

    Large mysterious succulent plant with tall central stalk growing in a residential garden under clear blue sky

    Agave only flower once--one absolutely giant asparagus-like flower stalk--and then die. It will make many little pups though.

    TheNarcissisticNobod Report

    #3

    I Thought You Would All Enjoy This Chimera Rose, My Friends Parents Have A Red Rose Bush Where On One Particular Branch It Blooms These Beauties

    Close-up of a mysterious plant with one half of the flower white and the other half deep red petals outdoors.

    Plant geneticist here!
    1 Nice rose!
    2 I bet this was caused by a somatic mutation, specifically a transposon (jumping gene) inserting near something that activates color in petals (a transcription factor or anthocyanin gene). The unevenness could be due to variable epigenetic silencing of that region to keep the transposon from jumping again. The same mechanism causes striped flowers in petunias and morning glories.
    Anyway, I think it's cool from a professional standpoint and wanted to share. 🙂

    dishsoapalmighty Report

    #4

    This Plant Is Not Dead! I’ve Had It For Years And It Has Neither Died Nor Grown. The “Branches” Are Not Particularly Woody Or Stiff, At Least Not As Much As They Look. What Is It?!

    Dried mysterious plant with tangled branches in a white pot on a windowsill, example of mysterious plants people found.

    It's dead. It's been dead for years.
    What exactly makes you think it's alive? It's not green, it doesn't grow.

    BuriedComments Report

    #5

    What Is My Sunflower Doing?

    Close-up of a mysterious dark red sunflower with black center held by a hand, showcasing unique plant features and vivid petals.

    A sunflower is actually made up of a bunch of individual flowers of 2 different types. The petals around the outside are called ray flowers. The middle is made up of many disk flowers. This one just has a few ray flowers where there would normally be disk flowers.

    notgingerbutnotred Report

    #6

    What Is This Spectacular Yellow And Pink Tree?

    Mysterious plant with pink and yellow leaves growing in front of an urban brownstone building with stairs and windows.

    Looks like a Redbud to me, too. I've never seen one with so many blossoms coming directly from the bark like that. A few, but not such dense clusters. Very pretty.
    By the way, those pretty golden newborn leaves will be regular ol' green leaves in a few days.

    BenevolentCheese Report

    #7

    Not Looking For The Tree, Wondering What The Lump Is

    Large mysterious plant growth with moss and fungus on tree trunk in autumn forest with fallen leaves and branches.

    Congratulations, it’s a burl!

    -Glowl Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oak burl, surprised no one has chainsawed it off yet, worth some money.

    #8

    BF Bought "Venus Fly Trap" Seeds From Temu, Wtf Is This ?

    Potted mysterious plant with pink flower and green leaves growing on a balcony with cars in the background.

    Celosia, this one has a crested flower, so could end up as a cockscomb

    queenmarimeoww Report

    #9

    Identify This Plant? A 6years Old Boy Ate Some Berries And Currently Developing Seizures And Is At Emergency

    Mysterious plant with clusters of small dark and pink berries growing on thin branches against a blurred natural background.

    Tanner's tree (Coriaria nepalensis) maybe? "Toxicity : All parts of tanner's tree are toxic, containing coriamyrtine. Ingestion leads to severe symptoms like seizures and death."

    Middle-Chemistry810 Report

    #10

    Moved In To This House Last Fall. I Mowed My Grass 5 Days Ago... And This Plant Sprouted Out Of No Where. 3 Of Them, And This Is The Biggest

    Single mysterious plant stem growing in grassy soil, one of the most mysterious plants people found outdoors.

    Asparagus

    Lana-Next-Door Report

    #11

    What Is This Fruit My Friend’s Mom Handed To Me?

    What Is This Fruit My Friend's Mom Handed To Me?

    No offense intended but, where are you from that you don't know this is a pear?

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    What’s This Purple Guy? Found Hiking Near The Hollywood Sign. Super Cool Shape And Color:

    A mysterious plant with spiraled light purple flower and silvery-green leaves growing in dry grass.

    Datura

    rossblanket Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Datura is a genus of nine species of highly poisonous, vespertine-flowering plants belonging to the nightshade family. They are commonly known as thornapples or jimsonweeds, but are also known as devil's trumpets or mad apple. Other English common names include moonflower, devil's weed, and hell's bells."

    #13

    Strange Round 'Fruit' With Stringy Latexy Insides - Pic Of Tree In Comment

    Close-up of a mysterious plant fruit with intricate white web-like structures and small white dots inside.

    Sodom Apple?
    Do not eat.

    blippyj Report

    #14

    Just Caught 5 Y/O Son Eating One Of These Berries, Made Him Spit It Out Soon As I Saw, ID Please? Located In East Sussex, UK!

    Close-up of mysterious plants with shiny black berries and green leaves, one of the most mysterious plants people found.

    This plant has been identified as Deadly Nightshade (Atropa belladonna.) OP's son ate some of the fruit, experienced mild poisoning symptoms and was treated by a local emergency room. The child is now ok. The doctor commented that the child was lucky he did not consume more of the fruit. This occurred in the UK.

    This demonstrates the importance of not eating random plants you find in the wild and keeping an eye on children around wild plants. This isn't always an easy task so you should be prepared.

    If in doubt, call poison control for advice (link below to all poison control phone numbers worldwide.) If you're unable to talk to anyone on the phone, take the person or animal who has ingested the plant material straight to the doctor/emergency room or vet/emergency vet.

    Post here to get an ID from the community, but do not wait for an ID as time is critical in cases of poisoning. It's always better to err on the side of caution.

    Note: It is important to note that you should NOT induce vomiting if you think a poison has been consumed. There is a risk of choking on vomit, and plants can sometimes be toxic in a caustic way, meaning you will cause more damage by vomiting. Always let medical professionals make the decision whether to induce vomiting.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    Little Plant Growing Where My Cat Was Buried

    Small mysterious plant growing in dry soil next to a decorative angel cat statue in a garden setting.

    If it is indeed fleabane

    juhbekky Report

    #16

    Cut Open A Peach And There Was An Almond Inside?

    Half-cut fruit with visible seeds on a surface, featured among mysterious plants people found and asked about.

    Peaches and almonds are related. Do Not Eat Peach Seeds!!!

    KingofCam Report

    #17

    Found The Most Intricate Flower I’ve Ever Seen Today In A Regular Roadside Bush

    Close-up of a mysterious plant with intricate purple and white petals and green leaves in an outdoor natural setting.

    Passionflower. They're very distinctive!

    ThatMarionberry5465 Report

    #18

    Pulled These Out Of My Dogs Armpit, What Is This?

    Two small mysterious plants with thin stems on a light surface next to a black hair tie, showing unusual plant growth.

    Nassella leucotricha. It's a species of speargrass. It is engineered to spin itself with changes in humidity, which will self plant in soil. It will do something similar in fur.

    Previous_Remote_6892 Report

    #19

    What Is This? Smells Like A Dumpster

    Unusual and mysterious plants with green and dark purple leaves growing beside a bright yellow wooden house wall outdoors.

    Dracunculus vulgaris

    anonymousamonite Report

    #20

    Whats Is The Name Of This Plant?

    Close-up of a hand holding a leaf with unique camo-like patterns, one of the most mysterious plants people found.

    Aglaonema pictum Tricolor cultivar
    Araceae family

    reddit.com Report

    #21

    Found This Growing Voluntarily Over My Dogs Grave

    Small cluster of mysterious pink and white striped flowers growing in dark soil with dry leaves around them.

    Claytonia virginica

    JoRHawke Report

    #22

    Unedited Photo. Deepest Must Vibrant Purple I Have Ever Seen In Nature. What Is This Little Guy (Flowers Are A Penny In Diameter Or Less)

    Bright blue flowers growing densely in a large pot, one of the most mysterious plants people found and asked what they are.

    Blue lobelia

    GnarlsGnarlington Report

    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    Niki
Community Member
18 minutes ago

    I have some of this! It can also have lovely periwinkle colors and white spots!

    #23

    What Plant Is This? It Has Pink Flowers… I Was Curious To Whether My Neighbours Are Growing Opium

    Unidentified green seed pods growing behind a metal fence, showcasing mysterious plants people found outdoors.

    Opium poppy, but plenty of people grow them as ornamentals

    OutlandishnessOk3735 Report

    #24

    Found Sitting Alone On A Bed Of Moss In The Middle Of The Woods

    Close-up of a mysterious plant with a red flower growing in a forest setting with a dog sniffing nearby.

    A red trillium! Nice find.

    okaysureyep Report

    #25

    Beautiful Picture My Friend Sent Me To Identify

    Purple cactus plant with yellow flowers, an example of mysterious plants people found and wondered about.

    Santa Rita prickly pear

    mixed-episodes Report

    #26

    Watching A Friend’s Plants And Noticed A Nasty Smell In My Kitchen. It’s Coming From This Thing That Just Flowered, What Is It?

    Unusual mysterious plant with large star-shaped dark red flower and tall green succulent stems on wooden shelf indoors.

    Stapelia lol
    They smell bad because they attract flies as pollinators

    baconwitch00 Report

    #27

    My Sweet Kind Neighbors Who Dont Speak English Very Well Gave Me This... Squash? Because It Was Growing On My Side Of The Fence. Any Help?

    Person holding a large mysterious green plant in a home setting with brick wall and wooden floor visible.

    It's a long bottle gourd.

    poisonivy4444 Report

    #28

    Very General White Flowers.. All Help Is Appreciated!

    Orange cat partially hidden among dense clusters of small white flowers, showcasing mysterious plants found in nature.

    I put it through google lens, looks like Saxifraga Findling.
    Variety or Cultivar 'Findling' _ 'Findling' is a low, cushion- to mound-forming, evergreen perennial with rosettes of small, oval to spoon-shaped, mid-green leaves and short stems bearing cup-shaped, white flowers from mid- to late spring.

    distinct--shuffle Report

    #29

    What's This Curly Cactus?

    Twisted cactus with pink flowers growing in a garden, one of the most mysterious plants people found and asked about.

    Cereus forbesii cv Spiralis
    and that is a stunning specimen of it.

    black_rose_ Report

    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    Niki
Community Member
17 minutes ago

    I am envious that someone has this in their yard!!

    #30

    What's This Blue Thing?

    Close-up of two mysterious blue mushrooms growing among autumn leaves on forest floor in natural setting.

    Blue Roundhead mushroom, Stropharia caerulea

    SalmonSammySamSam Report

    #31

    A Strange Big Plant

    Large mysterious plant with white umbrella-shaped flowers growing near railway tracks and residential buildings.

    That is 💯 giant hogweed. Observe from a distance only. DO NOT TOUCH!

    Accomplished-Yak7289 Report

    #32

    From The Japanese Garden In Singapore

    Small bird perched on a uniquely curled leaf of one of the most mysterious plants people found and asked about.

    Judging by the super pink flower in the blurry back this is probably just lotus. Nelumbo nucifera.

    blabgasm Report

    #33

    Please Help Identify I’m In Love

    Mysterious plant with orange blossoms growing in a large terracotta pot by a blue door in a Mediterranean setting.

    its a bougainvillea

    Biogirl0322 Report

    #34

    This Strange Thing In My Onion Field

    Close-up of a mysterious plant with bulbous growths and small white flowers, one of the most mysterious plants found.

    Egyptian walking onions do this.
    They get heavy and fall over, planting themselves

    Clear_Rise_5005 Report

    #35

    Lived Here 3 Years And Never Saw This Before

    Close-up of a mysterious plant with wrinkled texture growing near a concrete edge among grass and leaves outdoors.

    Morel Mushroom, Morchella sp.

    comicconnie Report

    #36

    Should I Keep This In The Garden?

    Tall purple flower in a garden with wooden fence and house background, part of mysterious plants people found collection.

    Monk’s Hood - Aconitum genus
    In the buttercup family Ranunculaceae. Aka Wolf’s Bane

    ramakharma Report

    #37

    What Flower Is This? Is It Real?

    Unique mysterious plant with white curling petals resembling icing, featured in photos asking what plant it is.

    RuiYunDian Chrysanthemum. Google showed me similar images when I typed in "flower that looks like icing."

    Acceptable_Link_6546 Report

    #38

    What’s This Trippy Fella Called? Found This In A Group Post On Facebook. No Details Including Location

    Mysterious plants with vibrant green and yellow leaves growing along a sidewalk near a building in an urban setting.

    Rising Sun Redbud
    There was a post  on r/mildlyinteresting featuring one of these about a year ago. Cool trees, I’ve never seen one IRL.

    Release1975 Report

    #39

    What Plant Is This, Street In Jerez, Spain

    Narrow street covered by mysterious plants creating dappled light patterns on the cobblestone pathway below.

    Those are common grape vines, Vitis vinifera. I think there's a winery at that place.

    krup_z Report

    #40

    My So’s Mother Has This Magnificent Plant, But She Couldn’t Identify It. Can Anyone Help?houseplant Is Located In North Carolina

    Large mysterious indoor plant with broad green leaves placed in a living room near windows and cozy armchair.

    This woman grew the most epic fiddle leaf fig anyone has ever seen and has the audacity to not even know what it's called?

    glowphotosglow Report

    #41

    Help

    Spiral-shaped green succulent plant growing in soil with other small plants around, showcasing mysterious plant patterns.

    Spiral Aloe, Aloe polyphylla

    Pretty-Initiative630 Report

    #42

    What Is This Alien Looking Flower?

    Cluster of mysterious blue flowers with orange stamens growing next to a house wall in a garden setting.

    Looks like a bromeliad, Puya.

    Luckydog12 Report

    #43

    Just Spent An Hour Mowing This, It’s Not Poison Ivy Right Guys? :)

    Dense green mysterious plants covering a hillside with trees in the background, illustrating mysterious plants found outdoors.

    Looks like it to me. You should take a good shower with dish washing detergent and scrub every exposed inch of skin to get any oil off. Wash clothing with hot water and grease cutting detergent. The shoes may be a goner. Hopefully you're immune, but others in your household might not be and they can definitely get a rash from contaminated items. Good luck.

    Jgwood99 Report

    #44

    What Is This Fruit? Tastes Like Nintendo Cartridge

    Close-up of a mysterious plant with small yellow berries and green leaves growing in dry, grassy terrain.

    Devils Apple. A species of Nightshade. Toxic.

    Kreamhood Report

    #45

    Wife Found This Online, No Context, And Wants Me To Get One

    Close-up of a mysterious plant with heart-shaped green leaves in a patterned pot held in a person’s hand.

    Let your wife know that AI plants are a huge scam online right now.
    Blue Japanese Maple's do not exist.
    Nor do flowers that look like cats.
    You can get her a cyclamen but its going to look more like the ones in this article.

    Wabisabiharv Report

    #46

    Look What They Did To My Boy. .

    Close-up of mysterious plant leaves with unique holes against a clear blue sky, showcasing unusual mysterious plants found.

    Sometimes I see this type of damage when a caterpillar ate a hole through leaves before they unfurled. The inner leaves have smaller holes bc it didn’t eat all the way through-

    ExtraRaw Report

    #47

    Who Is This Pretty Weirdo?

    Mysterious plants with blue seed pods and green leaves growing next to a wooden fence in a garden setting.

    Looks like Papaver somniferum

    wandering__rat Report

    #48

    What Are These? The Devils Testicles? I Stepped On One With My Bare Heel And My Life Flashed Before My Eyes

    Close-up of mysterious plants with unique round seed pods scattered on grass and sidewalk near feet in sandals.

    Sweetgum, Liquidambar styraciflua seed pods.

    cookiemonstrosity54 Report

    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    Niki
Community Member
13 minutes ago

    LOL I have these all over my yard!!! My feet hurt looking at this!

    #49

    Young Son Decided To Plant Something Random In A Bucket. We've Been Watering It But Have No Idea What It Is

    Green mysterious plant with small berries growing in a blue pot against a brick wall background outdoors

    Solanum nigrum complex aka black nightshade

    BobblesMagee Report

    #50

    What Is This Heavenly Smelling Thing?

    Hand holding a small round orange fruit with light stripes, one of the mysterious plants people found and asked what it is.

    Pocket melon.
    In 19th century upper class ladies would keep one in their handbags at festivies.
    Rich Sweetness is a common variety. This one is probably a Queen Anne's.

    Impossibum Report

    #51

    What Is This Flower Seen In Paris

    Unusual flower with white and pink petals and a yellow center growing among green leaves in a garden setting mysterious plants.

    The cultivar is called Bumble Rumble!

    ThunderyIndigo Report

    #52

    This Thing Made A Popping Sound And Launched Out If The Tree

    Mysterious plant root with knobby texture and small brown spots, placed on a dark wooden surface for identification.

    Looks like a Morinda citrifolia fruit, also known as noni. They are edible, but smell and taste horrible. It's famine food and a common ingredient in scam super juices.

    boxfullofirony Report

    #53

    Saw This On My Walk To The Library. They're So Bright. What The Heck?

    Clusters of vibrant purple berries on a mysterious plant among lush green leaves in a natural outdoor setting

    Beauty berry, popular with birds in winter

    smarsapan Report

    #54

    What Are These Pointy Cone Things Growing In My Garden?

    Unusual mysterious plants sprouting from grassy ground in a backyard near a wooden fence with new growth tips.

    Those look like newly emerged bamboo canes. Did you recently move into this house?

    imleekingout Report

    #55

    The Pups Keep Digging These Up In The Yard. It Smells Like Garlic And Onions But Not In A Good Way. My First Guess Was Truffles But My Plant ID App Says It’s A Fungus

    Close-up of a mysterious plant resembling a dark, textured fungus or growth found on a wooden surface outdoors.

    Truffles are fungi.

    imgotcheese Report

    #56

    What Is This Grape-Like Vine Thing Growing Over My Fence In New Zealand?

    Green grape clusters hanging from vines with large leaves in natural sunlight, showcasing mysterious plants people found.

    Grapes

    arheff Report

    #57

    What's Wrong With This Pineapple?

    Hand holding a mysterious plant with rough red and green textured skin inside a refrigerator.

    I have never seen a fasciated pineapple. So cool!!

    sinsamantha Report

    #58

    Got A Package Delivered To Me In My Name Today But I Didn't Order Anything

    Unusual mysterious plants with textured leaves packed in plastic wrap next to a partially peeled banana on a grey carpet.

    Resurrection plant maybe?

    CarefulWhatUWishFor Report

    #59

    Vine With Weird Spiky Fruit [north Brisbane, Queensland, Australia]

    Hand holding a mysterious orange plant with bright red seeds revealed, surrounded by green foliage outdoors.

    Bitter melon or bitter gourd. Raw fruit is A staple in Indian cuisine, turns yellow/orange when ripe and the thin flesh around the seeds is sweet.

    GHOULminy Report

    #60

    Found This On A Stroll In Vancouver

    Unusual mysterious plant with spiky branches and cones growing in a park setting with grass and trees nearby.

    monkey puzzle tree

    Trail_Blaze_R Report

    #61

    Found In Ventura, CA. Anyone Know What This Is?

    Close-up of mysterious green plants with small yellow flowers held between fingers in a natural outdoor setting.

    Geraldton Carnationweed, Carnation Spurge (Euphorbia terracina) I believe.

    Wilmoire Report

    #62

    My Friend Took A Bite, I Said Not To

    Bright red and orange mysterious plants with green leaves growing in a garden, with a hand holding one fruit close up.

    Rose hips. The fruits of a rose plant

    BecomeTheMeme Report

    #63

    My Buddy Just Ate Some Of This Weird Fruit In Northern California. He Said His Stomach Feels Fine And It Just Tasted “Un Ripe”

    Bright green mysterious plant with a bumpy texture resting on weathered wooden surface outdoors in sunlight

    looks like osage orange, aka nature's softball lol
    your friend should be fine but obviously isn't too bright

    Dump_Bucket_Supreme Report

    #64

    Came Across The Most Detailed Flower I've Ever Seen Today Growing On A Simple Roadside Bush

    Close-up of a mysterious purple plant with intricate petals being held outdoors among green foliage.

    passion flower

    Global_Palpitation90 Report

    #65

    What Are These Beach Flowers? Ignore The Elephant Seal

    Elephant seal resting on a path surrounded by mysterious plants near the ocean shore at sunset.

    Looks like ice plant.

    VacuousVoid Report

    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    Niki
Community Member
8 minutes ago

    How are you gonna tell me to ignore the elephant seal in the picture?!

    #66

    Found In A Small Body Of Mossy Water Just Underneath A Statue, Slimy Texture And Burst When Slightly Pressed

    Close-up of mysterious aquatic plants submerged in water, showing numerous round, translucent leaves clustered densely.

    Wow! So many people have never seen frog eggs yet keep saying that’s what these are. The biggest giveaway that these are not frog eggs is that there are no baby frogs in them!
    This is a type of freshwater cynanobacteria, much like the common bubble algae that people get in their reef tanks.

    AntonioGarzaHi123 Report

    #67

    What Is This Leaf That I Took From A Botanical Garden?

    Large mysterious green plant leaf with prominent veins and textured surface, hand placed beside for size comparison.

    Looks like a Coccoloba. Lots of species in that genus, but the closest I'm familiar with is Coccoloba pubescens.

    Piputi Report

    #68

    Did I Just Pull Out Poison Ivy With My Bare Hands?

    Green mysterious plant with serrated leaves growing among mulch and grass in a natural outdoor setting.

    Boston ivy.

    zebrazebras Report

    #69

    Found Near The Arkansas/Oklahoma Border! Emits A Pinkish/Purple Gas/Mist When Touched

    Unusual round plant with c*****d top surrounded by dry grass and small green leaves, a mysterious plant found outdoors.

    It’s a fungus. Puffball

    patar365 Report

    #70

    What Are These Rainbow Berries

    Colorful berries on mysterious plants with green leaves growing densely outdoors in a natural setting

    Porcelain berry, related to grapes and highly invasive in some places. The berries are technically edible, but aren’t considered desirable to eat due to lack of flavor and slimy texture (according to the internet, never tried them myself).

    rashad_juwan Report

    #71

    Is This Poison Ivy?? It’s Everywhere

    Dense mysterious plants covering the ground near trees and a small shed in a wooded backyard setting.

    As others have stated, it is almost certainly poison ivy. I wanted to add that you should absolutely NOT burn it as it will atomize the irritant and can then get into your lungs and eyes. Also, if you kill it with chemicals, it can still irritate your skin after it is dead.

    Audi2slow Report

    #72

    My Buddy From Portugal Sent Me This Photo. What Is This Plant?!

    Large mysterious tree with long hanging roots surrounded by urban benches and buildings, showcasing unusual mysterious plants.

    Metrosideros excelsa, commonly known as Pohutukawa in New Zealand.

    MonkeyOnMushrooms Report

    #73

    Inherited This Plant From My Dad. He’s Since Passed Away And I Can’t Remember What He Said It Was

    Green plant with broad leaves and a unique spiky white flower in an orange pot, one of the mysterious plants people found

    Haemanthus albiflos (Paintbrush Lily).

    donteyeballmegandhi Report

    #74

    I Guess I Don't Really Care What It Is Just Saw This On My Hike And Thought It Looked Cool!

    Bright green mysterious plant with large heart-shaped leaves forming a circular pattern on forest floor with dry leaves and rocks.

    Wild yam (Dioscorea villosa)

    MeganopolisOkayCool Report

    #75

    Seen In Santa Monica, CA. I Couldn’t Get Any Closer But It Looks Gorgeous!!

    Large mysterious plant with vibrant purple flowers covering a house exterior in a suburban neighborhood.

    It's probably a Bougainvillea.

    arkwl Report

    #76

    Need Some Help Iding These Blue Flowers That Look Like Tiny Wizards

    Blue mysterious plants with elongated tubular flowers growing densely in a garden bed surrounded by green foliage.

    It's called Corydalis, from mountains of China originally! It's perennial so enjoy for years!

    twilson1209 Report

    #77

    Are These Blueberries? Found Near A Mica Deposit In New Brunswick, Canada

    Close-up of mysterious plants with blue and white berries growing among layered flat rocks in a natural setting.

    Oh, it’s actually blueberries.. crazy

    somefishingdude Report

    #78

    It Looks Like An Orchid. What Is It?

    Small mysterious plants with purple and yellow flowers growing through cracks near a brick wall on a paved path.

    I call them Johnny Jump Ups because my father always did. But yes, violas.

    melocotonn_ Report

    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    Niki
Community Member
5 minutes ago

    These will come back for years! They are quite hardy and the colors are very vibrant.

    #79

    Tree In My Neighborhood That I Have Been Wondering About

    Unusual mysterious plant with thick branches and small red buds growing in a residential garden under cloudy sky.

    Caribbean tree cactus!
    And one of the largest, oldest and most beautiful ones I've ever seen even online. this thing is absolutely awe inspiring

    cl4ptpbot321 Report

    #80

    What's This Bush?

    Colorful mysterious plant with purple and orange leaves growing in a garden near a wooden fence during autumn.

    Smoke bush

    ColourMeCrazyDoctor Report

