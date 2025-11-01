Not every living being can introduce themselves, so it's nice that others can do it for them.

Luckily for us, the internet is ready to help. The subreddit r/whatsthisplant is a place where us clueless folk upload photos of mystery greenery to get IDs. The 490K-strong community jumps in, often sharing more than just a name—they add care tips, mention quirky features, and never criticize you for asking questions.

Not everyone is a botanist, and sometimes the only thing you can do is stare at a plant wondering what on earth it is.

#1 Growing Corn In My Garden And Thought My Corn Was Growing Rocks. What In The World Is This!? Share icon Corn smut. It’s an infection. Totally edible though. As a matter of fact in Mexico it’s called huitlacoche and it’s considered a delicacy



#2 Noticed This Thing Popped Up In Front My Window About A Week Ago And It Keeps Getting Bigger. I Don’t Know What It Is, We’ve Had This Plant For 5 Years And It’s Never Done This Before Share icon Agave only flower once--one absolutely giant asparagus-like flower stalk--and then die. It will make many little pups though.



#3 I Thought You Would All Enjoy This Chimera Rose, My Friends Parents Have A Red Rose Bush Where On One Particular Branch It Blooms These Beauties Share icon Plant geneticist here!

1 Nice rose!

2 I bet this was caused by a somatic mutation, specifically a transposon (jumping gene) inserting near something that activates color in petals (a transcription factor or anthocyanin gene). The unevenness could be due to variable epigenetic silencing of that region to keep the transposon from jumping again. The same mechanism causes striped flowers in petunias and morning glories.

Anyway, I think it's cool from a professional standpoint and wanted to share. 🙂



#4 This Plant Is Not Dead! I’ve Had It For Years And It Has Neither Died Nor Grown. The “Branches” Are Not Particularly Woody Or Stiff, At Least Not As Much As They Look. What Is It?! Share icon It's dead. It's been dead for years.

What exactly makes you think it's alive? It's not green, it doesn't grow.



#5 What Is My Sunflower Doing? Share icon A sunflower is actually made up of a bunch of individual flowers of 2 different types. The petals around the outside are called ray flowers. The middle is made up of many disk flowers. This one just has a few ray flowers where there would normally be disk flowers.



#6 What Is This Spectacular Yellow And Pink Tree? Share icon Looks like a Redbud to me, too. I've never seen one with so many blossoms coming directly from the bark like that. A few, but not such dense clusters. Very pretty.

By the way, those pretty golden newborn leaves will be regular ol' green leaves in a few days.



#7 Not Looking For The Tree, Wondering What The Lump Is Share icon Congratulations, it’s a burl!



#8 BF Bought "Venus Fly Trap" Seeds From Temu, Wtf Is This ? Share icon Celosia, this one has a crested flower, so could end up as a cockscomb



#9 Identify This Plant? A 6years Old Boy Ate Some Berries And Currently Developing Seizures And Is At Emergency Share icon Tanner's tree (Coriaria nepalensis) maybe? "Toxicity : All parts of tanner's tree are toxic, containing coriamyrtine. Ingestion leads to severe symptoms like seizures and death."



#10 Moved In To This House Last Fall. I Mowed My Grass 5 Days Ago... And This Plant Sprouted Out Of No Where. 3 Of Them, And This Is The Biggest Share icon Asparagus



#11 What Is This Fruit My Friend’s Mom Handed To Me? Share icon No offense intended but, where are you from that you don't know this is a pear?



#12 What’s This Purple Guy? Found Hiking Near The Hollywood Sign. Super Cool Shape And Color: Share icon Datura



#13 Strange Round 'Fruit' With Stringy Latexy Insides - Pic Of Tree In Comment Share icon Sodom Apple?

Do not eat.



#14 Just Caught 5 Y/O Son Eating One Of These Berries, Made Him Spit It Out Soon As I Saw, ID Please? Located In East Sussex, UK! Share icon This plant has been identified as Deadly Nightshade (Atropa belladonna.) OP's son ate some of the fruit, experienced mild poisoning symptoms and was treated by a local emergency room. The child is now ok. The doctor commented that the child was lucky he did not consume more of the fruit. This occurred in the UK.



This demonstrates the importance of not eating random plants you find in the wild and keeping an eye on children around wild plants. This isn't always an easy task so you should be prepared.



If in doubt, call poison control for advice (link below to all poison control phone numbers worldwide.) If you're unable to talk to anyone on the phone, take the person or animal who has ingested the plant material straight to the doctor/emergency room or vet/emergency vet.



Post here to get an ID from the community, but do not wait for an ID as time is critical in cases of poisoning. It's always better to err on the side of caution.



Note: It is important to note that you should NOT induce vomiting if you think a poison has been consumed. There is a risk of choking on vomit, and plants can sometimes be toxic in a caustic way, meaning you will cause more damage by vomiting. Always let medical professionals make the decision whether to induce vomiting.



#15 Little Plant Growing Where My Cat Was Buried Share icon If it is indeed fleabane



#16 Cut Open A Peach And There Was An Almond Inside? Share icon Peaches and almonds are related. Do Not Eat Peach Seeds!!!



#17 Found The Most Intricate Flower I’ve Ever Seen Today In A Regular Roadside Bush Share icon Passionflower. They're very distinctive!



#18 Pulled These Out Of My Dogs Armpit, What Is This? Share icon Nassella leucotricha. It's a species of speargrass. It is engineered to spin itself with changes in humidity, which will self plant in soil. It will do something similar in fur.



#19 What Is This? Smells Like A Dumpster Share icon Dracunculus vulgaris



#20 Whats Is The Name Of This Plant? Share icon Aglaonema pictum Tricolor cultivar

Araceae family



#21 Found This Growing Voluntarily Over My Dogs Grave Share icon Claytonia virginica



#22 Unedited Photo. Deepest Must Vibrant Purple I Have Ever Seen In Nature. What Is This Little Guy (Flowers Are A Penny In Diameter Or Less) Share icon Blue lobelia



#23 What Plant Is This? It Has Pink Flowers… I Was Curious To Whether My Neighbours Are Growing Opium Share icon Opium poppy, but plenty of people grow them as ornamentals



#24 Found Sitting Alone On A Bed Of Moss In The Middle Of The Woods Share icon A red trillium! Nice find.



#25 Beautiful Picture My Friend Sent Me To Identify Share icon Santa Rita prickly pear



#26 Watching A Friend’s Plants And Noticed A Nasty Smell In My Kitchen. It’s Coming From This Thing That Just Flowered, What Is It? Share icon Stapelia lol

They smell bad because they attract flies as pollinators



#27 My Sweet Kind Neighbors Who Dont Speak English Very Well Gave Me This... Squash? Because It Was Growing On My Side Of The Fence. Any Help? Share icon It's a long bottle gourd.



#28 Very General White Flowers.. All Help Is Appreciated! Share icon I put it through google lens, looks like Saxifraga Findling.

Variety or Cultivar 'Findling' _ 'Findling' is a low, cushion- to mound-forming, evergreen perennial with rosettes of small, oval to spoon-shaped, mid-green leaves and short stems bearing cup-shaped, white flowers from mid- to late spring.



#29 What's This Curly Cactus? Share icon Cereus forbesii cv Spiralis

and that is a stunning specimen of it.



#30 What's This Blue Thing? Share icon Blue Roundhead mushroom, Stropharia caerulea



#31 A Strange Big Plant Share icon That is 💯 giant hogweed. Observe from a distance only. DO NOT TOUCH!



#32 From The Japanese Garden In Singapore Share icon Judging by the super pink flower in the blurry back this is probably just lotus. Nelumbo nucifera.



#33 Please Help Identify I’m In Love Share icon its a bougainvillea



#34 This Strange Thing In My Onion Field Share icon Egyptian walking onions do this.

They get heavy and fall over, planting themselves



#35 Lived Here 3 Years And Never Saw This Before Share icon Morel Mushroom, Morchella sp.



#36 Should I Keep This In The Garden? Share icon Monk’s Hood - Aconitum genus

In the buttercup family Ranunculaceae. Aka Wolf’s Bane



#37 What Flower Is This? Is It Real? Share icon RuiYunDian Chrysanthemum. Google showed me similar images when I typed in "flower that looks like icing."



#38 What’s This Trippy Fella Called? Found This In A Group Post On Facebook. No Details Including Location Share icon Rising Sun Redbud

There was a post on r/mildlyinteresting featuring one of these about a year ago. Cool trees, I’ve never seen one IRL.



#39 What Plant Is This, Street In Jerez, Spain Share icon Those are common grape vines, Vitis vinifera. I think there's a winery at that place.



#40 My So’s Mother Has This Magnificent Plant, But She Couldn’t Identify It. Can Anyone Help?houseplant Is Located In North Carolina Share icon This woman grew the most epic fiddle leaf fig anyone has ever seen and has the audacity to not even know what it's called?



#41 Help Share icon Spiral Aloe, Aloe polyphylla



#42 What Is This Alien Looking Flower? Share icon Looks like a bromeliad, Puya.



#43 Just Spent An Hour Mowing This, It’s Not Poison Ivy Right Guys? :) Share icon Looks like it to me. You should take a good shower with dish washing detergent and scrub every exposed inch of skin to get any oil off. Wash clothing with hot water and grease cutting detergent. The shoes may be a goner. Hopefully you're immune, but others in your household might not be and they can definitely get a rash from contaminated items. Good luck.



#44 What Is This Fruit? Tastes Like Nintendo Cartridge Share icon Devils Apple. A species of Nightshade. Toxic.



#45 Wife Found This Online, No Context, And Wants Me To Get One Share icon Let your wife know that AI plants are a huge scam online right now.

Blue Japanese Maple's do not exist.

Nor do flowers that look like cats.

You can get her a cyclamen but its going to look more like the ones in this article.



#46 Look What They Did To My Boy. . Share icon Sometimes I see this type of damage when a caterpillar ate a hole through leaves before they unfurled. The inner leaves have smaller holes bc it didn’t eat all the way through-



#47 Who Is This Pretty Weirdo? Share icon Looks like Papaver somniferum



#48 What Are These? The Devils Testicles? I Stepped On One With My Bare Heel And My Life Flashed Before My Eyes Share icon Sweetgum, Liquidambar styraciflua seed pods.



#49 Young Son Decided To Plant Something Random In A Bucket. We've Been Watering It But Have No Idea What It Is Share icon Solanum nigrum complex aka black nightshade



#50 What Is This Heavenly Smelling Thing? Share icon Pocket melon.

In 19th century upper class ladies would keep one in their handbags at festivies.

Rich Sweetness is a common variety. This one is probably a Queen Anne's.



#51 What Is This Flower Seen In Paris Share icon The cultivar is called Bumble Rumble!



#52 This Thing Made A Popping Sound And Launched Out If The Tree Share icon Looks like a Morinda citrifolia fruit, also known as noni. They are edible, but smell and taste horrible. It's famine food and a common ingredient in scam super juices.



#53 Saw This On My Walk To The Library. They're So Bright. What The Heck? Share icon Beauty berry, popular with birds in winter



#54 What Are These Pointy Cone Things Growing In My Garden? Share icon Those look like newly emerged bamboo canes. Did you recently move into this house?



#55 The Pups Keep Digging These Up In The Yard. It Smells Like Garlic And Onions But Not In A Good Way. My First Guess Was Truffles But My Plant ID App Says It’s A Fungus Share icon Truffles are fungi.



#56 What Is This Grape-Like Vine Thing Growing Over My Fence In New Zealand? Share icon Grapes



#57 What's Wrong With This Pineapple? Share icon I have never seen a fasciated pineapple. So cool!!



#58 Got A Package Delivered To Me In My Name Today But I Didn't Order Anything Share icon Resurrection plant maybe?



#59 Vine With Weird Spiky Fruit [north Brisbane, Queensland, Australia] Share icon Bitter melon or bitter gourd. Raw fruit is A staple in Indian cuisine, turns yellow/orange when ripe and the thin flesh around the seeds is sweet.



#60 Found This On A Stroll In Vancouver Share icon monkey puzzle tree



#61 Found In Ventura, CA. Anyone Know What This Is? Share icon Geraldton Carnationweed, Carnation Spurge (Euphorbia terracina) I believe.



#62 My Friend Took A Bite, I Said Not To Share icon Rose hips. The fruits of a rose plant



#63 My Buddy Just Ate Some Of This Weird Fruit In Northern California. He Said His Stomach Feels Fine And It Just Tasted “Un Ripe” Share icon looks like osage orange, aka nature's softball lol

your friend should be fine but obviously isn't too bright



#64 Came Across The Most Detailed Flower I've Ever Seen Today Growing On A Simple Roadside Bush Share icon passion flower



#65 What Are These Beach Flowers? Ignore The Elephant Seal Share icon Looks like ice plant.



#66 Found In A Small Body Of Mossy Water Just Underneath A Statue, Slimy Texture And Burst When Slightly Pressed Share icon Wow! So many people have never seen frog eggs yet keep saying that’s what these are. The biggest giveaway that these are not frog eggs is that there are no baby frogs in them!

This is a type of freshwater cynanobacteria, much like the common bubble algae that people get in their reef tanks.



#67 What Is This Leaf That I Took From A Botanical Garden? Share icon Looks like a Coccoloba. Lots of species in that genus, but the closest I'm familiar with is Coccoloba pubescens.



#68 Did I Just Pull Out Poison Ivy With My Bare Hands? Share icon Boston ivy.



#69 Found Near The Arkansas/Oklahoma Border! Emits A Pinkish/Purple Gas/Mist When Touched Share icon It’s a fungus. Puffball



#70 What Are These Rainbow Berries Share icon Porcelain berry, related to grapes and highly invasive in some places. The berries are technically edible, but aren’t considered desirable to eat due to lack of flavor and slimy texture (according to the internet, never tried them myself).



#71 Is This Poison Ivy?? It’s Everywhere Share icon As others have stated, it is almost certainly poison ivy. I wanted to add that you should absolutely NOT burn it as it will atomize the irritant and can then get into your lungs and eyes. Also, if you kill it with chemicals, it can still irritate your skin after it is dead.



#72 My Buddy From Portugal Sent Me This Photo. What Is This Plant?! Share icon Metrosideros excelsa, commonly known as Pohutukawa in New Zealand.



#73 Inherited This Plant From My Dad. He’s Since Passed Away And I Can’t Remember What He Said It Was Share icon Haemanthus albiflos (Paintbrush Lily).



#74 I Guess I Don't Really Care What It Is Just Saw This On My Hike And Thought It Looked Cool! Share icon Wild yam (Dioscorea villosa)



#75 Seen In Santa Monica, CA. I Couldn’t Get Any Closer But It Looks Gorgeous!! Share icon It's probably a Bougainvillea.



#76 Need Some Help Iding These Blue Flowers That Look Like Tiny Wizards Share icon It's called Corydalis, from mountains of China originally! It's perennial so enjoy for years!



#77 Are These Blueberries? Found Near A Mica Deposit In New Brunswick, Canada Share icon Oh, it’s actually blueberries.. crazy



#78 It Looks Like An Orchid. What Is It? Share icon I call them Johnny Jump Ups because my father always did. But yes, violas.



#79 Tree In My Neighborhood That I Have Been Wondering About Share icon Caribbean tree cactus!

And one of the largest, oldest and most beautiful ones I've ever seen even online. this thing is absolutely awe inspiring



