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Life is full of mysteries. And that’s a beautiful thing! If we had all of the answers, wouldn’t our existence become incredibly boring? So before looking at this list of bizarre and unusual photos, pandas, we invite you to keep an open mind. And don’t be afraid to wonder, even if you can’t find the answers!

We took a trip to the “Hmmm” community on Reddit, which is dedicated to sharing photos that may confuse or intrigue you. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might get you thinking, and be sure to upvote the ones that definitely made you wonder what in the world is going on!

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#1

Hmmm

School yearbook photo featuring a cat among students in a weird, confusing, and cursed image.

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    #2

    Hmmm

    A confusing selfie in a mirror where the reflection appears to show a different person behind the woman, creating a weird optical illusion.

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    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Catfish.

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    #3

    Hmmm

    Dachshund stuck behind rusty metal gate with odd object attached, a weird and confusing image you probably won’t unsee.

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    While the community has a very simple premise, there’s no question that r/Hmmm is extremely popular. In fact, the group receives 477K visitors and over 3K contributions each week. It’s a safe space where people can share photos that they’ve taken or found online that definitely got the wheels turning in their heads.

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    From funny pics of animals to bizarre behavior observed in public, this community is a wonderful reminder that you never know what you’re going to encounter when you leave the house. In fact, you don’t even have to go outside to see something strange; you can simply scroll through this list to get your fix of thought-provoking photos! 
    #4

    Hmmm

    Golden retriever nursing black puppies while another dog watches, unusual and confusing dog moment in a backyard.

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    #5

    Hmmm

    Unusual snack holder with phone stand and drink cup designed for hands-free use on a couch.

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    #6

    Hmmm

    Bird head perfectly aligned with dinosaur body on laptop screen in a weird and confusing cursed image.

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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Birds were once dinosaurs and they never let us forget that.

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    If you’re feeling utterly confused by the photos shared on this list, don’t fret. That might actually be a good thing! Tania Lombrozo at NPR published a piece explaining how confusion can benefit us, and she noted that it is an important step on the path to learning. In fact, a 2004 study involving participants learning basic computer literacy through an automated tutoring system found just that.

    The researchers realized that participants who spent a greater portion of the lessons in a state of confusion eventually exhibited significantly greater learning gains. On the other hand, those who spent a large portion of the lessons feeling bored exhibited much lower learning gains. So don’t fear the feeling of confusion; embrace it!  
    #7

    Hmmm

    Man in suit with drawn-on face doodles stands in front of a vandalized political poster weird confusing cursed image

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sense of humor -- always a good sign.

    1
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    #8

    Hmmm

    Man walking on city street with a passport strapped to his forehead in a weird and confusing image.

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sad that anyone even has to think of doing this.

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    #9

    Hmmm

    Santa Claus and gothic girl making rock hand signs on a large throne in a weird and confusing cursed image

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    As far as why confusion can be so beneficial, Lombrozo explains that it’s not exactly helpful on its own. But being confused does indicate that an important cognitive process is taking place. A person who is trying to learn something new has acknowledged inconsistencies or deficits in their current scope of understanding. They will then feel motivated to figure out exactly what information they’re lacking to remedy their confusion, which ultimately requires them to learn something new. 
    #10

    Hmmm

    Confusing parking spot lines painted around a BMW logo and a car parked awkwardly in a mismarked parking space.

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    #11

    Hmmm

    Priest taking a selfie wearing a leg monitor in a confusing and weird cursed image.

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Possibly arrested for feeding the homeless and the poor after being ordered to stop. It really does happen.

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    #12

    Hmmm

    Two cars in a parking lot, one a handmade green vehicle and the other a futuristic gray Cybertruck style car, weird image.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd rather have the one on the left.

    3
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    Now, feeling confused isn’t always a great thing. If the textbook you’re reading is so dense that it makes absolutely no sense, or your teacher seems to be speaking a language that you don’t understand, your brain can become overwhelmed and simply shut down. And if you become frustrated, you’re likely to disengage. So it’s best to experience confusion under the right circumstances. If you feel comfortable asking questions and getting clarifying information, that’s great. But if you’re unable to receive help or support, the lack of understanding can become exhausting.  

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    #13

    Hmmm

    Small dachshund inside store near no dogs allowed sign creating a weird and confusing image.

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    #14

    Hmmm

    Man with a unique lizard design shaved into his mohawk hairstyle sitting on a red motorcycle bizarre weird image

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    #15

    Hmmm

    Dog looking out a window with ears pressed against the glass, one ear unusually curled, creating a confusing image.

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    If we want to learn from our confusion, Gregor Kennedy at the University of Melbourne notes that it’s important to first recognize it. There’s often a stigma associated with admitting that you don’t know everything, but that’s silly. Nobody knows everything, and refusing to be open to learning new things will only limit you. Becoming comfortable with confusion and not understanding new concepts is the first step in expanding your knowledge. 

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    #16

    Hmmm

    Man sitting asleep outside a shop next to a confusing optical illusion of a security guard cutout standing on the sidewalk.

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    #17

    Hmmm

    Veterinary staff wearing protective cones with a dog dressed in scrubs and gloves in a clinical setting.

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor pup absolutely cannot figure out why everyone's laughing at him or her.

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    #18

    Hmmm

    Mini bar set up outdoors with a man in a vest serving drinks, surrounded by people in a park setting on a sunny day.

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bartender with a very evolved sense of humor.

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    When you are looking to learn something new, though, Kennedy urges you to seek out challenging information. Nowadays, there are countless videos and articles with a simple surface-level analysis of what could be an extremely complex concept. But these explanations probably won’t push you to learn anything new. They’ll give you a false level of confidence in your understanding of these topics. So seek out information that’s more difficult to understand, and don’t be scared of the discomfort that comes along with confusion.
    #19

    Hmmm

    Cats edited to look like giant cockroaches on a bed in a weird and confusing cursed image.

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    #20

    Hmmm

    Pig nose appearing through a hole in a wooden table creates a weird and confusing cursed image you probably won’t unsee.

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    #21

    Hmmm

    Two headless mannequins with unusual, exaggerated belly shapes wearing casual t-shirts in a store display.

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too much corn bread. Too much beer. Too much fried everything.

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    It’s no surprise that learning something new is great for your cognitive skills, but it can also be beneficial for your confidence. The feeling of accomplishment that you’ll receive from learning a new skill, language, or game is unmatched. And you’ll want to experience it over and over again. In the same way that pain is necessary to build muscles, discomfort is necessary for growth. Once you learn to embrace that, you’ll be unstoppable! 
    #22

    Hmmm

    Small dog standing on hind legs near a pixelated orca sculpture outdoors, creating a weird and confusing visual effect.

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    #23

    Hmmm

    Animated cat surrounded by bowling pins and a cat being held in a confusing and weird photo.

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    #24

    Hmmm

    Person in blue suit and wig lying face down on floor with snack chips scattered nearby in a weird confounding scene.

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    Are you enjoying these bizarre and confusing images, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly amusing, and let us know in the comments if you’ve spotted any strange things in your own life recently. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article featuring photos that will make you think, we recommend reading this list next!
    #25

    Hmmm

    Husky holding showerhead mouthpiece with a person bending down in a confusing and weird image.

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    #26

    Hmmm

    Red apples with distorted, flattened shapes arranged on a table, creating a weird and confusing cursed image.

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    #27

    Hmmm

    Man holding phone showing someone else's face to his ear on subway, a weird and confusing cursed image.

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    #28

    Hmmm

    Waffle shaped like a keyboard on a plate beside a vintage mechanical keyboard in a wooden setting, weird confusing image.

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    #29

    Hmmm

    Woman and golden retriever dog licking each other in two funny and confusing images from weird and cursed photo collection.

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    #30

    Hmmm

    Woman bending over to tie shoe on a city sidewalk while man carries multiple trays of eggs in a confusing street scene.

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This will need a slide whistle and then a car crash sound effect, followed by cuckoo sounds

    1
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    #31

    Hmmm

    Unusual image showing a van inside a larger truck with people standing nearby, a weird and confusing scene.

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    #32

    Hmmm

    Boy playing on phone in a store with multiple phones displaying his face, a weird and confusing cursed image.

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    #33

    Hmmm

    Two side-by-side images show a normal smiling face and a distorted face, paired with a globe and a flat map, weird confusing cursed images.

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    #34

    Hmmm

    Crowd photo with multiple faces edited to appear weird and confusing, creating a cursed image effect.

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    #35

    Hmmm

    Gaming screen mounted inside a train carriage creating a weird and confusing scene for passengers.

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    #36

    Hmmm

    Above-ground swimming pool floating in a flooded area, creating a weird, confusing, and cursed visual effect.

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    #37

    Hmmm

    Partially removed wooden floor revealing concrete underneath in a confusing and weird interior room scene.

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    #38

    Hmmm

    A confusing and weird image of a frog inside a jar of pickles, fitting the weird and cursed images keyword.

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    #39

    Hmmm

    Movie theater screen displaying a confusing VLC cone icon instead of a film, viewed from red seats in a dark room.

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    #40

    Hmmm

    Sonic artwork on car with a creatively painted flat tire blending into the image in a weird and confusing way.

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    #41

    Hmmm

    Person dressed as Spider-Man receiving a vaccine shot in a crowded vaccination area with others waiting in line.

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    #42

    Hmmm

    Audience watching a presentation with a person covering their face in embarrassment, featuring a confusing anime image on screen.

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    #43

    Hmmm

    Vaseline container designed as an AirPods case with AirPods inside, creating a weird and confusing visual effect.

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    #44

    Hmmm

    Workers wearing bright yellow uniforms with reflective stripes standing in a row showcasing weird and confusing visual details.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of these things is not like the others.

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    #45

    Hmmm

    Curved metal pipe on building wall creating a weird and confusing visual in an urban outdoor setting.

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    P-Trap? If this pipe drains into a sewer it would make sense.

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    #46

    Hmmm

    Girl with hair styled to look like Pepsi pouring from bottle into cup, a weird and confusing cursed image.

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    #47

    Hmmm

    Tennis player serving on court with shadow creating a weird and confusing visual effect.

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    #48

    Hmmm

    Three people posed on crosses in a confusing outdoor scene with bystanders nearby, creating a weird and cursed image.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always look on the bright side of life!

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    #49

    Hmmm

    Two people in weird costumes, one inside a plastic bag as a fish, the other in a skirt and wig, creating a confusing cursed image.

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    #50

    Hmmm

    Person doing a handstand on a bunk bed while using a computer, a weird and confusing image you probably won't unsee.

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    #51

    Hmmm

    Man resembling Donald Trump looking at a child with obscured face inside an ornate building, weird and confusing image.

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    sjbvanner avatar
    to old to care
    to old to care
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's just a movie, people...

    1
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    #52

    Hmmm

    Hand holding a credit card designed like a Yu-Gi-Oh card near a payment terminal in a weird and confusing image.

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    #53

    Hmmm

    Hand holding a stretched smartphone screen showing multiple alarm times all turned on in a confusing layout.

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    #54

    Hmmm

    Two travelers at an airport waiting area, one sleeping and the other using a device, creating a weird and confusing scene.

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    #55

    Hmmm

    Two people in confusing costumes, one in a zebra suit with an upside-down animal, the other in a large chipmunk outfit holding flowers.

    --lily-rose-- Report

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    #56

    Hmmm

    Blue popsicle with wooden sticks arranged vertically on a white surface creating a weird, confusing, and cursed image.

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    #57

    Hmmm

    Person standing inside a metal figure sculpture, creating a weird and confusing optical illusion outdoors on a wall.

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    #58

    Hmmm

    Car covered in thick ice with a large icicle standing vertically, showcasing a weird and confusing frozen scene.

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    #59

    Hmmm

    Sports commentators on a TV show with one person appearing unusually tall in a weird, confusing, and cursed image.

    albert_in_vine Report

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    #60

    Hmmm

    Hundreds of brides and grooms in formal wedding attire seated closely in a large strange and confusing group photo.

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    #61

    Hmmm

    Two women performing a weird and confusing acrobatic yoga pose on the beach with ocean and pier background.

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    #62

    Hmmm

    White Audi A5 with a Tesla rear design caught in traffic, one of the weird and confusing cursed images you won’t unsee.

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    #63

    Hmmm

    Shirtless man in red shorts with mechanical legs standing on a platform over water in a weird, confusing, and cursed image.

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    #64

    Hmmm

    Weird and confusing image of a round bull head with realistic features hanging against a wooden wall background.

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    #65

    Hmmm

    Person on a bus with a pencil seemingly stuck through their neck, a weird and confusing cursed image.

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    #66

    Hmmm

    Man holding a large TV to his chest while facing a tiny wall-mounted screen in a weird and confusing cursed image.

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    #67

    Hmmm

    Person wearing a black hooded cloth over their head while walking on a treadmill in a gym, creating a weird, confusing scene

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    b_f_gibb avatar
    B.F. Gibb
    B.F. Gibb
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good......good, let the hate flow through you

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    #68

    Hmmm

    Layered cake with red, white, and blue colors cut to reveal unexpected color pattern inside weird confusing image.

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    #69

    Hmmm

    Two gorillas in a green forest creating a weird and confusing scene that looks cursed and hard to unsee.

    CAVEMAN-TOX Report

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    #70

    Hmmm

    Group of graduates in caps and gowns, with one wearing red spiked hair, a weird and confusing image.

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    #71

    Hmmm

    Bizarre and confusing chocolate treats with uncanny faces, showcasing weird and cursed images you probably won’t unsee.

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    #72

    Hmmm

    Weird and confusing image of a baby hippopotamus standing inside an enclosure with stone walls and concrete floor.

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    #73

    Hmmm

    Person lying on floral bed with phone tucked behind leg showing video, a weird and confusing image.

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    #74

    Hmmm

    Tray of weird, confusing, and cursed shaped snacks closely packed in a kitchen setting on a metal surface.

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    #75

    Hmmm

    Person on scooter with a duck appearing as head, creating a weird and confusing optical illusion image.

    --lily-rose-- Report

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    #76

    Hmmm

    Woman taking a mirror selfie wearing her long hair styled as a dress with a belt in a confusing and weird image.

    LePertichenelQLO Report

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    #77

    Hmmm

    Man wearing a pink cartoon watch while holding a BMW steering wheel, creating a weird and confusing visual contrast.

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