“Hmmm”: 77 Weird, Confusing, And Cursed Images You Probably Won’t Be Able To Unsee (New Pics)
Life is full of mysteries. And that’s a beautiful thing! If we had all of the answers, wouldn’t our existence become incredibly boring? So before looking at this list of bizarre and unusual photos, pandas, we invite you to keep an open mind. And don’t be afraid to wonder, even if you can’t find the answers!
We took a trip to the “Hmmm” community on Reddit, which is dedicated to sharing photos that may confuse or intrigue you. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might get you thinking, and be sure to upvote the ones that definitely made you wonder what in the world is going on!
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While the community has a very simple premise, there’s no question that r/Hmmm is extremely popular. In fact, the group receives 477K visitors and over 3K contributions each week. It’s a safe space where people can share photos that they’ve taken or found online that definitely got the wheels turning in their heads.
From funny pics of animals to bizarre behavior observed in public, this community is a wonderful reminder that you never know what you’re going to encounter when you leave the house. In fact, you don’t even have to go outside to see something strange; you can simply scroll through this list to get your fix of thought-provoking photos!
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If you’re feeling utterly confused by the photos shared on this list, don’t fret. That might actually be a good thing! Tania Lombrozo at NPR published a piece explaining how confusion can benefit us, and she noted that it is an important step on the path to learning. In fact, a 2004 study involving participants learning basic computer literacy through an automated tutoring system found just that.
The researchers realized that participants who spent a greater portion of the lessons in a state of confusion eventually exhibited significantly greater learning gains. On the other hand, those who spent a large portion of the lessons feeling bored exhibited much lower learning gains. So don’t fear the feeling of confusion; embrace it!
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As far as why confusion can be so beneficial, Lombrozo explains that it’s not exactly helpful on its own. But being confused does indicate that an important cognitive process is taking place. A person who is trying to learn something new has acknowledged inconsistencies or deficits in their current scope of understanding. They will then feel motivated to figure out exactly what information they’re lacking to remedy their confusion, which ultimately requires them to learn something new.
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Possibly arrested for feeding the homeless and the poor after being ordered to stop. It really does happen.
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Now, feeling confused isn’t always a great thing. If the textbook you’re reading is so dense that it makes absolutely no sense, or your teacher seems to be speaking a language that you don’t understand, your brain can become overwhelmed and simply shut down. And if you become frustrated, you’re likely to disengage. So it’s best to experience confusion under the right circumstances. If you feel comfortable asking questions and getting clarifying information, that’s great. But if you’re unable to receive help or support, the lack of understanding can become exhausting.
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If we want to learn from our confusion, Gregor Kennedy at the University of Melbourne notes that it’s important to first recognize it. There’s often a stigma associated with admitting that you don’t know everything, but that’s silly. Nobody knows everything, and refusing to be open to learning new things will only limit you. Becoming comfortable with confusion and not understanding new concepts is the first step in expanding your knowledge.
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Poor pup absolutely cannot figure out why everyone's laughing at him or her.
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When you are looking to learn something new, though, Kennedy urges you to seek out challenging information. Nowadays, there are countless videos and articles with a simple surface-level analysis of what could be an extremely complex concept. But these explanations probably won’t push you to learn anything new. They’ll give you a false level of confidence in your understanding of these topics. So seek out information that’s more difficult to understand, and don’t be scared of the discomfort that comes along with confusion.
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Too much corn bread. Too much beer. Too much fried everything.
It’s no surprise that learning something new is great for your cognitive skills, but it can also be beneficial for your confidence. The feeling of accomplishment that you’ll receive from learning a new skill, language, or game is unmatched. And you’ll want to experience it over and over again. In the same way that pain is necessary to build muscles, discomfort is necessary for growth. Once you learn to embrace that, you’ll be unstoppable!
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Are you enjoying these bizarre and confusing images, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly amusing, and let us know in the comments if you’ve spotted any strange things in your own life recently. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article featuring photos that will make you think, we recommend reading this list next!
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This will need a slide whistle and then a car crash sound effect, followed by cuckoo sounds
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P-Trap? If this pipe drains into a sewer it would make sense.