Have you ever tasted something particularly unusual and strange? Or is it one of the items on your bucket list that you want to fulfill in your life? Either way, it is not a difficult task to achieve because the world is full of extremely strange and bizarre foods. Every country, nation, and even family has something that is delicious to them but very strange to others. Some cannot even handle tea with milk, let alone balut eggs or fermented shark. Well, let’s be real – in this case, it is waaay easier to talk about this than to actually do it.

This time, we’ve prepared a 23-question trivia about weird and strange foods from around the globe. This quiz will not only put your bizarre food knowledge to the test, but it also might make you rethink your bucket list of trying some unusual dishes.

So, let’s see if you still have an appetite for weird food after this ride! 🍴

Image credits: Any Lane