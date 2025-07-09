Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride's Protests To Change Caterer Who's Groom's Ex Ignored, She Pulls The Plug On The Wedding
Bride looking upset while holding pen near face, groom sitting close, reflecting tension in wedding caterer conflict.
Couples, Relationships

Bride's Protests To Change Caterer Who's Groom's Ex Ignored, She Pulls The Plug On The Wedding

Interview With Expert
36

Marriage is a huge commitment because you take a vow to stay with this person for the rest of your life, so getting cold feet before a wedding makes sense. However, you wouldn’t jump into it when you are not over your ex, right?

Wrong! For there are some people who do that and ruin the life of the person they are marrying. Netizens felt that the original poster’s (OP) fiancé is one such person after he hired his ex as a caterer for their wedding. Here’s what the shocked bride did when he called her insecure…

More info: Reddit

    Shockingly enough, some people jump into marriage with someone even when they’re not over their ex

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster is getting married to her boyfriend of 2 years and he’s the one who hired the wedding caterer due to past experience

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A twist in the tale is that his cousin told the bride that this caterer is the groom’s ex whom he dated for 4 years before the poster

    Image credits:

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She told her fiance that they have to change the caterer, but he refused to budge to her request and even called her insecure and immature

    Image credits:

    The bride is heartbroken that he didn’t respect her boundaries, so she called off the wedding, but folks are calling her “petty”

    Today’s story is dripping with wedding drama that no one saw coming, all thanks to the groom. Reddit user HoneyMoondro is the bride, and the bridal couple have been together for 2 years. When it came to hiring a caterer for the event, the groom was quick to finalize one he had worked with before, and the poster didn’t really think much of it.

    However, all hell broke loose when his cousin told her that the caterer is in fact the groom’s ex-girlfriend! That’s not the worst part of the story, for the twist is that when she confronted her fiancé, he refused to change the caterer. What’s more, he also had the audacity to call the poster “insecure and immature” when she suggested hiring another good one.

    After this display of a giant red flag, the couple’s conflict stretched for days to no avail. OP just couldn’t fathom why he was dismissing her feelings and not even respecting her boundaries. I don’t know about you, but all I can think is that if this is how he’s acting now, imagine what their future after marriage looks like. Seems pretty dire, doesn’t it?

    Probably the poster might have thought along the same lines, for she decided to call off the wedding. She’s already heartbroken about it, but what troubles her more is that his family and even her siblings are now calling her “petty” for throwing away a great relationship. Confused by everything, she vented online, and Redditors assured her that the groom is the petty one in the story!

    Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To get deeper insights into this complicated story, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She stressed that it’s never really “just business” when someone wants their ex involved in their wedding. As per her, weddings are super personal and emotional; it’s not just some random event. 

    “Even if someone swears it’s all professional, when the ex is front and center (like catering the whole thing!), that is going to feel weird, and that’s totally fair,” Prof. Lobo explained. “It’s not about being jealous or insecure, it’s about boundaries and respect. If your partner brushes off your feelings by saying ‘you’re being dramatic’ or ‘it’s no big deal,’ that’s a red flag.”

    She believes that in a healthy relationship, both people’s comfort matters, and it’s not asking too much to want your big day to be ex-free. Our expert also claimed that labeling someone as “immature” or “insecure” kind of puts them in a box. She added that it avoids actually engaging with why they feel the way they do, and that’s not just dismissive, it’s a power move.

    “Concerns should be met with compassion, even if there’s disagreement between a couple. Saying things like ‘help me understand why this bothers you’ is way better than ‘you’re being ridiculous.’ Dismissing it can shake their sense of emotional safety in the relationship. Even if the ex is just there “professionally,” the other partner might start questioning their place in the relationship,” Prof. Lobo concluded.

    Well, looks like OP took the right decision by dumping the red flag, right? Even Redditors felt so. What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

    Netizens assured her that it’s his loss, not hers, as the groom seemed like a massive red flag who is still into his ex

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously, OP is not the AH. Calling off a wedding is usually the best thing to do in cases like this. Sounds like AH-ex would have never listened to her after they were married + would have insisted on getting his way every time. And being too chicken s**t to tell her the caterer is his ex? Too many red flags to count.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly I don't see anything wrong in principle with hiring the ex to do the catering, the issue is only that he didn't mention it to his fiancée beforehand and then refused to understand why she might have been upset with it. My ex wife came to my second wedding; my new wife's make-up artist was the daughter of another ex I'd been with for a couple of years but split up with before we met.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP dodged a bullet. This guy is both dishonest and dismissive. He will NOT be a good partner.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
