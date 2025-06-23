17YO Fears Fam Is Setting Him Up To Babysit Autistic Stepbro, Refuses To Take Classes For It

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, I have been reading so many stories about how people expect enforced babysitting favors from family members, and it just blows my mind. The most shocking part, however, is how insensitive they act when the person flat out refuses to do it.

Just look at the reactions of the original poster’s (OP) mom and stepdad as he refuses to join a class to help take care of his autistic stepbrother. Folks online said they sensed red flags in his parents, as all they care about is a free babysitter. Here’s what actually happened!

People demanding unrealistic babysitting favors from family members is honestly a toxic trend these days

For the poster’s autistic stepbrother, his mom, stepdad, and stepsister attended a class that helps them care for people on the spectrum

Image credits: WhimblySmith

They also forcefully dragged him along, so he didn’t really “pass” the class, but now they really want him to go again, as they lost their babysitter

Image credits: WhimblySmith

He resents the changes he had to go through to adjust to his stepbrother and now doesn’t want to be a free babysitter for him, so he’s refusing to go

Image credits: WhimblySmith

However, his stepdad and mom refuse to back down, so he threatened to go live with another family member rather than join the class

Today, we dive into the life of Reddit user WhimblySmith, who is currently knee-deep in a conundrum all because of his family (or stepfamily). His mom married a man who has two kids, Ella and Jake. When they moved in together, OP had to make a lot of changes since Jake is autistic, and he just resents that he had to adjust so much.

Three years back, his mom, along with his stepdad and stepsister, joined a class that teaches you how to care for someone on the spectrum. They forced the poster to join as well, but since he had zero interest in it, he barely even “passed” the class. The poor fellow didn’t even want to go in the first place, and things got so bad, his stepdad even threatened not to move in if he didn’t.

Well, it didn’t work then, but folks, now the issue is back at hand. Apparently, the couple lost their babysitter, so they are forcing OP to go and pass the class this time. They are barely even considering the fact that he doesn’t want to be a free babysitter for them. Of course, he said no, and even threatened that he would go live with some other family member.

But this only resulted in his stepdad calling him a jerk and saying he does not care about Jake. His mom is also saying that he should do it, just to show that he does care about Jake. Nobody wants to even know what the 17-year-old poster wants. Probably confused by all this, he vented online and asked whether he is right to refuse – after all, it’s his choice in the end.

Folks instantly sided with the poster, saying that they are not his kids, so not his problem, and I agree. Even though 15% of children live in blended families, it has been observed that such families often face certain unique problems. Of course, adjusting to a completely new person is challenging, but imagine if that person threatens you.

It’s no wonder that OP has so much resentment, considering how his stepdad threatened that they wouldn’t move in if he didn’t join the classes. Many netizens had a problem with this man for just barging into the poster’s life and making such absurd demands. Also, doesn’t it look like he’s trying to force a relationship between OP and Jake when he accused him of “not caring”?

Psychologists recognize that stepsibling relationships can be complicated and multifaceted. On top of that, he’s forcing something when OP doesn’t even want it. I am pretty sure that forced relationships never really work. Now, forget bonding, the poster also fears they will turn him into a free babysitter, and frankly, that’s just awful.

Research suggests that parents of autistic children, more so than parents of children with typical development, are at risk of experiencing higher levels of stress. I understand that it must be challenging for the couple as well, but that doesn’t mean they should thrust responsibility for Jake on OP and expect him to do it happily. In the end, he’s just a teen and deserves to do only what he wants.

Many folks advised that he is right to ditch them and live with a family member, and he agreed. If you were in his shoes, what would you do? Let us know in the comments!

Folks called out his toxic parents and warned him not to take the course, as they would definitely make him babysit his stepbrother

