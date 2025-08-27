Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Groom’s Brother’s GF Wears “Sage Green” Dress To Wedding, Gets Trolled As It’s White Wedding Dress
Woman in a white wedding dress with floral details at outdoor wedding, mistaken for wearing sage green dress.
Lifestyle, Occasions

Groom’s Brother’s GF Wears “Sage Green” Dress To Wedding, Gets Trolled As It’s White Wedding Dress

If you are invited to a wedding, you need some fancy clothes for it. So, you go either to your wardrobe or the clothes shop to pick what to wear. Common sense would suggest not going for white color — it’s a wedding, and everyone should know not to wear it. 

Apparently, not everyone does, as stories of folks with white clothes at weddings keep popping up online. This one is no exception — in it, a woman wore a white bridal gown and kept pretending it wasn’t of this color, can you imagine? 

More info: Reddit

    Not wearing white to someone else’s wedding should be common sense, but it appears that it is not

    Image credits:  EpicPassionFruit / Reddit

    This woman is a clear example — she wore a white bridal gown to the wedding

    Image credits:  EpicPassionFruit / Reddit

    Image credits:

    And she even went as far as to claim the dress wasn’t white — it was sage green, when it clearly wasn’t

    It’s a widely known fact that if you wear white to a wedding, it makes you the biggest jerk there. Well, maybe not the biggest, if something even worse happens, like a drunk weird uncle, you know those, but overall, you’re not going to be on the list of favorite guests for sure.

    Let’s take this woman as an example. She attended a wedding, which had an easter color scheme, or in other words, summer pastel chic. Of course, white can be viewed as part of the easter color palette, but when it comes to applying it to the wedding, it should be taken out of the equation.

    Clearly, this woman, who was the girlfriend of the groom’s brother, didn’t get this and came with a white dress. What’s even more infuriating is that she claimed hers was sage green. As you can see in the pictures, it’s definitely not – it’s as far from sage green as it is from any other color except white.

    If that wasn’t enough, the dress design was also clearly a bridal one; there is no way you can interpret it to be of any other design. So, you get it, it was a jerk-ish move no matter how you look at it.

    But why is white so off-limits when it comes to weddings? Well, as you surely know, traditionally, white is a color that is reserved for the bride. If a guest comes wearing something white, it is implied that they’re trying to steal the bride’s thunder on her special day. Even in weddings where there is no bride, but there are two grooms, it’s still considered polite not to wear white as a sign of respect.

    Image credits: Samantha Gades / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Some folks who decide to go against this rule like to argue that the shades they’re wearing are not exactly white, but rather ivory, beige, cream, or something like that. Yet, typically, it’s still assumed to be white, as it’s a variation of it.

    Plus, these days, the brides themselves might opt for gowns that are of any of these shades and not exactly white, so it’s always best to steer clear of any of that and choose any other color. After all, there are so many of them, surely you can find something that fits you besides white.

    In some weddings, the couple even coordinates the color scheme that they want, so you can take inspiration from it. Like in today’s story, the bride and groom opted for a summer pastel chic vibe, which incorporates loads of colors, so the woman could have chosen anything.

    Yet, she chose a gown that’s clearly white, and so, when the pics were leaked online, netizens didn’t hold back from dragging her. At the end of the day, they never hold back when it’s time to criticize someone; sometimes, they even take it too far or condemn those who don’t deserve it.

    In this case, we think the critique was well-deserved. As long as it didn’t go way too far, like sending death threats – yes, she messed up, but it wasn’t so bad that it deserves that.

    How do you view this woman’s dress? Do you think it was appropriate? Share your takes with us in the comments.

    When the pictures were posted online, netizens didn’t hold back their opinions, which weren’t nice ones

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Wedding
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, that's a wedding dress. I mean people aren't going to assume she's the bride since they are very likely to know what the bride looks like but still, it's a matter of respect. In 2025 you can't be over 15 years old and not know to not wear dresses like that to someone's (white people) wedding.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
