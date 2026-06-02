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Never – listen, never – save on three things: education, healthcare, and your own wedding. And while the first is sometimes questionable due to the rapid development of AI, in fact, no AI agent will actually organize your wedding for you. Especially if you have enough money to do it.

The author of our story today was invited, along with her husband, to her friends’ wedding in Paris several years ago. And what the newlyweds obviously wanted to be the most romantic wedding ever turned out to be the tackiest and cheapest one. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

More info: Reddit

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If you plan a wedding and want to make it “unique” and “unforgettable,” you better beware of having your wishes fulfilled

Image credits: simonapilolla / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author of the post and her husband were invited to their friends’ wedding a few years ago

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Image credits: anderson76 / Magnfiic (not the actual photo)

The newlyweds-to-be were quite wealthy folks, but they tried to skimp on literally everything

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Image credits: business_stock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Firstly, there were no special invitations, just a message in a Whatsapp group

Image credits: prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Secondly, the ceremony was to be in the town hall in the morning, and then, in a few hours, there should be a boat trip on a river

Image credits: pixel-shot.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The issue was that none of the hosts actually cared how the guests would get to the other end of the city

Image credits: CandyRetriever / Magnfiic (not the actual photo)

The boat was actually a rented one, and the owner was also there, roaming around the guests all the time

Image credits: 4pmphoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The newlyweds also skimped on snacks and booze, and there were no places to sit at all as well

Image credits: senivpetro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The next day the guests were invited for a picnic in a city park, but it rained overnight, so it was a true nightmare, too

Image credits: GU355WH01AM

So, the author says that none of the guests would ever forget this tacky and cheap wedding

So, the Original poster (OP) and her spouse live in France, and a few years ago their friends invited them to their wedding. The newlyweds-to-be were, according to the author, very well-off folks, so she was simply amazed at how cheap everything was. Starting with the invitations, which were essentially non-existent, just messages in a WhatsApp group.

The wedding was to take place in Paris, one of the most expensive cities in the world, in a town hall early Saturday morning. A few hours later, guests would be treated to a ride on a rented boat on the river. The fact that the river was in another part of the city, and how exactly the guests would get there, didn’t bother the bride and groom at all…

What they did worry about was finding Bluetooth speakers for the wedding and a picnic with snacks and photos in the park the next day. Oh, and I completely forgot to mention that guests were expected to bring most of the snacks themselves. The hosts only promised drinks and a few snacks for those who arrived early.

The original poster says she and her husband would’ve gladly declined to attend this wedding, but, after all, they were their friends. As a result, everything that could’ve gone South actually went, and it was the tackiest and cheapest wedding ever seen by the author.

Just the idea of tying wedding rings to helium-filled balloons right in the park, then chasing them across the lawn, after it rained overnight, is quite enough. If the newlyweds were expecting an unforgettable wedding, they certainly achieved it. It’s unlikely that anyone present will forget the spectacle.

Image credits: alexbrod89 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Well, according to Numbeo, Paris ranks 43rd among the most expensive cities in the world to live in, but if you factor in the cost for tourists (and wedding guests from all over the country are essentially tourists in the capital), it could be even more pricey. Nevertheless, any wedding with a large number of guests is, first and foremost, a costly, large-scale project.

This dedicated article at The Knot notes that excessively skimping on wedding expenses for newlyweds usually doesn’t mean “smart savings,” but rather compromising on the quality of important services. This ultimately leaves both the newlyweds and their guests disappointed. This is essentially what happened in the situation we described.

It’s also interesting to look at this Business Insider study, which found that couples with larger weddings tended to report happier marriages. The study’s authors attribute this to the wedding’s role as a social confirmation of the bridal union. Therefore, the more witnesses there are, the better.

But how much better is it if multiple witnesses watched how cheapskate your wedding actually was? People in the comments unanimously agreed that the bridal couple described sounds exhausting. Netizens say such weddings usually happen when the newlyweds are strapped for cash, so this certainly seems quite odd. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this story?

Most of the people in the comments agreed that it sounded horrible, and some folks shared similar cases as well