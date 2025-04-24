Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen’s Tank Top Sets Off Religious Couple, They Refuse To Pay Her For Babysitting 2 Kids For 7 Hours
Teen’s Tank Top Sets Off Religious Couple, They Refuse To Pay Her For Babysitting 2 Kids For 7 Hours

Babysitting is that age-old gig that’s half childcare, half diplomacy, and always 100% chaotic. You’re negotiating naps like a UN delegate, settling snack disputes like Judge Judy, and sprinting around backyards like you’re prepping for the Olympics.

So imagine pouring your heart, soul, and stamina into six hours of childcare, only to be told your outfit was a problem. That’s the situation today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in after a year of working for a conservative, religious family. Now, she’s left wondering whether she’s overreacting or if this is actually a case of unfair treatment.

More info: Reddit

    What’s worse than working for hours and not getting paid is probably being told the reason is because your outfit was “inappropriate”

    Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author had been babysitting for a conservative family for over a year

    Image credits: MightUsual421

    Image credits: zarinalukash / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, the last time she babysat for them, she didn’t receive payment, which led her to reach out to them

    Image credits: MightUsual421

    Image credits: MightUsual421

    Image credits: MightUsual421

    Image credits: MightUsual421

    She then received a response from them stating that she would be paid short of what she normally would receive because she was dressed inappropriately in front of the kids

    Image credits: MightUsual421

    Image credits: MightUsual421

    In an update, her mother also sent an email to the parents but never got a response which wasn’t very surprising

    Image credits: MightUsual421

    Image credits: MightUsual421

    Image credits: MightUsual421

    After the author pointed out the unfairness of not being paid, the parents expressed their disappointment and informed her they would no longer require her services

    The OP had been babysitting for a particular family for over a year. Despite having different lifestyles, with her family being less religious and more relaxed, things had always gone smoothly. She loved the kids and had never had issues with the parents before. However, during one recent session, something changed.

    She babysat the two kids for six hours and thirty minutes, and would normally charge $15 an hour, with a $5 bump for additional kids. That night, she expected $20/hour for two kids, which is standard for many sitters, especially those with experience. But when she followed up about her payment, the parents threw her a curveball.

    The OP had started the day in a sweatshirt layered over a tank top, but the sweatshirt came off after the kids begged her to run around and play. Because of this, the parents claimed her outfit was “inappropriate” and used it as justification for not paying her full rate.

    Teen upset after babysitting dispute, looking at her phone while resting on a couch.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to coach Kate London, abuse of power is more common than many realize. On her website, she explains that while using power responsibly is part of leadership, abuse happens when someone leverages their authority, whether it’s age, position, or influence, for personal gain.

    She states that this can show up in obvious ways, like harassment, or in subtler forms, such as favoritism, manipulation, or withholding resources to control someone.

    CHS Alliance goes further to explain that withholding resources is a common tactic used to dodge accountability. They explain that employers often do this by redirecting attention to minor or unrelated issues, creating the illusion of addressing the real problem. This often comes wrapped in the language of transparency and responsibility, but it’s a smokescreen.

    Exceptional Futures also highlights that in professional environments, unintentional gaslighting can occur when someone in authority uses their status to dismiss others’ perceptions or experiences. This dynamic can be isolating and harmful, even if not deliberately manipulative.

    In the context of this story, the OP questioning whether she’s “overreacting” may reflect the family’s authority causing her to second-guess what she knows is unfair.

    Netizens were outraged on the OP’s behalf, agreeing that withholding pay over an outfit, especially one not inappropriate by any reasonable standard, was exploitative and unfair. They also pointed out that if the family had an issue, they should have raised it before leaving for the night, not after benefiting from almost seven hours of childcare.

    What do you think about this situation? Should dress codes ever factor into payment for a job like babysitting? Or is that just an excuse to avoid paying up? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    For context, she had only taken off her sweatshirt and was left wearing a tank top, so netizens maintained that the parents were being completely unreasonable

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t babysit for them ever again, and pass the word along, and I mean the full story, to everyone else not to babysit for them either. Then sit back and watch their futile attempts to find a babysitter. FAFO in its purest form.

