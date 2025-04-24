ADVERTISEMENT

It was supposed to be a routine Brazilian wax, awkward, maybe, but uneventful. Instead, Sarah Button walked out of her appointment feeling fine, only to be blindsided by a message from her waxer that left her stunned, ashamed, and eventually—furious.

What was meant to be a moment of self-care quickly evolved into a viral controversy after the young woman shared the text she received about the size of her pubic area.

An Australian woman shared the unexpected message she received from her waxer over her pubic area

Image credits: amateuraussiex

Sarah Button, a 27-year-old Australian, left her recent Brazilian waxing appointment happy with the result. Just as she thought she was through with it, she received an unexpected message from her waxer.

A Brazilian wax is a hair removal procedure that includes the complete removal of pubic hair through waxing.

Button, who has a more prominent upper pubic area — commonly referred to as a FUPA (fatty upper pubic area) — was stunned when her waxer messaged her after the appointment, saying she’d need to charge extra in the future due to the size of the area.

The waxer said she would charge “$5 or $10 extra” the next time Sarah Button comes in for a wax

In the TikTok post she shared, the waxer first lovingly called Button “Hun” and then continued, “Just in [the] future, I’ll have to charge you a little more for the size of the area. I hope that makes sense, nothing crazy, like $5 or $10 extra.”

At first, Button was stunned and ashamed, which led her to reply, “No worries.” However, after thinking about it once the initial surprise wore off, she started to get upset and grew furious at the disturbing message.

Button, who regularly posts about FUPA on her social media, was “pissed off” about the message

Image credits: prostooleh/Freepik (Not the actual photo)

The young woman, who regularly posts about her condition and shares information about FUPA on her social media, said she was “pissed off.”

Speaking to news.com.au, Button said, “It made me feel initially a bit sad and confused and ashamed but that quickly turned to anger and I was just pissed off about the whole thing.”=



“Mostly pissed that there wasn’t any mention of it during the consultation or the actual appointment or anything.

“Like it wasn’t until I’d gotten home that I got the message,” she added.

Online users were upset about the message, with most advising Button not to go back there

Upon seeing the post, online users quickly gathered under it. While most agreed with Button and were angered about the whole situation, others were trying to look at things from the waxer’s point of view.

“That is crazy. Please don’t go back there,” one user said.

“She cannot send you that,” another wrote.

A third added, “Shhhheeeit is that a backhanded compliment or a hollow victory? 10 dollars in this economy is a lot.”

“That is ridiculous. The nerve of that person,” one added, while another agreed, “Just no. Find another.”

One professional added, “Absolutely not, what the h*ll. I’m sorry you had to experience that! (from a waxer who doesn’t give a s t what your genitalia looks like. The price is the same as everyone else.)”

“Is that the most roundabout way of saying ‘you have huge cooch’ or what!?” another joked.

One user argued that it was unfair to charge more based on body size, pointing out that the waxer likely doesn’t offer discounts to smaller clients. They called the message rude and body-shaming.

There wereother users who argued that waxing a larger area might use more product

Image credits: sarahsbutton

There were others who disagreed, saying that waxing a larger area might use more product or take more time, which could slightly raise costs for the beauty salon.

Still, most users agreed with Button that price differences like this should be included in standard pricing rather than being suddenly brought up after the appointment, especially in such a personal context.



Netizens mocked the message the waxer sent Sarah Button on social media

