“Out Of Respect For My Husband”: Waxer Refuses Client Because She’s Trans

Reddit user Tricky-Development89 is a licensed esthetician and she takes great pride in the fact that she’s her own employer—the woman owns a waxing salon.

However, a recent incident has prompted her to question the way she approaches her business.

In an earnest post on the subreddit ‘AITAH,’ the beauty procedure specialist explained that she had to turn down a client because of their body.

The client was a trans woman who, as their conversation revealed, still had male genitalia, and the Redditor wasn’t comfortable with that. She offered to find someone who was, but the person simply walked out and left her feeling uneasy about their interaction.

So Tricky-Development89 told the story online and asked people to help her make sense of the situation.

This woman has been running her own waxing salon but recently had to turn down an LGBTQ+ customer

Image credits: Omar Lopez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, she can’t forget their conflict

Image credits: Grove Brands / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tricky-Development89

The story has received a lot of reactions

Other industry professionals also shared their similar experiences