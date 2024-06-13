“Out Of Respect For My Husband”: Waxer Refuses Client Because She’s Trans
Reddit user Tricky-Development89 is a licensed esthetician and she takes great pride in the fact that she’s her own employer—the woman owns a waxing salon.
However, a recent incident has prompted her to question the way she approaches her business.
In an earnest post on the subreddit ‘AITAH,’ the beauty procedure specialist explained that she had to turn down a client because of their body.
The client was a trans woman who, as their conversation revealed, still had male genitalia, and the Redditor wasn’t comfortable with that. She offered to find someone who was, but the person simply walked out and left her feeling uneasy about their interaction.
So Tricky-Development89 told the story online and asked people to help her make sense of the situation.
This woman has been running her own waxing salon but recently had to turn down an LGBTQ+ customer
However, she can’t forget their conflict
Image credits: Tricky-Development89
The story has received a lot of reactions
Other industry professionals also shared their similar experiences
Listen, she was uncomfortable when presented with genitals she wasn't ready to work with. Not being trained to wax male genitalia sounds, even if true, like an excuse. The issue here is that she's not comfortable with doing this procedure on male genitals. Yes her materials ahould say this, but now we know. Inclusivity has a learning curve, for all of us. The fact that trans people can be open now is relatively new, it's an amazing development in society, but there's obviously still a lot of things we all need to figure out together, practical things that still need empathy and patience.
If she doesn't do male genitalia, then she needs to advertise as such. Problem solved. Otherwise, she does appear transphobic. I do need clarification though. Why does it matter to her husband if she waxes male genitalia? It's in a professional setting. If she's professional enough to wax women, why can't she be professional enough to wax men? Is her husband trying to control her? If she has an aversion to male genitalia, why blame her husband?
