“Out Of Respect For My Husband”: Waxer Refuses Client Because She’s Trans
Lgbtq+, Social Issues

“Out Of Respect For My Husband”: Waxer Refuses Client Because She’s Trans

Reddit user Tricky-Development89 is a licensed esthetician and she takes great pride in the fact that she’s her own employer—the woman owns a waxing salon.

However, a recent incident has prompted her to question the way she approaches her business.

In an earnest post on the subreddit ‘AITAH,’ the beauty procedure specialist explained that she had to turn down a client because of their body.

The client was a trans woman who, as their conversation revealed, still had male genitalia, and the Redditor wasn’t comfortable with that. She offered to find someone who was, but the person simply walked out and left her feeling uneasy about their interaction.

So Tricky-Development89 told the story online and asked people to help her make sense of the situation.

    This woman has been running her own waxing salon but recently had to turn down an LGBTQ+ customer

    Image credits: Omar Lopez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, she can’t forget their conflict

    Image credits: Grove Brands / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Tricky-Development89

    The story has received a lot of reactions

    Other industry professionals also shared their similar experiences

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    szaszi-uto-zoltan avatar
    Szzone aka Rottyintós Batman
    Szzone aka Rottyintós Batman
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Listen, she was uncomfortable when presented with genitals she wasn't ready to work with. Not being trained to wax male genitalia sounds, even if true, like an excuse. The issue here is that she's not comfortable with doing this procedure on male genitals. Yes her materials ahould say this, but now we know. Inclusivity has a learning curve, for all of us. The fact that trans people can be open now is relatively new, it's an amazing development in society, but there's obviously still a lot of things we all need to figure out together, practical things that still need empathy and patience.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laugh avatar
    Laugh or not
    Laugh or not
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sophia_athene avatar
    Sophia Athene
    Sophia Athene
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she doesn't do male genitalia, then she needs to advertise as such. Problem solved. Otherwise, she does appear transphobic. I do need clarification though. Why does it matter to her husband if she waxes male genitalia? It's in a professional setting. If she's professional enough to wax women, why can't she be professional enough to wax men? Is her husband trying to control her? If she has an aversion to male genitalia, why blame her husband?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
