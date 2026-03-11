ADVERTISEMENT

Mehmet Saygin’s watercolor and ink sketches feel wonderfully alive, as if they’ve caught everyday life in motion just before it slips away. Whether he’s drawing a crowded market, musicians mid-performance, or a quiet coffee scene, his work balances loose, expressive linework with bold splashes of color that make each piece feel immediate and full of character. There’s a spontaneity to his art that gives even ordinary moments a sense of energy, warmth, and story.

That sense of movement may come in part from Saygin’s creative background. He started out drawing cartoons for humor magazines in Turkey while he was at university, before spending around fifteen years working in animation studios and creating animated films and short comedic internet animations. More recently, while working in mobile game design, he found himself wanting to reconnect with drawing in a more playful and intuitive way. Over the past year, that led him back to the sketchbook, where watercolor and ink became a way to leave precision behind and return to the fun side of making art.

Considering this turn, we reached out to him to find out more about what drew him back to this more traditional form of art. So scroll down to read the full interview and vote on your favorite pieces.

More info: Instagram