Discussion Online Ensues After Mom Rants About “Daddy Likes Beer” Book In Walmart’s Kids’ Section

Have you ever seen a random product in a totally different part of the store than where it belongs? Like, seeing candy in the frozen veggie aisle?

That, my dear Panda friends, is how you know that person made a choice. Sometimes I even rate these choices. For example, when someone trades in candy for literally anything else – that’s a win from me.

We don’t know if that’s what happened in today’s story, but according to this mom online, a “kids’” book entitled “Daddy Likes Beer” ended up where it should never be.

Things in stores can end up in random aisles and the consequences may be more serious than you think

A TikToker by the name of Ashli vented about a dubious find: a book titled Daddy Likes Beer in the children’s aisle of Walmart

TikToker Ashli Ann found a peculiar book while shopping with her daughter and decided to share it with her audience. The book is titled Daddy Likes Beer, written by Milwaukee author Mike Lukaszewicz, who is a self-professed beer enthusiast, among other things.

From what we can gather, Ashli’s problem isn’t with the book itself, rather with how it’s placed in the store and marketed.

The book she found talked about how “Daddy” likes a lot of things, including beer and, seemingly, a copious amount of it

“What the hell, Walmart? Are you serious? Look”

“Donkey likes a dangled carrot, bunny likes to disappear, monkey likes banana smoothies, and Daddy likes beer. Froggy loves Princess, ducky likes her diving gear, dragon likes his meat well done, and Daddy sure likes beer.”

“Froggy loves Princess, ducky likes her diving gear, dragon likes his meat well done, and Daddy sure likes beer”

“Daddy likes a lot of things, tacos, power tools, all these things, ‘He likes to sit and cheer. He loves to dance with mommy. But, also, he likes beer.’ Lists off some beer, pour them in his cup.”

“More beer: ‘Daddy drinks them up. Someone’s getting sleepy now, Daddy takes a snooze,'”

“Of course with his beer in his hand, because why not? Mommy picks up Daddy’s beer. Wow, Mommy likes beer too. The end. Are you freaking kidding me right now? I don’t even know what else to say.”

Ashli was aghast that this sort of thing was being marketed to kids, both in physical stores and especially online, listed as being “family friendly”

She doesn’t have a problem with the book itself, but says that it should stay far away from where kids could accidentally encounter it

She found the book in the children’s section, which is her main beef with the whole situation. In another video, she countered a comment saying “it’s for the dads, not the kids” by showing Walmart’s website, where it’s described as a “family friendly” book, which parents can read with their kids, for example, before bedtime.

The contents of the book are simplistic drawings and rhymes, surrounding the titular Daddy and, well, his beer

Ashli says that content like this can be triggering for both parents and children who have experienced substance abuse in their own families and many of her comments back her up.

People mention how sad the whole thing is, with the book being like a snapshot of what a child sees in a family where a parent is a substance abuser. Another thing they mention is that if it was any other substance, rather than alcohol, people would suddenly be up in arms.

On the other side of the barricade there are people who understand the book as a gag gift for adults and tear into Ashli for being easily triggered. She is quick to remind them that her problem is not with the book, but rather how it’s presented, which is critical here.

The drawing of dad “getting sleepy” and sleeping with a beer in his hand really is quite sad and less than goofy.

The book has gotten a lot of attention, with many getting as upset as Ashli did, while another camp is saying “relax, it’s all good fun”

Since then, the book has gotten a lot of attention wherever it has been published, with 2.2 stars on Walmart’s site and 2.9 on Amazon. Again, there seem to be two distinct camps: one saying “relax, it’s just a joke!” and another pointing out that it is disgusting and inappropriate to market such literature for children. Children’s books marketed for adults are nothing new. You may even be aware of the wonderful “Go the F**k to Sleep” narrated by the famous Samuel L. Jackson. It’s got glowing reviews on Amazon – 4.8 stars from more than 22k peeps – but it’s also explicitly targeted at parents, jesting at the fact that kids sometimes just won’t fall asleep when you need them to do it the most.

It is true that a certain normalization of alcohol can have a significant impact on kids and their relationship with alcohol down the line

But it is true that normalization of alcohol and other substances is a glaring issue in society. Positive Choices emphasizes this fact that frequent alcohol consumption at home can lead to children normalizing this, potentially leading to problems with consumption later on in their own lives.

Children looking up to their parents may imitate their behaviors, such as drinking alcohol to cope with stress, have fun or boost their confidence. Adults should take care to model responsible drinking if consuming alcohol, by avoiding getting drunk around young ones, taking a reprehensible attitude towards drunk driving, and showing them that you can have fun without a drink in your system.

Let’s cap it off (wow, that’s a bad expression for an article like this). While the book is not that deep and perhaps not worth the rage it’s gotten, it shouldn’t be marketed for kids in any way, as substance abuse should neither be normalized, nor poked fun at around little ones, in order to avoid them developing a problematic attitude towards it.

What are your thoughts about the book? Share them below!