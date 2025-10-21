ADVERTISEMENT

Being a waiter can be a stressful job. You need great people skills, a sharp memory, and the ability to multitask, all while staying on your feet for hours. With that kind of pressure, the occasional blunder is bound to happen.

One Redditor recently found himself on the receiving end of one after paying a $60 bill with a $100. He soon realized the waiter wasn’t planning to bring any change back—and what followed was an awkward, almost comical exchange that had people divided over whether it was an honest mistake or something else entirely. Read the full story below.

The man handed over $100 to pay for a $60 meal and waited patiently for his change

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But when it never came, things quickly turned awkward

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: jcomp / freepik {not the actual photo)

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Specific_Toe3987

Most readers felt it was just a simple mistake, though a few couldn’t help but have their doubts

Reddit conversation about a waiter assumed $40 change was a tip, discussing tipping and restaurant worker experiences.

Comment from a restaurant worker discussing waiter assumed 40 change was tip and server math skills.

Alt text: A story about a waiter assumed $40 change was a tip, causing confusion and frustration over money.

Comment describing waiter assumed 40 change was tip, confusing customer over Taco Bell order payment.

Comment on Reddit by user Still_ImBurning86 sharing opinion about a situation involving a waiter assumed 40 change was tip.

Comment expressing doubt about someone's intelligence, humorously noting they don't know basic math despite being called a mastermind.

Text comment on a social media post discussing a waiter who assumed 40 change was a tip, expressing disagreement with the tip amount.

Comment about kids struggling to understand numbers, related to a waiter assumed 40 change was tip situation.

Comment from user kasiagabrielle with 370 points, stating disagreement about scam claims and suggesting difficulty with basic math, related to waiter assumed 40 change tip.

Comment explaining how a waiter assumed a 40 change was a tip due to lack of cash handling experience.

Comment on Reddit describing an $11 tip, related to waiter assumed 40 change was tip.

Comment discussing awkward encounter as waiter assumed 40 change was tip in a casual online forum post.

Text message conversation describing a confused interaction, illustrating waiter assumed 40 change was tip misunderstanding.

Social media comment about carrying smaller bills, related to waiter assumed 40 change was tip story.

Text post showing a tip-related message about a waiter assuming $40 change was a tip.

Commenter discussing a waiter who assumed 40 change was tip, describing lack of common sense in youth entering the workforce.

Comment from a user criticizing a server for assuming $40 change was a tip, emphasizing the importance of returning change.

Comment discussing tipping culture in the US and a waiter assumed 40 change was a tip after an $11 reward.

Text post by user Ok_Style_7785 sharing a story about a waiter assumed 40 change was tip during a lunch shift.

Comment on misunderstanding involving younger generation, with user discussing waiter assumed 40 change was tip.

Commenter explaining a situation where a 15-year-old son didn’t intend to scam and lacks experience handling cash.

User comment about a waiter who assumed $40 change was a tip and required a math lesson on giving correct change.

Comment questioning why the waiter pulled a $100 bill from a back pocket, relating to waiter assumed $40 change was tip.