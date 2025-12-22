The Ultimate Cognitive Ability Test: Solve All Of These 28 Mind-Bending Logic Puzzles
Are you ready for the ultimate cognitive ability test?
Inspired by the WISC® – the kid-friendly version of the WAIS® intelligence test – this quiz has a bit of everything…From tricky vocabulary questions to mind-bending logic puzzles. It’s designed to test intelligence, problem-solving, and critical thinking. 🚀
Even though it’s meant for kids aged 6-16, don’t be shocked if a few of these challenges leave you scratching your head…🤓
Let’s see if your brain can beat a 12-year-old! 🔎🤔
Image credits: cottonbro studio
28 is wrong surely. First it moves 45 degrees, then 90. So bottom row, next one should be A.
Yes, it's clearly wrong. Anyone who scored the full 28/28 must have cheated.Load More Replies...
#28 has an alternate solution - second column is made by rotating the first column clockwise by 45deg, third column by a further 90 degrees - this is more consistent with the other puzzles where you are asked to follow what happens in each row.
The "correct" solution as suggested bey the post is simply wrong.
