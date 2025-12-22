Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
The Ultimate Cognitive Ability Test: Solve All Of These 28 Mind-Bending Logic Puzzles
Puzzle grid with pattern of dots inside squares next to neon text cognitive ability assessment trivia.
The Ultimate Cognitive Ability Test: Solve All Of These 28 Mind-Bending Logic Puzzles

Are you ready for the ultimate cognitive ability test?

Inspired by the WISC® – the kid-friendly version of the WAIS® intelligence test – this quiz has a bit of everything…From tricky vocabulary questions to mind-bending logic puzzles. It’s designed to test intelligence, problem-solving, and critical thinking. 🚀

Even though it’s meant for kids aged 6-16, don’t be shocked if a few of these challenges leave you scratching your head…🤓

Let’s see if your brain can beat a 12-year-old! 🔎🤔

If you missed Part 1, you can check it out here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Image credits: cottonbro studio

    Young man with glasses solving mind-benders from a cognitive ability test, surrounded by books in a cozy study setting.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    michaelreid avatar
    michael reid
    michael reid
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    28 is wrong surely. First it moves 45 degrees, then 90. So bottom row, next one should be A.

    15
    15points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, it's clearly wrong. Anyone who scored the full 28/28 must have cheated.

    5
    5points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The answer to #28 appears to me to be incorrect. Column one to two, move 45 degrees clockwise. Column two to three, move 90 degrees clockwise.

    6
    6points
    reply
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #28 has an alternate solution - second column is made by rotating the first column clockwise by 45deg, third column by a further 90 degrees - this is more consistent with the other puzzles where you are asked to follow what happens in each row.

    5
    5points
    reply
    annalenawelp avatar
    Alewa
    Alewa
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The "correct" solution as suggested bey the post is simply wrong.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
