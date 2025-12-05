12-Year-Olds Might Be Smarter Than You: Take This IQ Test To Prove Them Wrong
Test your brainpower with this WISC®-inspired IQ quiz! 🧠💡
The WISC® is the child-friendly counterpart to the WAIS® intelligence test. From easy vocabulary questions to mind-bending puzzles and logic challenges, it tests intelligence, problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and cognitive ability.🚀
While the test is designed for children ages 6 to 16, don’t be surprised if you even stumble over a few of these brain-benders.🤓
Now only one question remains: do you think you can beat a 12-year-old in this IQ test? Let’s find out 🔎🤔
Image credits: Jan van der Wolf
Okay, in question 3, both bicycles and cars have pedals for propulsion. There's obviously the two rotary pedals on the bicycle, but there's also the gas, brake and clutch pedals on the car as well. Some bicycles have headlights and tail lights built in or are at least attachable. The only one they cannot do is fly through the air, although that is also a mistake as a ramp+acceleration will have both flying through the air.
There are some liberties taken with some of the questions. 0 squares = 3 * 0 triangles. The popcorn did not say that the price was for each of the 2 buckets. And a flower is a portion of a plant, not the entire thing, similar to a fruit.
