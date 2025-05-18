This is a nostalgic poll with 26 viral trends that is guaranteed to include something that you have tried. There are viral trends and crazes that you can’t help but take part in. Whether it’s an object that you want to buy, a recipe that everyone wants to try out, or a video trend, sometimes you can’t help but want to hop on the bandwagon. In this poll, you can now share if you took part in these trends or never heard of them. Maybe you’ll even come across some old trends that will bring you back to the good old times. See whether your answers will align with the majority. 🤓

#1 Rickrolling: Trolling someone on the Internet by sending them an unrelated link, but the music video for Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" song comes up. Did you partake in that trend?

#2 Viral Toys: Including a Tamagotchi, Furby, hula hoop, Beanie Baby, Beyblade, Cabbage Patch Kid, etc. Did you partake in that trend?

#3 Pokémon Go: Everyone went outside to catch Pokémon. Did you play it?

#4 Wearing Mood Necklaces and Rings: Accessories that change color according to your mood. Did you own one of those?

#5 "Keep Calm And Carry On" Craze: Using memes, pictures, and even paintings on walls that use the same lines as this viral saying. Did you participate in that trend?

#6 Flashmobs: A group of people suddenly getting together in a public place and dancing for entertainment purposes. Did you partake in that trend?

#7 The Dress Debate: Everyone debating whether the dress is blue-and-black or white-and-gold. Did you weigh in on that debate?

#8 Famous Throwback Thursdays #tbt: Sharing a photo on Instagram that was taken some time ago, with the hashtag #tbt. Did you use the hashtag?

#9 Planking Challenge: Everyone gets into a planking position and lies stiff in weird places. Did you do it?

#10 Trying Out Viral Recipes (especially during self-quarantine): Things like whipped coffee, banana bread, and focaccia. Did you try them out?

#11 Fidget spinner trend: Using little gadgets that spin for stress relief or just for fun. Did you go along with that trend?

#12 Sharing "America's Got Talent" Videos: Sharing snippets from the show on social media or sending them to others. Did you do it?

#13 Decoration Trends: Owning lava lamps, beaded curtains, glow-in-the-dark stars, plastic fruits, and fake plants. Did you have one of those?

#14 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge: Dumping a bucket of cold water over your head to raise awareness for ALS. Did you do it?

#15 Bottle Flip Challenge: Everyone flips a bottle and tries to make it land upright. Did you do it?

#16 Chain E-mails & Messages: E-mails or messages that end with a mild threat or a wish. Did you do it?

#17 Harlem Shake: Only one person dances along to a song, and when the beat drops, everyone starts dancing and going crazy. Did you do it?

#18 Slime and Kinetic Sand Trend: Buying or making slime and playing with kinetic sand. Did you try it?

#19 Ancestry Sharing on Social Media: People proudly sharing the DNA results showing their ancestry. Did you do it?

#20 Kony 2012: Sharing the Kony 2012 video and the hashtag #Kony2012. Did you join in on that trend?

#21 Cinnamon Challenge: Everyone tries to swallow a spoonful of cinnamon. Did you do it?

#22 Book Face Friday: Holding up a book cover over your face and taking a picture. Did you do it?

#23 Mannequin Challenge: Everyone stays still while the camera moves through the scene. Did you do it?

#24 DIY Life Hacks & Crafts: Trying out and sharing videos of DIY life hacks and crafts. Did you take part in the trend?

#25 The Rachel haircut: Getting a haircut just like Rachel from Friends. Did you get that haircut?

