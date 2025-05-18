ADVERTISEMENT

This is a nostalgic poll with 26 viral trends that is guaranteed to include something that you have tried. There are viral trends and crazes that you can’t help but take part in. Whether it’s an object that you want to buy, a recipe that everyone wants to try out, or a video trend, sometimes you can’t help but want to hop on the bandwagon. In this poll, you can now share if you took part in these trends or never heard of them. Maybe you’ll even come across some old trends that will bring you back to the good old times. See whether your answers will align with the majority. 🤓

#1

Rickrolling: Trolling someone on the Internet by sending them an unrelated link, but the music video for Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” song comes up. Did you partake in that trend?

Person singing into a vintage microphone, classic viral trend backdrop.

Youtube

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't really reference Rickrolling in past tense, it's still something widely done, especially in shortform videos. Just a few months ago, Asim Chaudhry rickrolled Rick Astley live on The One Show.

View more comments

    #2

    Viral Toys: Including a Tamagotchi, Furby, hula hoop, Beanie Baby, Beyblade, Cabbage Patch Kid, etc. Did you partake in that trend?

    Hands holding colorful Tamagotchis, surrounded by playful characters and hearts, illustrating viral trends.

    Tamagotchii

    pisspaladin avatar
    Zero Costa
    Zero Costa
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    do these even coun as trends. they were just popular toys once

    View more comments
    #3

    Pokémon Go: Everyone went outside to catch Pokémon. Did you play it?

    Pokémon characters with playful poses, set against a vibrant sky, highlighting viral gaming trends.

    Pokémon GO

    #4

    Wearing Mood Necklaces and Rings: Accessories that change color according to your mood. Did you own one of those?

    Hand wearing mood rings, showcasing viral trends in colorful jewelry.

    Sensational Kids

    View more comments
    #5

    “Keep Calm And Carry On” Craze: Using memes, pictures, and even paintings on walls that use the same lines as this viral saying. Did you participate in that trend?

    "Keep calm poster with crown, symbolizing viral trends."

    Pixabay

    gijsvangaans avatar
    Gijs van Gaans
    Gijs van Gaans
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being a Star Wars fan, my wife gave me a t-shirt with Stay calm and use the force

    #6

    Flashmobs: A group of people suddenly getting together in a public place and dancing for entertainment purposes. Did you partake in that trend?

    Crowd participating in a viral trend in a large indoor space, viewed from above.

    Youtube

    View more comments
    #7

    The Dress Debate: Everyone debating whether the dress is blue-and-black or white-and-gold. Did you weigh in on that debate?

    The viral dress in blue and black or white and gold, sparking debate.

    Wikipedia

    #8

    Famous Throwback Thursdays #tbt: Sharing a photo on Instagram that was taken some time ago, with the hashtag #tbt. Did you use the hashtag?

    Neon "#TBT" sign in a purple cloud design, representing viral trends discussion.

    source

    #9

    Planking Challenge: Everyone gets into a planking position and lies stiff in weird places. Did you do it?

    Woman in activewear doing a plank on the beach, engaging in viral trends fitness challenge.

    Know Your Meme

    #10

    Trying Out Viral Recipes (especially during self-quarantine): Things like whipped coffee, banana bread, and focaccia. Did you try them out?

    Freshly baked focaccia topped with cherry tomatoes and herbs, showcasing a delicious viral trend.

    Pixabay

    #11

    Fidget spinner trend: Using little gadgets that spin for stress relief or just for fun. Did you go along with that trend?

    Blue fidget spinner, a popular viral trend toy, with three lobes and black bearings on a white background.

    Walmart

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually did get one, but they were supposed to be for autistic people. I'm autistic, so of course I liked it. I even brought it to work once, and a co-worker promptly threatened to do away with me if I didn't put it down.

    View more comments
    #12

    Sharing “America’s Got Talent” Videos: Sharing snippets from the show on social media or sending them to others. Did you do it?

    Acrobat performing on stage, balancing on chairs, with a large America's Got Talent logo in the background.

    NBC

    #13

    Decoration Trends: Owning lava lamps, beaded curtains, glow-in-the-dark stars, plastic fruits, and fake plants. Did you have one of those?

    Colorful lava lamps on display, showcasing vibrant viral trends in retro lighting.

    Wikipedia

    View more comments
    #14

    ALS Ice Bucket Challenge: Dumping a bucket of cold water over your head to raise awareness for ALS. Did you do it?

    Person participating in the ice bucket challenge, a viral trend, with a donation sign in the background.

    MND

    #15

    Bottle Flip Challenge: Everyone flips a bottle and tries to make it land upright. Did you do it?

    Plastic water bottle tilted on its side, highlighting its clear and textured design, related to trends.

    Pixabay

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huh, so that's why those kids kept throwing their water bottles like that.

    #16

    Chain E-mails & Messages: E-mails or messages that end with a mild threat or a wish. Did you do it?

    Message about viral trends warning of bad luck if not shared with 10 people.

    Eater.com

    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Way back in the day when I had an @juno.com email address I forwarded along all the chain emails I received.

    #17

    Harlem Shake: Only one person dances along to a song, and when the beat drops, everyone starts dancing and going crazy. Did you do it?

    Students in a dorm transform a quiet lounge into a chaotic scene, embodying viral trends with costumes and lively antics.

    Wikipedia

    View more comments
    #18

    Slime and Kinetic Sand Trend: Buying or making slime and playing with kinetic sand. Did you try it?

    Hands stretching glittery blue slime, a popular viral trend, over a metal bowl outdoors.

    Pixabay

    amanda_fondaumiere avatar
    Amanda Fondaumiere
    Amanda Fondaumiere
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, but not because of a trend. Theres strong ADHD and anxiety in my family so those sensory items are useful.

    View more comments
    #19

    Ancestry Sharing on Social Media: People proudly sharing the DNA results showing their ancestry. Did you do it?

    Pie chart showing Germanic Europe 44%, Scotland 23%, and England & Northwestern Europe 12%, related to viral trends.

    KQED

    #20

    Kony 2012: Sharing the Kony 2012 video and the hashtag #Kony2012. Did you join in on that trend?

    "Poster of viral trend Kony 2012 featuring elephant and donkey with stars on red background."

    Wikipedia

    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember the Kony 2012 campaign was huge on Tumblr. I never discovered if it was a real thing or not. Also the youtube video of the campaign literally made history as the most seen viral youtube video of 2012, and according to a poll made the same year, 58% of american adults knew who Joseph Kony was because they watched that video. And that's only counting the usa, i'm not even american and i knew of that campagin. How is it possible that so many people are answering that they don't know what that is? Some of you are either lying or too young.

    View more comments
    #21

    Cinnamon Challenge: Everyone tries to swallow a spoonful of cinnamon. Did you do it?

    Cinnamon sticks and powder on a beige background highlighting viral trends in spices.

    The Star

    #22

    Book Face Friday: Holding up a book cover over your face and taking a picture. Did you do it?

    Creative book alignment in library setting, showing viral trends with cover matching outfit.

    City of Marion Libraries

    #23

    Mannequin Challenge: Everyone stays still while the camera moves through the scene. Did you do it?

    Mannequins in a gray room symbolize viral trends.

    Pixabay

    #24

    DIY Life Hacks & Crafts: Trying out and sharing videos of DIY life hacks and crafts. Did you take part in the trend?

    Two yellow sticky notes side by side with a red X and a green checkmark, illustrating viral trends choice.

    PeapodPanda

    View more comments
    #25

    The Rachel haircut: Getting a haircut just like Rachel from Friends. Did you get that haircut?

    Person with layered hairstyle, a popular trend from the '90s, sitting indoors.

    Warner Bros.

    #26

    Candy Crush Craze: Playing Candy Crush hours on end, trying to reach new levels. Did you play it?

    Candy Crush Saga logo with colorful candies, related to viral trends.

    King

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!