“Did You Do This?” 26 Viral Trends That Were So Popular That Everyone Jumped On The Bandwagon Poll
This is a nostalgic poll with 26 viral trends that is guaranteed to include something that you have tried. There are viral trends and crazes that you can’t help but take part in. Whether it’s an object that you want to buy, a recipe that everyone wants to try out, or a video trend, sometimes you can’t help but want to hop on the bandwagon. In this poll, you can now share if you took part in these trends or never heard of them. Maybe you’ll even come across some old trends that will bring you back to the good old times. See whether your answers will align with the majority. 🤓
Rickrolling: Trolling someone on the Internet by sending them an unrelated link, but the music video for Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” song comes up. Did you partake in that trend?
Viral Toys: Including a Tamagotchi, Furby, hula hoop, Beanie Baby, Beyblade, Cabbage Patch Kid, etc. Did you partake in that trend?
do these even coun as trends. they were just popular toys once
Pokémon Go: Everyone went outside to catch Pokémon. Did you play it?
Wearing Mood Necklaces and Rings: Accessories that change color according to your mood. Did you own one of those?
“Keep Calm And Carry On” Craze: Using memes, pictures, and even paintings on walls that use the same lines as this viral saying. Did you participate in that trend?
Being a Star Wars fan, my wife gave me a t-shirt with Stay calm and use the force
Flashmobs: A group of people suddenly getting together in a public place and dancing for entertainment purposes. Did you partake in that trend?
I kind of hoped I'd see one happen in real life but never did.
The Dress Debate: Everyone debating whether the dress is blue-and-black or white-and-gold. Did you weigh in on that debate?
Famous Throwback Thursdays #tbt: Sharing a photo on Instagram that was taken some time ago, with the hashtag #tbt. Did you use the hashtag?
Planking Challenge: Everyone gets into a planking position and lies stiff in weird places. Did you do it?
Trying Out Viral Recipes (especially during self-quarantine): Things like whipped coffee, banana bread, and focaccia. Did you try them out?
Fidget spinner trend: Using little gadgets that spin for stress relief or just for fun. Did you go along with that trend?
I actually did get one, but they were supposed to be for autistic people. I'm autistic, so of course I liked it. I even brought it to work once, and a co-worker promptly threatened to do away with me if I didn't put it down.
Sharing “America’s Got Talent” Videos: Sharing snippets from the show on social media or sending them to others. Did you do it?
Decoration Trends: Owning lava lamps, beaded curtains, glow-in-the-dark stars, plastic fruits, and fake plants. Did you have one of those?
ALS Ice Bucket Challenge: Dumping a bucket of cold water over your head to raise awareness for ALS. Did you do it?
Bottle Flip Challenge: Everyone flips a bottle and tries to make it land upright. Did you do it?
Huh, so that's why those kids kept throwing their water bottles like that.
Chain E-mails & Messages: E-mails or messages that end with a mild threat or a wish. Did you do it?
Way back in the day when I had an @juno.com email address I forwarded along all the chain emails I received.
Harlem Shake: Only one person dances along to a song, and when the beat drops, everyone starts dancing and going crazy. Did you do it?
Slime and Kinetic Sand Trend: Buying or making slime and playing with kinetic sand. Did you try it?
Yes, but not because of a trend. Theres strong ADHD and anxiety in my family so those sensory items are useful.
Ancestry Sharing on Social Media: People proudly sharing the DNA results showing their ancestry. Did you do it?
Kony 2012: Sharing the Kony 2012 video and the hashtag #Kony2012. Did you join in on that trend?
I remember the Kony 2012 campaign was huge on Tumblr. I never discovered if it was a real thing or not. Also the youtube video of the campaign literally made history as the most seen viral youtube video of 2012, and according to a poll made the same year, 58% of american adults knew who Joseph Kony was because they watched that video. And that's only counting the usa, i'm not even american and i knew of that campagin. How is it possible that so many people are answering that they don't know what that is? Some of you are either lying or too young.
Cinnamon Challenge: Everyone tries to swallow a spoonful of cinnamon. Did you do it?
Book Face Friday: Holding up a book cover over your face and taking a picture. Did you do it?
Mannequin Challenge: Everyone stays still while the camera moves through the scene. Did you do it?
DIY Life Hacks & Crafts: Trying out and sharing videos of DIY life hacks and crafts. Did you take part in the trend?
The Rachel haircut: Getting a haircut just like Rachel from Friends. Did you get that haircut?
Candy Crush Craze: Playing Candy Crush hours on end, trying to reach new levels. Did you play it?
Tamagotchi, Furby, hula hoop, Beanie Baby- yes, I did that. Mood rings/necklaces - still wear them!!!
I've never been one for going along with what's considered trendy or stylish and I have little to no patience for stuff that goes viral on the internet, where everyone has the attention span of a fly.
