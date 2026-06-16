Guy Willing To Splurge On Thailand Trip For New Fam, Bio Kids Hurt As He Never Spent A Dime On Them

ADVERTISEMENT

When a marriage breaks up, it can be a painful situation to deal with, and this decision doesn’t just affect the adults involved; it can also have a big impact on their kids. Unfortunately, some people get remarried and then try to move on, but, in the process, end up forgetting their first family.

This is what two adults faced after their dad showed favoritism toward his stepdaughter and new wife, while ignoring his biological children. This divide became even clearer after a mistaken text exposed the dad’s true loyalty.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

In blended families, when one set of loved ones is treated better than the others, it can cause resentment to fester

Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that his parents got divorced because his dad cheated on his mom, and later on, his father married that same woman and adopted her kid

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Stockbusters / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster and his sister felt resentful as their dad blatantly showed favoritism to his stepdaughter by financially supporting her, and never helping them out the same way

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Even though the poster and his fiancée were planning their wedding and were in the process of buying a home, his dad barely helped out and only bought them some groceries

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Later on, an accidental text from the dad revealed how he was taking his new family on an international trip, whereas he couldn’t spare a dime for his biological kids

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pineapple599

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the poster’s sister had already cut their dad off years ago, the man wondered whether he should do the same or confront his father

When the author was just five years old, his parents got divorced because his father had been cheating on his mother. Having their family ripped apart must have been difficult for the man and his sister, but what probably hurt even more was how integrated their dad later became with his mistress and her daughter.

It can certainly be a shocking experience to learn that a parent you always looked up to is capable of infidelity, and therapists explain that this moment can have a lasting impact. The reason for this is often that kids think of their parents as their moral compass, which is why, when they go astray, it can feel like a betrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

What hurt the poster and his sister even more than their father being a cheater was that he showed a lot of favoritism to his new family by allowing them to mock his ex and biological kids. The dad also tried to skip out on paying child support to them, all while giving his second family a lavish life.

What many adults don’t seem to realize is that playing favorites with their children like this can ultimately lead to resentment. That’s why family experts advise parents to give all their kids equal and fair treatment and make time for each of them, or else their relationship could suffer in the future.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Since the dad hardly cared about his biological children, his daughter eventually cut him off, while his son still held out hope that they’d be able to reconcile one day. Unfortunately, the poster noticed that even as his wedding drew near, his father didn’t offer any financial support or help with anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although it’s not a parent’s duty to keep financially helping out their adult child, professionals explain that if they do support one kid like that, they should do the same for the others. This will help create a sense of fairness among siblings, rather than any jealousy in their relationship.

Even though the poster knew that his dad splurged a lot on his stepdaughter and second wife, he was shocked when an accidental voice text revealed the extent of his spending. The message stated that the father was thinking of taking his second family on a trip to Thailand and how much fun they’d all have together.

This made the poster feel bad because while he was struggling to close on a new home and plan his wedding, his dad had only offered to buy him groceries. In comparison, the older man had spent so much money, effort, and time on his new family. This angered the author, who wondered whether to confront his dad about the situation or to just cut him out of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he shared the post online, some netizens shared creative ways with which he could ambush his dad with the voice message to see his reaction. Others felt that his sister had actually done the right thing by cutting the older man off for her mental peace, and that he should do the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think the poster should talk to his dad or simply end their relationship once and for all? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on this story.

Some people felt that the man should confront his dad with the message to see his reaction, while others stated that he had no reason to still be in touch with his father

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT