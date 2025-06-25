ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always heartwarming to hear stories about cats finding their forever homes. That’s why the internet is full of them — people just can’t get enough. Yet, from time to time, these “forever” homes the cats find turn out to be more temporary than expected.

Just like in this story, in which a cat was brought back to a shelter—due his one interesting quality—only 10 days after adoption. Fortunately, the whole story doesn’t end on such a sad note.

While it's always heartwarming to hear stories about cats finding their forever homes, sometimes the stories don't end there

Unfortunately, sometimes the homes they get adopted into become only temporary stops in their story

If you know anything about cats, you know that cats developed an ability to meow as a way to communicate with people, to get their attention. They don’t make this sound with each other though—it’s only meant for humans.

They can meow to say hello, to ask for something, to “tell” you that something’s wrong, or whatever else. Basically, when they feel the need to express something to their owners or other people, they’ll use their voice.

So, you would think that when people go into kitty adoption shelters, they would know that. After all, when a person comes in with an intention to adopt a feline, it’s not like it can be given to them on a whim.

Such a person needs to cat-proof their home, which means hiding away all the stuff that could harm a pet, like cleaning supplies, medication, toxic plants, and such. Then, they have to get supplies like a bed, toys, and scratching mats—not to mention food, water bowls, and a litter box.

Like this black cat named Chocolate, who was brought back to the shelter only 10 days after adoption

And that’s just the basics of what needs to be done in order to become an adoptive cat’s parent. So, it’s not like you come in, ask for a cat and they give it to you—you have to prep, to understand what you’re signing up for.

So, today’s story is about when a shelter was quite surprised by a black cat named Chocolate being brought back 10 days after adoption. Turns out, this feline loved meowing. As we acknowledged in the beginning, cats meow to communicate with people, which means this one just loved to stay in contact with his owners.

Turns out, the new owners didn't like how vocal the cat was, as it didn't fit in with their lifestyle

Granted, sometimes meowing can become excessive. In fact, there’s a whole condition that can cause it—an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). It’s common in cats older than 7 years and manifests along with symptoms of weight loss, increased appetite, thirst, the need to pee, vomiting, and hyperactivity, to name a few. Basically, these symptoms put a cat in extreme discomfort, leading her to cry for help.

Luckily, within 24 hours of being back at the shelter, the cat was adopted again

We don’t know whether this was the cause behind Chocolate meowing so much, but what we do know is that this behavior was not in line with the owners’ lifestyle. So, they decided to bring him back, turning something that was supposed to be his permanent home into a temporary stop.

Luckily, it only took 24 hours for the cat to catch someone else’s eye. The new people didn’t shy away from the vocal feline and took her into their home. The video of this event was posted on TikTok, which gathered quite a lot of attention. For a good reason—it’s always heartwarming to see a cute animal find people who will love them unconditionally.

Watch the video here

A video of this was posted on TikTok, which warmed a lot of netizens' hearts

