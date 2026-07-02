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Expert Weighs In After Viral Video Of Woman Shaving Her Face Sparks Heated Debate
Woman with white powder covering her face and a pink headband, touching her cheek, sparking a heated debate about shaving.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Expert Weighs In After Viral Video Of Woman Shaving Her Face Sparks Heated Debate

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marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A woman has gone viral after posting a video showing herself shaving her “peach fuzz.”

Reacting to the beauty trend, a dermatologist explained whether the at-home treatment is advisable or just another harmful internet hack.

The video, which prompted one X user to ask, “Why would you ever do this to your skin barrier?”, showed the young woman applying a spray product to her face to cover what she described as a “month of regrowth” of thin facial hair.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A young woman has divided opinions after sharing her “satisfying” beauty hack on TikTok.
    • The TikToker, @bridionna, applied a “hair identifier spray” before shaving her facial hair with a razor.
    • A cosmetic dermatologist has weighed in on the viral treatment, addressing myths about shaving and whether she recommends the beauty hack.

    A TikToker’s unusual skincare routine has sparked a fierce debate
    A woman with long brown hair and blue eyes, looking at the camera, after shaving her face.

    Image credits: bridionna

    After applying hair identifier spray, which turned her face completely white, the TikToker, who goes by @bridionna, grabbed a small pink razor and began shaving her peach fuzz.

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    The woman described the process as “satisfying,” explaining that her facial hair prevented her makeup from staying on. However, viewers quickly sounded the alarm.

    “Isn’t she just gonna grow it back longer and more visible by doing this?” one person warned.

    Woman shaving her face, covered in white powder, sparks heated debate.

    Image credits: bridionna

    Twitter post asking, Why would you ever do this to your skin barrier, related to shaving face debate.

    Image credits: mudscryer

    “I tried it once and maybe it was my fault but yeah it was awful and couldn’t feel my normal skin for weeks,” another woman shared.

    A third added, “I feel like there’s a really good reason why my face suddenly started to break out.”

    Others defended the beauty hack, claiming it “makes your skin GLOW like nothing else.”

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    Many viewers were horrified, warning that she was damaging her skin and risking breakouts

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    Twitter post defending women shaving face, mentioning men shave and it is not bad.

    Image credits: 1i2u2uekdk2i2

    Dermaplaning is a cosmetic treatment in which d*ad skin cells and unwanted hair are scraped off with a scalpel or razor.

    It is a minimally invasive procedure that may be performed by a plastic surgeon, dermatologist, or cosmetologist.

    “Dermaplaning is safe when performed by a trained professional. I don’t recommend using a surgical scalpel at home,” warned Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in NYC.

    Close-up of a woman shaving her face with a small electric shaver, surrounded by white powder.

    Image credits: meagancarboney

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    A comment on a viral video debating woman shaving her face, about not knowing if a spider is on your face.

    “A scalpel is very sharp, and without proper technique there’s a risk of cuts, infection, and irritation,” Dr. Jaliman noted.

    “If someone wants to remove fine facial hair at home, it’s safer to use a facial razor specifically designed for personal use.”

    The dermatologist told Bored Panda that people with active acne, eczema, rosacea, or inflamed skin should avoid dermaplaning because it can cause irritation 

    Dermaplaning removes “peach fuzz” and leaves the skin smoother

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    Despite the negative comments on social media, the treatment offers many benefits.

    “Dermaplaning removes fine vellus hair (peach fuzz) along with the surface d*ad skin cells. This leaves the skin feeling smoother. Makeup can be applied more evenly afterward, and skincare products penetrate more effectively,” Dr. Jaliman explained.

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    Woman shaving her face with a razor, covered in white cream, sparking a heated debate online.

    Image credits: meagancarboney

    A comment on a viral video, debating woman shaving her face, stating that face hair is barely visible.

    Image credits: penguinluvr7

    Still, she clarified, “Dermaplaning is not a treatment for acne and should not be performed over active breakouts because it can irritate the skin and spread bacteria across the face.

    “It also won’t improve acne scars. While it provides mild exfoliation, patients with acne scarring see much better results from treatments such as microneedling and fractional (Faxel) laser resurfacing.”

    Shaving peach fuzz does not make it grow back thicker or faster, said dermatologist Debra Jaliman
    Woman wiping her face with a towel after shaving, explaining how it exfoliates skin and makes it smoother.

    Image credits: meagancarboney

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    Contrary to popular belief, dermaplaning does not make facial hair grow back thicker, darker, or faster.

    “This is a common myth. Hair grows from the hair follicle deep in  the skin, and shaving only cuts the hair at the surface. The blunt tip of the regrowing hair can make it feel coarser, but the hair itself has not changed.”

    Another misconception is that dermaplaning is simply a facial hair removal treatment. As the doctor explained, it is primarily an exfoliation treatment that also removes fine facial hair.

    A social media post debating woman shaving her face, showing two images of a woman post dermaplaning.

    Image credits: Lourdescristion

    “Another myth is that everyone should do it regularly. Dermaplaning isn’t appropriate for every skin type. I wouldn’t recommend it for anyone with active acne, inflamed rosacea, or very sensitive skin.

    “Many people believe that more frequent dermaplaning produces better results. Overdoing it can compromise the skin barrier, leading to irritation and sensitivity.”

    Dr. Jaliman recommends professional dermaplaning every 3 to 4 weeks or gentle at-home facial shaving no more than every few weeks.

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    Possible side effects include small cuts or nicks, skin irritation or redness, and breakouts or infection if the blade isn’t clean.

    The Cleveland Clinic recommends staying out of the sun until the treated area has returned to its normal skin color.

    People should also be cautious if they are using prescription retinoids or exfoliating acids, as these may make their skin more sensitive and increase the risk of a negative reaction to the treatment.

    Some viewers shared their positive experiences with dermaplaning, while others remained unconvinced
    A comment on woman shaving her face discusses face breakouts and razor burn, part of a viral video debate.

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    A comment on woman shaving her face suggests peach fuzz protects skin, adding to the viral video debate.

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    A comment on woman shaving her face mentions breaking out and preferring peach fuzz, fueling the viral video debate.

    A comment on woman shaving her face exclaims about being mammals, a reaction to the viral video debate.

    A comment on woman shaving her face finds peach fuzz cute and attractive, contributing to the viral video debate.

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    A comment on a viral video about a woman shaving her face, expressing concern over micro tears in the skin.

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    A user comment supporting woman shaving face, stating she is 53, shaves weekly, and hair grows finer.

    A user comment from PaulPetscop questioning why people shave face when humans are meant to have hair.

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    A comment on a viral video about a woman shaving her face, stating hair helps make body heat.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    sarahmatsoukis avatar
    Sarah Matsoukis
    Sarah Matsoukis
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meanwhile I'm shaving my actual hirsutism beard...

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    sarahmatsoukis avatar
    Sarah Matsoukis
    Sarah Matsoukis
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meanwhile I'm shaving my actual hirsutism beard...

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