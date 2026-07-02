Expert Weighs In After Viral Video Of Woman Shaving Her Face Sparks Heated Debate

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A woman has gone viral after posting a video showing herself shaving her “peach fuzz.”

Reacting to the beauty trend, a dermatologist explained whether the at-home treatment is advisable or just another harmful internet hack.

The video, which prompted one X user to ask, “Why would you ever do this to your skin barrier?”, showed the young woman applying a spray product to her face to cover what she described as a “month of regrowth” of thin facial hair.

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Highlights A young woman has divided opinions after sharing her “satisfying” beauty hack on TikTok.

The TikToker, @bridionna, applied a “hair identifier spray” before shaving her facial hair with a razor.

A cosmetic dermatologist has weighed in on the viral treatment, addressing myths about shaving and whether she recommends the beauty hack.

A TikToker’s unusual skincare routine has sparked a fierce debate



Image credits: bridionna

After applying hair identifier spray, which turned her face completely white, the TikToker, who goes by @bridionna, grabbed a small pink razor and began shaving her peach fuzz.

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The woman described the process as “satisfying,” explaining that her facial hair prevented her makeup from staying on. However, viewers quickly sounded the alarm.

“Isn’t she just gonna grow it back longer and more visible by doing this?” one person warned.



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“I tried it once and maybe it was my fault but yeah it was awful and couldn’t feel my normal skin for weeks,” another woman shared.

A third added, “I feel like there’s a really good reason why my face suddenly started to break out.”

Others defended the beauty hack, claiming it “makes your skin GLOW like nothing else.”



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Many viewers were horrified, warning that she was damaging her skin and risking breakouts

Women won’t tell you this, but they actually do shave their faces: 💯pic.twitter.com/4KaYBPjvdg — AlphaFox (@alphafox) June 24, 2026

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Dermaplaning is a cosmetic treatment in which d*ad skin cells and unwanted hair are scraped off with a scalpel or razor.

It is a minimally invasive procedure that may be performed by a plastic surgeon, dermatologist, or cosmetologist.

“Dermaplaning is safe when performed by a trained professional. I don’t recommend using a surgical scalpel at home,” warned Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in NYC.

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“A scalpel is very sharp, and without proper technique there’s a risk of cuts, infection, and irritation,” Dr. Jaliman noted.

“If someone wants to remove fine facial hair at home, it’s safer to use a facial razor specifically designed for personal use.”

The dermatologist told Bored Panda that people with active acne, eczema, rosacea, or inflamed skin should avoid dermaplaning because it can cause irritation



Dermaplaning removes “peach fuzz” and leaves the skin smoother

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Despite the negative comments on social media, the treatment offers many benefits.

“Dermaplaning removes fine vellus hair (peach fuzz) along with the surface d*ad skin cells. This leaves the skin feeling smoother. Makeup can be applied more evenly afterward, and skincare products penetrate more effectively,” Dr. Jaliman explained.

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Still, she clarified, “Dermaplaning is not a treatment for acne and should not be performed over active breakouts because it can irritate the skin and spread bacteria across the face.

“It also won’t improve acne scars. While it provides mild exfoliation, patients with acne scarring see much better results from treatments such as microneedling and fractional (Faxel) laser resurfacing.”

Shaving peach fuzz does not make it grow back thicker or faster, said dermatologist Debra Jaliman



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Contrary to popular belief, dermaplaning does not make facial hair grow back thicker, darker, or faster.

“This is a common myth. Hair grows from the hair follicle deep in the skin, and shaving only cuts the hair at the surface. The blunt tip of the regrowing hair can make it feel coarser, but the hair itself has not changed.”

Another misconception is that dermaplaning is simply a facial hair removal treatment. As the doctor explained, it is primarily an exfoliation treatment that also removes fine facial hair.

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“Another myth is that everyone should do it regularly. Dermaplaning isn’t appropriate for every skin type. I wouldn’t recommend it for anyone with active acne, inflamed rosacea, or very sensitive skin.

“Many people believe that more frequent dermaplaning produces better results. Overdoing it can compromise the skin barrier, leading to irritation and sensitivity.”

Dr. Jaliman recommends professional dermaplaning every 3 to 4 weeks or gentle at-home facial shaving no more than every few weeks.

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Possible side effects include small cuts or nicks, skin irritation or redness, and breakouts or infection if the blade isn’t clean.

The Cleveland Clinic recommends staying out of the sun until the treated area has returned to its normal skin color.

People should also be cautious if they are using prescription retinoids or exfoliating acids, as these may make their skin more sensitive and increase the risk of a negative reaction to the treatment.

Some viewers shared their positive experiences with dermaplaning, while others remained unconvinced



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