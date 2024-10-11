Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Viral Ratchet Strap Roof Hack Saves Family’s Home From Hurricane Milton, But Experts Have Doubts
News

Viral Ratchet Strap Roof Hack Saves Family's Home From Hurricane Milton, But Experts Have Doubts

The family of a man who got ridiculed online for securing the roof of his house using several ratchet straps felt vindicated this morning as the daughter proudly showed their Florida home unscathed in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

“We are blessed to have no crazy damages to the home,” the clip captions. In it, she is seen giving her viewers a tour of her backyard with the straps still secured in place.

Highlights
  • Family secures roof with ratchet straps, house survives Hurricane Milton unscathed.
  • The viral ratchet strap method sparks discussions, with some seeing business potential.
  • Experts warn straps don't protect against flooding or wall damage.
  • Critics note surrounding areas remained unharmed without roof straps.

Netizens who had previously made fun of the security measure congratulated them on getting through the storm safe and sound, with some going so far as to ask them to turn the installation of such tie-down straps into a job.

“You and your dad should make installing these into a business!” one viewer wrote.

The family of a house that went viral for having their roof secured to the ground with ratchet straps felt vindicated after the building endured the storm unscathed

Viral Ratchet Strap Roof Hack Saves Family’s Home From Hurricane Milton, But Experts Have Doubts

Image credits: simplyuniquesmiles93

As the dramatic images of the house being tied down using ratchet straps went viral in the hours before Milton’s landfall, manufacturers realized how profitable marketing their products as “hurricane-proof” could be.

One such business quickly branded their straps as “Hurricane Straps,” promising “unbeatable security during extreme weather.”

@simplyuniquesmiles93 We made it through our second Hurricane and we are blessed to have no crazy damages to rhe home. My prayers still continue to those heavily affected during this time. Me and my dad are about to drive to see if anyone needs help🙏🫶🏼🏠#HurricaneMilton#CentralFL#Orlando#FLhomegoesviral#homestrappeddown#homedepot#lowes#USCC#cargocontrolstraps#acehardware#CNN#wash2news#spectrumnews#telemundo#univision#dailymail#abcnews#ukradiostation ♬ Inspirational – neozilla

While such straps are commonly known in the trucking industry and widely used to carry large and heavy amounts of cargo, manufacturers are now adding “house protection” to their product descriptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Designed to withstand intense winds, the seat belt webbing gives these straps high tensile strength, ensuring that your structures, boats, or trailers stay anchored during storms,” the page reads, offering items priced at $25 to $58 depending on length.

Experts are skeptical of the measure, pointing out how it does nothing to protect a house against flooding, debris, and damage to the walls

Viral Ratchet Strap Roof Hack Saves Family’s Home From Hurricane Milton, But Experts Have Doubts

Image credits: lk2499

Risk management experts, however, have warned that using such products to protect homes’ roofs may be nothing but a placebo effect.

“Securing the roof of a house like this does nothing to protect it against damages to its windows and walls,” explained Cristóbal Mena, Resilience and Crisis Consultant.

“Houses in Florida are required to comply with the state’s building code, which mandates the installation of hurricane ties, metal connectors that add an extra layer of structural integrity to roofs.”

Viral Ratchet Strap Roof Hack Saves Family’s Home From Hurricane Milton, But Experts Have Doubts

Image credits: lk2499

ADVERTISEMENT

For Mena, complying with regulations is paramount to ensuring a house’s security. “People should focus on protecting their windows and garage doors and make sure entrances are well sealed to protect against flooding.”

@lk2499 Man straps down his home as milton arrives in florida #florida #update #usa🇺🇸 #breakingnews #hurricane #fyp #viral_video #milton ♬ original sound – LK24/99

While some viewers celebrated the family house’s surviving the hurricane without damages, others were more skeptical of the method, pointing out how the surrounding area, including trees and neighboring houses, was equally as unscathed despite no ratchet straps protecting it.

“From what I see, nothing much happened in that area. Every other house is intact!” a user remarked.

Readers interested in Cristóbal Mena’s tips on safety, risk, and disaster management can follow him on his X account.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

sharonlafantastica avatar
Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
Community Member
1 hour ago

Being made of brick and mortar rather than drywall is a big help too.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
nicholasnolan avatar
nicholas nolan
nicholas nolan
Community Member
56 minutes ago

There is 100% chance of drywall in that house. You're confusing drywall with wood siding. Which is considerably stronger than you're giving it credit for.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
sharleedryburg avatar
TheBlueBitterfly
TheBlueBitterfly
Community Member
1 hour ago

Okay yes we know it doesn't protect the windows and walls. It's not supposed to. It's yo provide additional protection to keep the roof from being blown off, that's all. And while I think that it can provide sone help.. how long are those tie-down stakes? How deep? How solid is the ground? That is your weakest point. I think for older homes without a reinforced roof, this could be beneficial as an ADDED measure. Obviously not the only measure.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
nicholasnolan avatar
nicholas nolan
nicholas nolan
Community Member
56 minutes ago

And that's exactly what Florida hurricane prep codes RECOMMEND for houses built without internal roof straps.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
madmanmanny2021 avatar
Manny
Manny
Community Member
5 minutes ago

People in RV's have done this and saved them from being carried away or tipped over

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
