Viral Ratchet Strap Roof Hack Saves Family’s Home From Hurricane Milton, But Experts Have Doubts

The family of a man who got ridiculed online for securing the roof of his house using several ratchet straps felt vindicated this morning as the daughter proudly showed their Florida home unscathed in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

“We are blessed to have no crazy damages to the home,” the clip captions. In it, she is seen giving her viewers a tour of her backyard with the straps still secured in place.

Netizens who had previously made fun of the security measure congratulated them on getting through the storm safe and sound, with some going so far as to ask them to turn the installation of such tie-down straps into a job.

“You and your dad should make installing these into a business!” one viewer wrote.

Image credits: simplyuniquesmiles93

As the dramatic images of the house being tied down using ratchet straps went viral in the hours before Milton’s landfall, manufacturers realized how profitable marketing their products as “hurricane-proof” could be.

One such business quickly branded their straps as “Hurricane Straps,” promising “unbeatable security during extreme weather.”

While such straps are commonly known in the trucking industry and widely used to carry large and heavy amounts of cargo, manufacturers are now adding “house protection” to their product descriptions.

“Designed to withstand intense winds, the seat belt webbing gives these straps high tensile strength, ensuring that your structures, boats, or trailers stay anchored during storms,” the page reads, offering items priced at $25 to $58 depending on length.

Experts are skeptical of the measure, pointing out how it does nothing to protect a house against flooding, debris, and damage to the walls

Image credits: lk2499

Risk management experts, however, have warned that using such products to protect homes’ roofs may be nothing but a placebo effect.

“Securing the roof of a house like this does nothing to protect it against damages to its windows and walls,” explained Cristóbal Mena, Resilience and Crisis Consultant.

“Houses in Florida are required to comply with the state’s building code, which mandates the installation of hurricane ties, metal connectors that add an extra layer of structural integrity to roofs.”

Image credits: lk2499

For Mena, complying with regulations is paramount to ensuring a house’s security. “People should focus on protecting their windows and garage doors and make sure entrances are well sealed to protect against flooding.”

While some viewers celebrated the family house’s surviving the hurricane without damages, others were more skeptical of the method, pointing out how the surrounding area, including trees and neighboring houses, was equally as unscathed despite no ratchet straps protecting it.

“From what I see, nothing much happened in that area. Every other house is intact!” a user remarked.

Readers interested in Cristóbal Mena’s tips on safety, risk, and disaster management can follow him on his X account.