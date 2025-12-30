“Feel Old Yet?”: Viral Then-And-Now Home Alone Video Gives Millennials An ‘Existential Crisis’

ADVERTISEMENT

A new video of the beloved holiday classic Home Alone, posted on December 22, garnered more than 37 million views and went viral for depicting how its cast members have aged. After more than three decades, fans found it surreal to see just how much the cast had grown and changed.

While the clip was created using AI technology, that did not stop Millennials from having a brief existential crisis on social media. One fan felt the cast was “aging like fine wine,” while another commented, “Well, none of us get younger…that’s for sure.”

An AI video revealing how the Home Alone cast has aged in the past 35 years went viral during the Christmas season.

The before-and-after-style video left Millennial fans feeling old, who shared their feelings on social media.

An anatomy professor's analysis of the robbers' injuries caused by Kevin's traps also went viral.

A Home Alone video comparing the cast’s then-and-now looks went viral

Young boy from Home Alone movie with a shocked expression holding his face, symbolizing viral millennials existential crisis.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

During the Christmas season, fans had wondered how the Home Alone cast, which includes Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, and Catherine O’Hara, would look in 2025, and the video satiated their curiosity. Culkin, who played Kevin, was actually ten when the movie was released.

Two men sitting on a couch side by side, depicting then and now with Home Alone theme showing aging transition.

Image credits: Just reviving history

In the video shared by Just Reviving History, an Instagram page dedicated to posting AI videos of celebrities at different ages, the 45-year-old actor appears alongside his younger self. Fans were in disbelief that Culkin, who is the father of two children, is the same person who portrayed the iconic eight-year-old character.

Two men sitting on a couch showing then and now ages with one wearing a flaming hat, illustrating a Home Alone viral video.

Image credits: Just reviving history

“It would be fun to see a second-generation Home Alone with Culkin playing Dad this time,” a fan suggested.

Similarly, other cast members are also depicted in the video, such as Pesci (82) and Stern (64), who famously played the thieves who targeted the McCallister family’s home.

Fans were also touched by John Heard’s appearance, who was depicted with wings as a reminder of his passing in 2017, at the age of 71.

Man with shocked expression during a chaotic scene in Home Alone, highlighting viral then-and-now moments for millennials.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

Beyond the surprising comparisons, one thing sent the fans’ “existential crisis” into overdrive: learning that Catherine O’Hara was only 36 years old when she appeared as Kevin’s mother.

“She was 36!?” one viewer asked, suggesting her dress/style made O’Hara appear older than her actual age. “I’m 36, and I’m going to be 37 in 5 days,” they added.

Social media comment reflecting on Home Alone memories, sparking a viral then-and-now video and millennial existential crisis.

Millennials admitted to feeling old after watching the viral Home Alone video

Two women sitting on a couch in a then-and-now Home Alone video showing age progression from 36 to 71 years old.

Image credits: Just reviving history

Most Millennials shared similar sentiments, admitting they suddenly felt old after watching the clip. One fan said, “Me unfortunately doing the math in my head and instantly aging myself as well lol.”

A second viewer commented, “The first Home Alone came out 35 years ago… Feel old yet??”

Comment from Julia Maria Sumner reflecting on a viral then-and-now Home Alone video sparking millennial existential crisis.

Social media comment praising Catherine O’Hara’s appearance and referencing the viral then-and-now Home Alone video.

“The ladies haven’t aged!” another fan added.

Some fans were pleasantly surprised to find actress Brenda Fricker, who played the Pigeon Lady in the 1992 sequel, included in the video, but were confused by a supposed miscalculation, noting the difference between her then-and-now age was only 33 years.

Two women sitting on a couch in a then-and-now Home Alone video showing aging from 47 to 80 for millennials.

Image credits: Just reviving history

One person asked, “The math on the pigeon lady doesn’t add up.”

On the other hand, the other cast members had aged 35 years since the first installment was released. However, Fricker appeared in the sequel and was 47 when it was released, proving the calculation was correct.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing aging, related to the viral then-and-now Home Alone video causing an existential crisis.

The video came 5 days after an anatomy professor revealed the truth about the Home Alone robbers’ injuries

Two men sitting on a couch representing then and now in a viral Home Alone video causing millennials an existential crisis.

Image credits: Just reviving history

Earlier this month, Adam Taylor, an anatomy professor at Lancaster University, shared an analysis of the injuries suffered by the robbers, Marv and Harry, in the 1992 sequel. He claimed most of the traps Kevin constructs in the movie “involve levels of force that would be catastrophic in real life.”

Scene from Home Alone movie showing a woman and young boy holding hands in a warmly lit home setting.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

Taylor explained that a gag featuring the robbers getting hit with a cement bag would generate a force of approximately 1,000 newtons, which would ‘exceed thresholds for a catastrophic neck injury.’

Two men seated side by side showing then-and-now Home Alone ages 44 and 71 with angel wings on older man.

Image credits: Just reviving history

Such an accident would also pose a high risk of brain herniation. He concluded that surviving such extreme injuries made Marv and Harry “walking medical impossibilities.”

Two elderly men seated on a couch, one labeled then age 66, the other deceased age 87 with angel wings, Home Alone theme.

Image credits: Just reviving history

Fans were also treated to an alternate ending of the original movie after it was parodied in a sketch on Saturday Night Live during its December 20 episode. However, some viewers were stunned by its graphic and dark twist.

Side-by-side then and now Home Alone comparison showing a boy at age 10 and a man at age 45 on a couch.

Image credits: Just reviving history

In a recent interview with Postmedia‘s Mark Daniell, Culkin was asked which of the two thieves “got it worse.” He jokingly responded Uh, yes. I think the answer to that is yes.”

Culkin also addressed the mystery surrounding the profession of Kevin’s parents, revealing his theory that the father was likely a “corporate lawyer” and the mother possibly was an “interior decorator,” explaining why the family could afford such a luxurious house in the first installment.

“If that don’t make you feel old…” Home Alone fans were baffled by the viral AI video

User comment on social media saying Buzz still looks mad and mean with laughing emojis and a Christmas tree icon.

Social media comment reacting to a viral then-and-now Home Alone video causing millennials to feel old.

Comment by Jonathan Kolde expressing surprise at how much older people look compared to their ages in a viral then-and-now Home Alone video.

Comment from Jennifer McQueen reacting to a viral then-and-now Home Alone video giving millennials an existential crisis.

Screenshot of a social media comment referencing a viral then-and-now Home Alone video sparking millennial nostalgia.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Dion L. Smols reacting to a viral then-and-now Home Alone video.

Comment from Alan C. Thomas expressing feeling old, related to a viral then-and-now Home Alone video causing millennials an existential crisis.

Comment comparing Home Alone movie ticket prices then and now, highlighting a viral viral then-and-now Home Alone video causing an existential crisis for millennials.

Social media comment joking about Kevin from Home Alone, highlighting millennials' nostalgic and existential crisis feelings.

Social media comment about the viral then-and-now Home Alone video making millennials feel old and nostalgic.

Comment by Kadri Naylor reflecting on age comparison related to Home Alone, sparking a millennial existential crisis.

Comment on viral Home Alone then-and-now video mentioning the Bird Lady character hasn't aged.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the viral then-and-now Home Alone video sparking an existential crisis.

Comment by Samuel Lai expressing nostalgia and joy recalling childhood memories from a viral then-and-now Home Alone video.

Comment from Amanda Wilson expressing sadness about seeing angel wings on Home Alone actors in a viral then-and-now video.

Screenshot of a social media comment reflecting on feeling old while watching a Then-And-Now Home Alone video.

