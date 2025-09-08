ADVERTISEMENT

When we're kids, we like to play with our toys without worrying too much about their price or anything similar – as long as the toy does its job, it's good for us. Then, when we grow out of them, their worth becomes a topic that's a little more interesting.

Especially in cases when we realize that something we used to play with back in the day is now a rarity; a collectible. So, today, let's take a quick ride through the toys that were once a common day item in children's lives and are now sought-after collectibles worth hundreds or even thousands.