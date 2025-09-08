28 Classic Toys From The Past That Could Make You Rich If You Still Own Them Today
When we're kids, we like to play with our toys without worrying too much about their price or anything similar – as long as the toy does its job, it's good for us. Then, when we grow out of them, their worth becomes a topic that's a little more interesting.
Especially in cases when we realize that something we used to play with back in the day is now a rarity; a collectible. So, today, let's take a quick ride through the toys that were once a common day item in children's lives and are now sought-after collectibles worth hundreds or even thousands.
Kenner Ghostbusters Ecto-1a Vehicle: $590
Polly Pocket Lucy Locket Carry 'N Play Dream Home: $275
Polaroid Sx-70 Land Camera: $315
While some might think that toys aren’t the first need for kids, they would argue that it’s something of an additional value, that is just for entertainment and not for something more than that. Yet, by expressing this, they couldn’t be more wrong.
The thing is, in actuality, toys are essential for kids. They support their development by sparking imagination, laying the foundation for cognitive and motor skills, and teaching the importance of sharing and communicating.
Star Wars Empire Strikes Back 1980 Yoda Action Figure: $2,000
LEGO Ultimate Collector Millennium Falcon: More Than $2,000
Masters Of The Universe Laser Light Skeletor: $2,570
In fact, maybe the question of how many toys a kid needs is better than whether they need them. Capitalism makes it seem that the more toys children have, the merrier. They need all the newest, fanciest gadgets, figurines, games, and all of those kinds of things. In reality, they do not. They might want them, but that doesn't mean they need them.
It can even be argued that less is more when it comes to toys. That doesn’t mean that a child needs only one toy, but it also doesn’t need to make an overwhelming mess. After all, when kids have too many options, they get overstimulated, distracted, and cannot engage in long-term play that properly occupies them. That’s where the “less is more” idea comes into play.
Vintage Dam Originals 1964 Purple Hair Troll Doll: $250
Tamagotchi Ocean: Up To $300
G.i. Joe Gung Ho 1983 Action Figure: More Than $550
One study showed that toddlers aged 18-30 months tend to show higher-quality play skills when they played with just 4 toys instead of 16 of them. Basically, it’s better to have 10-15 toys that can be played with in multiple ways than having over 50 with a singular function.
That’s part of the reason why some parents, from time to time, like to get rid of some of the toys their kids possess. Especially if their kids are no longer playing with them.
Vintage Furby: Up To $1,000
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Slam Dunkin’ Don: $100
Kenner Easy-Bake Oven: $400
Some parents throw them away, which is a rather poor choice, particularly if the toy is in good condition. Other parents give them away, while some sell them. There are even whole websites meant specifically for selling toys, such as toy-exchange.co.uk or https://rekidding.ca/ (there are definitely more of them, depending on the area; you only have to do a quick Google search).
While for some it might seem that selling toys is a way to make a little pocket money, in reality, this market can be pretty pricey, especially when it comes to one-of-a-kind or vintage toys. We’re not joking – some collectors are ready to throw big sums of money to get their hands on toys that are rare.
Little People Cabbage Patch Kid: $1,600
Pleasant Company American Girl 1987 Kirsten Doll: Up To $2,500
Deluxe Talkboy: Around $380
Just take a look at today’s list – it’s full of various toys that are worth from $100 to thousands of dollars.
Would you buy any of them? Or maybe you have them and would like to make some money? Well, at least now you know there’s a demand for them.
Sega Genesis 1: $940
Commodore 64: $1,000
Sinclair Zx Spectrum: Up To $1,495
Peanut Royal Blue Elephant Beanie Baby: $5,000
Raleigh Chopper: Up To $5,000
Mega Man X2 Super Nes Game: Up To $5,100
Original Nintendo Game Boy: Up To $5,400
Pez Dispenser: Up To $7,000
First Edition Of Where The Wild Things Are: $25,000
Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Card: Up To $26,500
Original 1959 Barbie: Up To $27,450
First Edition Of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone By Jk Rowling: Up To $158,315
First-Edition Pokémon Card: Up To $195,000
