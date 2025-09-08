ADVERTISEMENT

When we're kids, we like to play with our toys without worrying too much about their price or anything similar as long as the toy does its job, it's good for us. Then, when we grow out of them, their worth becomes a topic that's a little more interesting.

Especially in cases when we realize that something we used to play with back in the day is now a rarity; a collectible. So, today, let's take a quick ride through the toys that were once a common day item in children's lives and are now sought-after collectibles worth hundreds or even thousands.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kenner Ghostbusters Ecto-1a Vehicle: $590

Vintage toys worth fortune featuring a detailed Ghostbusters Ecto-1 collectible car on a wooden surface.

JamesVinopal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Polly Pocket Lucy Locket Carry 'N Play Dream Home: $275

    Vintage toys worth fortune shown as a pastel-colored miniature dollhouse with detailed rooms and tiny accessories.

    IndianaAntiquePicker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Polaroid Sx-70 Land Camera: $315

    Vintage toys worth fortune featuring a classic Polaroid SX-70 Land Camera Alpha 1 in silver and brown.

    Maui_Camera_Japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While some might think that toys aren’t the first need for kids, they would argue that it’s something of an additional value, that is just for entertainment and not for something more than that. Yet, by expressing this, they couldn’t be more wrong. 

    The thing is, in actuality, toys are essential for kids. They support their development by sparking imagination, laying the foundation for cognitive and motor skills, and teaching the importance of sharing and communicating. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Star Wars Empire Strikes Back 1980 Yoda Action Figure: $2,000

    Vintage toys worth fortune rare Yoda action figure with detailed clothing and accessories on display.

    Morells House of Cards Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    LEGO Ultimate Collector Millennium Falcon: More Than $2,000

    LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon set box displayed on carpet representing vintage toys worth fortune collection.

    bculyxx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Masters Of The Universe Laser Light Skeletor: $2,570

    Vintage toys worth fortune featuring a classic Masters of the Universe Skeletor action figure in original packaging.

    sean700 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In fact, maybe the question of how many toys a kid needs is better than whether they need them. Capitalism makes it seem that the more toys children have, the merrier. They need all the newest, fanciest gadgets, figurines, games, and all of those kinds of things. In reality, they do not. They might want them, but that doesn't mean they need them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It can even be argued that less is more when it comes to toys. That doesn’t mean that a child needs only one toy, but it also doesn’t need to make an overwhelming mess. After all, when kids have too many options, they get overstimulated, distracted, and cannot engage in long-term play that properly occupies them. That’s where the “less is more” idea comes into play. 
    #7

    Vintage Dam Originals 1964 Purple Hair Troll Doll: $250

    Vintage toys worth fortune featuring a small troll doll with blue hair and an orange outfit on a white background.

    kblp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Tamagotchi Ocean: Up To $300

    Vintage toys worth fortune shown with a red digital pet keychain toy in original packaging with colorful background.

    sanagi-japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    G.i. Joe Gung Ho 1983 Action Figure: More Than $550

    Vintage toys worth fortune featuring a G.I. Joe action figure with accessories and character card on display.

    Uncle Nicks Toy Venture Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One study showed that toddlers aged 18-30 months tend to show higher-quality play skills when they played with just 4 toys instead of 16 of them. Basically, it’s better to have 10-15 toys that can be played with in multiple ways than having over 50 with a singular function. 

    That’s part of the reason why some parents, from time to time, like to get rid of some of the toys their kids possess. Especially if their kids are no longer playing with them. 
    #10

    Vintage Furby: Up To $1,000

    Vintage toys worth fortune Furby collectible with grey and white fur and large eyes sitting on a white surface.

    D&D Bargain Outlet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Slam Dunkin’ Don: $100

    Vintage toys worth fortune featuring a detailed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles basketball figure and accessories on display.

    chattanoogatoybuyer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Kenner Easy-Bake Oven: $400

    Vintage toys worth fortune shown by a classic Kenner Easy-Bake Oven with original box and baking accessories displayed.

    js70mopar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some parents throw them away, which is a rather poor choice, particularly if the toy is in good condition. Other parents give them away, while some sell them. There are even whole websites meant specifically for selling toys, such as toy-exchange.co.uk or https://rekidding.ca/ (there are definitely more of them, depending on the area; you only have to do a quick Google search). 

    While for some it might seem that selling toys is a way to make a little pocket money, in reality, this market can be pretty pricey, especially when it comes to one-of-a-kind or vintage toys. We’re not joking – some collectors are ready to throw big sums of money to get their hands on toys that are rare. 
    #13

    Little People Cabbage Patch Kid: $1,600

    Vintage toys worth fortune featuring a collectible doll with red curly hair and a blue dress sitting on a chair.

    BestSellersCollectibles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Pleasant Company American Girl 1987 Kirsten Doll: Up To $2,500

    Vintage toys worth fortune American Girl doll Kirsten in blue dress with braided hair sitting on leather couch next to book

    Long Island dolls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Deluxe Talkboy: Around $380

    Young boy holding a vintage toy cassette recorder, showcasing collectible vintage toys worth fortune from the past.

    Home Alone 2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Just take a look at today’s list – it’s full of various toys that are worth from $100 to thousands of dollars.

    Would you buy any of them? Or maybe you have them and would like to make some money? Well, at least now you know there’s a demand for them.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Sega Genesis 1: $940

    Vintage toys worth fortune Sega Mega Drive 16-bit console with controller on a wooden surface.

    Anthony Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Commodore 64: $1,000

    Close-up of a vintage Commodore 64 keyboard showcasing keys on a classic toy computer worth fortune.

    William Warby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Sinclair Zx Spectrum: Up To $1,495

    Retro ZX Spectrum vintage toys worth fortune with colorful keyboard and classic 1980s computer design

    William Warby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Peanut Royal Blue Elephant Beanie Baby: $5,000

    Blue vintage Beanie Baby elephant toy lying down with original ty heart tag, a collectible vintage toy worth fortune.

    Crackersnacker1988 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Raleigh Chopper: Up To $5,000

    Yellow vintage toy bicycle with high back seat and Chopper logo, a collectible vintage toy worth fortune against blue background

    OtherwiseTackle5219 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Mega Man X2 Super Nes Game: Up To $5,100

    Vintage toys worth fortune shown by a classic Mega Man X2 game cartridge for Super Nintendo in good condition.

    EricSwitch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Original Nintendo Game Boy: Up To $5,400

    Vintage toys worth fortune featuring a classic Nintendo Game Boy and retro game cartridges on a wooden surface.

    Lander Denys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Pez Dispenser: Up To $7,000

    Three vintage toys worth fortune collectible PEZ dispensers featuring duck, rabbit, and snowman characters on a display rack.

    Weekly_Pumpkin525 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    First Edition Of Where The Wild Things Are: $25,000

    Vintage toys worth fortune featuring a worn copy of Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak

    Sutter's Landing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Card: Up To $26,500

    Hand holding a vintage collectible Magic The Gathering Black Lotus card, a vintage toy worth a fortune in mint condition.

    inkerbell83 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Original 1959 Barbie: Up To $27,450

    Vintage toys worth fortune including a classic doll with multiple outfits and accessories neatly arranged in a box.

    BastetsBard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    First Edition Of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone By Jk Rowling: Up To $158,315

    Worn vintage Harry Potter book with Hogwarts Express train illustration, a collectible item among vintage toys worth fortune.

    scarecr0w1886 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    First-Edition Pokémon Card: Up To $195,000

    Hand holding a vintage Pokémon Pikachu card in a protective case, an example of vintage toys worth fortune.

    leroiyalty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!