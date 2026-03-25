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Vince Vaughn Rips Into Late-Night Hosts Jimmy Kimmel And Stephen Colbert
Vince Vaughn speaking into a microphone during a podcast recording, wearing a brown leather jacket and grey shirt.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Vince Vaughn Rips Into Late-Night Hosts Jimmy Kimmel And Stephen Colbert

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Vince Vaughn has blasted late-night shows for having a political “agenda.” 

The Wedding Crashers actor said some of America’s talk shows have lost their appeal and that hosts are lecturing their audiences instead of making them laugh.

Vince appeared on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, where he discussed the success of podcasts as an alternative to what he perceives as the declining state of late-night TV.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Vince Vaughn criticized late-night shows for pushing political agendas instead of focusing on comedy and authenticity.
    • He believes hosts have turned late-night into the “same show” with low ratings.
    • The actor identifies as a libertarian and a “believer in allowing individuals to make choices.”

    Vince Vaughn criticized the state of late-night television in the US
    Vince Vaughn smiling at an event, wearing a dark blazer and shirt, related to late-night hosts and entertainment news.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    Theo said late-night shows are struggling because hosts only make fun of “white, red-neck people.”

    Vince agreed, noting that many people prefer podcasts because they “want authenticity.”

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    “If you look at what happened to the talk shows and why their ratings are low, it’s got only to do with the fact of what you just said, which is they all became the same show,” he said.

    Vince Vaughn speaking into a microphone during a podcast, wearing a leather jacket and gray shirt at a wooden table.

    Image credits: Theo Von

    According to Vince, late-night comedians don’t favor nuanced opinions and instead spread a dichotomous view of society that divides people into heroes and villains.

    “They all became so about their politics and who’s good and who’s bad,” he said. “And it’s like, imagine sitting next to someone like that on a f**king plane. You’d be like, bro, how do I get out of this f**king seat?”

    The 55-year-old added that hosts “stopped being funny” when they began trying to “evangelize” audiences into thinking like them.

    The Wedding Crashers actor said talk-shows have become “agenda-based”Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert posing together backstage in suits, related to Vince Vaughn late-night hosts comments.

    Image credits: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty Images

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    “It started feeling like I was f**king in a class I didn’t want to take,” he said. “I’m getting scolded.”

    Vince concluded, “I think that talk shows, to a large part, became really agenda-based.”

    While the True Detective star didn’t name any names, many interpreted his remarks as referring to Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, who have criticized President Donald Trump on many occasions.

    Tweet discussing Vince Vaughn criticizing late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert on social media.

    Image credits: JillRobiFangirl

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    Tweet screenshot showing a reply expressing dislike toward an actor, related to Vince Vaughn and late-night hosts.

    Image credits: OliKloz

    Vince has never appeared on Colbert’s show. His last appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was in 2015.

    Elsewhere in the podcast, the Dodgeball star was asked whether he felt “ostracized” in Hollywood.

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    “I always got along with people and try to be honest about who I am,” said Vince, who has identified as a libertarian and was pictured with Trump in the Oval Office last year.

    “But yeah, there’s times you felt like it would’ve been easier. It’s almost like a career move.”

    Image credits: Theo Von

    The star clarified that he “has opinions on both sides” and emphasized that “nobody wants to be told what to do.”

    In January 2025, the Actor Award nominee was spotted taking photos with fans at Trump’s Inaugural Starlight Ball.

    A few months later, in April, the White House posted a photo of Vince visiting Trump in the Oval Office, accompanied by the caption “White House Crashers,” a nod to Vince’s 2005 comedy film.

    Many people interpreted Vince’s remarks as targeting Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert
    Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert during a nighttime talk show segment with city lights in the background.

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

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    The image, styled like a movie poster, featured the actor smiling as he stood behind the US president, who was seated.

    The social media post sparked mixed reactions, with some finding the spoof funny and others expressing disappointment and calling to “cancel” Vince.

    Speaking with the New York Times in 2024, Vince described himself as a libertarian and a “believer in allowing individuals to make choices.”

    The Break-Up actor told the newspaper that he thinks that dr*gs and weapons should be legal.

    When the interviewer told him that dr*gs and weapons aren’t exactly the same, he responded, “I’ll tell you why I think it is the same. The fear is if someone gets high, that they’re going to do something or could hurt people. Sometimes they just go to bed. 

    “And the fear is, if someone has a [weapon], they might hurt somebody. But sometimes they’re just hunting. We’re so shaped by our environments and where we’re from.”

    Tweet criticizing late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert for mocking the President, shared on social media.

    Image credits: ABaldBombshell

    Tweet discussing comedians and politics, related to Vince Vaughn ripping into late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

    Image credits: TheKnickKing

    He added, “The two people that are totally opposed are so similar. I’d rather say let people make their choices, and they can make different choices and have the consequences of their choices.”

    When asked whether he thinks Hollywood is too “woke” or overly concerned with political correctness, Vince stressed that people should be exposed to different ideas.

    “Anyone into censorship or banning stuff — it’s never been anything I think is cool,” he said. “I don’t know anyone that feels the same at 60 that they did at 20.

    Vince, who visited Donald Trump in the Oval Office last year, has described himself as a libertarian
    Vince Vaughn standing by a desk with a man in a suit seated, with American flags and presidential decor in the background.

    Image credits: The White House

    “Who the [expletive] doesn’t go through life and year after year say, ‘I was on the wrong course,’ or ‘I thought I had it figured out, but I didn’t know anything?’ I try to reflect and evolve. I know that I’m not 100% right.”

    In 2020, four years before the Times interview, Vince addressed the criticism he faced after he was seen chatting and shaking hands with Trump at the College Football Playoff national championship.

    “In my career I’ve met a lot of politicians who I’ve always been cordial to; I’ve met Nancy Pelosi and was cordial to her as well,” the Nonnas star told the Los Angeles Times.

    “I don’t think most people take that stuff as seriously as the small percentage that’s making noise about it.”

    People shared their thoughts on Vince’s analysis of the state of late-night shows in the United StatesComment by Pablo Macho Maysonet IV criticizing MAGA followers for politicizing entertainment and media portrayal.

    Vince Vaughn speaking passionately during an interview, addressing late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

    Comment by Stephan Murzyn discussing Hollywood and authenticity in relation to Vince Vaughn ripping into late-night hosts.

    Vince Vaughn in a conversation, expressing strong opinions about late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

    Vince Vaughn speaking passionately during an interview, criticizing late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

    Comment from Beth Hawks defending authenticity in response to Vince Vaughn criticizing late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

    Comment from Bill Stout praising authenticity while supporting what is right, featured in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert’s authenticity and passion.

    Gary Lingo commenting online, expressing opinions about late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

    Comment from Lisa Meadows Edwards defending late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert amid Vince Vaughn criticism.

    Text comment by Lauren Jankowski about the right to watch shows, related to Vince Vaughn rips into late-night hosts topic.

    Comment by Chloë Julia praising late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert for their authenticity and truthfulness.

    Comment by Shenandoah LaRock stating unfortunately being alive is political, shown on a social media post.

    Man named Jack Kissir commenting on late night comedians being political throughout his 80 years, in a social media post.

    Comment by Will Tesch saying Oh the irony, displayed in a light blue speech bubble on a digital platform.

    Text comment from Jana Daniel Miller saying Vince should go play golf with his buddy, related to Vince Vaughn rips into late-night hosts.

    Comment from Jeff Edwards discussing podcasters and agendas in a social media post about Vince Vaughn and late-night hosts.

    Comment by Paula Harrison referencing Vince Vaughn with a laughing emoji reacting to a statement about late-night hosts.

    Comment by Rick Thomas criticizing late-night hosts, mentioning freedom of choice and the Constitution in a social media post.

    Comment from Lynn Lucas criticizing Vince Vaughn for opposing late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    What do you think ?
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP's headline writers really do need to read the articles before doing their job. This article's headline is "Vince Vaughn Rips Into Late-Night Hosts Jimmy Kimmel And Stephen Colbert" yet in the article it says "While the True Detective star didn’t name any names, many interpreted his remarks as referring to Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert." They are very different things.

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    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This reminds me of a somewhat a-political bit that Katt Williams did about Trump. I won't butcher the bit, but I will say that it was truly impressive that he pulled off political humor without alienating his base.

    1
    1point
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    antoinettemaldari_1 avatar
    antoinette maldari
    antoinette maldari
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last comment by Lynn Lucas pretty much sums up how I think the non-MAGA republicans feel right now.

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP's headline writers really do need to read the articles before doing their job. This article's headline is "Vince Vaughn Rips Into Late-Night Hosts Jimmy Kimmel And Stephen Colbert" yet in the article it says "While the True Detective star didn’t name any names, many interpreted his remarks as referring to Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert." They are very different things.

    2
    2points
    reply
    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    23 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This reminds me of a somewhat a-political bit that Katt Williams did about Trump. I won't butcher the bit, but I will say that it was truly impressive that he pulled off political humor without alienating his base.

    1
    1point
    reply
    antoinettemaldari_1 avatar
    antoinette maldari
    antoinette maldari
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last comment by Lynn Lucas pretty much sums up how I think the non-MAGA republicans feel right now.

    1
    1point
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