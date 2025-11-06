ADVERTISEMENT

The world’s history is incredibly vast, filled with eras, revolutions, cultures, and change. Sometimes, it can feel like you’re swimming in a sea of information with no idea where to start. But every now and then, it’s refreshing to slow down and take a peek into just one time period. A focused look into the past can reveal just how rich, beautiful, and even relatable it truly was That’s why we’re so drawn to the Facebook group “Everything Victorian & Edwardian.” With nearly 500,000 followers, it’s clear that many people love getting a glimpse into the charm and complexity of that era. It’s not just about lace dresses and antique furniture, it’s about seeing the past with fresh eyes. Keep scrolling and discover the timeless beauty and occasional surprise of a world long gone.

#1

A Cabinet Card Of Men Dressed As Women.. Maybe A Play? They Look Fabulous Nonetheless!

Three Victorian-Edwardian figures in elaborate period costumes and hats posing in a vintage sepia-toned photograph.

everythingvictorian Report

    #2

    Cat And Dog Meat Seller London 1890s

    Man with cart feeding cats and dogs on street in Victorian-Edwardian pictures black and white photograph.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #3

    The Mourning Dress Worn By Queen Victoria After Her Grandson Prince Albert Victor Who Died In The 1892 Flu Epidemic

    Two women carefully handling a Victorian-Edwardian dress on a mannequin in a professional studio setting.

    everythingvictorian Report

    The Victorian era lasted a whopping 63 years, from 1837 to 1901, when Queen Victoria ruled over Great Britain and Ireland. It was an age of steam trains, gas lamps, and letters that took days to arrive. Then came the Edwardian era, which kicked off in 1901 when King Edward VII took the throne. It didn’t last long, just until 1910, but it packed in a lot of change.

    #4

    Two Students In Their Dorm Room At University Of Illinois, USA. 1910

    Two young men relaxing in a Victorian-Edwardian room filled with numerous vintage pictures on the wall.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #5

    Just A Lady And Her Feathered Friend

    Woman in Victorian-Edwardian pictures seated with a large owl on her arm, reading a book outside a house with lattice windows.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #6

    Les Modes, At The Races - 1910

    Two women dressed in intricate Victorian Edwardian pictures style gowns and elaborate hats at an outdoor event.

    everythingvictorian Report

    The Edwardian and Victorian eras were both fascinating chapters in history, but they also couldn’t be more different. One was all about structure and seriousness, while the other started leaning into freedom and flair. These changes didn’t just happen overnight, they were shaped by big shifts in technology, travel, and how people saw the world. And nothing captures those changes better than the clothes people wore. Every ruffle and ribbon told a little story about what mattered at the time.

    #7

    Photograph Of An Unknown Young Woman Smiling, By Carlos Relvas, Circa 1880

    Young woman in Victorian-Edwardian clothing smiling shyly while seated with a folded fan in her lap in vintage style.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #8

    Mother With Children, Around 1900

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures showing women and children in period dress with a dog in a vintage indoor setting.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #9

    A Father And Son Fooling Around While Getting Their Pictures Taken, 1910

    Four Victorian Edwardian pictures showing a man and boy sharing playful and affectionate moments in sepia tones.

    everythingvictorian Report

    Victorian fashion? Now that was a commitment. Picture this: layers upon layers, corsets tighter than a pickle jar lid, and skirts big enough to knock over furniture. Women wore full skirts, bustles, bonnets, and so many petticoats it’s a wonder they could sit down. Getting dressed was practically a workout. And for the upper class, it wasn’t just about looking nice, it was about showing your status loud and clear. You didn’t just dress up, you dressed to impress the whole block.

    #10

    Selfie, Taken By This Edwardian Woman In 1900 With A Kodak Brownie Box Camera

    Victorian-Edwardian picture of a woman in period dress taking a self-portrait in a room filled with framed photos and wallpaper.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #11

    Four Generations, CA. 1905

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures showing four women of different ages in period clothing in an oval vintage portrait frame

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #12

    Ella Harper, Born 1870 In Tennessee. She Had "Curved Knees" And Was A Circus Exhibit From Age 12. She Was Called "Camel Girl" And The "Most Wonderful Freak Of Nature." She Was Paid The Equivalent Of $6300 A Week

    Young woman with long curly hair in Victorian-Edwardian pictures performing a pose on a rustic outdoor setting.

    kittykitkitty Report

    Materials in the Victorian era weren’t chosen lightly either. Silk, velvet, and satin were all the rage, especially in deep, rich colors like emerald, navy, and burgundy. These fabrics were often decorated with fancy lace and embroidery that screamed luxury. But not everyone got to wear the good stuff. Middle-class and working women wore simpler cotton or wool, though still layered and heavy. Even those simpler dresses had corsets tucked underneath. Comfort wasn’t exactly the priority.

    #13

    Ball Gown By The Design House: House Of Worth (French, 1858–1956) Silk, Cotton, Metallic Thread, Glass, Metal

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of an elegant ivory gown with intricate floral embroidery and delicate lace sleeves on a mannequin.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #14

    London, C. 1890-91. Silk Damask, Satin, Mousseline, Taffeta, Beads & Pearls

    Mannequin dressed in a Victorian-Edwardian wedding ensemble from the 1890s holding a bouquet of flowers.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #15

    Evening Dress Of Queen Victoria Of Sweden, 1906. From The Royal Armory And Hallwyl Museum

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of an elegant white embroidered gown with puffed sleeves and a decorated military uniform.

    everythingvictorian Report

    Now fast-forward to the Edwardian era, where things got a little breezier, literally. Women’s fashion went through a major glow-up, trading heavy skirts for lighter, more flowy styles. The famous S-shaped silhouette was in, thanks to corsets that pushed the chest forward and the hips back. Sure, it still wasn’t yoga-pants level comfy, but it was a step in the right direction. And it gave women a more graceful, gliding kind of look. Think elegant swan, not armored cupcake.

    #16

    Bespectacled Twin Sisters, Circa 1900s

    Two women in Victorian-Edwardian dresses with high collars and buttons posing in a vintage indoor setting.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #17

    Allene Is Delighted With The Recent Arrival Of Her Brother In 1910

    Young girl smiling outdoors with a vintage pram and baby in a field, Victorian Edwardian pictures style.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #18

    An Elegant Couple At The Races, In France In The 1900s

    Couple dressed in Victorian Edwardian period attire walking on a wooden deck with a crowd in the background.

    everythingvictorian Report

    Fabrics in Edwardian times were light, soft, and just a little dreamy. Lace, chiffon, and tulle made frequent appearances, and pastels or white were the go-to shades. Everything looked romantic, delicate, and picture-perfect, like something out of a vintage postcard. People weren’t just dressing for warmth or formality anymore. There was an artistic flair to how they presented themselves. It was as if the world was turning into one big tea party, and everyone got an invite.

    #19

    Apparently Nobody Told This 1880s Baby He Wasn't Supposed To Smile For His Picture! Seriously, This Is One Of The Best Baby Pictures I Have Ever Seen

    Smiling young child in a white dress sitting on a patterned Victorian-Edwardian chair with floral curtains backdrop.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #20

    Margate Beach, 1914: Just Either Side Of The Outbreak Of World War 1 (28th July 1914)

    Group of women and children in Victorian Edwardian pictures sitting on the sand with a baby in a vintage pram near a stone wall.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #21

    Aboriginal Child Western Australia C.1900

    Young boy pulling a cart with a child sitting inside, vintage Victorian-Edwardian pictures in sepia tone outdoors.

    everythingvictorian Report

    So how do you tell Edwardian and Victorian fashion apart? Easy. If it looks like it took 45 minutes to get dressed, it’s Victorian. If it looks like it took 30, it’s Edwardian. Jokes aside, Victorian styles were more structured and covered, while Edwardian looks had more movement and softness. That shift says a lot about how people were starting to change, not just in clothing, but in attitude. Fashion mirrored life, and life was beginning to open up.

    #22

    An Unidentified Man Pulling Faces, Circa 1900

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a man wearing a hat and coat making a surprised and humorous facial expression in black and white.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #23

    A Girl And Her Sheep, 1880s Or 1890s

    Victorian-Edwardian picture of a young woman in period dress standing beside a large woolly sheep indoors.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #24

    Felled Sequoia Tree "Mark Twain". 100 M, 1,300 Years Old. USA, 1892

    Victorian-Edwardian picture of three people posing with a massive cross-section of a felled tree in a forest setting.

    everythingvictorian Report

    The Edwardian era also marked a huge cultural transition. It was goodbye horse-and-carriage, hello motor cars and electric lights. Things moved faster, literally and figuratively. Society started letting go of some old restrictions, and people began to express themselves more freely. Clothes reflected this energy. Outfits were still elegant but far more flexible for day-to-day living. It was like the world was catching its breath before a big leap into modernity.

    #25

    Mother And Daughter, 1880s

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures showing a woman in period dress carrying a child on her back in a sepia tone portrait.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #26

    Supposedly Paris, France, Circa 1909

    Victorian Edwardian pictures of a woman seated outdoors wearing a large feathered hat and elegant dress from the early 1900s.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #27

    Girls With Down's Syndrome At The Institution For Feeble-Minded Children, New York , 1902

    Group of children in Victorian-Edwardian period dresses posing for a black and white vintage picture on wooden steps.

    kittykitkitty Report

    What’s really fun about looking at these photos today is seeing just how far we've come and how much we’ve kept. Sure, corsets are optional now, and top hats aren’t exactly trending, but the creativity and personality in these historical styles are still inspiring. 

    So, which of these posts sparked your curiosity the most? Did you learn something new, or did a bonnet make you do a double take? And hey, maybe dust off that waistcoat or parasol, you never know when vintage might make a comeback!
    #28

    Group Of Women Dressed In 3 Piece Suits With Different Styles....like Best The One In The Right Is The Best Fit And Looks Like Something She Asked Either To Be Done To Fit Or Bespoke For Her. Circa 1896

    Group of four young people in Victorian-Edwardian pictures wearing period suits and hats, some holding cigarettes.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #29

    Victorian Lady With Long Hair, Probably 1880s Or 1890s

    Young woman with extremely long hair wearing Victorian-style dress, posing indoors near wooden bench in Victorian-Edwardian pictures.

    Lindsay Mccord Report

    #30

    1913

    Woman in Victorian-Edwardian pictures holding man performing handstand on her hand near an old piano.

    Tammy Townsend Coyle Callahan Report

    #31

    Broadway Actress Hazel Harroun, 1900s

    Victorian-Edwardian picture of a young woman with styled hair and lace dress, captured in soft sepia tones.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #32

    Brain Salt! Sounds Yummy! And It Even Cures Over Brainwork And Excessive Study!

    Vintage Victorian-Edwardian pictures of an old brain salt medicine bottle curing headaches and indigestion.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #33

    Inmates In A Victorian Asylum

    Group portrait of five men in Victorian-Edwardian pictures, wearing period clothing with serious expressions outdoors.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #34

    A Lady In Edwardian Era Fashion, C.1900-1910

    Victorian Edwardian woman in an elaborate lace dress and large decorative hat posing with small handbag outdoors.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #35

    Photography Of A Mother Reading For Her Daughter To Fall Asleep, 1900

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures showing a woman in lace dress reading to a child resting on a table with a lace cloth.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #36

    Margery Bish Hanging Dolls Clothes On A Clothesline, C. 1895. This Photo Was Taken By Her Father, The Photographer Alfred A. Bish

    Young girl in Victorian-Edwardian pictures hanging doll clothes on a line indoors with vintage toys in background.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #37

    Mary And Annette Houston. Lexington, Virginia, 1899

    Two women in Victorian-Edwardian pictures wearing period clothing and hats while holding vintage tennis rackets.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #38

    A Lady Wearing A Muff And Velvet Coat, 1860s

    Victorian-Edwardian picture of a woman in period dress with a bonnet and fur m**f standing indoors near classical columns.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #39

    Victorian Couple Knitting Alone, Circa 1890

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures showing a woman in a white dress and a man in formal wear sitting in an ornate room.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #40

    Elegance On The Longchamp Racecourse In 1905. Paris

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures showing a woman in period dress holding a parasol with detailed lace and pleated skirt outdoors.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #41

    Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother) With Her Younger Brother David (1904)

    Two Victorian-Edwardian children in period dresses playing outdoors with a wooden wheelbarrow near an ornate iron gate.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #42

    One Of My Favorite Cabinet Cards That I Have

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of three women in vintage lace dresses and ornate hairstyles in a framed black and white photo.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #43

    My Authentic Dress From 1895 In Jardines De Piquio (Santander, Spain)

    Woman in a Victorian dress and man in Edwardian attire with a vintage bicycle by the seaside in Victorian-Edwardian pictures style.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #44

    Mother And Daughter Watching A Tall Ship On The River Thames In London Around 1880. Absent But Dear

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures showing a woman and child sitting by a foggy harbor with sailing ships in the background.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #45

    Women And Children On Beach In Lorne (Australia), CA. 1900

    Victorian Edwardian pictures of a woman and three children dressed in period clothing on a beach holding fishing gear.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #46

    Girls With Their Dolls, Hays Landing, PA., Circa 1900. Original Glass Negative

    Two young girls in Victorian-Edwardian dresses standing outside with vintage dolls in wicker prams on a brick path.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #47

    A Doll Party, Late 1800s

    Group of Victorian-Edwardian children playing with dolls in a detailed vintage room with ornate walls and plants.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #48

    Daguerreotype Of A Beautiful Lady Holding A Book, 1850s

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a woman in period dress with lace sleeves and layered jewelry in an ornate frame.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #49

    My 2 Times Great Grandmother

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a woman seated and a child standing beside her, both in period clothing holding hands.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #50

    Mrs. John Dudley; September 13, 1911

    Young woman in Victorian Edwardian style dress and hairstyle posing for a classic black and white formal portrait photograph

    everythingvictorian Report

    #51

    A Young Couple Poses For Their Wedding Photograph On The Nebraska Prairie In 1889. (Library Of Congress)

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a man and woman outdoors in period attire standing by a small table with a lace cloth.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #52

    Amazing Architecture. Glasgow, Scotland. C1900

    Man standing next to ornate Victorian-Edwardian street lamp post under construction in a sepia-toned outdoor setting

    everythingvictorian Report

    #53

    Lucy Chandler Powell, Beloved Teacher

    Sepia Victorian Edwardian pictures of a woman with styled hair wearing a high lace collar and ruffled dress.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #54

    Another View Of The Toddler In Pajamas And A Nurse's Bonnet, North Mankato, Minnesota, Early 1900s Colorized Glass Negative Photo

    Victorian-Edwardian-Pictures of a young child dressed in striped vintage clothing and bonnet standing beside a bed in a rustic room.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #55

    Large Family Photo

    Victorian Edwardian pictures showing a formal family portrait with adults and children dressed in period clothing.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #56

    Princess Of Wales, Later Queen Alexandra, Her Brother George L, The King Of Greece And Her Sister Tsarina Marie Of Russia. All Formerly A Prince And Princesses Of Denmark. 1887

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of three people in period clothing standing outdoors with a white dog lying nearby.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #57

    Abolitionist Maria Weston Chapman, Circa 1846

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a woman with styled hair and patterned shawl in a vintage ornate frame portrait.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #58

    A Photograph Showing Lunch Being Served To School Children At Corn Exchange In Basingstoke

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a large group of children and adults gathered for a meal in a spacious dining hall.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #59

    Glass Negative Image From Hays Landing, Pennsylvania, Early 1900s

    Young child wearing heavy winter coat and striped hat standing outside in snow, Victorian Edwardian pictures style.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #60

    A Victorian Era Woman Of Color. Isn’t She Lovely

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a woman in a ruffled dress and ornate hat, colorized portrait with a soft gray background.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #61

    Queen Maud Of Norway In 1910

    Victorian-Edwardian picture of a woman in a black vintage dress with puffed sleeves seated on a wooden chair.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #62

    Reception Dress, 1891-92. Cincinnati Art Museum

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a mannequin dressed in a brown and gold floral ornate vintage gown and puffed sleeves.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #63

    Dress By Charles Frederick Worth, France, 1880s. Met Museum

    Victorian Edwardian dress with intricate patterns and velvet accents displayed on a mannequin in a studio setting

    everythingvictorian Report

    #64

    Ashby And His Sister Bessie Take A Drive In Rural Virginia, About 1910

    Victorian Edwardian pictures of a couple riding in a horse-drawn carriage on a dirt road surrounded by trees.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #65

    Large Photo Of A Family.. Kind Of Odd But That's Why I Love It.. Artsy Pose

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a family in vintage clothing with a man playing violin and a woman holding a child indoors.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #66

    Lady Crofton & Sir Morgan George Crofton, 1906

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures showing a bride in a lace gown and a groom in military uniform in an ornate setting.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #67

    1910's Titanic Era Edwardian Evening Gown

    Woman in a Victorian-Edwardian-inspired black dress with floral embroidery, shown from front and back views.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #68

    The Dress Worn By Queen Marie Of Romania At The Coronation Of Her Cousin, Tsar Nicholas II Of Russia, In 1896

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures showing a golden vintage gown with intricate embroidery and lace details on display.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #69

    Although The Box Is Very Tatty, I Love This Little Victorian / Edwardian Silk Infants Bonnet

    Victorian-Edwardian-pictures showing a vintage infant's silk cap displayed on a worn, labeled antique box in dim lighting.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #70

    Ashton House Women's Lodging House, Corporation Street (East Side), Manchester, Interior View, In 1913

    Victorian Edwardian pictures of women seated in a communal dining hall with wooden benches and cups on tables.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #71

    Helga Frankenfeldt, 1870s. She Was A Very Famous Swedish Actress

    Victorian Edwardian picture of a woman in an ornate white dress with a long train standing in a vintage room.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #72

    George V, When Duke Of York, Holding Prince Edward, His Firstborn, 1894

    Victorian Edwardian picture of a man in a suit holding a baby dressed in a long white gown and bonnet, 1894.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #73

    Tintype Of An Unknown Young Girl.. The Damage Makes Her Look Like A Porcelain Doll With Cracks.. I Love It

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a young girl in a patterned dress with serious expression in an old vintage photograph.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #74

    Stephanie Of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen (Which Is Now Part Of Germany). She Married The King Of Portugal When They Were Both Twenty Years Old

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a woman posing in an elegant dark ruffled gown against a plain backdrop.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #75

    Elizabeth Robbins Cornwell, Delaware, Early 1860s

    Victorian-Edwardian picture of a seated woman wearing period dress and jewelry, captured in an old photographic portrait.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #76

    “Flying Bat Women” By Austrian Illustrator Robert Loew Featured In The Viennese Satirical Magazine “Die Muskete”, 1913

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of women’s faces emerging from stylized bat wings in a vintage black and white illustration.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #77

    France, 1880-1885

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a woman in an ornate dark dress standing beside an intricately carved wooden piece of furniture.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #78

    Cabinet Card With No Info. I Wonder If They Took After Their Mother Or Father

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of three children in period dresses posing in a vintage indoor studio setting.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #79

    Alice Lee Roosevelt Longworth, C1905

    Victorian-Edwardian picture of a woman in ornate dress seated near a window with decorative plants and antique furniture.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #80

    Siblings, Ninevah, Indiana, Early 20th Century Glass Negative Photo

    Young boy with a hat standing next to a baby in a vintage pram in a backyard, Victorian-Edwardian pictures style.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #81

    A Pair Of Victorian Blackamoor Oil Lamps With Cranberry Glass And Original Funnels

    Pair of Victorian-Edwardian pictures featuring antique lamps with ornate figurines on a wooden vintage cabinet surface.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #82

    These Are Two Little Victorian Tape Measures A Rabbit And A Punch And Judy Musical Box

    Victorian-Edwardian picture of a vintage gold rabbit tape measure next to a decorative ornate metal box on a dark surface.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #83

    A Girl And Her Doll

    Young girl in Victorian-Edwardian style dress sitting on a wicker chair holding a doll in vintage sepia picture.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #84

    One Of The Most Famous Women Of The Belle Epoque, Consuelo Vanderbilt In 1902

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a woman in period dress sitting at an ornate table, reading an open book indoors.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #85

    The Vicar's Wedding, 1908

    Group portrait of Victorian-Edwardian people dressed in period clothing posing outdoors in front of a brick building.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #86

    Mrs. Ann Thayer With Her Beautiful Fern

    Elderly woman seated in Victorian-Edwardian pictures style room with large fern and antique furniture.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #87

    I Found This Photo At Goodwill.. Most Of The Teenage Girls Are Holding A Doll Or Teddy Bear And A Few Biting Their Fingers

    Group of young women and girls dressed in Victorian-Edwardian clothing posing indoors in a vintage sepia-toned picture.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #88

    'On The Fish Quay', Newcastle 1890

    Children in Victorian-Edwardian pictures wearing period clothing by a dockside cart filled with baskets near boats.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #89

    Silk And Lace Afternoon Dress, 1910-1913. Augusta Auctions

    Victorian-Edwardian dress on mannequin featuring lace and blue patterned fabric with black trim detailing.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #90

    Mrs. C. F. Porter, Photographed By C. M. Bell In Washington, Dc, 1890s

    Victorian-Edwardian picture of a woman in period dress with a feathered hat standing beside an ornate chair.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #91

    Dinner Dress, 1880-1882. Met Museum

    Victorian-Edwardian-Pictures showing a blue Victorian dress with bows and intricate layered fabric on a mannequin.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #92

    An Austrian Dinner Dress By House Of Drecoll, 1912-1913. Met Museum

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a black high-waisted gown with sheer floral sleeves displayed on a mannequin.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #93

    Danish Actress And Writer Johanne Luise Heiberg, Circa 1869

    Victorian-Edwardian picture of a woman in period clothing wearing a decorated hat, resting her head on her hand.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #94

    Daguerreotype Of A Loving Couple, 1850s Or 1860s

    Victorian-Edwardian pictures of a formally dressed couple seated indoors, framed with a decorative gold border.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #95

    Victorian Inkwell Along With A Pair Of Little Mirrors Spelter

    Antique Victorian-Edwardian pictures featuring a detailed figurine of a woman with mirrors and ornate furniture on a dark surface.

    everythingvictorian Report

    #96

    This Is A Recent Little Find, A 1900 Mirror With Painted On Glass Tree And A Lady Sitting Under It On Bevelled Glass

    Victorian-Edwardian picture in a decorative black wooden frame with turned spindle sides showing a seated figure by a pond.

    everythingvictorian Report

