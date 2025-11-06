The world’s history is incredibly vast, filled with eras, revolutions, cultures, and change. Sometimes, it can feel like you’re swimming in a sea of information with no idea where to start. But every now and then, it’s refreshing to slow down and take a peek into just one time period. A focused look into the past can reveal just how rich, beautiful , and even relatable it truly was That’s why we’re so drawn to the Facebook group “Everything Victorian & Edwardian.” With nearly 500,000 followers, it’s clear that many people love getting a glimpse into the charm and complexity of that era. It’s not just about lace dresses and antique furniture, it’s about seeing the past with fresh eyes. Keep scrolling and discover the timeless beauty and occasional surprise of a world long gone.

#1 A Cabinet Card Of Men Dressed As Women.. Maybe A Play? They Look Fabulous Nonetheless! Share icon

#2 Cat And Dog Meat Seller London 1890s Share icon

#3 The Mourning Dress Worn By Queen Victoria After Her Grandson Prince Albert Victor Who Died In The 1892 Flu Epidemic Share icon

The Victorian era lasted a whopping 63 years, from 1837 to 1901, when Queen Victoria ruled over Great Britain and Ireland. It was an age of steam trains, gas lamps, and letters that took days to arrive. Then came the Edwardian era, which kicked off in 1901 when King Edward VII took the throne. It didn’t last long, just until 1910, but it packed in a lot of change. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Two Students In Their Dorm Room At University Of Illinois, USA. 1910 Share icon

#5 Just A Lady And Her Feathered Friend Share icon

#6 Les Modes, At The Races - 1910 Share icon

The Edwardian and Victorian eras were both fascinating chapters in history, but they also couldn’t be more different. One was all about structure and seriousness, while the other started leaning into freedom and flair. These changes didn’t just happen overnight, they were shaped by big shifts in technology, travel, and how people saw the world. And nothing captures those changes better than the clothes people wore. Every ruffle and ribbon told a little story about what mattered at the time. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Photograph Of An Unknown Young Woman Smiling, By Carlos Relvas, Circa 1880 Share icon

#8 Mother With Children, Around 1900 Share icon

#9 A Father And Son Fooling Around While Getting Their Pictures Taken, 1910 Share icon

Victorian fashion? Now that was a commitment. Picture this: layers upon layers, corsets tighter than a pickle jar lid, and skirts big enough to knock over furniture. Women wore full skirts, bustles, bonnets, and so many petticoats it’s a wonder they could sit down. Getting dressed was practically a workout. And for the upper class, it wasn’t just about looking nice, it was about showing your status loud and clear. You didn’t just dress up, you dressed to impress the whole block. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Selfie, Taken By This Edwardian Woman In 1900 With A Kodak Brownie Box Camera Share icon

#11 Four Generations, CA. 1905 Share icon

#12 Ella Harper, Born 1870 In Tennessee. She Had "Curved Knees" And Was A Circus Exhibit From Age 12. She Was Called "Camel Girl" And The "Most Wonderful Freak Of Nature." She Was Paid The Equivalent Of $6300 A Week Share icon

Materials in the Victorian era weren’t chosen lightly either. Silk, velvet, and satin were all the rage, especially in deep, rich colors like emerald, navy, and burgundy. These fabrics were often decorated with fancy lace and embroidery that screamed luxury. But not everyone got to wear the good stuff. Middle-class and working women wore simpler cotton or wool, though still layered and heavy. Even those simpler dresses had corsets tucked underneath. Comfort wasn’t exactly the priority. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Ball Gown By The Design House: House Of Worth (French, 1858–1956) Silk, Cotton, Metallic Thread, Glass, Metal Share icon

#14 London, C. 1890-91. Silk Damask, Satin, Mousseline, Taffeta, Beads & Pearls Share icon

#15 Evening Dress Of Queen Victoria Of Sweden, 1906. From The Royal Armory And Hallwyl Museum Share icon

Now fast-forward to the Edwardian era, where things got a little breezier, literally. Women’s fashion went through a major glow-up, trading heavy skirts for lighter, more flowy styles. The famous S-shaped silhouette was in, thanks to corsets that pushed the chest forward and the hips back. Sure, it still wasn’t yoga-pants level comfy, but it was a step in the right direction. And it gave women a more graceful, gliding kind of look. Think elegant swan, not armored cupcake. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Bespectacled Twin Sisters, Circa 1900s Share icon

#17 Allene Is Delighted With The Recent Arrival Of Her Brother In 1910 Share icon

#18 An Elegant Couple At The Races, In France In The 1900s Share icon

Fabrics in Edwardian times were light, soft, and just a little dreamy. Lace, chiffon, and tulle made frequent appearances, and pastels or white were the go-to shades. Everything looked romantic, delicate, and picture-perfect, like something out of a vintage postcard. People weren’t just dressing for warmth or formality anymore. There was an artistic flair to how they presented themselves. It was as if the world was turning into one big tea party, and everyone got an invite. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Apparently Nobody Told This 1880s Baby He Wasn't Supposed To Smile For His Picture! Seriously, This Is One Of The Best Baby Pictures I Have Ever Seen Share icon

#20 Margate Beach, 1914: Just Either Side Of The Outbreak Of World War 1 (28th July 1914) Share icon

#21 Aboriginal Child Western Australia C.1900 Share icon

So how do you tell Edwardian and Victorian fashion apart? Easy. If it looks like it took 45 minutes to get dressed, it’s Victorian. If it looks like it took 30, it’s Edwardian. Jokes aside, Victorian styles were more structured and covered, while Edwardian looks had more movement and softness. That shift says a lot about how people were starting to change, not just in clothing, but in attitude. Fashion mirrored life, and life was beginning to open up. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 An Unidentified Man Pulling Faces, Circa 1900 Share icon

#23 A Girl And Her Sheep, 1880s Or 1890s Share icon

#24 Felled Sequoia Tree "Mark Twain". 100 M, 1,300 Years Old. USA, 1892 Share icon

The Edwardian era also marked a huge cultural transition. It was goodbye horse-and-carriage, hello motor cars and electric lights. Things moved faster, literally and figuratively. Society started letting go of some old restrictions, and people began to express themselves more freely. Clothes reflected this energy. Outfits were still elegant but far more flexible for day-to-day living. It was like the world was catching its breath before a big leap into modernity. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Mother And Daughter, 1880s Share icon

#26 Supposedly Paris, France, Circa 1909 Share icon

#27 Girls With Down's Syndrome At The Institution For Feeble-Minded Children, New York , 1902 Share icon

What’s really fun about looking at these photos today is seeing just how far we've come and how much we’ve kept. Sure, corsets are optional now, and top hats aren’t exactly trending, but the creativity and personality in these historical styles are still inspiring. ADVERTISEMENT So, which of these posts sparked your curiosity the most? Did you learn something new, or did a bonnet make you do a double take? And hey, maybe dust off that waistcoat or parasol, you never know when vintage might make a comeback!

#28 Group Of Women Dressed In 3 Piece Suits With Different Styles....like Best The One In The Right Is The Best Fit And Looks Like Something She Asked Either To Be Done To Fit Or Bespoke For Her. Circa 1896 Share icon

#29 Victorian Lady With Long Hair, Probably 1880s Or 1890s Share icon

#30 1913 Share icon

#31 Broadway Actress Hazel Harroun, 1900s Share icon

#32 Brain Salt! Sounds Yummy! And It Even Cures Over Brainwork And Excessive Study! Share icon

#33 Inmates In A Victorian Asylum Share icon

#34 A Lady In Edwardian Era Fashion, C.1900-1910 Share icon

#35 Photography Of A Mother Reading For Her Daughter To Fall Asleep, 1900 Share icon

#36 Margery Bish Hanging Dolls Clothes On A Clothesline, C. 1895. This Photo Was Taken By Her Father, The Photographer Alfred A. Bish Share icon

#37 Mary And Annette Houston. Lexington, Virginia, 1899 Share icon

#38 A Lady Wearing A Muff And Velvet Coat, 1860s Share icon

#39 Victorian Couple Knitting Alone, Circa 1890 Share icon

#40 Elegance On The Longchamp Racecourse In 1905. Paris Share icon

#41 Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother) With Her Younger Brother David (1904) Share icon

#42 One Of My Favorite Cabinet Cards That I Have Share icon

#43 My Authentic Dress From 1895 In Jardines De Piquio (Santander, Spain) Share icon

#44 Mother And Daughter Watching A Tall Ship On The River Thames In London Around 1880. Absent But Dear Share icon

#45 Women And Children On Beach In Lorne (Australia), CA. 1900 Share icon

#46 Girls With Their Dolls, Hays Landing, PA., Circa 1900. Original Glass Negative Share icon

#47 A Doll Party, Late 1800s Share icon

#48 Daguerreotype Of A Beautiful Lady Holding A Book, 1850s Share icon

#49 My 2 Times Great Grandmother Share icon

#50 Mrs. John Dudley; September 13, 1911 Share icon

#51 A Young Couple Poses For Their Wedding Photograph On The Nebraska Prairie In 1889. (Library Of Congress) Share icon

#52 Amazing Architecture. Glasgow, Scotland. C1900 Share icon

#53 Lucy Chandler Powell, Beloved Teacher Share icon

#54 Another View Of The Toddler In Pajamas And A Nurse's Bonnet, North Mankato, Minnesota, Early 1900s Colorized Glass Negative Photo Share icon

#55 Large Family Photo Share icon

#56 Princess Of Wales, Later Queen Alexandra, Her Brother George L, The King Of Greece And Her Sister Tsarina Marie Of Russia. All Formerly A Prince And Princesses Of Denmark. 1887 Share icon

#57 Abolitionist Maria Weston Chapman, Circa 1846 Share icon

#58 A Photograph Showing Lunch Being Served To School Children At Corn Exchange In Basingstoke Share icon

#59 Glass Negative Image From Hays Landing, Pennsylvania, Early 1900s Share icon

#60 A Victorian Era Woman Of Color. Isn’t She Lovely Share icon

#61 Queen Maud Of Norway In 1910 Share icon

#62 Reception Dress, 1891-92. Cincinnati Art Museum Share icon

#63 Dress By Charles Frederick Worth, France, 1880s. Met Museum Share icon

#64 Ashby And His Sister Bessie Take A Drive In Rural Virginia, About 1910 Share icon

#65 Large Photo Of A Family.. Kind Of Odd But That's Why I Love It.. Artsy Pose Share icon

#66 Lady Crofton & Sir Morgan George Crofton, 1906 Share icon

#67 1910's Titanic Era Edwardian Evening Gown Share icon

#68 The Dress Worn By Queen Marie Of Romania At The Coronation Of Her Cousin, Tsar Nicholas II Of Russia, In 1896 Share icon

#69 Although The Box Is Very Tatty, I Love This Little Victorian / Edwardian Silk Infants Bonnet Share icon

#70 Ashton House Women's Lodging House, Corporation Street (East Side), Manchester, Interior View, In 1913 Share icon

#71 Helga Frankenfeldt, 1870s. She Was A Very Famous Swedish Actress Share icon

#72 George V, When Duke Of York, Holding Prince Edward, His Firstborn, 1894 Share icon

#73 Tintype Of An Unknown Young Girl.. The Damage Makes Her Look Like A Porcelain Doll With Cracks.. I Love It Share icon

#74 Stephanie Of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen (Which Is Now Part Of Germany). She Married The King Of Portugal When They Were Both Twenty Years Old Share icon

#75 Elizabeth Robbins Cornwell, Delaware, Early 1860s Share icon

#76 “Flying Bat Women” By Austrian Illustrator Robert Loew Featured In The Viennese Satirical Magazine “Die Muskete”, 1913 Share icon

#78 Cabinet Card With No Info. I Wonder If They Took After Their Mother Or Father Share icon

#79 Alice Lee Roosevelt Longworth, C1905 Share icon

#80 Siblings, Ninevah, Indiana, Early 20th Century Glass Negative Photo Share icon

#81 A Pair Of Victorian Blackamoor Oil Lamps With Cranberry Glass And Original Funnels Share icon

#82 These Are Two Little Victorian Tape Measures A Rabbit And A Punch And Judy Musical Box Share icon

#83 A Girl And Her Doll Share icon

#84 One Of The Most Famous Women Of The Belle Epoque, Consuelo Vanderbilt In 1902 Share icon

#85 The Vicar's Wedding, 1908 Share icon

#86 Mrs. Ann Thayer With Her Beautiful Fern Share icon

#87 I Found This Photo At Goodwill.. Most Of The Teenage Girls Are Holding A Doll Or Teddy Bear And A Few Biting Their Fingers Share icon

#88 'On The Fish Quay', Newcastle 1890 Share icon

#89 Silk And Lace Afternoon Dress, 1910-1913. Augusta Auctions Share icon

#90 Mrs. C. F. Porter, Photographed By C. M. Bell In Washington, Dc, 1890s Share icon

#91 Dinner Dress, 1880-1882. Met Museum Share icon

#92 An Austrian Dinner Dress By House Of Drecoll, 1912-1913. Met Museum Share icon

#93 Danish Actress And Writer Johanne Luise Heiberg, Circa 1869 Share icon

#94 Daguerreotype Of A Loving Couple, 1850s Or 1860s Share icon

#95 Victorian Inkwell Along With A Pair Of Little Mirrors Spelter Share icon

#96 This Is A Recent Little Find, A 1900 Mirror With Painted On Glass Tree And A Lady Sitting Under It On Bevelled Glass Share icon