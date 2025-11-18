So when someone on Reddit asked people to share their “My steak is too juicy and my lobster is too buttery” moments, the responses were gold. A mix of funny , silly, and surprisingly valid, they’re exactly the kind of problems we wouldn’t mind having more often. Check them out below.

Problems come in all shapes and sizes. And occasionally, the only thing “wrong” is that everything is going a bit too well. It’s the lighthearted end of the struggle spectrum—suffering from success, as some might say.

#1 My husband was a project architect for a fancy resort’s new spa building. They wanted him on-site full time during the build, so they put him up in one of their ski condos and he ate at their restaurants everyday. I would visit on the weekends, as we lived a couple of hours away (this was before kids).



I would arrive after work on Fridays, eager to go the restaurant and have filet mignon. After a couple of weeks of him being there, I arrived ready to go to dinner, and he said: “Can we please just order a pizza? I’m so sick of lobster tails!”.

RELATED:

#2 I was once very sick and begged my boyfriend to get me Campbell chicken noodle soup. He decided I deserved _good_ chicken soup and made a big pot of homemade soup with egg noodles and lots of veggies and big pieces of chicken.



Which would have been great if I’d had a cold. I specifically wanted Campbell’s chicken noodle soup because I’d been throwing up for two days and needed the blandest, simplest food available. No way I could have kept his soup down.



He couldn’t believe I wanted “canned stuff” over the “real stuff” and basically accused me of being uncultured and low class.



He never did understand that the problem wasn’t in the taste or how healthy it was; it was literally just what my stomach could and couldn’t hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 There was a local pizza place that was SUPER generous with toppings. We ordered one off menu with no extras and saw them adding tons and it looked great. The problem was that all the extra stuff made the pizza really soggy, especially in the middle. Like could only really eat it with a fork and knife type deal for the first bites since it had no integrity.

#4 A few years back I went out and got some McDonalds for me and a friend. Two burgers, two fries, some nuggets to share.



The girl at the drive through window handed me the bag and winked. I looked inside and there's cookies in the bag and a note that said "cookies for you! Enjoy! :)"



And also no nuggets or fries. So I had to go around to the speaker again and tell her she got my order wrong. She didn't wink at me the second time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Reserved a rental car for my family. Wife, 2 toddlers, and all the required travel items. Was offered a new Camaro for upgrade. I pointed to my family and said “can I fit everyone?” Back to the large sedan.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My wife went to the French Culinary Institute to become a pastry chef. For a couple of weeks, she’d bring home (nearly) an entire fancy cake every other night (the instructor would take a slice out to critique,) but it was way too rich and too much for the two of us to even consider.



Fortunately, we lived across the street from a soup kitchen, so every morning before work, I’d drop off her latest creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I went to a bar with a friend and ordered the tater tots. I ordered very explicitly, just the tots. the potato, nothing else. I have IBS and I basically never eat out anymore, ever, because if my food is contaminated im in pain for days.



She brings them out and they are *covered* with cheese. like, an egregious amount of cheese. and im like....bruh i cant eat these. and she goes "i even asked him (the chef) for extra cheese!" and i was like "...i asked for *no cheese*...." i felt so bad. i was just like...i can't eat these. this is poison to me.



looked/smelled good though.....which didn't make it better.

#8 I used my entire bonus for our wedding and honeymoon, and part of it was on an insanely fancy black tie dinner in the Canary Islands. It was a three course, so I figured the portions would be decent.

The first course was a salad. Don't get me wrong, it was REALLY good. All the veggies were perfect, it was crunchy and crisp, and the Balsamic they used was to this day the best I had. But it was TINY. Like...it was served in a bowl legitimately no bigger than a teacup. Two forkfuls and it was gone.

And when the main course came, I was excited, because it was roast duck. Ladies and gentlemen, hold out your thumb. THAT was the size of the piece of duck we got. Literally over in one bite. It was soooooooooooo good. Like, thinking about it makes my mouth water. But it was nothing! And then dessert, which was a Canadian sorbet. It was made with honey and lemon, but it came out in a little glass maybe the size of two or three shot glasses.



The entire meal was maybe four or five fork/spoonfuls. It was unbelievably delicious, but I hadn't eaten all day in preparation for this, so my wife, who was wearing the most beautiful gown, and me in a tux, walked our butts down to a Burger King by the beach and gorged ourselves on cheeseburgers and chicken fries lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Went to a family get together the day after my wisdom teeth were removed. Someone was bringing me foods to eat like Mac and Cheese and mashed potatoes. Well, they got super fancy Mac with lots of cheese and nice crispy crust on top and these amazing mashed potatoes that had tons of stuff mixed in and chunks of potato. I couldn’t eat any of it without excruciating pain. I seriously just wanted the mushiest potatoes & gravy made from powders and kraft mac n cheese.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Years ago I was at a local pizza place that did 241 deals. Guy came in who looked knackered like he just wanted a pizza and to go and chill. He asked for a pepperoni and they guy by the counter said it's 241, this resulted in about 5 minutes of this bloke saying he just wants one medium pepperoni pizza. He eventually relents and accepts he's getting 2 pizzas. Cut to when his order is ready the server walks out and goes "sorry we ran out of medium bases so we had to give you large". It was quite funny watching this guy just look defeated whilst holding about 4 times as much pizza as he came in for.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I rent a car 1 week a month for work travel and after becoming regulars with the attendant at the rental place, one time they said thanks for the loyalty to them and gave me a free upgrade to the nicest car they had, some sort of high end super fast BMW car.



Very nice gesture of them, it would've been like double or triple the price if I had booked that directly. But as a 6+ ft. tall large man, crawling and squeezing into that tiny thing all week was such a pain. It was nice and super nimble, but I just didn't fit in it and would've preferred some Rav4 or Ford Escape or whatever crossover/SUV that had more room.

#12 Burgers that are taller than they are wide. That's just stupid.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Had a special at a local pub I frequented. Shrimp and bacon-grits and veggies and cornbread. This is stuff I grew up with, I know when it's done lazy or just re-using leftovers. Everything was wrong except the veggies. Those were excellent.



I don't know who tipped off the owner/manager but they came because they noticed we weren't really eating much of it besides the veg. Almost interrogated us. And we had not complained at all. Didn't send anything back, didn't make a comment, just figured we took a chance on a special and whiffed. It happens.



But this guy was practically chiding us for not liking it and we were just "ok, well, the bacon was WAY too salty." (and it was barely edible) Just trying to get him to go away.



And he said "yeah, it's house made, it's going to be salty"



And I said "well you house made it wrong.".

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I was on the lift with a guy from back east. He said, “yeah, I love skiing in Utah. My only problem is the powder is TOO deep.” Sorry guy.

#15 I've flown first class a few times. I don't care about the service, I just want the bigger seat. The flight attendants really can't wrap their heads around me asking them to ignore me for the flight.

#16 One time I had so much money I couldn't get my wallet to close, I tried forcing it and shoving it into my pocket anyways and it was really uncomfortable the whole ride to the bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My husband was the manager of a bakery that sold slices of cheesecake in all different flavors and tiramisu. At the end of the second day they had to throw them all out and make fresh ones. So we had boxes of cheesecakes every single night for ten years. I have zero sweet tooth. LOL Give me olives!

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Snowbird Resort used their 1 star reviews on billboards! Stuff like “Too steep. Too much powder. Not enough groomers.”.

#19 We get *too much* PTO at work. Never a problem that I thought I would have. It’s near impossible to use it without losing any, and they refuse to pay any of it out. It’s great for certain departments at my work, but mine and a couple others, it just doesn’t make any sense and everyone ends up being stressed all the time instead of having an improved work/life balance, cuz we’re all constantly covering someone else. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I got a new tattoo earlier today and specifically said I wanted just the outline and exactly like the stencil.



Well, the artist decided to be nice and shade it and add some extra details. The tattoo looks wonderful and she didn't charge me extra for all the extra work she did but I hate it.



The shading she did was all wrong for the colors I eventually wanted for it and now the white parts are black and she did it before I even realized what she was doing. And even though she went above and beyond she never informed me that she was going to change anything and now I have to live with it.



I cried before I was even completely out the door when I left.

#21 I was 18 at the US Open in Pinehurst and my dad kept ordering beers for me. After 4-5 I asked him to stop and get me a water because it was Pinehurst in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Long time ago I ordered a spicy chicken sandwich at Wendy's and the piece of chicken was gigantic, like 3x as big as the bun.

#23 Had a table of industry bartenders come in for brunch. My bartender tried to “hook them up” by making super strong margaritas. Table actually complained they were too strong and tasted gross, they just wanted a quality balanced drink.

#24 Complained their americano tasted like espresso and water.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Wandered into an Italian restaurant without realizing it was a family-style establishment, and also didn’t notice the guys sitting in the back glancing over at me now and then.



The food just kept coming and it was absolutely delicious, for a good price too. Minding my own business >>>.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 We have a local diner which is known for its cinnamon rolls. You can order one split and grilled in butter. We ordered one that way once, and it was practically saturated in butter like a sponge. It was way too much butter and a little hard to eat.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Before my baby was born, I bought from a very famous brand a pack of cot+stroller+car seat. A few weeks ago I opened a complaint because one of the safety belts didn't close properly. To solve the issue they sent me a new product for free, which means new cot, new stroller and new seat car which I don't need because everything else works perfectly fine.

#28 Guest order pepperoni with extra pepperoni. Was warned that it would be greasy. Complain that there was a ton of greasy.

#29 I once saw a lady dump and entire bottle of gochujang sauce into her bibimbap and complained it was too spicy. She demanded a new one.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 There's an ice cream place by me that's known for their "large portions", which I did not know before I went there. So I go for a walk down there on a hot day and order a "single" only to watch in horror as the single became at least 8 scoops with half pouring over the top of the cup. I was able to get a second cup and dump the towering scoops into it and both cups were still overflowing. I ate what I could and had to carry the rest of the melting ice cream home.

#31 I worked at a Burger King in high school, making burgers. An order came in for a Whopper with EXTRA EXTRA EXTRA mayo. I asked what that meant, and the cashier told me the customer LOVES mayo, and insisted on a fuckton.



Coming right up!



I spread it on so thick, it looked like another beef patty, only white. We're talking 1/4-1/2" of slab of mayo on this bad boy. The wax paper I wrapped it in was transparent when I bagged it.



Guess who came back to complain there was too much mayo.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 This was witnessed by my husband and I. We were at our favorite sushi restaurant, sitting at the sushi bar. We saw a whole plate of chu toro being returned to the sushi chef. The customer had complained that it was too fatty. Chu toro is fatty tuna, that is its definition. It was even translated on the menu!

#33 Someone once complained their ice cream was ‘too cold’… I had no words.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Probably not what you mean, but I'm currently having a low-key dispute with my favorite family owned Mexican restaurant.



I go there a lot and I also ordered delivery a lot. One of my favorite things to have delivered is a Carne Asada burrito. However, my cat also likes Carne Asada. So often I end up dissecting the burrito with my fingers to give him bits of the meat and sometimes some of the sour cream.



So two weeks ago I placed an order and I asked them if they could pull some of the meat out of the burrito and put it in a little container. I had in mind one of those tablespoon Sized containers that they put sour cream in. They gave me a whole Styrofoam container of meat, at least a cup. And they didn't charge me for it. And it didn't affect the size of my burrito.



My cat loved it. He got to eat so much Carne Asada, and there was leftovers to use as training treats for days.



So the next time I ordered, I explained the situation. They hadn't taken any meat out of my burrito, they've given me a humongous amount of meat, and they hadn't charged me. The lady who was taking my orders didn't seem to understand that I was telling her I needed to pay for this meat. I work in IT that provides services to the people who sell food to restaurants. I've worked in this field for over 30 years. I know what kind of margins a small restaurant works at, and this feels like stealing.



So we agreed that she would charge me, and when I got the bill it said two dollars.



So now I can't order a burrito for delivery until I go in there and have a talk with this lady and tell her that she can't charge me two dollars for more meat than is in the burrito that she's charging me $11.95 for. I hope she will agree to five dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Once at a Dennys, I ordered a burger. Normally I'll get my burgers somewhere between rare/medium rare, but this is a Dennys in the middle of a small town. I do not trust that ground beef to be quality enough to not be risky undercooked.









So I ask for my burger medium well, something I almost never do, so I am certain that is what I asked for.









Burger comes out and I take a bite, and it is *rare* rare. Not like uncooked, but the perfect level of rare for a burger.









The burger is great, and there was no rush to the toilet later on, but I definitely made sure to tell the manager that asked how my meal was that while I really enjoyed my burger, it was rare when I asked for medium well, and another customer might have been really unhappy about that.





They seemed happy I told them at least! .

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 A restaurant brought me an uncooked chicken breast for dinner. I cut into it and it was seared but raw and cold in the middle. Like they put it in the pan and forgot to let it sit or something. Along with a new dinner, they brought me an "Instagram-worthy chocolate sundae" to apologize. It was one of those that had chocolate overflowing all over the cup and the saucer and it was a huge mess. Never thought "too much chocolate" was a thing. The whole table of 5 other people besides me took turns eating just spoonfuls of chocolate and fudge sauce before we got to any ice cream.

#37 One day I stopped at Subway on my way to work to get a meatball sub. I think the guy behind the counter was new, because he started putting on meatballs and just... didn't stop. He put so many meatballs on that sandwich, and I didn't stop him because, hey, free meatballs! I was so excited to eat a sub with more than double the recommended amount of meatballs on it.



Well, I soon regretted it, because I learned it really was too many meatballs. It was less of a sandwich and more of a meatball stew with some bread mixed in, and I had no utensils and not enough napkins.



I didn't send it back (I had already left to go eat it in the parking lot at work like a goblin) but I definitely learned my lesson that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I used to order 2 classic chicken sandwiches from Burger King once a week or so and would always ask for extra mayo, and one time they added like a SARCASTIC amount of mayo. It was delicious but sloppy.

#39 When my wife and I got married, we took a month long honeymoon around the US. We're Australian and were doing it as cost effectively as possible due to the exchange rate - so we were driving between a lot of locations.



On the advice of some American friends, I mentioned on all the hotel booking forms that it was our honeymoon thinking maybe we'd get a nicer room or something.



Every. Single. Hotel gave us a bottle of wine or champagne. We're not big drinkers and most places we were only staying in overnight so we ended up with so much and felt like jerks for not finishing the bottles but we probably would've gotten DUIs if we hadn't cut ourselves off.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 I suggested my favorite Chinese restaurant for a work lunch. The people I was with weren't happy because it was "too fast.".

#41 I love making biscuits from scratch, the old fashioned stack of flakes style, not the lump of batter in a cast iron style (though those are delicious, too). Once, when I had achieved what I thought was perfection, my wife said, "These biscuits are too fluffy and too flaky." She prefers Pillsbury biscuits from those pop tubes. *smh*.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Years ago i won this coupon for Burger King. It was good for a whopper combo. I hand over the coupon, the lady looks at it then gives it back to me. Turns out this coupon was good for UNLIMITED whopper combos, so long as I don't get the same cashier twice in a day.



As an 11 year old kid it was the greatest thing ever. However, it only lasted a couple months until I started to get violently sick anytime I had a whopper. Plus the crispy fries were giving me some horrendous gas.

#43 My dad ordered wine at a restaurant once and gave me the honor of tasting it when the sommelier came. Turns out, it did taste like vinegar. First and only time I returned wine.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 I had a few issues with this pizza place already but I typically didn't complain if I felt like it wasn't a huge deal. Normally the issues where with the employees though not the food. I ordered and on the online form I put "please put extra jalapenos because last time I ordered extra jalapenos you guys didn't put extra even though I was charged" whoever made my pizza decided to be petty and dump the ENTIRE container of jalapenos onto my pizza. it was literally just food waste at this point. I complained to an actual manager this time and he agreed with me on the food waste after he saw what my pizza looked like. The next time I ordered my pizza from there there was an appropriate amount of jalapenos.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Took a bite into the plumpest, juiciest sausage on a stick you’ve ever seen at the state fair. Transported me briefly to realms of flavors I may never relive, when the Jeep rep at the car show yelled at me for squirting on the merchandise.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 We stayed at a very nice resort in the Playa del Carmen area and the food was practically five star dining which was absolutely delicious in its own right, but we got tired of spending the day on the beach and then the pageantry of getting dressed up for every dinner that halfway through the trip we would leave the resort and hit the local food stands. Street tacos and glass bottles of coke became our go to!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 I ordered a cheesesteak with mushrooms. They decided to get fancy and sauté the mushrooms in truffle oil. That disgusting stuff literally makes me barf for days.

#48 I was craving a *good* hamburger for a couple months last year. No matter how many times I stopped for a burger it just wasn't what I was after. So, I decided to make it myself. Went to a buddy's house with 2lbs of ground beef, spiced it up and made two 1lb burgers out of it. We each had the giantest hamburger you've ever seen, and they were good, real good, until about 2/3 of the way through when neither of us could eat another bite. No more burger cravings after that tho.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Got this job as a "runner" for a car dealership. The job was simple, they give me a pre-owned car from the lot and I take the money to the bank and drop off car contracts to credit unions. The pay was decent, for the job, and I worked alone. The issue was the person I replaced was promoted, and during my "training" he informs me that the actual job probably takes an hour a day. He had somehow convinced them that it was an all day affair. He lived less than a mile from the dealership and would just go home and smoke weed and sleep for 6+ hours a day. The moment the days drive was over, I would be sent home, no matter how many/few hours it took. So, in order to make a decent paycheck with enough hours, I had to fill 7 hours a day. I lived over an hour away and couldn't just go home. You'd think being paid to do nothing would be fun. I did it for a couple of years, but trying to fill those 7 hours a day was maddening.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 When I was little I couldnt stand onion, thankfully I've grown out of it. We used to go to this country dining restaurant a lot and I usually got mashed potatoes and gravy with another side as my meal. Every single time I'd order my mash and gravy I could smell onion and would get irrationally upset and genuinely couldnt eat it, even if I tried I couldnt stomach the taste or smell of onion on it. I'd complain and my mom would ask if there were onions in the dish or was it cooked with onion and they always denied it. Eventually I just started getting it with white gravy instead, problem solved. We later found out through a different waiter than we usually had that they used granulated onion in the gravy for seasoning. I had complained about having seasoning in my food, I look back and laugh about it but it was a real problem for 5yo me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 I ordered lobster curry. They gave me lobster rolls. I'm celiac.

#52 I got scallops at a restaurant that was just DESTROYED with saffron, like I have no idea what they did... but they did it.

#53 I hate margarine. When I buy a fundraising sausage, I have to asked for a plain bread, no onions. If they’ve already buttered all the bread, I’m like sausage only please.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 I keep kosher. I will eat vegetarian food in public. I have a recurring problem with people giving me a “free upgrade” of adding in food I can’t eat that contaminates the entire dish. .

#55 During lockdown a friend very kindly ordered me a delivery meal. I told her exactly what I wanted, and ordered specifically regular fries. Her trying to be fun and extra, ordered truffle fries….

They tasted like feet. I didn’t say anything but I was like I want normal nice tasting fries lol.

#56 At a really popular sandwich place near me people were always complaining that the prices were too high and the line was too long. “Who would pay that much for a sandwich?”



Well, obviously that long line of people out the door and down the block would.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I was traveling with some friends doing a road trip in Europe. We all agreed to stay as much as possible at a particular hotel chain that we're all happy to get points with and they were looking to build status with. The catch is, I already have really high status, and every single hotel we stopped at, I got upgraded to a suite or significantly upgraded room, while they ended up in regular rooms. It even randomly happened when we stayed at *three* different hotels that weren't that brand. It was incredibly awkward and almost a joke by the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 It’s really tiring to sit in traffic with a manual, high powered RWD sports car. I much prefer my pickup.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Was at work when one of the higher-ups came for a visit. Asked me if I wanted a coffee, and I politely declined. He came back with coffee for me.



Had to tell him that I couldn't drink it because I was dealing with heart problems and the caffeine wasn't safe for me. Luckily, my coworker took one for the team and had mine. Didn't appreciate having to disclose medical information, though!

#60 My kid told me her grilled cheese was too cheesy.

#61 Back when I was a vegetarian, I ordered a vegetarian pizza. I was enjoying it....until I cut into it and a massive piece of ham came out. I sent it back and said I didn't want another pizza, and for some reason the waiter came back and said I had to order another one.



At no point did the restaurant staff apologise, and they tried to charge me for BOTH pizzas. I refused to pay for both and insisted on paying for the one I ate, which I ended up doing after arguing enough. The waiter gave me the filthiest look about it, and I never ate there again.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 I ordered a bacon egg and cheese sandwich on a hard roll. This place makes awesome breakfast sandwiches. I was given a waffle. I send it back. They return with this pizza bagel sandwich concoction. I was pissed and they were laughing.

#63 My husband is an incredible cook and is wildly talented in the kitchen, he makes the most delicious foods from all over the world and everything is always so flavorful and beautifully presented. It’s one of his ways of showing his love and taking care of me. When I was in the first half of my pregnancy I had to literally beg him to let me just eat the blandest food or else I’d throw up. My go to foods were a mugful of microwaved chicken broth, chilled watermelon cubes, electrolyte ice pops, romaine lettuce rinsed off and unadorned by dressing, and lemon water.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Once upon a time, a waiter brought me a bucket of butter with a lobster floating in it. I said there was too much butter.



The end.

#65 I once got a chance to experience box seats at a hockey game that was fully catered with nice food.



All I wanted was a hot dog and to be closer to the ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Run a park that has cabin rentals. Had a group of girls leave. "It's too dark and quiet. So we got spooked and left."



You don't get a refund because your overnight stay wasn't bright and loud.