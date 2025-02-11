ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, Valentine’s Day! It’s supposed to be the most romantic day of the year. And for many people, it potentially is. However, it would be naive to think that everyone feels happiness, love, and passion on February 14. Far from it! Rejection is something that doesn’t take any time off, and it can sting even more than usual when it happens on this day. Nor do all your dreams come true when you like someone very much.

Bored Panda is featuring some of the most hilarious and tragic Valentine’s Day fails that have ever happened to anyone. These pics might not make your heart skip a beat, but they’ll likely hit you right in your meow-meow. Scroll down for a good dose of laughter through tears, a bit of secondhand sadness, and a reminder that even the best-laid plans can go awry.

#1

The Ice Cream Cake I Ordered For Valentine’s Day Said “I Love You” But Some Of The Letters Fell Off During Transit

Heart-shaped cake with pink icing and partial message; classic Valentines Day fails moment.

mrbootsy Report

    #2

    It Was You All Along

    Tweet humorously reflecting on Valentine's Day fails, missing a secret admirer card due to granny's passing.

    colmflynnire Report

    #3

    She Left Me For Another Woman On Valentines Day

    Person with a pouting expression sitting outside with a dog, embodying a light-hearted Valentine's Day fail moment.

    JAdamsidk123 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    But at least the Eagles won the Super Bowl, so there's some consolation. ;-)

    The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts that American consumers are likely to spend a record-breaking amount of money this Valentine’s Day.

    The NRF’s annual survey found that spending should reach $27.5 billion in 2025, even higher than the record $27.4 billion set back in 2020.
    #4

    Valentine’s Rejection

    Heart-shaped balloon in dumpster, symbolizing Valentine's Day fails.

    harbinger_CHI Report

    oceantodd_1 avatar
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Who would have a balloon in the back of a Cybertruck?

    View more comments
    #5

    Valentine's Day Fail

    Teddy bear on trash bins symbolizing Valentine's Day fails in a humorous outdoor setting.

    reddit.com Report

    View more comments
    #6

    My Pup Decided To Help Me Get Extra Good Looking For My Wife For Valentine's Day

    Black dog on a tiled floor with chewed underwear; a Valentine's Day fails moment.

    raven2474life Report

    It’s estimated that the average American will spend $188.81 on Valentine's Day, up slightly from the $185.81 spent in 2024. Valentine’s Day is a bit more popular this year than last.

    The NRF states that 56% of American consumers plan to celebrate it this year, compared to 53% in 2024. More men said they intend to celebrate the holiday this year: 55% in 2025 vs 51% in 2024.
    #7

    This Krispy Kreme Valentine's Day Donut

    Heart-shaped doughnut with a funny face mishap, symbolizing Valentine's Day fails.

    danandflaff Report

    addy_3 avatar
    weird star kid
    weird star kid
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Oh sorry, that's just me when I wake up from a nap and I'm wondering what year it is and where tf I am.

    #8

    It’s Funny For You But No For Us That’s Got Reorganize This

    Valentines Day fails; plush toys scattered and messy aisle in a store.

    AmaniCapaIot Report

    #9

    Sounds Like Jodee Should Get A New Valentine. Maybe Someone Who Doesn’t Cheat And Can Spell Slept

    Car decorated with humorous signs for Valentine's Day fails.

    michireynolds Report

    This year, the most popular gift categories include candy (56% of respondents plan to buy some), flowers (40%), greeting cards (also 40%), an evening out (35%), and jewelry (22%).

    That should amount to around $6.5 billion spent on jewelry, $5.4 billion on an evening out, $2.9 billion on flowers, $2.5 billion on candy, and $1.4 billion on greeting cards.
    #10

    Welp, Just Realized I Bought A Lesbian Valentines Card For My Wife (I'm A Man)

    Red Valentine card with black ribbon and two female figures under a small golden heart, representing Valentines Day fails.

    normalize Report

    rivergondron avatar
    river
    river
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    i am a lesbian and my birthday is valentines day.... gimme

    View more comments
    #11

    Broke Up On Valentine's Day But The Outcome Will Shock You

    Text tweet about a Valentine's Day fail, showing a supportive dad comforting a broken-hearted person.

    -Number1Boss- Report

    #12

    There Was An Attempt To Make My Crush My Valentine

    Chat screenshot showing a Valentine's Day proposal and rejection.

    HymnElle Report

    Over a third (38%) of Valentine’s shopping happens online, 34% happens at department stores, 29% at discount stores, and 18% at specialty shops and florists.

    Treating your significant other on Valentine’s Day is, naturally, what most consumers plan to do. However, nearly a third (32%) of Americans also plan to buy gifts for their friends.

    Meanwhile, a whopping 19% also have plans to purchase gifts for their colleagues. And 32% also plan to treat their pets to something special on February 14.
    #13

    My Kid Got This In A Valentine's Day Goodie Bag At School. It's A Crayon

    Chocolate bear with a missing ear, illustrating Valentine's Day fail, held in hand against blue fabric background.

    Spookyredd Report

    #14

    Happy Valentine

    Broken car window with rose petals, a knocked-over cup, and glass shards inside, illustrating a Valentine's Day fail.

    My girlfriend left a gift in the car for me yesterday to find this morning when I went to work, but instead, I found a smashed window.

    marini_panini Report

    #15

    Valentine’s Day Rose Expectations. This Bouquet Feels More Like A Threat Or A Warning Than A Sweet Gesture. There Goes $110 Down The Drain

    Black and pink roses arranged awkwardly, highlighting a Valentine's Day fail with mismatched flower hues.

    match_vs_kerosene Report

    “Whether they are celebrating a significant other or someone else in their lives, Valentine’s Day is meaningful for many people. Consumers are looking for special ways to treat their loved ones and can expect retailers to provide the best gift options and deals,” said Katherine Cullen, NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights.
    #16

    Valentines Pizza

    Heart-shaped pizza in a box, representing a humorous Valentine's Day fail.

    ServerZero Report

    #17

    I Sculpted This Weird And Obese Giraffe For Valentines Day

    Unusual clay sculpture resembling a horse, representing a Valentine's Day fail.

    MEGA__MAX Report

    #18

    I Hope He Secretly Has Something Planned

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet discussing a Valentine's Day fail between parents.

    _RobertSchultz Report

    Meanwhile, Phil Rist, Prosper Insights & Analytics Executive Vice President of Strategy, had this to say: “Consumers plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day through a variety of ways to show appreciation and love for the many different people around them. Purchasing gifts for those outside of significant others or family members continues to rise in popularity and reflects consumers’ growing interest in celebrating all the meaningful relationships in their lives.”
    #19

    Went To Panda Express With My Girlfriend For Valentine's Day

    Valentine's Day fail with a fortune cookie message reading "A new relationship awaits" from Panda Express.

    herpesinmyear Report

    #20

    Found The Day After Valentine's Day

    A large teddy bear stuffed in a green dumpster, illustrating a Valentine's Day fail.

    smileedude Report

    #21

    So, I Got My Wife A Balloon For Valentine's Day

    Heart-shaped balloon stuck in a tree, representing Valentine’s Day fails.

    DriftingInTheDarknes Report

    Younger generations plan to spend a lot more money on Valentine’s Day than older ones. Statista reports that in 2025, Americans from Generation Z are spending an average of $235 on February 14-related gifts and services. In second place are millennials who are spending roughly $176. Meanwhile, Generation X is spending just $95 while baby boomers are prepared to shell out an average of $53.

    This makes sense the more you think about it. On the one hand, younger people are either still looking for love or they’re freshly in new relationships, so they want to leave a good impression with their gifts. On the other hand, members of older generations might increasingly value gifts that don’t necessarily require spending much money.
    #22

    I Levo This Girl So Much

    Woman surprised at Valentines-Day-Fails with hearts spelling "LEVO" on a checkered towel in kitchen.

    jimmahb Report

    #23

    An Attempt To Make A Romantic Valentines' Dinner

    Heart-shaped pasta with pink sauce on a plate, illustrating Valentine's Day cooking fails.

    mum2girls Report

    #24

    Blursed Valentine's Day

    A red rose in a toilet, symbolizing Valentines Day fails.

    Zito_of_Legends Report

    You don’t necessarily have to break the bank to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style. If you’re on a tight budget, you can surprise your partner with a handmade gift, a home-cooked meal, an awesomely romantic date, a song you’ve written for them, a painting you made, etc.

    The sky and your imagination are the limit! What truly matters is that you give your partner the attention they deserve and find small ways to do something truly special for them. It’s not the price tag of a luxury gift that makes someone feel seen, loved, and understood. Your effort, on the other hand, is priceless!
    #25

    This Is How Men Will Embarrass You

    Tweet about Valentine's Day fails at a comedy show, highlighting an awkward moment during a date.

    Shomicita Report

    #26

    Bought A Single $4 Rose To Brighten Up My Desk For Valentine's Day, And Tried To Remove The Inexplicable Tag

    Broken rose stem on a table next to a label, symbolizing Valentine's Day fails.

    cptaixel Report

    #27

    What I Paid For vs. What They Delivered To My Wife For Valentines

    Side-by-side comparison of Valentine's Day fails, with a vibrant floral bouquet on the left and a sparse arrangement on the right.

    All she wanted were some flowers. A $50 arrangement with an additional surprise $30 service fee... What a scam. They wouldn't give me a refund unless I drove to the city she works in to return them.

    Apple_jax7 Report

    Have you ever had any Valentine’s Day fails of this caliber? How do you plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, dear Pandas? Do you have any romantic or wholesome traditions with your partner?

    Do you enjoy the holiday? Do you find it a bit cheesy and celebrate it ironically? Or do you try to find ways to be romantic throughout the year, whether or not it’s February 14? We’d love to hear all about your plans, expectations, and past rejections, so if you’ve got a moment, feel free to share yours in the comments!
    #28

    Valentine's Pastry At My Local Coffee Shop

    Valentines Day fails: a glamorous dessert compared to a messy, underwhelming replica.

    deycko Report

    #29

    Sad Valentine’s Day Cake

    Top cake intact, bottom cake smushed in box, illustrating Valentine's Day fails.

    Tarrontomato Report

    #30

    Meanwhile, The Summertime Humidity Here In Australia Claimed A Victim: My Mum’s Valentine’s Day Card She Got This Year

    Valentine's Day card with a candy heart and message, resulting in a humorous fail.

    okwolf6705 Report

    #31

    Sorry My Friend Made This Ad, Nobody At The Company Knew What It Meant LOL

    Dogs meeting with "Give and Receive" offer; humorous Valentine's Day fails apology from BarkShop.

    pigsinatrenchcoat Report

    #32

    Men Will Post Everything Except The Girl They're With

    Tweet about Valentine's Day fails, joking about steak photos over girlfriend photos.

    catekitchen Report

    erkmut avatar
    ManBlob
    ManBlob
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Maybe he's being considerate and doesn't post pictures if she didn't want to have her pictures online.

    #33

    Flowers I Ordered For Valentines. Never Buy From 1800flowers Learned My Lesson After Reading How Much Of A Scammer They Are

    Expectation vs reality of a flower bouquet, illustrating Valentine's Day fails with mismatched rose arrangements.

    wJaxon Report

    #34

    The Valentine's Day Brownies I Bought Expire Before Valentine's Day

    Valentine brownies with expired date label, reflecting classic Valentines Day fails in product packaging.

    aaphelion Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Just like around christmas, whee you can find loads of mince pies that go out of date before christmas.

    #35

    I Printed Out Photos Of My And My Boyfriend For Valentine's. The Machine Proceeded To Print Me A Picture Of Mike Tyson

    A person holds a gift wrap featuring a mismatched birthday message, showcasing a humorous Valentines Day fail.

    throwingnanas Report

    #36

    Squirrels Infiltrated My Room And Stole My Valentines Chocolate While I Was Asleep

    Valentine's Day fails: chewed chocolate wrapper and torn blinds, creating an unexpected mess.

    51893Eric Report

    #37

    Matching With Someone On Valentine's Day

    Text exchange showing Valentine's Day fails, with humorous messages about forgetting the holiday.

    gravesville Report

    #38

    My Friend Owns A Florist Shop And She Posted Her And Her Employee's Hand From The Week Of Valentine's Day

    Hands with taped fingers spread in a circle, depicting a funny Valentine's Day fails moment.

    plumeria80 Report

    #39

    This Heart Shaped Pizza Crust Again Highlights My Amazing Cooking Abilities

    Heart-shaped dough on a griddle, a comical Valentine's Day fail in baking attempts.

    bgraff11 Report

    addy_3 avatar
    weird star kid
    weird star kid
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    I did this last year for me and my person, but I forgot to salt the dough so it was a very bland pizza.

    Vote comment up
    #40

    This Is Sad

    Tweet about Valentine's Day fails, lamenting no greeting from Team Snapchat.

    Ty27AV Report

    #41

    To Roast Someone On Valentine's Day

    Twitter conversation showing a humorous Valentine's Day fail involving comments about "my mum" and "your mum."

    Zicon4 Report

    #42

    That's Some Fail

    Pancakes on a griddle spelling "love" but misshaped, illustrating humorous Valentines Day fails.

    jimankhandker Report

    #43

    Tried To Make A Cheeseboard For My Boyfriend For Valentine's Day With Zero Experience

    A plate of crackers, cheese, and salami arranged haphazardly on a countertop, illustrating Valentine's Day fails.

    feltandtears Report

    #44

    You Know It's Valentines Day When All The Ladies Razors Are Sold Out

    Empty store shelves on Valentine's Day, indicating shopping fails.

    InternetsSpokesman Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I've discovered "men's" razors actually work better 🤷 and usually cost less ...

    Vote comment up
    #45

    Happy Valentine’s Day From My Beefy Fingers To Yours

    Person eating steak with hands at a table, illustrating a humorous Valentines-Day-Fails moment.

    RaxKingIsDead Report

    #46

    Life Really Hates You

    Tweet about a Valentine's Day fail with an unexpected period timing, humorous tone.

    spanishcvndy Report

    rivergondron avatar
    river
    river
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    dw girl me too, my birthday </3 (yes im milking it for all it's worth.)

    #47

    My Son Didn’t Approve Of The Class Valentines Cards I Picked

    Valentines-Day-Fails: Humorous Valentine's cards with crossed out messages from Henry.

    burningisntfun Report

    #48

    To Make An Inspirational Quote For Valentine’s Day

    Whiteboard with quote and three hand-drawn hearts, illustrating a Valentine's Day fail.

    caseyvet Report

    #49

    When Valentine’s Day Comes Around

    Valentine's Day fail with a broken lollipop stick next to an unopened heart-shaped candy.

    cocodabro Report

    #50

    I Invited Friends And Family To A Art & Spirits (Drinking) Get Together At Home, I Was Planning On Painting Valentine's Day-Themed Pictures But Nobody Showed

    Living room with empty chairs, table set for guests; Valentine's Day fails evident in lack of celebration or decor.

    coolname1228 Report

    #51

    My Mom Wrote On My Dads Red Valentines Card Envelope With Red Pen

    Red envelope held by hand on wooden floor, symbolizing Valentine's Day fails.

    GoatSinGowther35 Report

    #52

    Kids Valentine Pops Claimed To Have 5 Fun Flavors. Unfortunately There Were Only 3 Mediocre Flavors

    Valentine Pops Kit with mismatched lollipop wrappers on a granite countertop, showcasing Valentines-Day-Fails.

    Veninya Report

    #53

    9 Of 15 Roses In My Valentine’s Day Bouquet Had Broken Stems. The Packaging Hid The Damage Until They Were Unwrapped At Home And They Had All Clearly Been Broken For More Than A Day

    Wilted roses scattered on a countertop, illustrating Valentine's Day fails.

    LivelyJellyfish Report

    #54

    Quite Possibly The Worst Looking Valentines Cake I’ve Ever Made. Looks Like A Three Toddlers Got Together With Three Chimpanzees To Decorate It

    Pink cake with a red heart icing design, poorly executed, symbolizing a Valentine's Day fail.

    walterclucas Report

    #55

    Third Year In A Row Valentine's Day Does Not Go Well For Me. Just Hours Before My Valentine's Date I Started Feeling Really Bad, So I Took A Covid/Flu Test

    COVID-19 and Flu test results in hand, highlighting a Valentine's Day fail.

    ConstructionEnough70 Report

    #56

    Found On The Road. I Guess It Didn’t Go As Planned

    Pink flower with handwritten note on rough surface, a classic example of Valentines Day fails.

    meghanrushton Report

    #57

    We Were Supposed To Be Having Lunch At A Fancy Restaurant Next To The Napa River. Minutes Before We Left I Fell And We Are Now Eating A Chicken Sandwich And Fruit Cup From The Hospital Cafeteria While We Wait To Know If It's A Sprained Ankle Or A Broken Ankle

    Bare foot propped on a chair with a wrapped sandwich beside it, illustrating Valentines Day fails.

    thatmakesfour Report

    #58

    Oh Wow, Thanks For Noticing

    Notification from 1-800-Flowers about customer not shopping on Valentine's Day, highlighting a potential Valentine's Day fail.

    onehundredthousands Report

    #59

    Coworkers Make Each Other Valentines And I’m The Literally The Only One In My 12 Person Office That Didn’t Have One Made For Them. Some People Even Have Multiple… Awkward

    Heart-shaped notes on a whiteboard for a humorous Valentines Day display.

    bradygoeskel Report

    #60

    Ordered Pizzas For Valentines Day With My Boyfriend And They Were Delivered Like This

    Pizzas with toppings stuck to boxes, illustrating Valentines Day fails in food preparation.

    The driver must've crashed and rolled their car like 40 times and still said "well I've got pizzas to deliver on we go" or someone got pissed that they work a job and was scheduled on valentines and just decided to ruin our day. valentines grinch or accident, I'm upset.

    Good news though, we called the company & showed them these photos and they offered to send us new pizzas for free so our day isn't ruined. I'm putting these in the fridge for when I feel like a depression meal.

    MommyTofftoff Report

    #61

    I Can't Spend The Day With My Girlfriend Or Have A Valentines Dinner But At Least I Can Wear A Pink Shirt

    Sign with Snoopy for Valentine's Day, suggesting wearing red or pink, linked to Valentines-Day-Fails.

    ChairStander Report

    #62

    Casually Cooking Valentine's Day Dinner

    Clogged sink with standing water and plunger, illustrating a Valentine's Day fail in the kitchen.

    satan_bong Report

    krystal_dj_aj avatar
    Shishal Asaurus
    Shishal Asaurus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    mother's day 2 yrs ago it rained poō water becaz my toilet messed up. I feel ur pain so hard

    #63

    While Snuffing Out The Last Candle I Bumped It And Splattered Hot Wax Everywhere. Happy Valentines Day, Honey?

    Candle display on table with wax spills, representing Valentines Day fails.

    DukeSkymocker Report

    #64

    Valentine Pie Fail

    Homemade pie with uneven crust, capturing a classic Valentines Day fail baking attempt.

    I spent hours today, working hard to make my other half apple pie with hand-cut hearts for the top crust. I admired her beauty as I slid it into the oven.

    Then my hand touched the hot rack, I overrated, and flipped the pie onto the oven door. I nearly cried scooping up what I could salvage.

    I so wanted it to be a show stopper, but on the bright side, my husband ate it just the same and said it tasted amazing.

    Haha Happy Valentines Day everyone.

    Case-Witty Report

    #65

    A Valentine’s Day Decoration Dyed My Hands Pink. It’s Much More Vibrant In Person - Looks Like I Drew On Myself With A Highlighter

    Hand dyed pink in sink mishap, wearing a beaded bracelet; a classic example of Valentine's Day fails.

    Cute_Conflict8341 Report

    #66

    Part Of My Wife's Valentine's Gift. Not The Most Egregious, But It Definitely Looks Worse Than What I Ordered

    Blue and pink sweaters with incorrectly aligned whale embroidery, illustrating a Valentines Day fail.

    illiter-it Report

    #67

    Linkedin Husband Forgets Valentine’s Day

    Social media post about Valentine's Day fails, forgetting to buy wife's gift, and alternative gift ideas.

    cden18 Report

    #68

    Happy Valentines. Here Are Some Moldy Flowers I Saw At Walmart

    Wilted flowers in a bouquet, illustrating Valentines Day fails with dead petals among vibrant blooms.

    Carehound Report

