Probably most of us who are in relationships want to spend Valentine’s Day together. It may not be anything fancy or a big planned celebration; just spending quality time with each other or sharing a meal is more than enough. So understandably, it’s upsetting to hear that your significant other has plans to spend what was supposed to be your day with their friends.

One Reddit user shared her story online sharing her sadness after her boyfriend canceled on their Valentine’s Day to hang out with the boys, as one of them was coming from out of town.

Image credits: Engin Akyurt (not the actual photo)

This woman shares that Valentine’s Day is on Wednesday, but she and her boyfriend are busy on this day, so they decided that they would celebrate it on Friday

Image credits: Toa Heftiba Şinca (not the actual photo)

But a few days ago, her boyfriend found out that one of his friends is coming to visit him and their other friends on Thursday

Image credits: Tan Danh (not the actual photo)

They agreed that on Thursday she will meet his friend, but on Friday it’s going to be ‘boys night only’

Image credits: u/LillianneStarr

She emphasized that she assured him that it’s okay and she understands, but is actually very sad and she doesn’t know what to do

Very recently, a Reddit user took her story online to one of the communities dedicated to get personal things off one’s chest. The woman shared her sadness with folks after her boyfriend canceled on their Valentine’s Day plans to hang out with the boys. The post caught a lot of attention and collected over 1.1K upvotes and 360 comments.

The original poster (OP) starts her story by sharing that as her and her boyfriend’s Wednesday schedules are busy, they decided that they would celebrate on Friday. Nothing special – dinner and spending time with each other. However, a couple days ago, OP’s BF informed her that one of his friends is coming to visit on Thursday.

She was invited to have dinner with her boyfriend’s friend on Thursday, but was informed that Friday is going to be boys night only. She noted that she didn’t want to make a big deal, so she just said that it’s okay. However, she opened up saying that she’s actually very sad and she doesn’t know what to do.

Community members backed the woman up in this situation and discussed that her boyfriend was being a jerk, not necessarily for choosing his friends but how he handled it. “It’s understandable that the out-of-towner’s limited schedule probably takes priority, but the uncompromising way your bf presented this to you, IMO, reeks of fundamental disrespect. He didn’t ask or explain politely. He demanded—and that’s a problem,” one noted.

Image credits: RF._.studio (not the actual photo)

So everyone knows that Valentine’s Day is love day, right? It’s a day where people want to show off their significant other, spoil each other and just be extra loving. Of course, for some people it’s just a simple day and this celebration is simply overrated. But let’s look a little bit at the statistics regarding this magic love day!

First off, according to Drive Research, up to 52% of consumers celebrate Valentine’s Day and over 6 million individuals get engaged on this day! In fact, according to 40% of males, Valentine’s Day is the most popular day to get engaged. Furthermore, data indicates that approximately 224 million roses are planted especially for this lovely occasion.

However, whether you enjoy Valentine’s Day or don’t see the sense of it, Open Education Online lists reasons why it’s actually important to celebrate. First of all, Valentine’s Day most likely won’t build or break a solid and happy partnership, but it is the ideal occasion to connect the way they want to and celebrate a meaningful relationship.

Additionally, quality time is crucial to preserving a happy, healthy relationship, thus spending time together on Valentine’s Day enhances relationships. And finally, showing appreciation for who your partner is and how they support you is essential to a relationship’s longevity, thus showing off your partner is important!

While Valentine’s Day is supposed to be all about love and attention, sometimes it may be a reason for a fight. But what is your take regarding this situation? What would you suggest the woman do there? Share your thoughts below!

Redditors discussed that her boyfriend handled the situation immaturely and the woman has every right to feel sad

