Challenge Your General Knowledge And Get Through These 25 Useless Fact Questions Without Googling A Single One
Think you know weird trivia? You’re about to find out because this quiz is packed with 25 of the strangest, funniest and most fascinating facts we could dig up.
From cube-shaped wombat poop to laws about public flatulence and the president who allegedly kept an alligator in his bathtub. If you’ve ever found yourself going down a Wikipedia rabbit hole for fun – this quiz was made for you.
And yes, these facts might not help in school, work, or even small talk (unless your friends are really into this kinda stuff). But at least you’ll have gained some new knowledge about random nonsense that may or may not fill the silence on your awkward dates or whatever.
So grab your curiosity by the ear and let’s see if you can outsmart the average trivia sponge and prove that you’re the reigning monarch of useless knowledge.
Okay, which number from one to ninety-nine has a "J" in it. As far as I know, no numbers spelled out in English include the letter J.
That's the point and the correct answer - the question is which has the letter A?Load More Replies...
Pretty sure Tardigrades can survive being frozen, too. No number has the letter "J" in it. #24, you forgot Republicans.
A tardigrade can also be frozen solid and it is an animal. It would help if they specified which language and dialect was used to spell out the numbers ... I'm still not sure which numbers have 'J' in them
