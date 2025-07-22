Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Challenge Your General Knowledge And Get Through These 25 Useless Fact Questions Without Googling A Single One
Trivia quiz graphic with a Napoleon painting and a question about useless facts on a bright blue background.
Curiosities, Interesting Facts

Challenge Your General Knowledge And Get Through These 25 Useless Fact Questions Without Googling A Single One

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Think you know weird trivia? You’re about to find out because this quiz is packed with 25 of the strangest, funniest and most fascinating facts we could dig up.

From cube-shaped wombat poop to laws about public flatulence and the president who allegedly kept an alligator in his bathtub. If you’ve ever found yourself going down a Wikipedia rabbit hole for fun – this quiz was made for you.

And yes, these facts might not help in school, work, or even small talk (unless your friends are really into this kinda stuff). But at least you’ll have gained some new knowledge about random nonsense that may or may not fill the silence on your awkward dates or whatever.

So grab your curiosity by the ear and let’s see if you can outsmart the average trivia sponge and prove that you’re the reigning monarch of useless knowledge.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

 

RELATED:

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 25
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 25
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    7

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Artist, writer - dreamer. I live to tell stories.

    Read less »
    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Artist, writer - dreamer. I live to tell stories.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, which number from one to ninety-nine has a "J" in it. As far as I know, no numbers spelled out in English include the letter J.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the point and the correct answer - the question is which has the letter A?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    trisec_tebeakesse_1 avatar
    Trisec Tebeakesse
    Trisec Tebeakesse
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure Tardigrades can survive being frozen, too. No number has the letter "J" in it. #24, you forgot Republicans.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robertbenson avatar
    Robert Benson
    Robert Benson
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A tardigrade can also be frozen solid and it is an animal. It would help if they specified which language and dialect was used to spell out the numbers ... I'm still not sure which numbers have 'J' in them

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, which number from one to ninety-nine has a "J" in it. As far as I know, no numbers spelled out in English include the letter J.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the point and the correct answer - the question is which has the letter A?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    trisec_tebeakesse_1 avatar
    Trisec Tebeakesse
    Trisec Tebeakesse
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure Tardigrades can survive being frozen, too. No number has the letter "J" in it. #24, you forgot Republicans.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robertbenson avatar
    Robert Benson
    Robert Benson
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A tardigrade can also be frozen solid and it is an animal. It would help if they specified which language and dialect was used to spell out the numbers ... I'm still not sure which numbers have 'J' in them

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT