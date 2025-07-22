Challenge Your General Knowledge And Get Through These 25 Useless Fact Questions Without Googling A Single One

ADVERTISEMENT

Think you know weird trivia? You’re about to find out because this quiz is packed with 25 of the strangest, funniest and most fascinating facts we could dig up.

From cube-shaped wombat poop to laws about public flatulence and the president who allegedly kept an alligator in his bathtub. If you’ve ever found yourself going down a Wikipedia rabbit hole for fun – this quiz was made for you.

And yes, these facts might not help in school, work, or even small talk (unless your friends are really into this kinda stuff). But at least you’ll have gained some new knowledge about random nonsense that may or may not fill the silence on your awkward dates or whatever.

So grab your curiosity by the ear and let’s see if you can outsmart the average trivia sponge and prove that you’re the reigning monarch of useless knowledge.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED: