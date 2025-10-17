Only Geography Buffs Can Score 50/50 On This U.S. State Map Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Think you’re pretty good at geography?

You’re in the right place because this time we’re putting your U.S. state knowledge to the test.

Everyone knows there are 50 states in the U.S. (at least we hope so). But somehow, Joey from “Friends” ended up with 56 – classic. Anyways, let’s see how you do.

In this quiz, you’ll get a marked state on the map, and you’ll need to type in the correct name.

Let’s see how many you can actually get! 🗺️

Close-up of a detailed U.S. state map highlighting geography features for geography buffs taking a state map quiz.

Image credits: Binyamin Mellish

