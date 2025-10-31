Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert
Piles of human remains scattered across dry, rocky terrain in the Las Vegas desert amid an urgent investigation.
User submission
Society, World

Urgent Investigation Launched After Hundreds Of Piles Of Human Remains Discovered In Las Vegas Desert

donataleskauskaite_1 Donata Leskauskaitė Community member
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A disturbing discovery led to piles of human remains being found in a quiet stretch of desert outside Las Vegas.

Authorities launched an investigation to find out who dumped the human remains in the area.

“There’s a whole lot of things buried out there, they may find more than what they’re looking for,” one commented online.

Highlights
  • A quiet stretch of desert near Las Vegas unexpectedly turned into a makeshift gravesite.
  • Officials confirmed that around 315 sets of cremated human remains were found in the plot outside the town of Searchlight.
  • “It’s important to us to make sure that these people are not forgotten and not left,” said Celena DiLullo, the president of Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries.
RELATED:

    A quiet stretch of desert near Las Vegas unexpectedly turned into a makeshift gravesite

    Dry Las Vegas desert landscape with scattered piles of human remains and sparse vegetation under a cloudy sky.

    Dry Las Vegas desert landscape with scattered piles of human remains and sparse vegetation under a cloudy sky.

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

    Around 315 sets of ashes were discovered in the desert area outside the town of Searchlight, a rural community about an hour south of Las Vegas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Officials confirmed that the discovered ashes were human remains or “cremains,” which is the word used to refer to the cremated remains of a human being.

    Law enforcement vehicles and personnel conducting urgent investigation in the Las Vegas desert with mountainous terrain.

    Law enforcement vehicles and personnel conducting urgent investigation in the Las Vegas desert with mountainous terrain.

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

    This week, representatives from Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries removed approximately 315 piles of cremains from the desert.

    “I think most of us just felt like, ‘What a shame,’” said Celena DiLullo, the president of Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries.

    Approximately 315 sets of cremated human remains were found in the plot outside the town of Searchlight

    Aerial view of desert ground with scattered piles of rocks and dry bushes in Las Vegas desert investigation site.

    Aerial view of desert ground with scattered piles of rocks and dry bushes in Las Vegas desert investigation site.

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It is believed each pile represented a person who lived in the Southern Nevada community.

    The ashes most likely no longer contained any traceable information.

    Aerial view of urgent investigation at Las Vegas desert with multiple vehicles and people examining piles of human remains.

    Aerial view of urgent investigation at Las Vegas desert with multiple vehicles and people examining piles of human remains.

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing shock and anger about the discovery of human remains in the Las Vegas desert.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing shock and anger about the discovery of human remains in the Las Vegas desert.

    Image credits: Debster228282

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing heartbreak over the urgent investigation into human remains discovered in Las Vegas desert.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing heartbreak over the urgent investigation into human remains discovered in Las Vegas desert.

    Image credits: lcdiaz001

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As part of the recovery efforts, each pile was moved into a bag and then an individual urn.

    “I think it’s important to us to make sure that these people are not forgotten and not left,” Celena told 8 News Now.

    Each pile of remains was transferred into an individual urn

    Black shovel scooping soil into a plastic-lined container during urgent investigation in Las Vegas desert remains discovery

    Black shovel scooping soil into a plastic-lined container during urgent investigation in Las Vegas desert remains discovery

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The discovery was made after a local man stumbled upon the remains on July 28.

    In August, authorities confirmed that the remains were human.

    It was initially believed there were about 70 piles, but further inspection led to another plot of mounds being found.

    Moreover, the land in question was reportedly federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

    Investigators collecting evidence in Las Vegas desert during urgent investigation of piles of human remains discovered.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Investigators collecting evidence in Las Vegas desert during urgent investigation of piles of human remains discovered.

    Image credits: www.youtube.com

    Officials suspected that the ashes may have been dumped by a commercial funeral home business.

    The state of Nevada allows people to scatter ashes or cremated remains on public land but forbids the “commercial distribution of cremated remains” on federal land, according to BLM.

    “It’s important to us to make sure that these people are not forgotten and not left,” said Celena DiLullo

    Woman in black suit standing in front of a white funeral car, related to urgent investigation of human remains in Las Vegas desert

    Woman in black suit standing in front of a white funeral car, related to urgent investigation of human remains in Las Vegas desert

    Image credits: Linkedin

    Therefore, a massive dumping site of remains like this is likely a violation of federal law.

    So far, no suspect or specific mortuary business has been named.

    Two investigators collecting evidence from piles of human remains in the Las Vegas desert during urgent investigation.

    Two investigators collecting evidence from piles of human remains in the Las Vegas desert during urgent investigation.

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

    Celena said they weren’t aware of whether the cremated remains belonged to people who wished “to be out.”

    But “if this is not how they would want to be remembered, we would just want to have a place for them to be,” Celena added.

    Authorities are still investigating how the ashes were dumped on the land

    Aerial view of investigators examining piles of human remains in the Las Vegas desert during an urgent probe.

    Aerial view of investigators examining piles of human remains in the Las Vegas desert during an urgent probe.

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing disbelief about an urgent investigation after piles of human remains found in Las Vegas desert.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing disbelief about an urgent investigation after piles of human remains found in Las Vegas desert.

    Image credits: DNA30812959

    The 315 sets of remains will be placed into a crypt at one of the cemeteries belonging to Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries.

    “I think it’s important to us to make sure that these people are not forgotten and not left,” Celena added. “It’s important to our community and our profession that we demonstrate how much we do care about these people.”

    Several black urns placed on the desert ground as part of an urgent investigation of human remains in Las Vegas desert.

    Several black urns placed on the desert ground as part of an urgent investigation of human remains in Las Vegas desert.

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

    Netizens shared their opinions about the grim discovery, with one saying there are “lots of problems buried in the desert.”

    Choosing a funeral home in Las Vegas seems to be a gamble,” one said.

    The internet spun its own wild theories and claimed the plots looked like “mob dumping grounds”

    Desert landscape in Las Vegas with numerous piles of human remains scattered among dry bushes and rocky ground.

    Desert landscape in Las Vegas with numerous piles of human remains scattered among dry bushes and rocky ground.

    Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas / YouTube

    “If I were out hiking, and saw 300 piles of dirt/ashes (not to sound disrespectful),I would have never thought ‘oh there are cremains,’” another quipped.

    “I would have honest to God thought an animal made those little hills or something. Am I the only one?? How does one even guess all those were someone’s remains???” they continued.

    Some spun their own wild theories and claimed the plots seemed like “mob dumping grounds.”

    “Is that where all the homeless went when they cleaned them all out?” read one comment.

    “Vegas. Sounds like the mob has been using this area and the new generation got sloppy,” another wrote.

    Netizens had plenty to say about the discovery of the piles of ashes

    Tweet about Las Vegas desert revealing crime and human remains scattered near casinos, highlighting urgent investigation keywords.

    Tweet about Las Vegas desert revealing crime and human remains scattered near casinos, highlighting urgent investigation keywords.

    Image credits: Emilia__writes

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a heartbreaking response to piles of human remains found in Las Vegas desert.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a heartbreaking response to piles of human remains found in Las Vegas desert.

    Image credits: VasBroughtToX

    Tweet from Roasted Carpet commenting on a possible crematorium dumping unclaimed deceased in Las Vegas desert investigation.

    Tweet from Roasted Carpet commenting on a possible crematorium dumping unclaimed deceased in Las Vegas desert investigation.

    Image credits: carpet357

    Tweet discussing concerns about a sketchy crematorium amid discovery of piles of human remains in Las Vegas desert.

    Tweet discussing concerns about a sketchy crematorium amid discovery of piles of human remains in Las Vegas desert.

    Image credits: Gorilla_Blanco

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing sorrow about human remains discovered in Las Vegas desert amid urgent investigation.

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing sorrow about human remains discovered in Las Vegas desert amid urgent investigation.

    Image credits: 1MaidenAmerica

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing that the discovery of human remains in Las Vegas desert was expected.

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing that the discovery of human remains in Las Vegas desert was expected.

    Image credits: GutterDoug_

    Tweet by John Rossomando in a social media thread mentioning a scene from Sicario, posted on August 31, 2025.

    Tweet by John Rossomando in a social media thread mentioning a scene from Sicario, posted on August 31, 2025.

    Image credits: John_Rossomando

    Tweet by Robert Wells stating the Las Vegas serial killer as a real thing, posted in early September 2025.

    Tweet by Robert Wells stating the Las Vegas serial killer as a real thing, posted in early September 2025.

    Image credits: TheTsengMao

    Tweet discussing crematorium scamming families by dumping human remains instead of properly caring for the deceased.

    Tweet discussing crematorium scamming families by dumping human remains instead of properly caring for the deceased.

    Image credits: Noia2014

    Tweet discussing urgent investigation suggestions after discovery of human remains piles in Las Vegas desert area.

    Tweet discussing urgent investigation suggestions after discovery of human remains piles in Las Vegas desert area.

    Image credits: lisa_maths

    Tweet by A K Noorian discussing sloppy handling and disposal of unclaimed cremated remains amid an investigation of human remains in Las Vegas desert

    Tweet by A K Noorian discussing sloppy handling and disposal of unclaimed cremated remains amid an investigation of human remains in Las Vegas desert

    Image credits: tutueme

    Social media comment referencing the discovery of piles of human remains in the Las Vegas desert.

    Social media comment referencing the discovery of piles of human remains in the Las Vegas desert.

    Image credits: jsnjarrell76

    Tweet from user StarstoMoon expressing concern about trafficked people amid urgent investigation of human remains in Las Vegas desert.

    Tweet from user StarstoMoon expressing concern about trafficked people amid urgent investigation of human remains in Las Vegas desert.

    Image credits: starstomoon

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing piles of human remains found in the Las Vegas desert amid an urgent investigation.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing piles of human remains found in the Las Vegas desert amid an urgent investigation.

    Image credits: derekporter_

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing effort related to piles of human remains discovered in Las Vegas desert.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing effort related to piles of human remains discovered in Las Vegas desert.

    Image credits: TopsyRjl76

    Tweet reply by Commonsenseprevails stating the mob is alive and well in Vegas amid human remains discovery investigation.

    Tweet reply by Commonsenseprevails stating the mob is alive and well in Vegas amid human remains discovery investigation.

    Image credits: Commonsensepre2

    Pile of human remains uncovered in Las Vegas desert during urgent investigation of multiple burial sites.

    Pile of human remains uncovered in Las Vegas desert during urgent investigation of multiple burial sites.

    Image credits: TrishPatriotMom

    Tweet by user Darth mentioning discovery of The Train Station, posted on August 31, 2025, with 10 likes and options to reply or share.

    Tweet by user Darth mentioning discovery of The Train Station, posted on August 31, 2025, with 10 likes and options to reply or share.

    Image credits: thedarthnugget

    Tweet expressing condolences after hundreds of piles of human remains discovered in Las Vegas desert investigation.

    Tweet expressing condolences after hundreds of piles of human remains discovered in Las Vegas desert investigation.

    Image credits: btctams09

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Donata Leskauskaitė

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I despise these "articles" on BP where they include pictures with no captions.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why dump then all in one place when you're in a city surrounded by a large mostly uninhabited desert?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I despise these "articles" on BP where they include pictures with no captions.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why dump then all in one place when you're in a city surrounded by a large mostly uninhabited desert?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT