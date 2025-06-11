Tommi has worked with both film and digital, so we were curious how each medium influences his approach and mindset. "Having started with film in the 1990s, I've developed an appreciation for the patience and unpredictability it demands, and especially film teaches you to be deliberate, as you can't see the results immediately," the artist told us. "Digital photography offers immediacy, but I try to maintain that film mindset by reviewing my shots later, allowing for surprises and a more thoughtful evaluation. In film photography, you don’t have 1,000 shots at your disposal — every frame counts, and you think carefully before pressing the shutter. That discipline stayed with me even when I moved into digital.

Film also adds an element of imperfection that I find beautiful — the grain, the slight variations in tone, the unpredictability of how a moment is rendered. Digital is cleaner, faster, and more forgiving, but it can also tempt you into being less thoughtful. So I try to carry the 'film mindset' into my digital work. I want to stay present, shoot deliberately, and focus more on the scene than the outcome.

Each medium has its strengths, and I try to use them in ways that serve the emotional tone I’m after. Sometimes I choose digital for its speed and responsiveness, especially in fast-changing light. Other times, film suits a mood I want to explore more deeply, where the process itself slows me down enough to really feel the image before I take it."