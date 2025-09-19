ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the best relationships are beginning right on our doorsteps. Sometimes without us even knowing. We're talking about love at first sight, soul connection stuff. The type where the two can't wait to see each other again. Puppy love vibes. Quite literally.

Thanks to the viral sensation, otherwise known as the UPS Dogs Facebook page, people around the world are being given a chance to witness love blossom between delivery drivers and the four-legged friends they meet along the way. What began as a small collection of photos has grown into massive movement with over 2 million followers. The page is a wall of adorable, wholesome goodness. A global celebration of unique person-pooch bonds.

Bored Panda honestly just can't get enough of this page and its heart-warming posts. So once again, we've put together some images to share with you. But this time, they've been carefully curated to include the best of all time.

The friendships featured are as diverse as the breeds, and each has its own special story. Paws whatever you're doing, grab a treat (and a tissue) and start scrolling. Upvote the ones you love most, which might actually end up being all of them!