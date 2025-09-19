50 Of The Cutest Dogs And Other Pets UPS Drivers Met While On The Job (New Pics)
Some of the best relationships are beginning right on our doorsteps. Sometimes without us even knowing. We're talking about love at first sight, soul connection stuff. The type where the two can't wait to see each other again. Puppy love vibes. Quite literally.
Thanks to the viral sensation, otherwise known as the UPS Dogs Facebook page, people around the world are being given a chance to witness love blossom between delivery drivers and the four-legged friends they meet along the way. What began as a small collection of photos has grown into massive movement with over 2 million followers. The page is a wall of adorable, wholesome goodness. A global celebration of unique person-pooch bonds.
Bored Panda honestly just can't get enough of this page and its heart-warming posts. So once again, we've put together some images to share with you. But this time, they've been carefully curated to include the best of all time.
The friendships featured are as diverse as the breeds, and each has its own special story. Paws whatever you're doing, grab a treat (and a tissue) and start scrolling. Upvote the ones you love most, which might actually end up being all of them!
This post may include affiliate links.
Friendliest dog on my route, hands down! Every single stop in Marion, Indiana comes with tail wags, big smiles, and a whole lot of excitement.
This pup doesn’t just greet me, he makes the whole day better!
Doing deliveries and driving around all day long could get really lonesome and tiring were it not for the adorable, happy doggos you get to meet along the way. It's clear from the photos featured here that being greeted warmly by a wet nose and wagging tail has become one of the unexpected perks of a UPS driver's job.
We're super grateful we get to live vicariously through these guys, thanks to the UPS Dogs Facebook group. And in particular, thanks to one Steve McCarren who founded the page back in 2013. He started the page after realizing just how many photos of dogs he had in his phone gallery... all furry friends he'd met on his route as a UPS driver.
"I posted on my regular wall, and everyone was all crazy about it," he once told Business Insider. "So I decided to just go ahead and make a page."
After setting up the Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (now X) pages, other UPS drivers began posting on it, too. UPS Dogs has since gone viral with over 2 million followers on the FB page alone, to date.
Look into my eyes. Met this sweet soul for the very first time today in Lytle Creek, California. He leaned in close, asking for neck scratches like we had been friends forever. His trust and affection were so pure it almost broke my heart to leave. I had to gently bribe him with a treat just so he’d let me go on with my route. Dogs have a way of reminding us what unconditional love looks like. -Andrew
Only in Yelm, Washington, do you open the UPS door and find a dog, a deer, and... whatever that third guy's plan is. One of these is definitely not like the others, but all three wanted to make sure I paid the treat tax.
According to USA Today, McCarren joined the Air Force after high school. He stayed for 8 years before attending Shepherd University to study elementary education. But when a UPS driving position opened up in his third year of college, he quite literally decided to change route.
McCarren says he was never expecting the UPS Dogs social media pages to take off the way they did. He only started them because he thought it'd be a "cool" thing to do. But he's super glad he did. And so are we.
“There’s no negatives, there’s no politics, it’s just feel-good photos that are fun to see pop up on your feed,” McCarren said.
Perry found himself a new best friend at Fredricks Outdoor in Priceville, AL, the one and only Houdini! This fluffy legend knows how to work the UPS crowd, rolling over for belly rubs like it’s his full-time job. Something about a big smile, a soft coat, and a driver in brown just makes the world right. UPS Dogs, where deliveries always come with love.
Give a shout out to Scott he’s under the weather. Although this page is called “UPS Dogs”, I would be remiss in neglecting to share my encounters with some of the other four-legged customers who attempt to mooch yummies out of my truck. Miss Porkchop is her name, and raiding my lunch box is her game. She is the official mascot and greeter of the Beaux Freres winery. While not a big fan of dog biscuits (especially the bacon-flavored ones) she is always more than happy to partake of the contents of my cooler, even bringing her squealing offspring to the door in order to elicit my sympathy and increase the yield of my offerings. Granola bars are currently her snack of choice, although she also enjoys apples, carrots, grapes, my sandwich, my pant legs, or pretty much anything else in the truck that is edible. Her gianormous appetite actually works to my advantage; getting a big stubborn pig out of the cab of the truck would be virtually impossible for me, but her rotund, snack-induced 400 lb. girth combined with her short, stubby legs make her incapable of reaching any higher than the bottom step, leaving me free to disengage from her gluttonous clutches and escape when needed! By Scott Hodges in Newberg, Oregon.
Herbie couldn’t wait to see his favorite UPS driver, Michael! The second that brown truck rolled up in Merrimack, NH, Herbie was ready, tail wagging, paws up, full of excitement. Nothing better than a delivery day when it comes with treats and his buddy behind the wheel
It seems the public just can't get enough of UPS drivers and their pooch pals. It's the content we never knew we needed. Earlier this year, a driver made news headlines as he said his final farewells to two dogs.
"A decade of deliveries became 10 years of friendship for a UPS driver. So, when Mario had a route change, it was only fitting to make one last visit to his favorite stop to bid farewell," reported USA Today in June 2025.
“Bentley” is the official Gianormous Driveway Guardian whose responsibility it is to stop and thoroughly inspect all vehicles that pass by her home, and, of course, to collect the appropriate toll. In Newberg, Oregon. Scott Hodges
Now we know why the kids aren’t the only ones racing to the door when that big brown truck rolls up. This crew’s been waiting all day for their favorite delivery, extra tail wags and a pocket full of treats. Bartlesville, Oklahoma
Meet Terry, our UPS driver out of Orlando, Florida, and his co-pilot Yoda. One look at those ears and you know Yoda’s got the Force on his side. Every delivery feels like an adventure when this duo is on the route, packages delivered, smiles guaranteed!
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
While I appreciate this, does UPS policy allow for this? Not like I want to break up the due or change policy, and I understand that having a dangerous canine can protect a driver, my question is on the policy. Seriously, I'm not taking a package from a UPS driver with a known dangerous dog as their co-pilot. No. Never.
The emotional encounter was caught on camera and shows Becca Whitley's two dogs watching excitedly as the delivery van drives towards them. Mario, the driver, didn't come empty-handed.
"When he finally arrived, he stepped out with some treats for his furry friends and a tearful hug for Becca," the media outlet reported.
Every time I roll up in the brown truck this guy comes trotting out like clockwork, tail wagging, proud as can be, ready to show me his absolute best toy. It does not matter what kind of day it is, in his world it is always show and tell time. Pittsburgh deliveries are a whole lot brighter when you have a golden greeting like this waiting for you. Matt, UPS Driver
The dogs wouldn’t shut up about this legendary snack truck… so I had to see what all the hype was about myself. Turns out, they weren’t lying! But listen, these pups are getting way too much love, so I’m making it official: it’s CAT time now. Bartlesville, OK
Andy’s got his hands full in Fayette County, WV, and honestly, who wouldn’t want this kind of delivery? Three little balls of Labrador cuteness already learning the golden rule: the UPS guy=the snack guy.
Brown, black, or yellow… which one’s riding home in your passenger seat today?
Moovin’ right into this three-day weekend like a champ! No bull, just good vibes, sunshine, and maybe a few extra smiles along the way. From Martinsburg, WV to wherever you are, wishing everyone a safe and happy weekend. Remember, packages can wait, but your life and loved ones can’t. Don’t drink and drive
Robert from Westport, MA proving it’s not just dogs who love their UPS drivers! On today’s route, he came across a tiny passenger in need of some gentle hands, a baby squirrel who couldn’t have picked a better brown-clad hero. From packages to paw-prints and now even little woodland friends, Robert’s route comes with surprises that melt hearts every time
Cleveland, Ohio, This is what pure joy looks like. The second the brown truck pulls in, tails wag, paws fly, and hugs happen. These pups don’t just wait for packages, they wait for their favorite delivery guy. One leans in with the world’s best hug, the other makes sure nobody forgets the biscuits. And in return? Smiles so big you can feel them through the photo. It’s moments like these that prove, sometimes the best deliveries aren’t in boxes, they’re in paw prints and lovE
The second those “kids” hit the ground, it was chaos in the best way. They stampeded right up into the truck, noses everywhere, searching for treats like seasoned pros. Packages? Forget about it, these goats were all about the biscuits and hugs. Pretty sure they tried to put in an application to be official UPS assistants. Sincerely, UPS Driver Malachi
Everyone, say hello to Snook from New Smyrna Beach, Florida. This sweet girl has a full-time job, meeting the truck at the door every single delivery. She’s not here for small talk either… Snook is all about the treats, and trust me, she always gets them!
Matt from Grand Rapids, MI, and his buddy Jameson. Jameson may be a senior gentleman, but he’s still the happiest soul you’ll ever meet. He loves his treats, the cool tile by the pool on warm days, and most of all, the company of his favorite people. His hearing isn’t what it used to be, and his eyesight’s fading too. Stairs are no longer his thing, and his hips keep him grounded. But here’s the magic, when Jameson hears Matt or even the mailman pull up, that tail starts wagging like he’s a puppy again. We know time is precious, and every day with Jameson is a gift. So until that day comes, he’ll be spoiled with biscuits, belly rubs, and endless love. Because that’s what best friends deserve.
Half a box of treats at ONE stop?! Courtney in McAlester, OK wasn’t playing around, she sent the puppy Avengers to intercept me.
You got:
🐶 “Left Paw Larry” running security
🐶 “Middle Seat Molly” taking names
🐶 “Freckles McSnack” staring into my soul
🐶 “Captain Wigglebutt” already negotiating overtime biscuits
🐶 And “Shadow Pup” who doesn’t even blink, just stares like, “Hand it over, human.”
I swear I almost had to sign over my delivery scanner. Courtney, this picture still makes me laugh 8 years later. Thank you for the absolute chaos squad! Question for y’all, if this was YOUR porch, which one of these troublemakers would be your sidekick?
Trenton, Ohio, Not every delivery day is all about dogs… sometimes the horses want in on the action too. This big guy leaned right in for some attention and maybe even tried to whisper a secret. A quick ear nibble, a little horse humor, and the bond was sealed. “I won’t tell the dogs…” because some friendships are better kept between a man and his four-legged buddy out in the pasture. Moments like these prove that love and laughter don’t always come with paws, sometimes they come with hooves.
Every route’s got its surprises, but none quite like Jasper. This clever pup has a routine all his own. Whenever I pull up, he disappears like a shadow, quiet, sneaky, and patient. But the second I step out of the truck? Here comes Jasper, padding along like he’s been waiting all day just to pull his little trick.
He doesn’t bark or make a fuss. He just slips in close, trying to sneak up on me like a four-legged ninja. By the time I notice him, those big eyes are already staring up at me, tail wagging like he’s been caught red-pawed.
That’s Jasper, half prankster, half sweetheart, all loveable pup. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.
This is our legendary UPS driver Darrell out in East Kilbride, Scotland (EK, UK), also known as the honorary Alpha of the most elite delivery dog squad in the game. Every time Darrell pulls up, the pack assembles like the canine Avengers. Especially Arei, who treats Darrell like royalty. We’re talkin’ tail wags, face licks, and VIP howls. Forget guard dogs, these guys are treat security. You better believe no biscuit leaves that truck without proper sniff-n-approval. Let’s be honest, Darrell doesn’t just deliver packages… he delivers friendship, loyalty, and the occasional bacon-flavored bribe.
Alright folks, meet my little co-pilot Forrest. Every time I roll through Newport, Vermont with my truck full of packages, Forrest is right there waiting like he’s the one in charge of the delivery schedule. The second I step out, those tiny paws are already tap-dancing like he’s been rehearsing all morning. And let me tell you, what he lacks in size, he makes up for in personality. He hops right up, grabs his spot on my lap, and gives me that look like, ‘Okay Matt, where are today’s treats?’ It’s safe to say I’ve got myself a loyal assistant on this route. Packages delivered, tail wags collected, and my heart stolen daily by this little guy. Matt & Forrest, Newport, VT
5 days old and already stealing the spotlight! This little German Shorthaired Pointer is living his absolute best life here in Hedgesville, WV, snuggled up with the brown truck crew and looking like he’s ready to start his first route. What should we name this future delivery legend?
Big shout out to Scott, hope you are doing well!This big, lovable doofus is wet. He is muddy. He sheds and drools. He passes gas that can melt the paint off the wall. And to top it off, he just rolled around in fresh horse poop in the pasture. Why is he smiling, you ask? Because he knows that his devious biscuit-extortion technique...the one that I refer to as the “skunk method”...is about to reap big dividends. I really don’t want this huge, friendly, smelly slobbermonster in my truck and I really don’t want him rubbing up against me or giving me kisses. So the only possible way for me to keep from getting slimed...is to continually toss biscuits away from the door and away from myself in a desperate attempt to distract him and prevent him from rubbing his cooties off onto me. He may seem at first glance to be a sweet, simple-minded farm dog who lacks the sophistication to formulate such a cunning plan, but behind those country bumpkin eyes there is a shrewd intelligence. He has the power to render the cab of my truck uninhabitable, and my uniform unwearable. And the combination of mud, hair and horse poop he has rolled around in has made him virtually untouchable, and therefore immune to even the most effective weapon in my arsenal—the Scratchie Claw. I am out of options, and he knows it. So I cede to his demands, pay the biscuit toll, and live to fight another day. By Scott Hodges in Newberg, Oregon.
Smalls isn’t so small at all, this gentle giant weighs in at 190 pounds! Straight out of Saginaw, Texas, Smalls the Newfoundland knows how to steal the show (and probably the whole treat bag too). Big love from driver Gina Cribbs who made sure this massive ball of fluff got all the attention he deserves. Question is… would YOU be able to fit Smalls in your lap?
Steve in Wales, WI had himself the ultimate delivery day, surrounded by a whole Bernese mountain crew! In the middle is proud Mama Callie, keeping her cool while her babies show off. On the left, Sikari with that playful sparkle, and on the right, Reggie looking every bit the gentle giant. Three big hearts, one happy driver, and a picnic table that may never be the same again.
Straight outta New Orleans, Louisiana! This pup was on official “treat duty” when the UPS truck rolled up. Tail wagging, ears perked, and ready for his snack—because down here, it’s not just about the deliveries, it’s about the love that comes with them. That’s the Crescent City way: packages, paw prints, and plenty of smiles
Special delivery straight outta Dublin! This little fluffball popped out of the box at The UPS Store in Windsor, Colorado like, “I’m here to bark, ship, and steal hearts… and I’m all outta tape.” Guaranteed express cuddles with tracking and tail wags. Shipping label reads: Handle with Treats. Someone tell logistics we’ve got a new pup in the pack, and he’s running the show!
“This photo was taken back on December 1, 2018 in Hagerstown, Maryland. It shows Alberto, one of the best UPS guys you’ll ever meet, and his son helping him out for the Christmas season. Sadly, Alberto lost his son this year in a tragic car accident. Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is, and how important it is to hold onto the memories, laughter, and love we share with family and friends. Life is short, hug your loved ones a little tighter today. Our thoughts and prayers are with Alberto and his family
Meet Brutus in Roy, WA. He jumped in the truck like he owned the place and gave this look like, “Don’t worry folks, I’ll handle the route from here.” Between you and me, I think Brutus was ready to take the wheel, deliver a few packages, and maybe negotiate extra biscuits along the way. The driver just smiled for the selfie because let’s be honest… Brutus is clearly in charge now. Would you trust Brutus to deliver your package? Or would he get distracted and deliver himself straight to the nearest snack jar?
Nothing beats this moment in Atherton, California, the instant when tails wag, smiles light up, and it’s impossible to tell who’s more excited: the dogs or the driver! These pups know the sound of the brown truck means more than packages, it means love, treats, and friendship delivered right to the driveway. That’s the magic of UPS Dogs: pure joy on both sides of the leash
Special delivery of puppy kisses straight outta Manor, Texas! This little guy wasn’t signing for the package, he was signing with smooches. Driver shows up with a smile, and boom the puppy pays him in full with one kiss on the cheek (and maybe a second for good measure). Who else’s pup thinks UPS stands for Unlimited Puppy Smooches?
HALT! UPS Security Checkpoint! Before this driver can pass, all packages must be inspected by the Golden Patrol of Marietta, New York. Officer Sunny handles the sniff test. Sergeant Rusty demands a biscuit toll. And Commander Goldie? She’s just here to supervise and collect belly rubs. No package leaves the truck without clearing this furry border control, and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way
This is Sunshine, or as the locals call her, Sunshiners. Her daily mission? Board the big brown truck, collect her treats, and then casually “inspect” the cupholder for any bonus snacks. Let’s just say… if you’ve got coffee, water, or a half-eaten sandwich in there, you might want to guard it. Sunshiners runs a tight snack operation in Henderson, KY, and nobody leaves empty-pawed
This little guy boarded the truck like he owned the place. He came looking for snacks… I told him we could negotiate, but first I needed a selfie. He struck a pose, and I handed over a few animal crackers as payment. That photo cost me three lions and a hippo. Then he ran off to flex on his goat crew like, “Look, fellas, I just scored snacks and made the front page of the Brown Truck Chronicles.” Next thing I know, the whole herd is lining up like it’s goat prom. Now I’m out of snacks, my truck smells like a barn, and I’ve got hooves trying to climb the steps like it’s a Black Friday sale. Nabisco we’ve got a situation… Gonna need about five boxes of animal crackers, and make sure they come with those little circus string handles. The goats are getting demanding, one wants extra lions only. Another said no giraffes, he’s allergic to tall energy. I just wanted to deliver a package. Now I’m negotiating with a herd of snack-savvy barnyard professionals. —Sean Dawgzilla
You are a gifted writer. Start a book on “Brown trucks, brown dogs and others.”
Meet Lilly from Edgewater, FL. For about five minutes, she became my co-pilot and riding buddy. She had slipped out of her home and came running straight toward my truck like she knew exactly where she wanted to be. Before I knew it, Lilly had hopped inside and onto my lap, ready to roll. After making the delivery, we circled back down the dirt road and reunited her with her very relieved mom who was out searching for her. A quick adventure, a happy ending, and a reminder of just how much these pups mean to their families
Kimchi the Chihuahua, straight outta Falling Waters, WV, one of those “friendly ankle biters” that’ll greet you with a tail wag, a smile, and then remind you real quick why your ankles should’ve stretched before delivery day. Don’t let that goofy grin fool you, this little security system comes with four paws, two ears on full alert, and unlimited bark-per-minute speed! Follow UPS Dogs Sean Dawgzilla Falling Waters, WV
Meet Charlie, the heart of the office in Massapequa, NY! Every day he waits for his favorite visitor, our UPS driver James. Charlie knows that when James walks through the door, it’s not just about packages, it’s about belly rubs, tail wags, and plenty of treats. The bond between these two is pure joy, and it reminds us how the simplest acts of kindness can make someone’s whole day brighter. Thank you, James, for being more than a driver, you’re family
Millie’s face says it all, pure adoration. The way she’s looking up at Eric, it’s like he’s not just the delivery guy, he’s her favorite person on the block. Ocean City, MD clearly runs on more than packages, it runs on moments like this
Toms River, NJ Silverton. Jessie, our favorite UPS stud, making deliveries and winning hearts one treat at a time. These three couldn’t wait to greet him at the gate, and honestly, can you blame them? What do you think, can you guess the breeds of these happy pups?
Oh my, he can deliver my packages any day! I won't even ask for a treat! (I think those are some kind of spaniel, btw. English Cocker?)
“Ok ok so listen man I ran around the truck like 14 times 🏃♂️🐾 and then I got a treat and then I ran again and then another treat and then he kept saying sit sit sit but I couldn’t sit still and then boom I was like blep nailed the picture best day ever and oh man SQUIRREL bro you don’t understand this squirrel was HUGE like the size of a raccoon and he was up in the tree staring at me like we were about to throw paws and I was like come down here buddy I’ll chase you right back up again and he flicked his tail at me like he owned the place and I was ready to climb that tree with my bare paws but then I remembered oh yeah treats I gotta get back to the truck but still I kept one eye on that squirrel cuz he thinks he’s slick but I know where he lives and anyway what was I saying oh yeah yeah nailed the pic blep best day ever more treats please let’s go again!!!” Enzo, Hedgesville WV
“Kayla’s face says it all… pure love and zero regrets about sneaking in that kiss. Do you think she’s saying ‘Thanks for the treat’ or ‘You’re my favorite human in brown’? Dallas, GA
Straight outta Brooklyn, New York, this is what it’s all about! A driver in brown, a pup with the perfect tongue-out timing, and a bond that says “packages and pets delivered daily.” Brooklyn’s got a million stories, but none better than this duo right here, muscle, hustle, and a whole lotta heart. That UPS shield in the background? That’s just the badge of honor for drivers who know the real deliveries aren’t just boxes… they’re tail wags and slobbery smiles. Who else thinks this pup looks like he’s already negotiating for two treats instead of one?
Special delivery moment straight out of Bergamo, Italy. Daniel shares a kiss with his four-legged friend, and you can just feel the love. That face says everything about the bond between drivers and dogs worldwide. Does anyone know what breed this beautiful pup is? Looks like there might be some Aussie Shepherd vibes going on
I had Melvin look at this picture and he agreed, Aussie Shepherd vibes! It takes one, or in Melvin's case a mini Aussie Shepherd, to know one.
The best reward after miles down a long dusty ranch road? Pulling up to Medlin Ranch in Tatum, NM and finding Scooter and his whole crew lined up, tails wagging, waiting on the treat truck. Nothing beats the welcome committee out here, dust in the air, paws on the steps, and smiles all around
OMG this is pure magic! This is my husband, Steve Tatum, and yes, this is our pack! Every day like clockwork, Steve comes home for lunch while working his UPS route right here in Naples, Florida. The second that truck pulls up, it’s like recess at doggy school, every pup is front and center, ready for roll call and treat inspection. They don’t bark orders… they just sit, stay, and snack like seasoned pros. I swear, this has become the best part of everyone’s day, especially Steve’s! Thank you for capturing this moment, Sherry
Get well Scott!! One of the most comical (and yet pathetic) examples of a so-called “guard dog” on my route can be observed here, hard at work mugging the camera in order to protect her property from the scourge of burglary and theft. I call her the “two faced pibble” because of the manner in which her behavior completely changes in the presence (or absence) of her owner. If her human is at home when I deliver, her attempts to “show off” by representing herself to me as a fierce, hard-working attack dog....complete with a repertoire of barks, growls and raised hackles...is almost Oscar-worthy. But an act is all that it is, and I see right through her chicanery. I choose instead to judge her based upon her behavior when there are no witnesses other than myself and the biscuit box. As you can no doubt determine from the photo, she becomes a completely different animal when she has nothing to prove to her human and the true extent of her duplicitous dealings becomes clear. While there are many blessings involved in owning a tongue with a 65 lb. pit bull attached to it, keeping your belongings safe from burglars is not one of them! By Scott Hodges in Newberg, Oregon.
Mobile, Alabama, This sweet moment says it all! Our UPS driver delivered more than just packages that day… he delivered love. Looks like someone was expecting more than a biscuit and went straight in for the smooch delivery! These are the memories that make UPS Dogs so special, pure joy, wagging tails, and drivers who go above and beyond for their four-legged friends. Do your pups greet your driver with kisses or with barks?
Our big, black mutt sounds like he'll rip delivery drivers apart, but all he wants is to meet whoever comes to our door!
Rolling through Ukiah, CA, driver Steven M. made a special delivery, a handful of love from his own family pup, Irie. This little co-pilot isn’t just along for the ride, she’s the head of treat quality control, chief of package security, and unofficial morale officer of the big brown truck. Rumor has it she also charges belly rubs for overtime pay.
Note: this post originally had 145 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.
This, BP. This is what the masses crave. Not celeb BS.
I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ LIVEJOB1.COM
Upvoted every one. Brings smiles and tears to my face. I was one of these delivery people but for the USPS. This made me miss all the pets on my route. I never thought to take pictures. I was too busy petting, loving and dishing out the treats. Always left a cookie in the mailbox when I didn’t have a parcel or if they weren’t outside at the time. I loved seeing that there are a lot of delivery people who feel the same way I do.
Was this AI writing? It seemed a little thick on the goo.
I didn't read the captions. Ain't here for them wordsLoad More Replies...
This, BP. This is what the masses crave. Not celeb BS.
I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ LIVEJOB1.COM
Upvoted every one. Brings smiles and tears to my face. I was one of these delivery people but for the USPS. This made me miss all the pets on my route. I never thought to take pictures. I was too busy petting, loving and dishing out the treats. Always left a cookie in the mailbox when I didn’t have a parcel or if they weren’t outside at the time. I loved seeing that there are a lot of delivery people who feel the same way I do.
Was this AI writing? It seemed a little thick on the goo.
I didn't read the captions. Ain't here for them wordsLoad More Replies...