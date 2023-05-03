Life can sometimes feel a bit gloomy, leaving us with low energy and a sense of being under the weather. During these times, seeking out words of encouragement and inspiration can be incredibly useful. Fortunately, there are people who can help with that!

Eckyo is back on Bored Panda! He is an artist and a teacher, creating wholesome comics that are a unique blend of cuteness and moral support. He combines inspirational text with a sweet drawing style, so these cute comics are sure to lift your mood!

Scroll down and let yourself get inspired to do something lovely today. For more uplifting illustrations by Eckyo, check out the previous article here!

More info: Instagram | eckyo.com | Facebook | youtube.com