This Artist Makes Uplifting Comics, And They Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics) Interview With Artist
Life can sometimes feel a bit gloomy, leaving us with low energy and a sense of being under the weather. During these times, seeking out words of encouragement and inspiration can be incredibly useful. Fortunately, there are people who can help with that!
Eckyo is back on Bored Panda! He is an artist and a teacher, creating wholesome comics that are a unique blend of cuteness and moral support. He combines inspirational text with a sweet drawing style, so these cute comics are sure to lift your mood!
Scroll down and let yourself get inspired to do something lovely today. For more uplifting illustrations by Eckyo, check out the previous article here!
More info: Instagram | eckyo.com | Facebook | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda got in touch with Eckyo again to learn more about his creative process and himself. Firstly, we wanted to know how his journey as a comic artist started. Eckyo shared that he's always loved reading comics. "I've always been passionate about drawing and creating characters with stories." However, the cute art style is not the first one Eckyo tried. "I used to draw more realistic art before. Along the way of my art journey, I have found that the cute art style has a calming and relaxing effect on me. In 2017, I started creating comics in a cute art style and sharing them online; beyond my expectations, lots of people enjoyed them! I'm so grateful to everyone who appreciates my work and supports me!"
The artist shared that for his comics, he gets inspiration from all sorts of things! "Sometimes I see something in my everyday life that sparks an idea, or I read a book or watch a movie that gives me inspiration. I also love looking at other artists' works and seeing how they approach things. As for motivation, I'm always excited to share my work with others and see their reactions. Some of them also DM'd me. It's a great feeling when someone tells me my work made them laugh or feel better."
"What makes me passionate about creating comics is that it's a way for me to express myself and tell stories that I hope people will enjoy. What I want people to take away from my work is a sense of fun and positivity. Even if the stories I tell have some sad or serious moments, I want people to take the message and have a good time."
Eckyo told us that he's very excited about his future plans for comics! One thing that he's currently exploring is how to create a comfortable short comic video format for his followers to enjoy. "I also dedicate myself to continuing my online drawing course in cute art, where people can learn my entire process for creating characters and comics, including how to develop a short story. As for upcoming projects, I'm currently working on How to Draw Cute eBook Volume 2, and I can't wait to share it with everyone once it's finished!" So stay tuned!