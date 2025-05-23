ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the cozy, slightly chaotic world of Jeanclaude_Browncloud (aka Andy Younger), where frogs give life lessons, cats wear amulets of slime, and anteaters refuse to deal with their problems before breakfast. These hand-drawn illustrations are funny, weird, and strangely comforting.

Whether it's a beaver demanding "precious nutrients" or a toad offering gentle wisdom between naps, Andy’s art mixes soft feelings with just the right amount of forest goblin energy. Scroll down to meet the creatures, read their tiny thoughts, and maybe let a frog fix your day.

