ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the cozy, slightly chaotic world of Jeanclaude_Browncloud (aka Andy Younger), where frogs give life lessons, cats wear amulets of slime, and anteaters refuse to deal with their problems before breakfast. These hand-drawn illustrations are funny, weird, and strangely comforting.

Whether it's a beaver demanding "precious nutrients" or a toad offering gentle wisdom between naps, Andy’s art mixes soft feelings with just the right amount of forest goblin energy. Scroll down to meet the creatures, read their tiny thoughts, and maybe let a frog fix your day.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Whimsical animal illustration by Andy Younger featuring a quirky cat holding a chip, embodying comforting art style.

© Andy Younger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

We reached out to Andy to learn more about the inspiration behind his whimsical creatures, the stories in his messages, and what drives his creative process. The artist shared that he's always drawn "weird stuff," especially during school when he probably should’ve been paying attention. "I drew a beta version of my frog character, Freg, one day, and it looked so stupid, I kept drawing it and refining it over time. I like pillbugs and always find them in my house, so I wanted to draw them too."
RELATED:
    #2

    Whimsical animal illustration by Andy Younger with a humorous caption about needing cereal before facing the day.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Illustration of a Pomeranian dog transformed into a dracula, part of comforting animal illustrations by Andy Younger.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Andy, he usually has no idea what he wants to say when he starts drawing—it just unfolds as he goes. "Stuff just pops into my head while I'm doodling. It doesn't take long to draw so I just make stuff up and throw it out there and go screw it, that'll do."
    #4

    Minimalist comforting animal illustration of a cat peeking from under a door, evoking calm and whimsy.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Comforting animal illustrations by Andy Younger showing a white mouse with a wooden spoon and humorous text.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The artist draws everything with pen and ink first, then snaps a photo and uses his phone to edit, coloring it in with his finger using a photo editor. "That's high tech for me, I think I'd cry if I were made to use Photoshop or something, I'd be so lost."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Green slime cat illustration wearing a gold necklace, part of strange and comforting animal illustrations by Andy Younger.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comforting animal illustrations by Andy Younger showing a bear and a character cuddling, offering a soothing night night message.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For Andy, it’s just really nice to get any kind of feedback on his work. "People have tattoos of my drawings, which is really bizarre but cool," he says. "Some people find my kind of introspective pictures helpful and DM me about it, and sometimes we talk and I try to help them work through their problems, that's happened a few times with a wide range of people. I think that's the most rewarding part about Instagram stuff."
    #8

    Minimalist animal illustration of a bear with orange tongue, demanding its precious nutrients in a comforting style.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Illustration of a comforting tufted tea beetle inviting for tea, part of strange yet comforting animal illustrations.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Simple black and white comforting animal illustration showing a cat digging by a small tree, part of Andy Younger’s artwork.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Simple black and white animal illustration by Andy Younger showing a quirky creature with text let's cause problems.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cute animal illustration of a white cat watering plants, showing comforting and strange animal illustrations by Andy Younger.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Illustration of a cat watering flowers with comforting animal illustrations providing a humorous and refreshing vibe.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Comforting animal illustration by Andy Younger showing a sad black cat with tears and text about feeling forgotten.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Minimalist animal illustration with bold text, part of strange yet comforting animal illustrations by Andy Younger series.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comforting animal illustration of a wide-eyed black cat with a window, capturing a quirky, relatable moment by Andy Younger.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Strange yet comforting animal illustration of a cat biting a hand, capturing quirky pet behavior humorously.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Comforting animal illustration by Andy Younger featuring a smiling frog among water lilies with an inspirational quote.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Whimsical animal illustration of a frog playfully banging a pot with a hammer in a comforting style by Andy Younger.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cute comforting animal illustration by Andy Younger showing a wide-eyed cat next to a green bush with a motivational quote.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Cute animal illustration by Andy Younger showing a small character resting on a comfy pillow to stay safe and comfortable.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Cute animal illustration of a teapot with a smiling face, combining strange yet comforting animal illustrations by Andy Younger.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Illustration of a comforting animal woodlouse tucked in bed with a cozy pillow in a calming scene.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Simple animal illustration showing a parent bug telling a child bug you're a good kid with comforting inner voice.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Cute animal illustration by Andy Younger showing a cat humorously questioning deodorant use in a comforting style.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Whimsical animal illustration by Andy Younger featuring a cat with a party hat and pipe, offering comforting life advice.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Humorous animal illustration showing a bird with a worm and a man misunderstanding art dealers, inspired by comforting animal illustrations.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Minimalist animal illustration with quirky text, showcasing strange yet comforting animal illustrations by Andy Younger.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Comforting animal illustrations by Andy Younger featuring a black cat with luggage and a red cat blocking stairs.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Black and white animal illustrations by Andy Younger showing a wide-eyed cat puzzled by bread on the floor.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Illustration of a cracked bird with text encouraging compassion and kindness, part of comforting animal illustrations by Andy Younger.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Simple animal illustration of a cute bug with an angry face and comforting message by Andy Younger.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Cat illustration surrounded by colorful flowers with humorous text about favorite smells in animal illustrations.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Cute and comforting animal illustration by Andy Younger featuring a grumpy cat with pink makeup cheeks and a witty quote.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Minimalist comforting animal illustration of a confused bunny beside a pile of carrots, showcasing strange yet comforting animal art.

    © Andy Younger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!