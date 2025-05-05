30 Comics By “Captain Scratchy” That Feature Animals In Funny Situations (New Pics)Interview With Artist
If you enjoy quick, clever comics with animals and offbeat humor, you're in for a treat. Chuck Ingwersen, the artist behind “Captain Scratchy,” is back with a fresh batch of funny cartoons. His comics feature everything from confused bears and dramatic cats to mischievous sharks and disappointed hot dogs.
Chuck started out as a newspaper journalist in Chicago before diving into cartooning full-time. Now, he shares his daily comics with over 55,600 followers on Instagram, and they keep coming back for the relatable characters and smart jokes. Whether you're a longtime fan or just discovering his work, this new collection is worth scrolling through.
Bored Panda reached out to Chuck once more to dive deeper into the creative mind behind the comics, uncovering the personal quirks, nostalgic reflections, and behind-the-scenes habits that shape his work.
The artist shared that he often includes personal experiences and aspects of his own personality in his comics. "But I try to avoid inside jokes that might amuse a few people but would confuse the majority. I base the look of many of my human characters on people in my life (shout-out to my lovely wife)."
They say an artist’s work is never truly finished—just abandoned. For Chuck, that lingering itch to revisit old comics and update them with a fresh perspective is all too familiar. "I love revisiting my old comics and doing what I can to add a new spin to them. I probably do it more often than I should, at the expense of creating completely fresh material. Sometimes I'll redraw an old comic, sometimes I'll change the text, and sometimes I'll do both.
I feel that there's almost no comic or cartoon of mine that can't be improved in some way. Sometimes I'll find a way to produce a sequel or callback to an old comic. Some of my favorite comics feel like they're organic. They're meant to grow and evolve."
It’s always intriguing to get a glimpse into an artist’s workspace—the place where all the magic happens. Chuck shared what his creative zone looks like: "I work in a home office that’s cluttered with a lot of sharks (of the plastic variety) and Jaws memorabilia. Jaws is my favorite movie of all time, and it has inspired many of my shark cartoons and comics. I've also got a few manatees sprinkled among the memorabilia to keep me company. Sadly, I'm lacking in bears, for reasons I can't explain.
My rituals for getting 'in the zone' are mostly limited to viewing the work of other cartoonists and comic artists I admire, hoping to get a spark of inspiration from their work. That includes way too much scrolling on Instagram throughout the day.
I have the TV on while I'm drawing, usually comedy shows, for background noise. But I get so focused on what I’m drawing, whatever is on TV fades away almost entirely, and I’m immersed in the world of my comic."
Humor is personal, but when you’re sharing it with an audience, there’s always a balancing act. Chuck talked about how he navigates the line between making himself laugh and creating something his readers will love too: "I have to produce what's funny to me and hope that others will come along for the ride. Artists are on a slippery slope when they're trying to please the masses at the expense of their personal expression. Having said that, I do sometimes aim at the lowest common denominator with a dumb joke or groan-inducing pun, just because continually striving for more 'elevated' humor can be HARD, and the dumbest jokes can be a useful release valve!"