If you enjoy quick, clever comics with animals and offbeat humor, you're in for a treat. Chuck Ingwersen, the artist behind “Captain Scratchy,” is back with a fresh batch of funny cartoons. His comics feature everything from confused bears and dramatic cats to mischievous sharks and disappointed hot dogs.

Chuck started out as a newspaper journalist in Chicago before diving into cartooning full-time. Now, he shares his daily comics with over 55,600 followers on Instagram, and they keep coming back for the relatable characters and smart jokes. Whether you're a longtime fan or just discovering his work, this new collection is worth scrolling through.

More info: Instagram | captainscratchy.com | x.com | youtube.com | ko-fi.com | zazzle.com

#1

Comic by Captain Scratchy showing a bear and a shark in a funny animal situation with a kiddie pool splash.

Bored Panda reached out to Chuck once more to dive deeper into the creative mind behind the comics, uncovering the personal quirks, nostalgic reflections, and behind-the-scenes habits that shape his work.

The artist shared that he often includes personal experiences and aspects of his own personality in his comics. "But I try to avoid inside jokes that might amuse a few people but would confuse the majority. I base the look of many of my human characters on people in my life (shout-out to my lovely wife)."
    #2

    Bear peeks from behind tree watching man walking a dog, comic featuring animals in funny situations by Captain Scratchy.

    #3

    Horse and bear playing cards in a funny animal comic by Captain Scratchy, featuring animals in humorous situations.

    They say an artist’s work is never truly finished—just abandoned. For Chuck, that lingering itch to revisit old comics and update them with a fresh perspective is all too familiar. "I love revisiting my old comics and doing what I can to add a new spin to them. I probably do it more often than I should, at the expense of creating completely fresh material. Sometimes I'll redraw an old comic, sometimes I'll change the text, and sometimes I'll do both.

    I feel that there's almost no comic or cartoon of mine that can't be improved in some way. Sometimes I'll find a way to produce a sequel or callback to an old comic. Some of my favorite comics feel like they're organic. They're meant to grow and evolve."
    #4

    Couple having a picnic talking about life insurance while a bear peeks from behind a tree in a funny animal comic situation.

    #5

    Animals in funny situations at a meeting, featuring a gorilla, bear, and elephant sitting with humans around a table.

    It’s always intriguing to get a glimpse into an artist’s workspace—the place where all the magic happens. Chuck shared what his creative zone looks like: "I work in a home office that’s cluttered with a lot of sharks (of the plastic variety) and Jaws memorabilia. Jaws is my favorite movie of all time, and it has inspired many of my shark cartoons and comics. I've also got a few manatees sprinkled among the memorabilia to keep me company. Sadly, I'm lacking in bears, for reasons I can't explain.

    My rituals for getting 'in the zone' are mostly limited to viewing the work of other cartoonists and comic artists I admire, hoping to get a spark of inspiration from their work. That includes way too much scrolling on Instagram throughout the day.

    I have the TV on while I'm drawing, usually comedy shows, for background noise. But I get so focused on what I’m drawing, whatever is on TV fades away almost entirely, and I’m immersed in the world of my comic."
    #6

    Bear wearing a funny shirt talking to a man in a comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals in humorous situations.

    #7

    Comic by Captain Scratchy showing a man at a desk with a large bear, highlighting animals in funny situations.

    Humor is personal, but when you’re sharing it with an audience, there’s always a balancing act. Chuck talked about how he navigates the line between making himself laugh and creating something his readers will love too: "I have to produce what's funny to me and hope that others will come along for the ride. Artists are on a slippery slope when they're trying to please the masses at the expense of their personal expression. Having said that, I do sometimes aim at the lowest common denominator with a dumb joke or groan-inducing pun, just because continually striving for more 'elevated' humor can be HARD, and the dumbest jokes can be a useful release valve!"
    #8

    Comic by Captain Scratchy showing a man climbing a rock talking to a wise man near a cave with a bear inside.

    #9

    Comic by Captain Scratchy showing a bear with a potato and a couple walking a dog in a funny animal situation.

    #10

    Three sharks in the ocean in a funny comic by Captain Scratchy, featuring animals in humorous situations.

    #11

    Bear and horse sitting on a bench in a funny comic about animals in humorous situations by Captain Scratchy.

    #12

    Two cartoon cats sitting in small cardboard boxes in a funny animals comic by Captain Scratchy.

    #13

    Comic by Captain Scratchy featuring funny animals: a shark happily splashing, a hammerhead shark, and a manatee in water.

    #14

    Comic by Captain Scratchy showing animals in funny situations with two sharks and a worried boy holding a dog in water.

    #15

    Cartoon by Captain Scratchy showing a woman cuddling a pile of dogs with a man standing at the door in a funny animal comic.

    wesley_7
    Wesley
    Wesley
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    I see one page that looks like he want to eat the guy

    #16

    Bear talking to a frightened hiker pretending to be dead in a funny animal comic by Captain Scratchy.

    #17

    Cartoon bears in funny situations around a tent, humorously discussing a camper's bag of kale chips.

    #18

    Cartoon featuring a cat and fish in funny situations, highlighting animals in humorous comic scenes.

    #19

    Comic by Captain Scratchy showing a meerkat, a dog, and a cat in a funny animal situation with confused dialogue.

    #20

    Cartoon of a dog and chicken on a crosswalk in a funny animal comic by Captain Scratchy.

    #21

    Cartoon of a man, woman, dog, and cat in a living room featuring funny animal situations by Captain Scratchy.

    #22

    Comic featuring animals in funny situations with two goldfish in a bowl discussing exploring the world.

    wesley_7
    Wesley
    Wesley
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Hard to explore a whole world when your in a fishbowl

    #23

    Man sitting at table with a manatee, shark, and bear in a funny animals comic by Captain Scratchy.

    #24

    Comic by Captain Scratchy showing a man with multiple bears and a horse in a funny animal situation outdoors.

    #25

    Two forks in bed, one upset asking what happened, the other saying it tried to spoon, comic by Captain Scratchy.

    #26

    Two dogs humorously predicting Super Bowl food drops in a funny animal comic by Captain Scratchy.

    #27

    Comic panel by Captain Scratchy featuring a hotdog character and doctor in a funny animal situation with mustard details.

    #28

    Comic featuring animals in funny situations with a horse, bear, and moose in a humorous outdoor conversation.

    #29

    Dog talks about barking at pond squirrels while woman corrects him, featured in Captain Scratchy comics with animals in funny situations.

    #30

    Funny animal comic by Captain Scratchy showing a dancing moose with a goose and a bear commenting on mushrooms.

