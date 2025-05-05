It’s always intriguing to get a glimpse into an artist’s workspace—the place where all the magic happens. Chuck shared what his creative zone looks like: "I work in a home office that’s cluttered with a lot of sharks (of the plastic variety) and Jaws memorabilia. Jaws is my favorite movie of all time, and it has inspired many of my shark cartoons and comics. I've also got a few manatees sprinkled among the memorabilia to keep me company. Sadly, I'm lacking in bears, for reasons I can't explain.

My rituals for getting 'in the zone' are mostly limited to viewing the work of other cartoonists and comic artists I admire, hoping to get a spark of inspiration from their work. That includes way too much scrolling on Instagram throughout the day.

I have the TV on while I'm drawing, usually comedy shows, for background noise. But I get so focused on what I’m drawing, whatever is on TV fades away almost entirely, and I’m immersed in the world of my comic."