Prepare to be unsettled by characters that got a remake into uglier, scarier, and pretty bizarre versions of themselves.

Miguel Velasquez, the artist behind these transformations, takes beloved characters from famous cartoons, memes, and even brands and gives them a haunting new look. By adding hyper-realistic textures to eyes, teeth, fur, and more, he achieves a uniquely eerie effect. The results are undeniably creepy but in the best possible way.

Without further ado, let's hop into the post. We just hope your favorite childhood cartoons won't get ruined for you.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | artstation.com