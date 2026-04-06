Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions
We're back with another round of opinions that people whisper, but never quite say out loud. Part 5 of our unpopular opinions poll is here! We're talking about friendships, careers, family dinners, travel, and a few other things that tend to start arguments at the worst possible moments.
If you've been around for the previous parts, you already know how this goes. If you're new here - welcome! There are no right or wrong answers - just honest ones.
Missed Part 4 of our unpopular opinions? You can check it out here!
Scroll through all 28, pick your side, and let's see where you actually stand. 🌶️
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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Compliments from strangers are more meaningful than from people you know
College is oversold as the only path to success
Cheese is overused in almost every dish
Meetings should always have a strict time limit
Streaming made music less valuable, not more accessible
Buying cheap things twice is smarter than buying expensive things once
Kids' birthday parties are more for the parents than the kids
Dating someone your friends don't like is always a red flag
Following the news daily does more harm than good
Routine is more freeing than spontaneity
Family dinners are more of an obligation than a joy
Most friendships are just convenience, not a genuine connection
Saving money in your 20s matters less than people say
Salads are never actually filling
It really depends on what kind of salad, and how much you're eating
Reading the book is not always better than watching the movie
Passion is a bad reason to choose a career
Owning a car in a city is more hassle than it's worth
Freelancing is lonelier than people admit
Binge-watching ruins the experience of a good show
Gym culture has made people obsessed with appearance, not health
I’m on the fence here as an ex gym instructor lol ,there are those of us as trained for us n only us for health etc . Then there are those as do it for likes n shares n all that ridiculous malarkey and those that do it for looks as well so meh🤷♀️
Splitting bills 50/50 on a first date is a bad sign
A gap year is just procrastination with better PR
Having kids is the most life-changing decision people prepare the least for
Most people use social media to perform happiness, not share it
Traveling solo is overrated and just lonely
Depends who you are doesn’t it ! Me being alone is bliss , so if I did travel it would suit me perfectly ,however others like company so this wouldn’t suit them at all,
Smart watches are just anxiety on your wrist
I have found it's the opposite, I have limited what notifications come through to my watch and no longer feel the need to always have my phone with me in case of an emergency or somethingimportant, so now I check it/use it less.
Tipping culture has gotten completely out of control
It has in USA ! Here in uk tips aren’t a big deal they are a bonus, as we are paid a decent wage in first place, I’ve worked in hospitality for decades all well paid. My daughter has done from 16 still does same job very well paid tips are just a nice bonus which is exactly what they are meant to be for, not to bloody live on ffs so yes in USA it’s so wrong, n employers need to pay their staff properly