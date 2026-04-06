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We're back with another round of opinions that people whisper, but never quite say out loud. Part 5 of our unpopular opinions poll is here! We're talking about friendships, careers, family dinners, travel, and a few other things that tend to start arguments at the worst possible moments.

If you've been around for the previous parts, you already know how this goes. If you're new here - welcome! There are no right or wrong answers - just honest ones.

Missed Part 4 of our unpopular opinions? You can check it out here !

Scroll through all 28, pick your side, and let's see where you actually stand. 🌶️