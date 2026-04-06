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We're back with another round of opinions that people whisper, but never quite say out loud. Part 5 of our unpopular opinions poll is here! We're talking about friendships, careers, family dinners, travel, and a few other things that tend to start arguments at the worst possible moments. 

If you've been around for the previous parts, you already know how this goes. If you're new here - welcome! There are no right or wrong answers - just honest ones. 

Missed Part 4 of our unpopular opinions? You can check it out here!

Scroll through all 28, pick your side, and let's see where you actually stand. 🌶️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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#1

Compliments from strangers are more meaningful than from people you know

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    #2

    College is oversold as the only path to success

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    #3

    Cheese is overused in almost every dish

    A cheese and bread platter on a table outdoors, inviting you to challenge your beliefs with controversial opinions.

    Jep Gambardella Report

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    Flickers_and_Sparks
    Flickers_and_Sparks
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, not a chance. Cheese is life!

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    #4

    Meetings should always have a strict time limit

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    Kampus Production Report

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    #5

    Streaming made music less valuable, not more accessible

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    Vitaly Gariev Report

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    #6

    Buying cheap things twice is smarter than buying expensive things once

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    Vitaly Gariev Report

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    #7

    Kids' birthday parties are more for the parents than the kids

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    Thirdman Report

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    Spannidandoolar
    Spannidandoolar
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're not doing them properly if this is the case.

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    #8

    Dating someone your friends don't like is always a red flag

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    #9

    Following the news daily does more harm than good

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    #10

    Routine is more freeing than spontaneity

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    Miriam Alonso Report

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    #11

    Family dinners are more of an obligation than a joy

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    Tima Miroshnichenko Report

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    #12

    Most friendships are just convenience, not a genuine connection

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    Andy Pinaria Report

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    #13

    Saving money in your 20s matters less than people say

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    Dany Kurniawan Report

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    #14

    Salads are never actually filling

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    Flickers_and_Sparks
    Flickers_and_Sparks
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It really depends on what kind of salad, and how much you're eating

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    #15

    Reading the book is not always better than watching the movie

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    Rahul Shah Report

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    #16

    Passion is a bad reason to choose a career

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    Vitaly Gariev Report

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    #17

    Owning a car in a city is more hassle than it's worth

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    Vladislovas Sketerskis Report

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    #18

    Freelancing is lonelier than people admit

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    Matheus Bertelli Report

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    #19

    Binge-watching ruins the experience of a good show

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    Andrea Piacquadio Report

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    #20

    Gym culture has made people obsessed with appearance, not health

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    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m on the fence here as an ex gym instructor lol ,there are those of us as trained for us n only us for health etc . Then there are those as do it for likes n shares n all that ridiculous malarkey and those that do it for looks as well so meh🤷‍♀️

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    #21

    Splitting bills 50/50 on a first date is a bad sign

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    #22

    A gap year is just procrastination with better PR

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    JESSICA TICOZZELLI Report

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    #23

    Having kids is the most life-changing decision people prepare the least for

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    #24

    Most people use social media to perform happiness, not share it

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    cottonbro studio Report

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    #25

    Traveling solo is overrated and just lonely

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    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends who you are doesn’t it ! Me being alone is bliss , so if I did travel it would suit me perfectly ,however others like company so this wouldn’t suit them at all,

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    #26

    Smart watches are just anxiety on your wrist

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    Spannidandoolar
    Spannidandoolar
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have found it's the opposite, I have limited what notifications come through to my watch and no longer feel the need to always have my phone with me in case of an emergency or somethingimportant, so now I check it/use it less.

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    #27

    Tipping culture has gotten completely out of control

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    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It has in USA ! Here in uk tips aren’t a big deal they are a bonus, as we are paid a decent wage in first place, I’ve worked in hospitality for decades all well paid. My daughter has done from 16 still does same job very well paid tips are just a nice bonus which is exactly what they are meant to be for, not to bloody live on ffs so yes in USA it’s so wrong, n employers need to pay their staff properly

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    #28

    Your 30s are more fun than your 20s

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