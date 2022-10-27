Discussion Online Ensues As This Twitter User Shares How Unpaid Internships Shouldn’t Be A Thing

Recently we wrote that any work must be paid, and this is a fundamental principle of the world economy. We talked about a hapless teen petsitter who didn’t get paid by his employers because he was negligent in his duties, lost their house key, and, on top of that, let the cat he was supposed to take care of run away.

But even in this situation, when instead of a job well done, his employers received several days of anxiety and the need to change the locks in the whole house, the opinions of the readers were still divided, and many believed that if the work took place, then it should still be paid somehow.

At the same time, there is a whole field of activity where people quite officially spend their time, effort, knowledge and skills, while receiving absolutely no pay in return. And society is quite loyal to this – we just call it unpaid internships!

Dr. Zoë Ayres, Head of R&D and academic mental health advocate from the UK, recently brought up this topic in a series of Twitter posts, sparking a heated discussion. According to the author, unpaid internships are, if not an absolute evil, then definitely somewhere nearby, and Dr. Ayres provides ample evidence in support of her point of view.

The British academic mental health advocate believes that unpaid internships really shouldn’t be a thing at all

So, according to Dr. Ayres, unpaid internships are positioned as a great opportunity for students to gain work experience in a large company or organization, expand their professional circle, improve their work skills – it would seem that there are only advantages… But everything is actually far from being as simple as it might seem at first glance.

Unpaid internships could be considered undermining the very idea of equality of all people

According to the author, unpaid internships undermine the very idea of ​​equality of people, because they are de facto available only to those who can afford them financially. Indeed, there are hundreds and thousands of examples of how people had to refuse an interesting and incredibly useful internship for their future career simply because at that time they had to find a side job to earn a living or raise money to continue their studies.

As a result, according to the Original Poster, access to such internships is likely not to be given to the most capable students, but only to those who have the financial ability. In other words, the system of unpaid internships, according to Dr. Ayres, only contributes to the stratification of society according to the monetary criterion.

Even non-profit organizations should actually find some opportunities to arrange paid internships, the author believes

But what about, for example, museums or other non-profit organizations that themselves cannot afford to organize paid internships due to their own insufficient funding? Is it possible to refuse internships altogether? No way, says the author. It’s just that the higher-ups of such organizations should leave their comfort zone and try, for example, to find sponsors or patrons to pay for the interns’ work. In any case, it will be more fair, claims the OP.

It must be admitted that Dr. Ayres is right about a lot of things, and she’s not the only one raising this issue. “To me, this was more surprising,” Harvard Business Review quotes Joshua Kahn, Assistant Director of Research and Public Policy at the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE Foundation). “We always knew that there are differences between paid and unpaid interns, but the fact that unpaid interns did not have an advantage over those without an internship is a significant finding.”

According to academic study results, unpaid internship participation exhibits a negative impact on graduate employment outcomes

Moreover, the results of a study conducted back in 2016 by the NACE Foundation confirmed that unpaid internship participation exhibits a negative impact on graduate employment outcomes. Additionally, unpaid internships were shown to play significantly different roles in student career development than paid internships, particularly in regard to professional skill development and academic performance.

“Our pay is experience,” the Original Poster quoted many employers, but she couldn’t agree less. “I genuinely can’t get over how many people in this thread couldn’t take opportunities because they couldn’t afford to. We’ve got to do better than this,” says Dr. Ayres.

However, people’s opinion on the topic of unpaid internships in the comments was divided

We must also say that not all the people in the comments share the OP’s point of view. Moreover, some commenters recall their time as unpaid interns with great fondness and say that it was one of the best times of their lives. On the other hand, nostalgia for the days of their youth is a very common thing among people, and who knows, maybe these commenters are just nostalgic for their student youth?

Image credits: Macsbooks1

Image credits: LouiseSchenk

Image credits: grimmrad

Image credits: IanSudbery

Image credits: WCphilosopher

Image credits: eestillwell

By the way, some of the commenters fully support Dr. Ayres, noting that a company or organization for some time simply gets an employee who does not need to be paid for their work, and this is contrary to all economic principles and laws of common sense at all. In any case, the problem is ripe, and something needs to be done about it, many people in the comments are sure.

Image credits: writermissyo

Image credits: tangoldman

Image credits: du13ious

Image credits: MrsOdie2

Image credits: catgirrl

Image credits: bonz_us

Image credits: PocketSizeAlex

We’re pretty sure as well that many of you have also interned while seniors at universities, so it’ll be interesting to hear your own stories. And besides, we, as always, are already looking forward to your comments on this very story.