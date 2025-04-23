We’ve gathered some interesting and cool old photos to take you on a mental field trip to the past. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Old pictures undoubtedly have a sort of cool-factor to them that is so prominent that some folks will even use black and white filters on current images just to change up the vibe. But authentic pictures from the past, famous or not, all tend to be at least somewhat interesting, as it’s a way to see what has changed and what remains the same.

#1 My Great-Grandmother At 25, 1933

#2 My Great-Great Grandmother, Geneva Dalton, Has Had Enough Of Your Crap. 1920s, Oklahoma

#3 My Dad And His Dog, 1954. Rip 10/15/1939 - 8/25/2021

#4 Annette Kellerman Promoting A Woman's Right To Wear A Fitted, One-Piece Bathing Suit In 1907. She Was Later Arrested For Indecency

#5 My 4th Great-Grandmother Abt 1890. She Was Born In 1815 And Lived To 106yo. She Also Voted In 1920, At 105

#6 My Grandmother With Her Wedding Dress, Designed By Balenciaga. 1947

#7 My Great-Grandmother Who Died Of Typhoid In 1914 At Age 23

#8 My Beautiful Grandmother, Tokyo, Japan 1947-1971

#9 Grandma Is 93 And Just Started Hospice. She Raised Me From Childhood And Is Beautiful Inside And Out. Send Good Vibes That I Make It Through This!

#10 My Grandparents In The Mid '50s. Taken In A Photo Booth At A Fair

#11 My Grandaunt Jeanne (Right) And Partner Anne In Front Of Their Hobby Shop In Philadelphia, 1940

#12 A Series Of Pictures I Found In A Shoe Box At My Grandma's This Past Christmas

#13 My Grandmother And Father In 1957

#14 My Grandfather, Born In 1911, Passed In 2001

#15 Girl Poses With Her Dog In 2 Shots. You Can See The Dog Was Nerveous (Shaking) And She Changed The Second Pose, Circa 1850s. Daguerreotype

#16 Great-Grandmother And Her Sister With My Grandma Looking Up At Them. Can Confirm The Fun Spirit Captured Here Has Definitely Passed Down Through The Generations 😀 Circa ~1917

#17 Harlem Family In Their Two-Room Apartment, 1970s

#18 My Grandma And Her Grandma, 1949

#19 This Photo Is Exactly 100 Years Old

#20 My Grandmother And Mom. Early To Mid 60's

#21 My Great-Grandmother, 1940s, In Her Twenties, Northern Bulgaria

#22 My Nanna's Wedding In 1968, Abram, UK. She Managed A Home For People With Disabilities & Invited Them To Her Wedding

#23 My Grandparents Rebuilding Their Life After Wwii Internment Camps

#24 My 4th Great Grandmother Margaret (Falen) Forret On Her 100th Birthday, August 26, 1922

#25 My Grandmother 1933, Pikes Peak, Co

#26 My Grandma With Her Dog! 1939 Germany

#27 Tintype Of My Great-Great Grandmother, Circa 1850

#28 My Grandparents, Married 1953. She Passed Today At 91 And Is Now With Him Again

#29 My Wife's Dad 1941. He Lost His Life In 1944 A Few Days Before Christmas During "The Battle Of The Bulge"

#30 Grammy And Grampy In The 40s

#31 My Grandma, With The Bow, And Her Siblings In 1919

#32 My Grandfather Who Served As A Seabee In N. Africa And The Pacific Theater During Ww2 (Exact Year Photo Was Taken Unknown)

#33 Last Photo Of Me And My Dad, 1962

#34 My Great-Grandparents, Unfortunately Remembered For Being Vain And Image-Obsessed

#35 My Grandpa And Grandma After The Birth Of My Mom, Beautiful And Happy Couple 1972

#36 Found In Family Files: Pic Of Me Drinking Milk Next To Dolly Parton. ~1973 Or 1974

#37 Great-Great Grandfather And His Children

#38 My Grandaunts Leah And Jeanne On The Grass With Seven Other Women. One Of Them Looks Like Eleanor Roosevelt, But I'm Not Certain That She Is

#39 My Great Great Grandfather Holding My Great Grandfather

#40 My Grandfather In 1937

#41 My Great Grand Mother, Scholastica (Stella) 1927

#42 My Grandfather, His Dog And A Little Moth (Ireland, Around The Late 1920s)

#43 My Great Grandmother In A Promo Photo For Rko Studios, 1930. Los Angeles, Ca

#44 My Dad - 1958 - Could Have Been A Coca Cola Advert

#45 My Great Great Grandmother Before A Ball - 1860s!

#46 My Father At 20 In 1928

#47 My Grandmother On A Hike - 1923

#48 My Gg-Grandfather With Daughter, Pic Taken 1901 In Western Montana

#49 My Grandmother At 16 (Far Left)

#50 My Second Birthday! This Day 66 Years Ago!

#51 My Parents On Their Honeymoon In 1986. Still Married And In Love

#52 My Twin Great Grand Aunts And Their Friend Being Cheeky In 1940s

#53 My Grandfather Taking A Selfie, 1965

#54 Great Grandma On Her Wedding Day

#55 My Father Would've Turned 100 Today. Here He Is In His 20s

#56 Right After My Dad Caught My Sister By The Arm As She Was Falling Into The Grand Canyon

#57 Cousin's Wedding In 1978. All Are Gone Except Me -- I'm On Far Left

#58 My "New" Dad Holding Me At The Wedding To My Mom, 1964, Coronado, Ca

#59 My Grandmother In 1948

#60 My Parents In The Mid To Late 60's. They Were Married For 51 Years Before Both Passed Away In 2019 Within One Month And One Day Of Each Other

#61 My Parents Wedding 1958

#62 My Mom On Her 1st Birthday, 1961 Colorado

#63 My Beautiful Neighbor Norma. Born 12/26/1929

#64 This Photo Is From My Grandfathers 45th Birthday. For Fun, My Grandma Hired A Medium For The Party. The Medium Told My Grandpa He Would Die Soon. He Died Of A Heart Attack On Easter Sunday 3 Months Later

#65 Great Grandma On Her Wedding Day 1920

#66 This Looker Was In My Family Photo Album, Around 1880 Ohio

#67 My Grandfather On His Homestead In South Dakota. He Emigrated From Hungary. I Still Have His Shovel

#68 My Beautiful Mother- Just Passed Away Yesterday, 5 Days Before Her 93rd Birthday

#69 My Oma In The 1940s

#70 My Great Grandfather Looking Dapper!-1929

#71 My Mother, Age 4, In 1949

#72 Great Great Grandparents Taken In A Booth At The County Fair. Abt 1950

#73 An Extinct Halloween Tradition 1970s

#74 My Great-Grandparents With My Great Aunts (Triplets) - 1944

#75 My Great Grandma With Sisters And Friends, Milwaukee, 1915

#76 My Dad Going To His Senior Prom, Circa 1978

#77 My Grandmother Post Polio - 1950

#78 My Gr-Grandmother With Quaker Teacher, Long Island ~1886

#79 Grandma With Her Younger Brother And Sister ~1913

#80 Today Is My Grandparent's 75th Wedding Anniversary ❤️

#81 My Great Grandmother In The 1920's. She Lived To 103

#82 Grandma Deedee Had The Best Sense Of Style!

#83 Great Granny & Papaw, C.1930

#84 My Great Grandmother On Her Wedding Day In 1942

#85 The Day I Was Born 69 Years Ago Today! 1956

#86 My Slick Looking Parents At Chicagofest (Late 70s)

#87 An Edwardian Era Woman, 1910

#88 My Grandparents The Baby Is My Momma 1965

#89 Grandma And Grandpa On Their Wedding Day. Grandma Passed Yesterday From A Stroke At 86, She Was So Very Loved

#90 Photos Of My Dad. Rest In Peace To Him I Miss Him Everyday. 1958-2021

#91 My Great Grandmother, Taken In 1905. I Love That She Is Smiling!

#92 My Great Grandma - The Strongest Person I've Ever Known

#93 My Grandpa And His Prize-Winning Sweet Potato, Sometime In The '70s

#94 My Grandmother Did Magazine Modeling In The 1940s. Here's One Of The Old Photos I've Found

#95 My Great Grandfather On His Engagement 1890 (Surrey, England)

#96 Papa's Funeral Is Tomorrow. Here He Is With My Grandma In 1961 🤍

#97 Gg Aunt, 1919, In Front Of A 490 Chevy

#98 My Paternal Great Grandparents Around 1925. Developed From Film In Their Brownie Camera My Dad Still Has

#99 Oldest Surviving Photograph Of A Woman 1839