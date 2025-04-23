100 Beautiful And Interesting Old Pics That Bring The Past Back To Life (New Pics)
Old pictures undoubtedly have a sort of cool-factor to them that is so prominent that some folks will even use black and white filters on current images just to change up the vibe. But authentic pictures from the past, famous or not, all tend to be at least somewhat interesting, as it’s a way to see what has changed and what remains the same.
We’ve gathered some interesting and cool old photos to take you on a mental field trip to the past. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
My Great-Grandmother At 25, 1933
My Great-Great Grandmother, Geneva Dalton, Has Had Enough Of Your Crap. 1920s, Oklahoma
My Dad And His Dog, 1954. Rip 10/15/1939 - 8/25/2021
Annette Kellerman Promoting A Woman’s Right To Wear A Fitted, One-Piece Bathing Suit In 1907. She Was Later Arrested For Indecency
My 4th Great-Grandmother Abt 1890. She Was Born In 1815 And Lived To 106yo. She Also Voted In 1920, At 105
My Grandmother With Her Wedding Dress, Designed By Balenciaga. 1947
My Great-Grandmother Who Died Of Typhoid In 1914 At Age 23
My Beautiful Grandmother, Tokyo, Japan 1947-1971
Grandma Is 93 And Just Started Hospice. She Raised Me From Childhood And Is Beautiful Inside And Out. Send Good Vibes That I Make It Through This!
My Grandparents In The Mid ‘50s. Taken In A Photo Booth At A Fair
My Grandaunt Jeanne (Right) And Partner Anne In Front Of Their Hobby Shop In Philadelphia, 1940
A Series Of Pictures I Found In A Shoe Box At My Grandma's This Past Christmas
My Grandmother And Father In 1957
My Grandfather, Born In 1911, Passed In 2001
Girl Poses With Her Dog In 2 Shots. You Can See The Dog Was Nerveous (Shaking) And She Changed The Second Pose, Circa 1850s. Daguerreotype
Great-Grandmother And Her Sister With My Grandma Looking Up At Them. Can Confirm The Fun Spirit Captured Here Has Definitely Passed Down Through The Generations 😀 Circa ~1917
Harlem Family In Their Two-Room Apartment, 1970s
My Grandma And Her Grandma, 1949
This Photo Is Exactly 100 Years Old
My Grandmother And Mom. Early To Mid 60’s
My Great-Grandmother, 1940s, In Her Twenties, Northern Bulgaria
My Nanna’s Wedding In 1968, Abram, UK. She Managed A Home For People With Disabilities & Invited Them To Her Wedding
My Grandparents Rebuilding Their Life After Wwii Internment Camps
My 4th Great Grandmother Margaret (Falen) Forret On Her 100th Birthday, August 26, 1922
My Grandmother 1933, Pikes Peak, Co
My Grandma With Her Dog! 1939 Germany
Tintype Of My Great-Great Grandmother, Circa 1850
My Grandparents, Married 1953. She Passed Today At 91 And Is Now With Him Again
My Wife's Dad 1941. He Lost His Life In 1944 A Few Days Before Christmas During "The Battle Of The Bulge"
Grammy And Grampy In The 40s
My Grandma, With The Bow, And Her Siblings In 1919
My Grandfather Who Served As A Seabee In N. Africa And The Pacific Theater During Ww2 (Exact Year Photo Was Taken Unknown)
Last Photo Of Me And My Dad, 1962
My Great-Grandparents, Unfortunately Remembered For Being Vain And Image-Obsessed
My Grandpa And Grandma After The Birth Of My Mom, Beautiful And Happy Couple 1972
Found In Family Files: Pic Of Me Drinking Milk Next To Dolly Parton. ~1973 Or 1974
Great-Great Grandfather And His Children
My Grandaunts Leah And Jeanne On The Grass With Seven Other Women. One Of Them Looks Like Eleanor Roosevelt, But I'm Not Certain That She Is
My Great Great Grandfather Holding My Great Grandfather
My Grandfather In 1937
My Great Grand Mother, Scholastica (Stella) 1927
My Grandfather, His Dog And A Little Moth (Ireland, Around The Late 1920s)
My Great Grandmother In A Promo Photo For Rko Studios, 1930. Los Angeles, Ca
Your Great Grandmother was Helen Twelvetrees! Fantastic!! (For the non-Movie Lovers): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helen_Twelvetrees
My Dad - 1958 - Could Have Been A Coca Cola Advert
My Great Great Grandmother Before A Ball - 1860s!
My Father At 20 In 1928
My Grandmother On A Hike - 1923
My Gg-Grandfather With Daughter, Pic Taken 1901 In Western Montana
My Grandmother At 16 (Far Left)
My Second Birthday! This Day 66 Years Ago!
My Parents On Their Honeymoon In 1986. Still Married And In Love
My Twin Great Grand Aunts And Their Friend Being Cheeky In 1940s
My Grandfather Taking A Selfie, 1965
Great Grandma On Her Wedding Day
My Father Would’ve Turned 100 Today. Here He Is In His 20s
Right After My Dad Caught My Sister By The Arm As She Was Falling Into The Grand Canyon
Cousin's Wedding In 1978. All Are Gone Except Me -- I'm On Far Left
My "New" Dad Holding Me At The Wedding To My Mom, 1964, Coronado, Ca
My Grandmother In 1948
My Parents In The Mid To Late 60’s. They Were Married For 51 Years Before Both Passed Away In 2019 Within One Month And One Day Of Each Other
My Parents Wedding 1958
My Mom On Her 1st Birthday, 1961 Colorado
My Beautiful Neighbor Norma. Born 12/26/1929
This Photo Is From My Grandfathers 45th Birthday. For Fun, My Grandma Hired A Medium For The Party. The Medium Told My Grandpa He Would Die Soon. He Died Of A Heart Attack On Easter Sunday 3 Months Later
Great Grandma On Her Wedding Day 1920
This Looker Was In My Family Photo Album, Around 1880 Ohio
My Grandfather On His Homestead In South Dakota. He Emigrated From Hungary. I Still Have His Shovel
My Beautiful Mother- Just Passed Away Yesterday, 5 Days Before Her 93rd Birthday
My Oma In The 1940s
My Great Grandfather Looking Dapper!-1929
My Mother, Age 4, In 1949
Great Great Grandparents Taken In A Booth At The County Fair. Abt 1950
An Extinct Halloween Tradition 1970s
My Great-Grandparents With My Great Aunts (Triplets) - 1944
My Great Grandma With Sisters And Friends, Milwaukee, 1915
My Dad Going To His Senior Prom, Circa 1978
My Grandmother Post Polio - 1950
My grandmother also had polio in the 1930s-40s. She was always stylish and knew just how to stand so that her braced leg was obscured in photos.