ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone older than 18 likely went through the conventional higher education system. The majors you took were ones that your parents and grandparents were familiar with, whether it be accounting, engineering, business, or psychology.

These days? You will come across unusual courses that seem like they come from a fly-by-night college, but they are 100% real. We’ve collected some examples, which you will see on this rather fascinating list.

Ever heard of Street Fighting Mathematics or Cal Pokémon Academy? Yes, these are actual programs; feel free to Google them to learn more.