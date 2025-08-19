So when someone on TikTok asked , “Tell me something unhinged your MIL or any in-law has said to you,” the internet did not hold back. The answers came pouring in, some hilarious, others shocking, and a few downright disturbing. From petty digs to jaw-dropping behavior, these stories prove that family relationships can be as complicated as they are entertaining. And honestly, you might find yourself nodding along if you’ve ever had an in-law moment of your own. Keep scrolling, you won’t believe some of these!

Marriage isn’t always just about two people; often, the in-laws play a big role, too. Sometimes, they make life easier by offering love , support, and even free babysitting. But other times, they can stir up drama, create tension, or say things that leave you questioning reality. Let’s just say… dealing with in-laws isn’t always a walk in the park.

#1 When our son died at birth she said she was relieved. True story. Never spoke to her again and I didn’t attend her funeral. She had been dead to me for years.

RELATED:

#2 "well youre just a stay at home mom, so my son should be making those decisions not you".... that one's my favorite 😅

#3 When I was having my son she asked if she could also be called mommy 😅.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 She asked my husband to pay her phone bill….. during our wedding vows.

#5 My MIL had a gender reveal party for my baby. I wasn’t invited. 😂

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 After my third miscarriage she told me I k**led them all by eating gluten 🥰🥰🥰.

#7 My MIL cried when I wouldn’t let her have a “sleepover” with my two week old exclusively breastfed baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I liked your engagement ring so much I got one just like it..

#9 Girl, I was in labor. ACTIVE LABOR and she massaged my husband’s feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 She called my husband during our honeymoon to say “I miss your voice”.

#11 My mother in law once asked me how much weight I had gained, I was 9 months pregnant... not helpful.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 My mil said that I should get my tubes tied instead of my husband getting a vasectomy because what if her son (my husband) wanted more kids.

#13 The first day I met my mother in law, my now husband and I drove her home after dinner and she asked my husband about every single one of his ex girlfriends and how they were doing and when’s the last time he talked to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Asked me to wear a jacket over my wedding dress because it was too revealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 She posted on fb for me to go f myself cause we told her in private not to post pics of our child on Facebook. we dont show his face on social media. and then called my exs mom(whos info she found by Google. she never met this woman) to get try to get dirt on me. tried to get my husband to leave me when I was 5 months pregnant. told the entire family lies about me so theyd hate me to...etc. thankfully my husband defended me through all of it and we are no contact with her.

#16 “You’re lucky you were in foster care and didn’t have to pay for college”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 "You should be over it already" referring to the loss of my daughter 6 months prior. She would be 11 this year and she died at 4 months 21 days old. I'm still not over it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 "I just don't understand why you are hell bend on ruining Christmas for everyone, we matter more than your little feelings" my dad had died and I opted to stay home because I was deep in grief.

#19 4 days pp MIL came to visit saying “did your husband tell you I don’t think he’s the dad? Because I’ve NEVER seen a baby with black hair. He looks like a Mexican baby. What does your mailman look like????”

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Her: “My son gives you more attention than me” Me: “we’re married and live in the same house, I mean yeah I’m gonna see him more. Regardless it’s not a competition.” Her: “Yes. It. Is.”

#21 She lied about having a brain tumor to the point my husband was so worried about her he flew to London (we’re in the US) and she let him go to an appointment with her and let him ask the doctor about the tumor and chemo and he said what tumor and chemo. Her excuse was that she miss understood the doctor but that’s a lie because she told my husband everyday how sick she was and about her hair falling out. That can’t happen if you’re not actually receiving treatment for something that doesn’t exist.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I had a C-section with my third baby and she called my husband to tell him she couldn’t help us out because her C-section scar was hurting. From 32 years ago. She stayed in the bed for days.

#23 When my mom passed away my MIL said to my husband. “Why would I go to her funeral I only met her a couple times?”

#24 My mother in law was telling everyone how it’s so unfair that she doesn’t get to kiss the baby and that she has to ask to hold the not even 1 month old baby, remind I’m sleep deprived and she’s causing drama which then we were invited to this gathering to which she was causing drama and made another woman yell at me and saying she would fight me because of not allowing my baby being kissed on the face, my 1 month old baby. 1 month pp.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 When he proposed he took me to a museum and her first words were “ why didn’t you take your mom to a museum , I like museums .”

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My MIL hit me in the head with the watering can me and my Daughter painted for her for mothers day because I told her to stop yelling at my daughter telling her to hush because she was crying after getting hurt from playing outside. After she hit me in the head she threw me to the ground. My husband had to get her off of me. She did all this in front of my 3 year old, the day before Mother’s day. She said she did it because I was disrespecting her in her house 🙃.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 “Are you going through PPD? Its the first week of January, i know my son had surgery on Dec 30th, but your christmas stuff is still up. Im a mandated reporter, just so you know”.

#28 Grandmother in law came to thanksgiving dinner at our house, everyone was sitting at the table my father and step mother and brother in law where all speaking Spanish because that’s their language… she tells them to speak English we are in America she can’t understand them.. in my house….. I then started to speak in Spanish.

#29 My ex husbands mom made a post on Mother’s Day of a pic of all of her daughter in laws and her and said that she will always be her sons most loved woman. It was very uncomfy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 The time my mother in law said I wasn’t a woman bc I wouldn’t return her calls after my daughter died. I couldn’t even look at my phone, let alone answer. Not even for my own mom. Or how about the time she asked us if we were done at the gravesite after we placed our daughter’s casket in the ground bc the Alfredo & breadsticks were getting cold.

#31 My husband is an alcoholic and when I asked her for help she told me that if I was a better housewife he wouldn’t need to drink. I reminded her that when he lived in her house he was a pot head and that his addiction started long before I was in the picture. 💀

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 First time I ever met my ex mother n law… she asked “How’s my son’s princess?” I said “good?” She said “oh no honey, his other one.” Referring to his EX WIFE 😳😳

#33 My mother in law has no social skills. I was complaining about something not fitting right and a couple days later she sends me a workout. My husband yelled at her for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Not an in law but my ex’s mom asked me if I’d cut his toe nails for him because he can’t do it himself. He was 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 “Thanks Sierra” after we couldn’t make it for Thanksgiving because I had my mother’s funeral.

#36 My MIL and FIL held a family meeting and told me and my husband that they wouldn’t have chosen me to be his wife… we had already had two kids at this point… like sorry? Don’t think you’re a part of this equation.

#37 My mother in laws sister told me that I didn’t have postpartum depression and I was just sad because I didn’t know how to be a good mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 She screamed the word abortion at me when my husband and I came by to tell them we were expecting 🫠.

#39 Not said but action…. I wanted everyone to wear white to our wedding. She said she refused so I asked if she’d wear black. She agreed so my invites said black or white. She showed up in royal blue.

#40 Not my mil, but his grandmother told me I deserved to have my miscarriage and told him to leave before I trapped him with a child, we had been married 4 years at that time. He went off on her and let her know she would not speak to or about his wife like that..now she’s telling everyone I brainwashed him into disliking her cause she isn’t in our family anymore and has no access to our double rainbow baby, I even watermark photos so if she gets sent them by someone she can’t pretend she took them🤣.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 1 year after me and my husband got married we started trying to conceive so far I have had no luck getting pregnant we have been together 7 years but I do have a stepdaughter. One year on Mother’s Day, my mother in law walks past me and says I would wish you a happy Mother’s Day but you’re not a mom. It kinda just broke my heart how she said it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I texted my MIL telling her exactly how I feel. I laid it all out. She read it and then texted her son my husband and said,you need to read what Devon texted me. Never addressed the issue. Haven’t spoken in a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Uhm so thankfully I don't have toxic in-laws. But something she said that I thought was funny was Quasimodo is her "hear me out" 😂.

#44 “You didn’t learn the things mothers teach their daughters.” My mom passed when I was 13.

#45 my ex mother in law is Thai. Her children are both half Thai half white. I was pregnant and married to her oldest son. she looked me straight in the eye and said "only full Thai babies are cute." I went to my room and cried.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Got my first tattoo and was told on Easter - “there’s a special place in hell for you” by my FIL.

#47 Well. To start, she asked my man once (in front of me) why he hugged me first when he got home.. I beg your finest pardon…

#48 I’ve had issues with my mil due to wedding planning, and I told her “I hope you can get out of the mindset that you’re losing your son but instead gaining and daughter.” And she said “yes, maybe, I’m trying.” Boy moms be crazy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Mad I called the cops on her son for ab**ing me in front of our kids after 5 years of ab**e. She is a CPS worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 She said I had to of already been pregnant by someone else because we got pregnant too fast. I had to do a dna test to prove it wasn’t true.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 That she hopes my wife and i both find good husbands one days. We are fully married, fully lesbian.

#52 My mother in law pinched my three month old on the bottom of his feet with her acrylic nails so hard because she wanted to hear what his cry sounded like and if it’s changed since he’s been born! Absolutely not immediately no contact!

#53 My mother in law said “have you thought about the gastric sleeve?” In the middle of a random conversation. 👀

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Told me I can’t get tattoos cause I represent her son HUH.

#55 Had the nerve to say that our first daughter “wasn’t really her granddaughter, because Im not her daughter, and her daughter didn’t give birth to her” nevermind that your son MADE HER!

#56 “She’s pregnant not just fat” to the waiter when I ordered a second bowl of soup at Olive Garden when it was all I could keep down,

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 “People cheat, that’s normal. You just have to get with it. You’re toxic for how you’re reacting to it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 My ex’s mom said “I’m so glad you aren’t dark, and you have light hair, I was a bit worried when he mentioned you’re Mexican”…. 😐

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 She told my 3 year old daughter, "you don't deserve to call me grandma" and she called her a spoiled brat. We have been no contact with her for almost 4 years 😃.

#60 My mother in law looked me in the eyes at dinner and said “I hope you never have sons because all they do is marry horrible women who take them from you”.

#61 My ex boyfriend’s mom said: “one time my hair fell out so much… it was even thinner than YOURS” 😂.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Oop, that I ‘intimidated’ her while I was postpartum and had severe depression. 😩😂

#63 We recently moved and we asked my mother in law if she could teach me how to make this one dish (it was an invitation to come see the new place), and she asked me if we even had a a stove or a kitchen . I told her no and that we also didn’t have a bathroom 😂.

#64 I called my mother in law to vent about something that happened (after me doing her hair for free at the family discount always) she said “you forget that i’m not actually your mom” since then, she pays full.

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 My mother in law was late to our wedding when I specifically told her to be early because of pictures. Our wedding ended up running late and we weren’t able to get the pictures we wanted all because ‘I’m so sorry I had to clean my house before I left’ 😣.

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Our kitten we were adopting ended up passing away on our way to pick him up, mother in law says “oh good, take it as a blessing”.

#67 My ex mother in law still had a huge picture frame of my ex husband and his ex girlfriend on her living room wall. 2 years into our marriage we travel overseas to see her just to talk into this massive picture frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 My ex mother in law told me (in the middle of IVF) that this was all my fault and if i could just lose 15 pounds i would be able to get pregnant naturally 🥲🥲.

#69 My ex boyfriends mom told him I looked like I was pregnant in my prom photos. Now that I’m 25 I look at them and I’m absolutely so confused.

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 That I didn’t care about MY husband’s comfort because WE didn’t want to buy the same pillows as them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 The time she tried to tell me I wasn’t allowed to get an induction OR AN EPIDURAL bc her family doesn’t believe in that. 🤣 (I was induced and loved my epidural btw 🤭).

#72 My MIL messaged me on Mother’s Day this year telling me that my daughter is brain damaged because of my stupidity for not getting a c-section in time and that I’m paying for it and so is her son 🥰.

#73 I was in active labor my man had called her to update her about me and she realized I had my mom and sister in the room and started arguing w my man why they got to be there and not her 🫠 mind you she treated me poorly when I was pregnant and at one point told me I was taking her son away from her and she ended up uninvited to my gender reveal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 My bf had prearranged a birthday party for me weeks in advance. She randomly decided to move the same exact day, and then chastised him for not helping her on that day because “I will have other birthdays”. Then, when we got back from our engagement, the first thing she said to me was “The best thing that happened this year is my granddaughter being born”… not like… giving an ounce of attention to the fact we got engaged.

#75 My ex boyfriend’s mom found out he cheated on me, and she sent me a text saying “he probably wouldn’t have done that if he really loved you.” This is one of the more mild incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 When I miscarried our first baby, she said that we weren’t the only ones in the family struggling to get pregnant. Then listed off all the people that she thought were struggling 🫠.

#77 I COULD WRITE A BOOK!!!!! We are all on good terms now but during my wedding/ pregnancy- A NIGHTMARE. During the wedding we had a MAX CAPACITY of 300 on the building so we told people “no kids”. My husbands family freaked and basically told him I needed to uninvite my family & friends because the wedding was not about us- it was for the family. 🫠😂

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 “Are you pregnant again?” I was freshly postpartum 🙃.

#79 “So do you have mommy issues or daddy issues?” 💀💀 I was shook.

#80 We told her about the little airbnb my husband and I were booking for our honeymoon because we had been saving up and she seemed super interested then a few days later I get a call from her and she verbatim started the convo with “well aren’t you a spoiled little brat - I booked it for you. You’re such a spoiled brat.” I have soooo many more things like this.

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 I’ve just been diagnosed with lupus, and when I told her I couldn’t be out in the sun/heat for a prolonged amount of time, she told me “you’re just not used to Florida heat”… ummm 🤔 no that’s not it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 My parents got divorced. Then they both married other people and both got divorced again. My MIL look at my husband and I and said “well if you guys ever get divorced at least you know it’ll be Madi’s fault” 😐.

#83 When I met them it was at his birthday dinner with friends… my MIL invited his ex Gf. Loooooooool. When we were first pregnant i told her what we were going to name our baby girl she said, “well I don’t like that name”. I told her it’s a good thing she doesn’t have to. When we were trying to find a house to rent she was listing off things we should/shouldn’t get but when I said I don’t think we should do she told me, “well when it’s your money you can decide.” (It was her sons- not hers either lol)… also my father in law told me my thighs are so big and when my husband told him he was in love with me he thought to himself “I never thought he would be in love with a fat girl”. I was pregnant at the time.