One afternoon after school can be enough to witness something so unhinged that you end up telling the story for years. And judging by these responses, plenty of people had experiences that still live rent-free in their heads.

Every family has its own rules, routines, and quirks, and as kids, going to a friend's house after school was an adventure in itself. That's when you realize that not every family is like yours, and that "normal" is a very flexible concept.

#1 My buddy's mom had an entire room dedicated to her cat. Custom shelves, a little TV playing bird videos on loop, and a framed oil painting of the cat above the fireplace. The cat was sitting in the kitchen ignoring all of it.

RELATED:

#2 One time I went to a friend’s house after school and their entire family was arguing loudly about something completely random like which TV show to watch. It escalated so fast that within minutes everyone was shouting across rooms while I was just sitting there on the couch pretending to be invisible.



It was one of those moments where you realize every household has its own chaos and you just happened to walk into it at the wrong time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 My friend had a younger brother. Younger Brother was socially awkward. He would always come to try and hangout with us whenever I would go over to her house.



One afternoon I went over and Younger Brother was cleaning his fish tank. He was really proud of his fish, even though they were only goldfish. He had all of them in a huge jug on the front step while he was working inside. Younger Brother spent a few minutes showing them off to me before heading back inside.



My friend was cleaning the windows outside. Friend had had enough of Younger Brother trying to bother her friends. She poured a hefty dose of Windex into the jug with the fish. She laughed as they all d**d one by one. Younger Brother's cries of "What did I do wrong?" were heartbreaking.



I never hung out with her again.

One reason unexpected moments at a friend’s house can feel so surprising is that children often grow up believing their own household is the standard version of family life. According to The Bump, kids naturally view their own routines, rules, and family dynamics as the baseline for what is considered normal because it is the only environment they experience every day. ADVERTISEMENT Without regular exposure to other households, children do not always recognize that things like parenting styles, family traditions, communication habits, or even unusual household rules can vary greatly from one home to another. This is why stepping into a friend’s house for the first time can sometimes feel like discovering an entirely different world. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I went to a friends house who lived in a tiny, rundown trailer. Her room didn’t have a door on it. We were hanging out and chatting for a while until her phone rang, and she said she needed to pick up her dad. Turns out he would spend every day at the bar down the street getting blasted, and eventually the bar owner would call her to come get him. We were 13 at the time, and she hopped in his truck and drove it to the bar. After he was home she told us that we had to be extremely quiet because he didn’t like noise, and it immediately became this terrible, scared, oppressive hangout where we were just praying her dad wouldn’t wake up.



I had her over to my house a few times after that, but I never felt comfortable going back to hers. She’s out of that situation now and seems to have made something of herself, I’m proud of her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Her mum and dad would constantly berate her for being "untidy". Her small bedroom was a mess, they'd insist. I never understood why they constantly bore down on her because her room really wasn't that messy. She didn't have enough things to be messy. This was throughout her childhood.



Well one day we were in our early/mid teens. her dad flew into a rage and threw a pair of hair straighteners at her because her room was messy.



I understood then it was never about the mess. It was about dysregulated adults who couldn't process their emotions so felt the need to take it out on their kid.



They ruined her life.

#6 My friend and I went to his house after school and his mom was boiling his toothbrush. It was melted and warped. When he asked why she was doing that, she just said she'd tell him when he was older. I never got to hear what the reason was.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Those experiences of seeing different households can play an important role in how children understand the world around them. Happy Families explains that visiting other people’s homes helps expand a child’s understanding of family life by exposing them to different routines, boundaries, and ways of interacting. These encounters allow children to compare their own experiences with those of others, helping them develop flexibility, empathy, and a greater awareness that there is no single way a family should function. For some children, seeing another household’s dynamics can even provide a valuable point of comparison, making it easier to recognize that certain behaviors or environments are not the only way life can be.

#7 5th grade went to my friend, Amber’s, house after school. Everything was normal for a while. Then her step dad came home. He walked into the room and she seemed uncomfortable. He asked her, “where’s my hug” she visibly grimaced as she slunk over and gave him a hug. That’s all it was - but this guy creeped me out so bad I asked to call my mom to pick me up.



Found out later it was what it seemed like.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Parents that eat dinner together, talk without screaming, and do things with their kids. Wild s**t to me at the time.

#9 My friend's dad had a whole room dedicated to taxidermy birds.. like hundreds of them just staring at you from every shelf and corner. still gives me nightmares tbh.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also no surprise that many unusual childhood moments remain memorable long after they happen. According to Mindbend, embarrassing or strange experiences tend to stick because the brain gives extra attention to events connected to strong emotions, especially feelings like embarrassment, anxiety, or social discomfort. The brain often stores them as important learning experiences that can influence future behavior. ADVERTISEMENT Childhood can make these memories even more powerful because fitting in, being accepted, and understanding social expectations are such important parts of growing up. A strange afternoon at a friend’s house may seem insignificant in the moment, but the emotional impact can turn it into a story remembered for years.

#10 My friends stepdad tearing her room apart because apparently they found a pair of (cute) panties they didn’t buy for her. My question was, why was he snooping in her panty drawer anyways? Then why did her mom back him up? She told me they regularly went through her room, read her journal etc.





P.S they haaaated me lol .

#11 Walked into my friend’s house to see his Mom and Uncle having a full on fist fight in the kitchen because the DVR didn’t record WWE the night before and his Uncle (who had special needs) thought his sister didn’t record it out of spite. His Mom was throwing a punch as we walked in, looked at us, and then caught one to her face. My friend broke it up and told his Uncle he’d figure it out for him and then everyone just immediately calmed down and sat down in the living room like they weren’t just beating the s**t out of each other.



Apparently his uncle’s knee jerk reaction to disappointment was violence and his Mom and Uncle had always settled s**t by fist, even as kids. And his Mom being half the uncles size normally won.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Mid high school age, I knew her parents were strict but they were literally confining her to one room of the house.



- Couldn't keep her shoes/coats at the front door where the rest of her family kept theirs.



- Had to buy herself a mini fridge because she would get in trouble if she stored food in the fridge and her diabetic step dad ate it...



- Had to schedule her showers so no one would be home otherwise she used too much water no matter how short the shower.



-Was the maid of the entire house even though she could barely leave her room without getting in some kind of "trouble"



It was truly f****d, they treated her like a live in maid that they never paid. Just as a comparison, her older brother got drunk and crashed his car resulting in a DUI. The car was totaled. They still went and got him a new one. If her grandma wasn't getting rid of a car at the right time she would have had to buy one herself. I resent her parents more than she does 😅.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lasting impression of those visits is also connected to how quickly we form opinions about unfamiliar environments. Lady Marielle explains that people often make rapid judgments about a place based on the details they notice when they first enter it, using those cues to form ideas about comfort, personality, and lifestyle. A person’s home can reveal small hints about their routines, relationships, and the way they live, which is why walking into someone else’s space can immediately create a strong impression. Whether that impression comes from an unusual decoration, a surprising family habit, or a completely different household atmosphere, those first moments shape how we remember the experience and the people connected to it.

#13 My classmate in Surrey. lived in a dismal broken family home with a drunk mum and two criminally minded elder brothers. In the garage was a stolen Porsche.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Not as bad as some of the other stuff here - but my friends house was a DUMP. Like insanely messy and stuff stuck to the carpets etc.



I was eating a bag of crisps - dropped one and looked down to pick it up; the problem was I couldn't tell if that was my crisp or if that was already there.



Decided to bin it and nope the f**k out of there.



Another friend was insanely disrespectful to him mum - it was crazy. Proper shouting at her all the time, and I'm like "man If I talked to my mum like that, she'd whoop my a*s".

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Went over to buddies house in a the dense suburbs which was at the top of a hill (about 1 mile of road to the bottom) and when i arrived his dad was drunk and partying with his friends with Metallica cranked so loud i could hear it a block away on the way there. Iwas surprised neighbours never complained. Shortly after I arrived, they took a truck tire, set it on fire and rolled it down the hill. Never hit any cars miraculously but did look like it smoked the side of a house near the bottom. Cops never came by!?

Looking back, it's funny how a single afternoon at a friend's house could completely reshape your idea of what counted as "normal". What seemed shocking at the time often became a hilarious story to tell years later, while some moments remain just as baffling no matter how much time has passed. Still, one certain thing is that every family has its own unique way of doing things. ADVERTISEMENT I don't think every unusual habit or chaotic household is necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes, what looks completely unhinged from the outside is just another family's everyday routine. Still, these unforgettable stories are a reminder that you never really know what you'll find when you walk through someone else's front door, and that's exactly what makes reading them so entertaining. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 First her dog is licking herself and her mom goes "wish i could do that"



Then later I'm in her room and she opens her closet and the whole floor is used period products. Piled up in a mountain there were so many. Then her mom comes in and sees it and starts screaming at her



Meanwhile her mom worked as a housekeeper but of course their place was always a mess. Her mom left those tall beer cans in their garage floor so much that she didn't park the car in there anymore. You could wade through them it seemed.



They taught me how to make authentic tortillas tho. And how to use false lashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Went to a buddys house after school in like 5th grade and his mom was just casually butchering a deer in the garage. From ohio so hunting is normal but as a kid seeing it up close was a lot. Did not eat dinner that night.

#18 One buddy lived in the apartment across the way and we would usually hang after school since usually nobody would be home at my place. One time I stayed for dinner and when his mom was done cooking he told her he didn't want what she made and to make something else. She (rightfully) told him this is what was for dinner and he threw his plate and called her a f*****g b***h. She just stood there and took it while he berated her for about five minutes, and when he was done she ordered pizza. I didn't stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chances are, you've had a moment where you walked into a friend's house and witnessed something that left you completely speechless, or perhaps your own family had a tradition that seemed perfectly ordinary until someone else pointed out how unusual it was. If any memories came flooding back while reading these stories, we'd love to hear them. Share your own unforgettable after-school experiences in the comments!

#19 When I was in elementary I went to my friends house after school to play. They had no electricity. No furniture nothing real. Just a dining table with two chairs. Now that I think of it my friend’s parents were hardcore d***s a*****s. Friend just stop coming to school so I went over to his pad and it was all boarded up ):.

#20 I had never been to his house before and when I got there I met his mom and “dad”. I figured everything was normal but my friend got really silent and said maybe I should head home early cause he was feeling sick. It turns out his mom was cheating on his dad and that man I met was someone my friend didn’t even know.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I was friends with a kid in middle school whose younger brother was a *Doogie Hauser* type of prodigy. We were 12, his brother was 10. In and of itself that isn't completely unhinged. But it was unique, if not peculiar.



Here's this 10 year old kid, doing all the social things 10 years do; telling dumb jokes (and laughing at his brothers dumb jokes), telling stories about how he beat his friend in a bicycle race, and making convo about is favorite TV shows. It was almost surreal that him and his brother would go back & forth with creative insults, like any other 2 brothers. Heres this 10 year old kid, laughing with a high-pitched laugh, the way kids laugh before their voice changes. Meanwhile, he's got a 2nd year Calculus book open on the kitchen table.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I had a bestie whose dad was always laying on the kitchen floor in his boxers and a wife beater when you'd come over. He said it was cooler down there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I didn't necessarily see it, but his mom's brother was going at it with some woman upstairs and they were being so obnoxiously loud. f*****g bed can be heard creaking and everything. i just wanted to play some DMC in peace.

#24 One of my good friends in highschool had 2 little brothers, we got to his house after school before the other two made it in. We made some hot chocolate on the stove and headed off to his room. We heard the middle brother get home and start rummaging around in the kitchen. Our afternoon's peace was shattered by the first blood curdling scream of the day. Billy had used the still hot burner on the stove to climb up the cabinets. We came running out to see what he was screaming about and saw his hand in pretty bad shape. Well defined concentric rings burned into his hand. We called his mom and let her know that she was needed. While we were talking to Mom, the youngest brother comes home and gets all the rundown of all the excitement. Right about the time that my buddies mom walked into the house, we heard the second blood curdling scream for the day. Joey has discovered that one of his pet hamsters had eaten the head off the other one. It wasn't pretty at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Okay, not seen but heard. Went over to my strange homies house one arvo when I was like 16. Super normal house, normal vibes. Homie was set up on a ps3 car seat racing sim thing and I was just watching. His mum comes out and introduces herself, asks if we want any food or anything. Nah, we're cool. She heads off into the room and five minutes later I hear the sounds of her screaming and crying like she's being m******d, and like deep guttural sobbing noises. I snap my head towards my homie and he has this "pretending not to hear it" face while playing his game. So while wide-eyed and freaked out, I just ignore it too. After a few mins it stops, and maybe 10 mins later she strolls out of the room casual as "You sure you're not hungry, boys?... Alrighty" Then goes about her business. Was the WEIRDEST f*****g thing, man. I still think about it sometimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Their parents were a*****e and it spilled over into their

kids being a*****e as well. Sometimes I’d go over and didn’t know if the dad was going to come home and start yelling and hitting them or if they were going to start yelling at each other (sometimes their parents just wouldn’t come home) and then they would beat the s**t out of each other. Lots of holes in the dry wall etc.

#27 I drove my girlfriend home after school. This was a first, her parents didn't usually like her to ride home with me if they weren't going to be home, but we swore we wouldn't go into the house together. I was just going to drop her off. We pull into the driveway, talking about upcoming prom, when she screams and buries her face in my arm.



Since it was a beautiful spring day, unseasonably warm, her mom had left their Husky on the porch. But, she left it on the leash in case it got loose, so it couldn't run off. It was still young, barely a year old I think. It had jumped over the railing, the leash had got caught on the porch swing, and it hung itself.



While my girlfriend sobbed in the car, I lifted it up and unhooked the collar. I carried it to the far end of the porch and laid it beneath a tarp. I took her inside and sat on the couch with her while she cried. When her mom got home she wasn't happy that I was inside the house, until we told her why.



I took her to the body, but didn't have the heart to tell her about the claw marks that had been dug into the ground beneath the leash still dangling from the porch. I scratched them out with my shoe before she could make the connection that it had been hanging there for a good while before it d**d.



As a dog lover, that was a tough day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I went to my friend's house when we were probably 11 and her LITTLE SISTER was telling their parents to shut up and dropping F b***s. I wasn't even allowed to say the word 's***s' at home and I was shook lol.

#29 I always used the back door to call on my friend, and the toilet window just happened to back out onto the patio area where I was waiting. This was the end of Spring so it was warm and all the windows were openHis dad was taking an almighty s**t complete with blow outs, fart noises and grunts.



Somehow he hears me outside over the noise he is making and shouted ”Craig, Dan is here for ya".