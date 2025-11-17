Toxic GF Refuses To Block Bestie Whom She Cheated With, BF Gives Ultimatum To Choose Between Them

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
It’s funny how some entitled humans never realize the value of the people that they have in life, and when they do, it’s already too late. After all, they can’t do anything once the ship has already sailed away from the shore, can they?
Just look at this couple, for instance. The guy forgave his cheater girlfriend on one condition that she block her affair partner. She did it in front of him, but then he found out that she had unblocked him, not once, but twice! Scroll down to find out all the drama that followed…
With his new girlfriend, there was no drama, and he was glad that he had finally found someone who genuinely cared for him
Today’s story is about betrayal and how the original poster (OP) overcomes it. When his college started after summer break, OP’s girlfriend started making weird accusations that he had changed. Eventually, he found out why, as she confessed that she had cheated on him with her best friend for three months, and then came begging for forgiveness.
She kept bombarding him with calls, and when he finally picked up, she cried profusely and refused to stop. In fact, she even tried to manipulate him by refusing to eat anything until he had to convince her to. The next day, she also forced him to meet her and kept asking him to forgive her. He relented and agreed, but gave her an ultimatum to choose between him and her best friend.
She chose him, so he asked her to block her affair partner, which she did. Things moved on with the couple, and the guy finally started trusting his girlfriend again. However, much to his disappointment, he saw a text from her best friend, and he confronted her. The whole sob story repeated where she blocked him, begged for forgiveness, and he relented.
As though this was not a learning lesson enough, she unblocked and started talking to her friend again, but OP finally put his foot down. Despite her begging, he didn’t forgive her after that and broke up. A year later, he gave an update that ending things with her was very liberating. In fact, he found another girlfriend, who truly cared for him, and he was in a much better place.
Young man wearing glasses and smiling outdoors, illustrating a toxic GF refusing to block bestie in a relationship conflict.
Experts warn that infidelity can have devastating short-term and long-term effects on the person who is cheated on. In fact, they have even coined a term for it, Post-Infidelity Stress Disorder, and they claim that it can have the same impact as PTSD. It’s truly annoying that victims like the poster literally do nothing wrong, yet they are the ones who end up suffering so much.
Data also shows that someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have already done so in the past. Also, the fact that she unblocked her best friend twice raised people’s suspicions. They pointed out that she may have feelings for this guy and could cheat on the poster again. Many people blatantly said that OP was a fool to give his girlfriend another chance.
However, research suggests that it is one of the most difficult relationship decisions that a person can ever make. We can just sit and judge him all we want, but the truth is that we don’t really know what he went through already when he forgave her. Besides, better late than never, as he realized how toxic it was just being with her.
Netizens were delighted by the update that he finally found a loving and caring girlfriend. When he mentioned the last-slice-of-pizza fight, folks humorously commented that he should always let her have it.
Well, I am definitely glad that he got the joyful ending that he truly deserved. What about you? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!
Folks online expressed their happiness at the poster’s update, as his story had a perfectly joyful ending
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a toxic girlfriend refusing to block bestie after cheating, boyfriend issues ultimatum.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing missing intense feelings from youth but not the associated drama in life.
Screenshot of a social media comment discussing why toxic girlfriend refuses to block bestie after cheating, boyfriend's ultimatum.
Comment about toxic GF refusing to block bestie she cheated with, creating trust issues in relationship.
Text conversation showing a person asking for advice about a toxic girlfriend refusing to block a best friend.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment about relationship issues involving a toxic girlfriend and a boyfriend’s ultimatum.
Comment discussing a toxic girlfriend refusing to block bestie she cheated with, highlighting a boyfriend’s ultimatum to choose.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship issues, highlighting a toxic girlfriend and boyfriend’s ultimatum.
Comment about toxic girlfriend refusing to block bestie after cheating while boyfriend issues ultimatum to choose.
Text post about a toxic girlfriend refusing to block bestie she cheated with, boyfriend issues ultimatum to choose between them.
Comment discussing trust issues in a toxic relationship where the girlfriend refuses to block the bestie she cheated with.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a toxic GF refusing to block a bestie after cheating, causing relationship conflict.
Comment saying forgotten how crazy relationships were in early 20s, discussing toxic GF refusing to block bestie.
Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!
Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
20
2