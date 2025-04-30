“Work smarter, not harder” is a motto many people live by when doing their job. Reminding them to look for the most optimal solution instead of spending hours doing something unnecessary, it is definitely something worth keeping in mind.

But when looking for ways to be smart at work, some people might turn to rather unethical means. Though, they, too, often fall into the category of “working smarter, not harder.”

Members of the ‘Antiwork’ subreddit have recently discussed all sorts of unethical work hacks, after one netizen started a discussion about it. And let me tell you, they were quite ingenious! So, if you’re curious to browse what their hacks entailed, scroll just a little down to find them on the list below and marvel at people’s creative problem-solving.

#1

Person wearing smartwatch typing on a keyboard at a desk, focusing on submitting SEO deliverables efficiently. Schedule emails to send just after EOD. Even if you're done early. Appear busy, not idle

CmdrKrz , Austin Distel / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Woman typing on a tablet at a desk, focusing on work related to SEO deliverables in a cozy, blurred background setting. Reply with “Let me circle back Monday” on a Friday at 4:59 pm. Technically, you didn’t lie.

    CmdrKrz , Getty Images / Unspalsh (not the actual photo) Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only way you will find me at my desk at 4.59pm on a Friday is if I have died of a heart attack

    #3

    Laptop showing a virtual meeting with multiple participants, next to a tablet, speaker, smartwatch, and phone on a wooden desk. Always appear “in a meeting.” Especially when you're not. Especially when you're cleaning your kitchen.

    CmdrKrz , Gabriel Benois / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Close-up of a January calendar page, highlighting dates and days of the week, symbolizing planning SEO deliverables. Block "brand narrative alignment" in your calendar. Use it to doomscroll through LinkedIn, dismantling the meaning of work.

    CmdrKrz , Behnam Norouzi / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Person using a laptop showing a presentation slide on zero-waste lifestyle and wasteful living with SEO deliverables concept. Create slides with poetic opacity. Annotate graphs as “The Lacanian Funnel” and “Engagement as Simulacrum.” Conclude with: "The data speaks for itself."

    CmdrKrz , fauxels / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Businessman in a suit adjusting jacket, representing professionalism in submitting SEO deliverables and work hacks. Invent a perpetual stakeholder named “Mr. K” who has concerns about everything. He doesn’t approve. He doesn’t offer feedback. Mr. K offers parables.

    CmdrKrz , Hunters Race / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    A person typing on a laptop keyboard, illustrating SEO deliverables creation in a focused work environment. Dismiss your own old strategy as “legacy thinking.” Disagree with it vehemently.

    CmdrKrz , Szabo Viktor / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Hands typing on a wireless keyboard at a desk with a mouse and computer, illustrating SEO deliverables in progress. Forward the same email thread back to the client with a new subject line. Call it an "upgrade."

    CmdrKrz , Alex Diaz / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Hand holding a smartphone displaying ChatGPT interface, related to submit SEO deliverables and work hacks. Chain ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude into a recursive feedback loop. Wait until one of them breaks.

    CmdrKrz , Solen Feyissa / Unsplash (not the qactual photo) Report

    #10

    Man stamping papers at desk while reviewing documents, illustrating creative ways to submit SEO deliverables. Refer to low-performing pages as “ontologically hollow.” It’s not a bug, it’s a rupture in the symbolic order.

    CmdrKrz , Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Person typing on an HP laptop with Google search page open, illustrating SEO deliverables and work hacks concept. Rename your Google Sheet tabs to “do_not_touch” and “client_facing.” They are identical.

    CmdrKrz , Benjamin Dada / UNsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #12

    Person typing on a laptop at a wooden table with coffee and smartphones, focusing on SEO deliverables and work hacks. Send automated weekly reports even if the data hasn’t been updated in months. No one notices.

    CmdrKrz , Parker Byrd / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    Close-up of a laptop screen showing Slack workspace open, illustrating submit SEO deliverables in a remote work setting. Send yourself a Slack reminder every morning that says "Check insights." Play Wordle instead. Get praised for being "proactive with data."

    CmdrKrz , Stephen Phillips / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks for reminding me re Wordle. Just did today's; the answer was "idler". Very appropriate

    #14

    Laptop screen showing a virtual meeting with multiple participants and a cup of coffee nearby, illustrating online work hacks. Clone yourself in Midjourney. Use the image in Zoom calls. Mute yourself. Nod solemnly. If asked to speak, type you'd “rather not to.”

    CmdrKrz , Compare Fibre / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Young woman with glasses working on laptop, illustrating creative ways to submit SEO deliverables as riddles. “When you look annoyed all the time, people think you’re busy”

    - George Costanza.

    Dankecheers , Mushaboom Studio / Unspalsh (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Close-up of a spreadsheet with numerical data representing SEO deliverables in an unconventional work hack context. I have Excel sheets labeled do_not_touch and at least once a quarter I get asked by a coworker why it asks for a password and won't let them make any changes 🙃.

    LadySmuag , Mika Baumeister / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Person writing notes on a calendar while working on a laptop, illustrating submitting SEO deliverables work hacks. Block recurring 4-hour "Cognitive Resonance Cycles" in your public calendar. Use the time to perfect your sourdough starter. Explain it's crucial for "cross-functional ideation alignment."

    Sleippnir , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Young woman working on laptop and reviewing documents at desk, focusing on SEO deliverables and work hacks. Submit SEO deliverables as riddles. If they can solve them, they deserve to rank.

    CmdrKrz , Oleg Ivanov / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    Colorful sticky notes pinned on a board representing creative and unusual SEO deliverables as riddles in a work setting. Create two Notion boards — one for show, one for go. The second is just a sticky note that says "vibes."

    CmdrKrz , Patrick Perkins / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Person using tablet with keyboard and smartphone, holding stylus, working on digital SEO deliverables at a desk. Invent a fake competitor brand named "Larynx." Echo everything they do. Nobody will admit they’ve never heard of them.

    CmdrKrz , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    Man working on laptop covered with stickers, focused on submitting SEO deliverables in a creative office setting. Pitch a “content moat” strategy based on a blog post from 2017. It has no traffic. It FEELS authoritative.

    CmdrKrz , Headway / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    Person typing on a laptop, focused on submitting SEO deliverables using unconventional and unethical work hacks. End all comms with lyrics from obscure post-punk bands. Bonus points if you still get replies.

    CmdrKrz , George Dagerotip / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Person analyzing SEO deliverables on a laptop showing website traffic and data charts in a bright workspace. Replace your analytics dashboard with an Absurdist painting and a caption that reads “Q5.” When questioned, say it’s a new form of data-driven storytelling. Say nothing else.

    CmdrKrz , Campaign Creators / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    Person working on laptop with phone, notebook, and drink nearby representing SEO deliverables and creative work hacks. Submit your next report in hieroglyphics, not because you want to be edgy or mysterious or even original, but because you understand, deeply and intuitively, that true insight cannot be flattened into bullet points or trapped in bar charts, that "content" must be felt as much as it is read, that the symbols etched by ancient scribes carry more semantic weight than anything you could write in DM Sans 12, and when the client asks why they can’t understand any of this, you simply lean forward, fold your hands, and say, “The cake is a lie.”

    CmdrKrz , Carter Hightower / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #25

    Two office workers discussing SEO deliverables, surrounded by charts, papers, and a calculator in a bright workspace. Blame the Jellyfish. The one in charge of approvals.

    CmdrKrz , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Person using a laptop computer reviewing SEO deliverables and website management tools on screen in an office setting. Better: schedule emails for within the workday because you should never set the expectation of working outside of regular hours.

    newnamesameface , Sigmund / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    bang bosses wife, get her to divorce him, she‘ll win the company in the legal fight, marry her, be boss .

    utopianlasercat Report

    #28

    Modern workspace with Apple desktop and laptop displaying SEO deliverables being prepared in a bright home office setting. Enable stealth mode on your MacBook for work and use Jiggler.

    SeventyBears , Domenico Loia / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #29

    Person typing on a laptop keyboard at a wooden desk, focusing on submitting SEO deliverables in a creative way. Reply to any request under $500 with, "Per the Q2 mandate, please submit this via the Asynchronous Value Request Portal for impact assessment." The portal is a hyperlink that leads back to the company's homepage.

    Sleippnir , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #30

    Two women in a modern office setting discussing SEO deliverables with laptop and plants in the background. When asked about project risks, solemnly state, "The primary blocker remains the heat death of the universe, but we're tracking mitigation strategies." Log this in Jira under "Long-Term Impediments."

    Sleippnir , Mimi Thian / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    Laptop displaying Gmail loading screen, illustrating a creative approach to submit SEO deliverables as riddles in work hacks. Configure your email signature to randomly append one of three phrases: "Sent from my Ouija board," "Dictated but not read, possibly by a badger," or "This message will self-detonate upon comprehension." Feign ignorace if questioned.

    Sleippnir , Solen Feyissa / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    Write your annual self-review entirely in haiku. Quantify achievements using phases of the moon. Give yourself a performance rating of "Existentially Aligned."

    Sleippnir Report

    #33

    Schedule bi-weekly 1-on-1s titled "Synergy Synchronization" with people you've never met from different departments. Spend the entire time asking them to explain what their department does. Take no notes. Declare each meeting a "resounding success" in the calendar invite afterwards.

    Sleippnir Report

    #34

    Steal.everything.you.can...this only works if your office has a pantry & a supply closet. I haven't bought k cups, disinfectant wipes or various snacks in months...

    After all, they are stealing 40 hours of your life away every single week.

    dmc2022_ Report

    #35

    If you feel like a nap, go into the stationary room, scatter around a bunch of pens and fall asleep with your feet right next to the door (this only works if the door opens inwards).

    If anyone opens the door it will slam into your feet, which will wake you up and you can pretend you're picking up the pens which accidentally spilled over the floor.

    fddfgs Report

    #36

    Mine is less a hack than a chaos creation timebomb: never name google sheets. Everything is "Untitled Spreadsheet". Make a new spreadsheet for any temporary work you might do throughout every day. (Ensure you have a system for noting down the correct links of the sheets you may need to go to in a separate system).

    travistravis Report

    #37

    When I was in the military, I always always walked around with a clipboard. I had a terrible expression on my face, and once in a while, I looked at the clipboard and frown and shake my head. People very weirdly ever bothered me.

    OkAdministration7456 Report

    #38

    At my old job, if I needed to pass the time, I would pick up a notebook, folder and pen and just go for a walk around the building. As long as I held those items, moved at a reasonable pace, looked ahead, and walked in a big enough circle, it would look like I had someplace to be.

    BlakLite_15 Report

    #39

    One strategy I’ve been dabbling with for “on camera” remote meetings…

    1.⁠multi colored strobe light in the background
    2.⁠sport a fluorescent safety vest
    3.⁠hardhat barely secured to head appendage
    4.⁠clipboard visibly in hand
    5.⁠smoke alarm slowly chirping
    6.⁠accidentally leave mic on
    7.⁠occasionally mumble the word “check”
    8.⁠slowly gaze upon the ceiling with a squint
    9.⁠offer a self assured “mmhmm” sound
    10.⁠safety check complete
    12.⁠record outcomes/update “No one injured since (date)”poster
    13.⁠injured while realizing you skipped step #11

    Profit.

    P.S. I tried getting it to skip 11 (it kept autocorrecting).

    JohnSolo22 Report

    #40

    Absolutely never create a teams meeting where you’re the only attendee two or three times a week and then sit on the call by yourself while sipping coffee or pooping.

    tombeard357 Report

    #41

    During virtual presentations, randomly share your screen displaying only a highly pixelated image of a fax machine. Announce, "Just syncing the paradigm shifts," then immediately stop sharing. Offer no explanation.

    Sleippnir Report

    #42

    Answer any question about deadlines with, "We're operating on Kairos time, not Chronos, to fully harness emergent potential." Add the project status is "Percolating."

    Sleippnir Report

    #43

    Repurpose your oldest slide deck by changing the title slide font to Papyrus and adding "(Retro Remix)" to the name. Present it as "vintage foundational strategy" relevant to current challenges.

    Sleippnir Report

    #44

    Start a shared document titled "Cross-Pollination Ledger." Add only one entry: "Idea: synergy?" Tag ten people. Set permissions to "Comment Only." Turn off notifications for the document.

    Sleippnir Report

    #45

    Submit all purchase requests via messages tied to carrier pigeons dispatched from the roof (real or metaphorical). If questioned by finance, claim it's a pilot program for "analog data integrity and avian logistics."

    Sleippnir Report

    #46

    Create meeting agendas consisting solely of nested philosophical questions (e.g., "Item 1: If synergy occurs in a forest and no one is aligned, does it make an impact? Item 1a: What is impact?"). Refuse to discuss concrete tasks, insisting you must first "frame the metaphysical parameters."

    Sleippnir Report

    #47

    > End all comms with lyrics from obscure post-punk bands. Bonus points if you still get replies.

    "Yeah, you're right, Boss. The summary of the last meeting was x, y, z, and the rest.. (sigh) well, in the end, it doesn't even matter".

    Jun1p3rs Report

    #48

    I did recommend one of my colleagues submit a presentation in Wingdings once. .

    rizu-kun Report

    #49

    I set my teams to away all day every day, my notifications come on my phone so I answer important people, but means I can be doing whatever I want when WFH.

    Mcbride491 Report

    #50

    My friend and I went out for a longer lunch. Scheduled a "Steakholder alignment" meeting for us.

    jZma Report

    #51

    >Dismiss your own old strategy as “legacy thinking.” Disagree with it vehemently.

    I do this all the time and it's so much fun. Sometimes I am very open that I am basically arguing wuth myself from the past, sometimes I talk about "them", about "others who claim that such and so". While it's really just what I argued myself some time ago.

    Attygalle Report

    #52

    If you want to get your buddy the day off do not call in a bomb threat. 


    I know someone who did that. They have a record now.

    summonsays Report

    #53

    Spend an entire day writing a list of unethical work hacks.

    jmegaru Report

    #54

    Do key bumps in the bar bathroom across the street from the office and wash it down with one beer and two shots of whiskey at 9:45 a.m. like Dennis Weaver in an After School Special about a middle aged suburban man who gets hooked on dope and catches AIDS from hookers.

    Soggy-Isopod9681 Report

    #55

    Don’t be cabbage.

    radehart Report

