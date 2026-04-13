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You might not always agree with what your boss asks you to do, but it’s your job to say yes and follow orders. Even if there’s a more efficient way of doing things or your manager doesn’t have the best system in place, they might not be open to hearing your feedback.

But where do you draw the line? If your boss demands that you do something illegal, will you question their authority? When one man was pressured to cheat his clients out of money at work, he flat-out refused. And when his boss tried to have him fired, he decided to give his former manager a taste of his own medicine. Below, you’ll find the full story of pro-revenge that the employee shared on Reddit.

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This man was abruptly fired for refusing to follow his manager’s unethical instructions

Image credits: voronaman111 / Envato (not the actual photo)

So he decided to give his former boss a taste of his own medicine

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Image credits: sloomstudio / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: appsarecoolio

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Later, the author responded to several comments and provided more details about the situation

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Unfortunately, one in three workers say they have a toxic boss

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The easiest way to get through the workday is usually by simply doing what you’re told. Questioning authority and actively trying to improve things might require a lot of energy, and quite frankly, you’re probably not getting paid enough to care so much. So most workers just go through the motions, doing what is necessary to collect a paycheck and not get fired.

Unfortunately, however, many workers are stuck in positions where they have to report to a manager they can’t stand. In fact, research from Stagwell found that one in three workers has a toxic boss, and 53% admit that they’ve had nightmares about their employer.

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71% of workers say they have experienced anxiety over the weekends about returning to work on Monday, and 41% have even gone to therapy to help cope with having a toxic boss. Two-thirds also say they’ve heard that they’re “lucky to have a job in today’s economy,” while 68% say their boss justifies decisions by simply saying that they’re the boss.

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So what are employees to do when their bosses demand that they do something illegal? As difficult as it may be to say no to your boss, it’s important to consider the ramifications of what they’re asking you to do. Even if it wasn’t your idea, you could find yourself in serious legal trouble if you get caught.

Hall Payne Lawyers explains that workers are expected to follow “all reasonable and lawful directions from their employer.” So if you refuse to do something simply because you don’t want to, that might put your job in jeopardy.

Employees can never be required to do anything illegal at work, even if their boss instructs them to

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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However, if instructions from your boss conflict with local laws, are unreasonable, pose a risk to the health and safety of yourself or others, or are outside of the scope of your role, you are certainly allowed to refuse. It’s also important to note that employees are responsible for their own illegal conduct. So agreeing to break the law to save your job can definitely backfire.

Thankfully, in many countries, there are protections in place that will prevent an employee from being fired for refusing to break the law. In Australia, for example, the Fair Work Act guarantees that employees can’t be bullied or terminated for refusing to engage in unlawful activities while on the clock.

If you do find yourself in a toxic workplace, one of the best things you can do to protect yourself is document all of the red flags. The employee in this story saved his job by having evidence of his boss’s illegal activity. So just in case, The Law Firm of John P. Mahoney recommends collecting any relevant emails, memos, audio recordings, or footage that proves there was inappropriate behavior taking place.

It can also be helpful to keep a journal that documents every instance of hostile behavior you experience and work, as well as when it occurred. Take this information to someone you trust, ideally someone outside of your work organization, and don’t be scared to use it to take down a toxic boss.

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We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Were you impressed with this man’s revenge on his boss? Then, if you’d like to read another Bored Panda article discussing similar workplace drama, look no further than right here.

Readers applauded the man for his revenge, and many were thrilled about his promotion

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