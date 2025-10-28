ADVERTISEMENT

Andrius Burba is a photographer from Lithuania who loves both animals and photography. About ten years ago, he came across a funny picture of a cat sitting on a glass table, photographed from underneath, and it gave him an idea. That idea grew into his Underlook project, where he captures pets from below, showing their paws, bellies, and expressions in a way most of us never get to see.

What started with cats soon expanded to dogs, rabbits, and even horses. Burba’s photos are playful, surprising, and sometimes a little silly, but they also reveal the personality of each animal in a completely new way. From tiny kittens to massive horses, Underlook turns the ordinary into something magical.

