ADVERTISEMENT

Andrius Burba is a photographer from Lithuania who loves both animals and photography. About ten years ago, he came across a funny picture of a cat sitting on a glass table, photographed from underneath, and it gave him an idea. That idea grew into his Underlook project, where he captures pets from below, showing their paws, bellies, and expressions in a way most of us never get to see.

What started with cats soon expanded to dogs, rabbits, and even horses. Burba’s photos are playful, surprising, and sometimes a little silly, but they also reveal the personality of each animal in a completely new way. From tiny kittens to massive horses, Underlook turns the ordinary into something magical.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | buymeacoffee.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cute corgi dog captured from underlook perspective with paws raised and tongue out against black background

underlook_project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Burba started Underlook with cats, photographing them at an international cat show in Lithuania. “I was fascinated by their cute little paws which were impossible to resist to look at,” he wrote.
RELATED:
    #2

    Close-up underlook of a colorful lizard showing its detailed scales and quirky feet against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Underlook photo of a brown horse captured from below, showcasing a quirky and cute pet perspective against a dark background

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My question is, how did they get an horse on a glass table?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    After the success of Under-Cats, Burba decided to expand the project. Dogs were next, and as he pointed out, “Cats were adorable, but dogs are more playful. Dogs are more obedient, which helps us to create more interesting photos.” For Under-Dogs, he even designed a special glass table to accommodate larger breeds.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Two quirky and cute pets photographed from an underlook perspective, showing their paws and bellies against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Gray kitten from underlook perspective, showing its paws spread out against a black background in a quirky pet photo.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One of Burba’s most ambitious undertakings was photographing horses from underneath. “I knew that all I needed is to get a 600 kg horse on a glass, dig 3 meters into the ground, put my camera under a big glass and take a shot". The project required a team of over 40 people, special rubber horseshoes to protect the glass, and two months of careful planning.
    #6

    Cat viewed from underlook perspective with paws and tail visible against a black background showing quirky pet details.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Ginger cat captured from an underlook perspective showing its paws and belly against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Today, Underlook continues to grow. Burba has shared his work in books and online, and he is planning to create his own studio where he can explore and release new ideas freely. In one of his posts on Bored Panda, he hinted at maybe photographing tigers in the future. But no matter the species, the goal remains the same: to surprise viewers and show animals from a perspective they’ve never seen before.
    #8

    Two quirky and cute pets, geckos, shown from an underlook perspective against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Curly brown dog seen from below with paws and tail visible against a black background in underlook pet perspective.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Close-up underlook of a brown horse mid-jump with one leg raised against a dark background showing quirky pet perspective.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Horse captured from an underlook perspective, showcasing its hooves and flowing mane against a dark background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Black horse captured from underlook perspective, showcasing quirky and cute pet angle against a dark background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Small fluffy dog captured from an underlook perspective showing its paws and joyful expression against black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Fluffy Pomeranian dog captured from underlook perspective showing paws and belly against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Fluffy gray cat seen from below with paws and belly visible in a quirky cute pets underlook perspective on black background

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Fluffy white poodle captured from an unexpected underlook perspective, highlighting quirky and cute pet features.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Underlook project photo showing a black poodle from below with paws spread against black background

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Siamese cat seen from an underlook perspective showing paws and face against a dark background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Bengal cat captured from an underlook perspective, showing its paws and spotted fur against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Underlook project photo of a cute dog captured from an unexpected perspective showing its paws and belly against black background

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Tortoise shown from an underlook perspective highlighting its shell and legs against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Underlook project showing quirky and cute snakes from an unexpected perspective on a black background

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Underlook project photo of a dog viewed from below, showing quirky and cute pet perspective on a black background

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    White dog captured in underlook perspective with paws stretched upward against a black background in a quirky pet photo.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Small curly brown dog seen from an underlook perspective showing its paws against a black background

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    White horse captured from an underlook perspective, showcasing a quirky and cute pet in mid-air against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Underlook project photo of a dog viewed from below showing paws and body against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Fluffy white cat seen from underlook perspective with paws and tongue visible against a black background

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Underlook perspective showing a fluffy orange cat from below against a black background in quirky pet photography

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Underlook perspective of a quirky and cute dog captured from below against a black background with paws spread wide.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Small fluffy white dog seen from an underlook perspective showing paws and face against a black background

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Underlook project photo of a quirky and cute dog seen from an unexpected perspective against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Shiba Inu dog shown from an underlook perspective with paws up against a black background in a quirky pet photo.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Fluffy dog seen from an underlook perspective with paws pressed against glass, showcasing quirky and cute pet view.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Fluffy cat curled up viewed from below, showcasing quirky and cute pets in an unexpected underlook perspective.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Gray cat captured from an underlook perspective with paws visible and tongue slightly out against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Fluffy cat seen from an underlook perspective showing paws and belly against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Gray cat from an underlook perspective showing its paws and belly against a black background in a quirky pet photo.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Fluffy cat captured from an underlook perspective showing its paws and whiskers against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Fluffy cat captured in an underlook perspective, showing its paws and belly against a black background.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Fluffy cat seen from below with paws spread out against a black background in an underlook pet perspective.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Brown and white dog seen from underlook perspective against a black background, highlighting quirky and cute pet paws.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Underlook project photo of a horse captured from an unexpected perspective showing its underside against a dark background

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Underdog view of a horse lying down showing quirky and cute pets from an unexpected perspective in the underlook project.

    underlook_project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!