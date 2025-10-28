From Cats To Horses: 44 Captivating Photos Taken From Underneath
Andrius Burba is a photographer from Lithuania who loves both animals and photography. About ten years ago, he came across a funny picture of a cat sitting on a glass table, photographed from underneath, and it gave him an idea. That idea grew into his Underlook project, where he captures pets from below, showing their paws, bellies, and expressions in a way most of us never get to see.
What started with cats soon expanded to dogs, rabbits, and even horses. Burba’s photos are playful, surprising, and sometimes a little silly, but they also reveal the personality of each animal in a completely new way. From tiny kittens to massive horses, Underlook turns the ordinary into something magical.
Burba started Underlook with cats, photographing them at an international cat show in Lithuania. “I was fascinated by their cute little paws which were impossible to resist to look at,” he wrote.
After the success of Under-Cats, Burba decided to expand the project. Dogs were next, and as he pointed out, “Cats were adorable, but dogs are more playful. Dogs are more obedient, which helps us to create more interesting photos.” For Under-Dogs, he even designed a special glass table to accommodate larger breeds.
One of Burba’s most ambitious undertakings was photographing horses from underneath. “I knew that all I needed is to get a 600 kg horse on a glass, dig 3 meters into the ground, put my camera under a big glass and take a shot". The project required a team of over 40 people, special rubber horseshoes to protect the glass, and two months of careful planning.
Today, Underlook continues to grow. Burba has shared his work in books and online, and he is planning to create his own studio where he can explore and release new ideas freely. In one of his posts on Bored Panda, he hinted at maybe photographing tigers in the future. But no matter the species, the goal remains the same: to surprise viewers and show animals from a perspective they’ve never seen before.
